Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of projected winter weather

Governor Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency effective at 3:00 p.m. Monday for all Alabama counties in preparation for winter weather expected to hit the state overnight.

The declaration came after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory for most of Alabama in anticipation of rain, snow and freezing temperatures.

By issuing a State of Emergency, Ivey is ordering the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Center in Clanton and the Alabama National Guard to assist with emergency transportation needs. The governor is also directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist communities and entities affected by the winter storm.

“This winter storm has the potential to affect a large portion of our state. Citizens in the northern half of the state should be especially mindful of the changing weather conditions,” Ivey said in a statement. “Travel conditions could be negatively impacted Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Please avoid travel if possible, and be very careful if you do have to get out on the roadways.”

Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while driving, check road conditions before departing, allow for increased travel times and adjust arrival and departure times accordingly. Motorists are also urged to limit travel to emergency travel only.

The governor’s office wrote, “As always, keep an emergency supply kit in your vehicle with a blanket, a few bottles of water, snacks, phone charger, and a first aid kit.”

“Now is a good time to prepare for the inclement conditions winter weather may bring in the coming days,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings advised. “Although the storm is fast-moving with short but heavy bursts of snow fall, it is the freezing temperatures after the front passage and especially at night that will create dangerous driving conditions where residual water on roadways freezes.”

For real-time road conditions, the Alabama Department of Transportation is encouraging individuals to click here.

You can also text “ALALERT” to 888777 to receive information for winter weather effects from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Suggestions on how to prepare for winter weather can be found here and on Twitter. Preparedness information can also be found at www.ready.gov or by following Ready Alabama on Twitter.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn