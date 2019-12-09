Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

Ivey holds wreath laying ceremony honoring fallen veterans

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey took part in the 11th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at the capitol on Monday. The service is part of a nationwide effort designed to help Americans remember and honor their fallen defenders during the holiday season.

Joining Governor Ivey at the event were Major General Sheryl Gordon, Blue Star Salute Foundation President Tom Long and Sandra Robertson of Gold Star Wives of America.

“Freedom is preserved by those who defend it,” said Ivey. “We must never forget those who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice, laying their lives down for their country. We will lay a wreath at the Fallen Heroes Memorial here at the state capitol to remember and honor those Alabamians who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Gordon said she was glad “we are remembering the service members who have fallen.”

The families, particularly at this time of year, there is an empty place at the table,” she added. “By us commemorating them with wreaths across America, it reinforces the fact that we still remember them.”

Ivey proclaimed December 14, 2019, as “The 11th Annual Wreaths Across America Day.”

Robertson, a gold star wife, told Yellowhammer, “The ceremony was absolutely wonderful. We appreciate so much people remembering our husbands. … Alabama has always stood up for our military, and those of us who’ve had someone pass away, we appreciate that so much.”

“We do this every year,” she added. “It’d be wonderful to have more of our Montgomerians show up.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

1 hour ago

Ivey orders flags to half-staff Tuesday for internment of slain Huntsville PD Officer Billy Clardy

Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, on the day of interment, for Huntsville Police Officer Billy Fred Clardy, III. Clardy, a 14-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday.

A memo from Ivey to all state agencies calls the directive “a mark of respect” for the slain hero, who was also a U.S. Army veteran.

“Let us remember the life and service of Officer Clardy… We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his wife and five children, the Huntsville Police Department and the city of Huntsville,” Ivey wrote.

Clardy also had previously served with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville, Tennessee, Police Department.

This is the second tragic, line of duty loss for the Clardy family. Huntsville PD Officer Billy Fred Clardy, Jr. was killed May 3, 1978 in an on-duty car accident while traveling to meet another officer.

Clardy, III was the sixth Alabama law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

You’re invited!

The biggest birthday party in Alabama’s history is taking place on December 14, and you are invited! Join us in Montgomery for the grand finale celebration of our state’s 200th birthday.

Watch the parade, listen to concerts and performances, visit open houses and much more.

This is sure to be a day you don’t want to miss. The event is free to the public and lasts all day starting with an elaborate parade at 10:00 a.m. The parade will travel from Court Square Fountain in downtown Montgomery up Dexter Avenue to the State Capitol. There will be marching bands, city floats and unique displays of Alabama history on wheels, such as the USS Alabama and U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

The parade is a great opportunity for families to enjoy the celebration together – and it’s only the beginning of a packed day. Following the parade, Governor Kay Ivey will dedicate Bicentennial Park. The afternoon will offer performances, exhibitions and open houses throughout downtown Montgomery. The day will conclude with a concert featuring popular musicians from Alabama and the history of Alabama presented in a never-before-seen way.

Visit Alabama 200 Finale for a complete rundown of the day’s events.

2 hours ago

Auburn’s Derrick Brown named AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year; Bama has most All-SEC players

The Associated Press on Monday released its All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) football team, with the University of Alabama and Auburn University well-represented.

Auburn star defensive lineman Derrick Brown was named the defensive player of the year on the team. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was unanimously named the offensive player of the year.

Brown was joined by Tigers teammates Marlon Davidson (defensive end) and K.J. Britt (linebacker) as being recognized as first-team All-SEC. Safety Jeremiah Dinson made the second-team; no Auburn offensive player made either team.

The Crimson Tide had five first-team picks and 11 overall selections to lead all SEC teams in both categories, besting LSU — who had four first-team selections and 10 overall picks.

Bama’s first-team selections were cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, safety Xavier McKinney, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr.

After being named SEC offensive player of the year last year, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named to this year’s second-team. He was joined by teammates Najee Harris (running back), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, guard Landon Dickerson and all-purpose designee Jaylen Waddle on the 2019 second-team.

In rare fashion, Alabama and Auburn were ranked in a tie at No. 9 in the AP’s Top-25 rankings released this past weekend. Both teams play in central Florida bowl games on New Year’s Day.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Byrne: Future USS Mobile will play important role ‘standing against Chinese aggression’

MOBILE — Delivering the principal address at Austal USA’s christening of the future USS Mobile (LCS 26) on Saturday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) gave the thousands of people in attendance a powerful primer on how the ship will eventually play a vital role in defending our nation.

At 419 feet in length, LCS 26 — an Independence-variant littoral combat ship — has a draft of only 14.4 feet and can reach a sprint speed of over 40 knots. As Byrne explained, this means the future USS Mobile will be an ideal companion to the U.S. Navy’s larger warships.

Talking about the Mobile’s prospects after her scheduled 2021 commissioning, Byrne said, “She will join our fleet in the Pacific between her home port in San Diego, and the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, Japan, Singapore and many other places, because this ship can go where the cruisers and destroyers cannot because of her shallow draft.”

“She will be an ideal partner with smaller navies in the region,” he continued. “She will be more than competent in small surface combatant warfare, anti-mine warfare and anti-submarine warfare. And, now that the LCS can be fitted with over the horizon missiles, she is a threat to all maritime adversaries.”

Byrne, who has earned a reputation as one of Congress’ foremost hawks when it comes to China, outlined why the Indo-Pacific Command and LCS 26 serving in that region are so important in modern times.

Mobile is going to a part of the world that is vitally important to us,” the coastal Alabama congressman stressed. “The Indo-Pacific Command covers an area comprising 36 nations, 14 time zones and more than half of the world’s population. We have formal alliances there with Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and Thailand. In addition, we have special agreements with Singapore and Indonesia. All of these countries are relatively liberal democracies.”

“Did I mention that over half of the world’s trade comes through there? Our port here in Mobile ships and receives a lot to and from this region, especially now that we have the Walmart Megadistribution Center,” Byrne added.

“But, the big issue in that region is China,” he continued. “China wants to supplant the U.S. as the most powerful nation in the Western Pacific and replace the order we created in the aftermath of the Second World War with a new order dominated by them.”

Byrne warned against what a dominant China across the world would look like, considering the country’s record on human rights.

“Want to know what that looks like? Look at what the Chinese are doing to Hong Kong today. Look at their treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang Province. Look at what the Chinese have done to Djibouti and Sri Lanka,” he decried.

Byrne advised, “China challenges us in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, their so called ‘first island chain’ — which includes Japan and the Philippines. You know — our allies.”

“And they also challenge us across their ‘second island chain’ — which means Saipan to Tinian, Guam, Yap and Palau. Do these places sound familiar to you? They should,” he continued. “We liberated them from the Japanese Empire at a dear price during World War II. My dad and hundreds of thousands of Americans fought countless desperate fights there.”

Byrne, speaking on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, emphasized, “Ladies and gentlemen, let’s be clear: we’re not giving up any of these places to the Chinese.”

“We’re not retreating back to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, back to December 7, 1941, 78 years ago today, a day that will live in infamy, when 2,400 Americans were killed and over a thousand wounded — all in a manner of a few hours,” he proclaimed.

“We didn’t realize until that morning that we were so vulnerable. And we will not let ourselves become so vulnerable again,” Byrne remarked.

LCS 26 will be among the fleet ensuring that type of vulnerability never does again exist.

“The Mobile will be part of the fleet standing in the gap, standing against Chinese aggression,” Byrne said proudly.

He added, “I’m going to make a prediction. If we stand in that gap, there will be no war — at least no ‘hot’ war. If ships like this one project power with our allies and friends in the region who strongly share our aversion to a Chinese dominated West Pacific, China will be careful not to pick a fight.”

“And this ship reminds me of Mobile’s own ‘Hammerin’ Hank Aaron,’ the true ‘Home Run King.’ He was quick and agile and hit the ball with deadly accuracy, strength and power. China doesn’t want to feel Mobile’s speed, agility, accuracy, strength or power,” Byrne commented.

