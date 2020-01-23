Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Hurts on Saban: ‘He’s been nothing but supportive’ — ‘It was great to see him’ 3 hours ago / Sports
Trump: ‘I LOVE ALABAMA!’ 3 hours ago / News
Ivey, Chick-fil-A honor Sylacauga charity 3 hours ago / News
The refugee question 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston donates $50K to Miles College 6 hours ago / News
Birmingham launches anti-littering campaign 7 hours ago / News
Dothan airport adding additional flight in the afternoon 9 hours ago / News
Watch: AL-01 candidate Bill Hightower releases campaign’s first TV ad 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Bidens won’t be witnesses in impeachment trial, Doug Jones continues to be good for Chuck Schumer, Alabama AG calls for impeachment dismissal and more … 13 hours ago / Analysis
Watch: Nick Saban reunites with Jalen Hurts — ‘I’m proud of you’ 13 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn cruises past South Carolina to get back on winning track 14 hours ago / Sports
Sessions: Making Alabama’s judiciary great again 15 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Nick Saban: I still consider Jalen Hurts ‘one of our players’ 1 day ago / Sports
Shelby County sheriff one of 18 officials appointed to Trump law enforcement commission 1 day ago / News
Etowah County mega-site to receive $2.7M in improvements 1 day ago / News
Steve Marshall travels to D.C. to urge Senate to reject Trump impeachment articles 1 day ago / News
Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele inks three-year extension 1 day ago / Sports
God almighty, take the vote and get it over with 1 day ago / Opinion
Jerry Carl releases first TV ad in AL-01 GOP primary, significant buy forthcoming 1 day ago / News
UAB, St. Vincent’s enter into ‘strategic alliance’ to better serve patients 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Ivey, Chick-fil-A honor Sylacauga charity

MONTGOMERY — Governor Ivey hosted a ceremony on Thursday afternoon in honor of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) winning the Southeast region’s Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award.

The True Inspiration Awards’ website describes the award as targeting organizations that are “working hard to make a lasting difference in the lives of children living in their local communities.”

SAFE is the first winner from the state of Alabama. Winning the award comes with a $75,000 grant. Chick-fil-A franchisee Micah Harris of Sylacauga said that SAFE was one of 22 True Inspiration recipients for 2020 and “one of the very few at the level” that receives such a large grant.

SAFE was chosen as the Southeast region’s winner from a field of finalists that included charities in Watkinsville, GA; Miami, FL; and Jacksonville, FL.

SAFE, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, is a nonprofit in Sylacauga that aims to strengthen the community with a focus on families.

The executive director of SAFE, Margaret Morton, told Sylacauga News that the grant will go towards the group’s Workforce Ready program. She added that the grant “will give individuals more opportunities to be trained to get into the workforce, and give people more opportunity to have more value.”

Sylacauga has only had a Chick-fil-A since 2018. In her remarks at the ceremony on Thursday, Morton told the audience to much laughter that everyone in a 60-mile radius to Sylacauga thanked God that a franchise came to their community.

“Who would have thought that in less than a year our Chick-fil-A would have spearheaded the nomination for an award,” she added.

“Thank you to Chick-fil-a for supporting SAFE,” Ivey said in her conclusion, praising “the incredible work the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement is doing in their community and within our state.”

She added, “It’s impressive.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

Hurts on Saban: ‘He’s been nothing but supportive’ — ‘It was great to see him’

MOBILE — Following the Hallmark-like reunion of University of Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and his former star quarterback Jalen Hurts on Wednesday at a Senior Bowl Week practice, Hurts spoke about how much the moment meant to him.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Hurts recounted what was said between himself and the legendary coach.

Asked by one of the interviewers about Saban visibly laughing during the reunion, Hurts explained, “Well, I was walking over there, talking to Ellis [Ponder], he’s the [football] operations guy at Alabama. And I was saying, ‘Coach is going to smile when I walk over to him.'”

Indeed, Saban was all smiles.

183
Keep reading 183 WORDS

“And he smiled,” Hurts continued. “And I go, ‘Coach, I haven’t seen that smile in a long time.'”

“So, it was good to see him,” he concluded. “You know, Coach Saban and I have a really great relationship. We’ve been in touch throughout the season, and he’s been nothing but supportive for me. It was great to see him.”

You can watch the Yahoo interview here.

Saban told reporters on Wednesday before the reunion that he still considers Hurts as one of his players and a member of the Crimson Tide family.

Hurts is playing for the South Team during the Senior Bowl, along with outgoing Bama players Jared Mayden, Terrell Lewis and Afernee Jennings. Those four players and Saban took a group picture together on Wednesday.

Hurts will wear a two-sided helmet during Saturday’s Senior Bowl game; one side is a replica of his iconic No. 2 Bama helmet, and the other has the Oklahoma Sooners logo on it.

Get tickets to Saturday’s Senior Bowl game here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Trump: ‘I LOVE ALABAMA!’

President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon exuberantly tweeted his affection for the state of Alabama, however the image he sent out along with the tweet has political observers in the Yellowhammer State collectively scratching their heads.

Along with his caption of “I LOVE ALABAMA!” Trump tweeted out a graph depicting the topline results of an Alabama Farmers Federation poll that was conducted in early December on the Republican U.S. Senate primary.

399
Keep reading 399 WORDS

To be clear, this polling data is at least somewhat outdated. Almost two full months have passed since the survey was conducted, and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) has since started advertising on television.

You can read about that poll from Yellowhammer News’ original reporting here.

While people not-named Donald Trump may speculate as to why the president tweeted out the poll now — and exactly what he likes about it — only Trump really knows at this point.

Ultimately, all of the top GOP Senate campaigns right now are just as confused as the general public about the tweet.

However, it is noteworthy in and of itself that Trump tweeted anything at all about the primary. He has remained silent on the race since initially answering questions after his former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions entered the primary in early November.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Thursday, Sessions campaign manager Jon Jones reacted to the tweet by saying, “President Trump loves Alabama — and Alabama loves our president. Alabama gave President Trump one of his biggest margins of victory in 2016, and as this and other polls have shown, Republican voters in Alabama solidly back Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate race.”

“It’s easy for politicians to talk big now, but when the chips were down in 2016, Senator Jeff Sessions was President Trump’s strongest ally. Jeff Sessions is the conservative fighter Alabama needs in Washington, helping to advance the Trump agenda in the U.S. Senate,” he concluded.

Lenze Morris, press secretary for Byrne’s campaign, also reacted in a statement.

“We’re excited the president is watching this race. That polling is over two months old, and we know this is a close race. Bradley Byrne is going to win,” she said.

Former State Rep. Perry O. Hooper, Jr. (R-Montgomery) on Thursday afternoon told Yellowhammer News that the one thing above speculation is that Trump is looking forward to Alabama sending a second Republican senator to support his agenda in Washington, D.C. All of the top three Republican Senate contenders, Hooper said, would handily defeat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November, which is the ultimate goal.

Trump’s Alabama approval rating has consistently been among the nation’s highest — if not the highest.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

The refugee question

Alabamians have been watching in recent weeks to see how Alabama will handle the question of refugee resettlement. Other Republican governors have been split on the question, with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee allowing refugees into his state and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ending his state’s participation in the program.

As Gov. Lee pointed out in public comments following his decision, there is a great deal of misunderstanding surrounding the issue.

Many Americans hear the word “refugee” and think of undocumented migrants seeking asylum at our southern border, unvetted and unsorted. In reality, individuals who are termed refugees and thus eligible for resettlement have already gone through an average of two years of vetting, first by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and then by the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP).

613
Keep reading 613 WORDS

People do not apply to be refugees. They are identified by the UNHCR based upon their displacement from their home country and a high degree of vulnerability: women, children, and those with significant medical needs rise to the top of the priority list. Ditto for those who have survived violence or torture. Once identified by the UN as qualified for consideration, the UNHCR conducts an extensive screening process to weed out individuals who might present a security risk.

The U.N. then refers those who qualify on to the US or other nations who offer resettlement opportunities. With the referral comes a great deal of data to aid the potential host nation in completing its own screening: iris scans, fingerprints, bio scans and records from numerous interviews and background checks.

The U.S. then conducts a second, equally thorough screening process to confirm the need for resettlement and rule out security risk.

For the lucky ones who survive this two-year gauntlet of questioning and waiting, this is where they are connected with one of nine non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for resettlement and subsequent support. Many of the NGOs are faith-based organizations like World Relief or the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

All of this occurs before any refugee is placed in a state like Alabama, Tennessee or Texas.

When asked why he chose to maintain Tennessee’s participation in the program, Lee defended the decision and shared about his wife’s work with female Kurdish refugees who have resettled in Nashville. The women became refugees after their husbands, translators for the U.S. military, were killed.

“I’m not turning my back on those people,” he said.

Lee, like all Republicans, believes in the need for a secure border and a safer, more orderly immigration process for our nation.

But he understands the difference between an illegal immigrant and a refugee. That difference is vast.

Alabama is a very red state largely because Alabama is a very Evangelical Christian state. We are bent toward conservatism because of our deeply held convictions about the value of human life, the necessity of religious liberty, and our distrust of big government.

But it’s those same core beliefs about the value of human life and the right to practice our faith as we see fit that should combust in the people of Alabama and set fire to a yearning to minister to women and children in crisis.

It’s that same gut-level desire to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ to the “least of these” that should have us crawling over one another trying to get to our nearest NGO to help with resettlement efforts.

To welcome refugees is not to risk ourselves. It is simply to give a tiny portion of our abundance of safety, economic opportunity and liberty to those who have none.

You and I will incur more risk getting on the freeway to get home from work tonight than we will at the hands of resettled refugees.

There is, of course, a discussion to be had about how many such people we can accommodate, and how to best accomplish resettlement and assimilation into our culture. But as a Christian — and in light of the facts, rather than unfounded fears ginned up by political rhetoric and an erroneous conflation of the illegal immigration problem with the refugee question — I believe that Tennessee Governor Lee’s persistence in offering a safe harbor to the hurting is correct.

I hope Alabama will join Tennessee and make a decision that fully reflects the Christian faith of which our state is so quick to boast.

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organization based in Birmingham; learn more at alabamapolicy.org.

Show less
6 hours ago

Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston donates $50K to Miles College

The football program at Miles College is getting a boost thanks to a donation from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

WRBC-TV reports Winston, a Hueytown, Alabama, native, on Wednesday presented Miles College President Bobbie Knight and Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin a check for $50,000, which will be used for upgrades within the Alabama school’s program.

53
Keep reading 53 WORDS

Earlier this month, NBA Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley donated $1 million to the school, a private historically black liberal arts college in Fairfield, Alabama.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
7 hours ago

Birmingham launches anti-littering campaign

An Alabama city has kicked off a new anti-littering campaign.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin launched his “Don’t be a D.U.M.M.Y.” campaign.

65
Keep reading 65 WORDS

D.U.M.M.Y. stands for Dumping Ugly Mess in My Yard.

The mayor and people in various Birmingham communities are tired of illegal trash dumping, WBRC-TV reported.

First-time offenders will face a $500 fine.

For a second or subsequent offense, the fine doubles to $1,000.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less