He then drew a parallel between his wife, Rebecca, (the ship’s sponsor) and the ship itself in concluding his thoughts on the matter.

“Let me add a note about the sponsor of this ship. She will speak for herself — and I dare not attempt to steal her thunder,” the congressman told the crowd. “We’ve been married for 38 years, and I know her spirit, the spirit that will inhabit this ship. She has attractive, modern and stylish lines. She is equipped with the latest technology. She has grace in her movement and responds to human suffering with great compassion.”

“But don’t be fooled,” he noted. “She is tough as nails, the veritable steel magnolia, and when provoked will fiercely react. If you challenger her, you will not have a good day. I like a Navy ship with that spirit in her.”

RELATED: Alabama-built USS Mobile christened in its namesake city — ‘Best that America has to offer’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

7 Things: Impeachment crawls on, Huntsville police officer killed, terrorist attack in Pensacola and more …

7. Alabama and Auburn’s bowl season will seem far less interesting this year

  • For the first time since the College Football Playoff system was implemented, the University of Alabama and its fans are on the outside looking in at the playoff and will have to settle for a Citrus Bowl showdown with the University of Michigan where some big players may sit out.
  • Auburn University’s bowl game selection is about as interesting as Alabama’s, as Auburn will take on the surprising University of Minnesota from the Big 10 in the Outback Bowl on New Years Day.

6. Border apprehensions continue to decline

560
Keep reading 560 WORDS

  • The Department of Homeland Security has released new data that shows border apprehensions were down in November by 6% since October with a total of 42,649 migrants apprehended at the border.
  • The data released also shows that apprehensions at the southern border of families has decreased by 85% since May. Most of the change is attributed to the change in practices at the border, such as sending migrants to a different country or home to await their hearings instead of releasing them in the United States.

5. Moore met with protests

  • While former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore went to speak at the Shoals Republican Club in Tuscumbia, he was met by around two dozen protesters.
  • Protestors stood outside the meeting chanting, “No more Roy Moore” and “Go to hell, Roy Moore,” but at the meeting Moore essentially said he won’t be backed down by protestors, and he also disputed claims that he’s homophobic and racist by saying that if he was, he “couldn’t wear this cross on my lapel. You’re commanded to love people, but you’re also commanded to abhor sin, that which is evil.”

4. Alabama abortion ban still blocked

  • The court injunction that blocked the Alabama abortion ban has not been appealed by the state; the injunction blocked the ban from taking place on November 15.
  • The courts are also hearing a lawsuit that calls the ban unconstitutional, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has maintained that the purpose of the Alabama abortion ban is to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge Roe v. Wade and Pennsylvania v. Casey.

3. Act of terrorism in Florida

  • While speaking at a news conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pushed for stronger “precautions” to be taken when a foreign national is coming to train at a U.S. military base, which comes after the shooting at the Pensacola naval base.
  • The Saudi Arabian gunman, Lt. Mohammad Alshamrani, was at the base for training when he opened fire on the base on Friday. He shot and killed three people in an attack that is being treated as an act of terrorism.

2. Impeachment and the IG report

  • Monday will be a busy day for those in the elite media bubble as they push forth the necessary narratives that only Russia interfered in the election, the president could be removed over a phone call and there is nothing to see in a report about misbehavior at the DOJ/FBI in 2016.
  • Obviously, there are multiple threads to pull on all these issues, but the insistence by the media that there remains only one villain in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump, continues to undercut their objectivity and influence.

1. Huntsville officer killed over the weekend

  • Huntsville police officer Billy Fred Clardy ⅠⅠⅠ was shot and killed by suspect LaJeromeny Brown. Clardy is a husband and father of five children. Mayor Tommy Battle said that Clardy was a “special gift” to Huntsville and he “set a standard for us as a community.”
  • Clardy’s funeral will be held at Mayfair Church of Christ on Tuesday afternoon. This is the seventh officer to be killed in Alabama this year. He is the first officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in Huntsville since Officer Eric Freeman died on December 14, 2007.

