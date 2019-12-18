Ivey announces $2.5 in federal grants to combat homelessness

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

On Tuesday, the Ivey administration announced via a press release the governor has granted 13 different Alabama groups funds to fight homelessness. The grants together total $2.5 million.

“While many of us are looking forward to the holidays and spending time with friends and family, we should also remember that some of our fellow Alabamians are struggling to keep a roof over their heads, and others do not have a place to call home at all,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants to provide needed assistance to many families at a critical time in their lives.”

The money for the grants comes from a federal fund called the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG). The ESG program is housed within the Housing and Urban Affairs Department (HUD), run by Secretary Ben Carson. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is the state agency tasked with administering the grants.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, a nonpartisan group dedicated to the issue of homelessness in America, 3,434 Alabamians experienced homelessness in 2018.

“The Emergency Solutions Grant program helps Alabamians avoid homelessness and take steps to become self-sufficient,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey to provide this assistance to local organizations that help families in need.”

Below, as follows, are the recipients of the grants:

• $300,000 to Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless Inc. (Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Butler, Chambers, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Cleburne, Coffee, Conecuh, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Cullman, Dale, Dallas, Escambia, Fayette, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Lamar, Lee, Macon, Marengo, Marshall, Monroe, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, Washington and Wilcox counties)
• $300,000 to Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless Inc. (Autauga, Bullock, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties)
• $300,000 to United Way of East Central Alabama (Calhoun, Cherokee, DeKalb and Etowah counties)
• $280,599 to 2nd Chance Inc. (domestic violence victims in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties)
• $214,712 to the city of Florence (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties)
• $200,000 to the city of Huntsville (Huntsville)
• $200,000 to Penelope House Inc. (Mobile)
• $200,000 to the city of Tuscaloosa (Tuscaloosa County)
• $200,000 to YWCA of Central Alabama (Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair and Walker counties)
• $133,786 to the Shelby County Commission (Shelby County)
• $80,000 to Dallas County Family Resource Center (Dallas County)
• $80,000 to Mobile Area Interfaith Conference Inc. (inmates being released from Mobile County Metro Jail)
• $30,000 to Marshall County Home Place (Marshall County)

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

In the aftermath of severe weather across Alabama that left a Lawrence County couple dead and their son in critical condition, one local rescue worker’s discovery is giving a grieving community extra strength.

Jason Fields, who works for the Alabama Department of Agriculture and volunteers with Morgan County’s Danville Fire & Rescue Department, on Tuesday published a Facebook post with a picture of a Bible, opened to Acts 15, amidst tornado debris.

Fields’ caption explained, “Around 24 hours ago, lives were changed in an instant. Our department went to assist with the response in Town Creek.”

“In previous tornado disasters, I have helped recover bodies, sift through debris to recover property, and offered support to those in the worst of times,” he added.

However, his discovery on Monday was unlike anything he had seen previously.

“Last night I stumbled upon this New Testament among thousands of pieces of debris,” Fields said. “The storm had just destroyed the homes of several families, taken two lives, and critically injured others, but this Bible remained unharmed.”

“Could there be a better reminder to us of the power of God?” he concluded.

The Town Creek area is where Justin Chase Godsey and Keisha LeAnn Cross Godsey were killed Monday. Their seven-year-old son, Landen, was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham in critical condition. At least four others were injured, Town Creek Chief of Police Jerry Garrett told WBRC.

Brianna Collett, a commenter on Fields’ Facebook post, also highlighted that one of the verses on the page the Bible was discovered open to seems to be especially fitting:

“I will return after this. I will build David’s house again. It has fallen down. I will build again the parts of his house that have been pulled down. I will make his house new.”

Acts‬ ‭15:16‬ ‭ERV‬‬

Governor Kay Ivey released a statement on Tuesday morning about the severe weather, saying, “This morning, I began the process of calling local leaders who were affected by last night’s storm. I join the community of Town Creek in grieving the loss of a husband and wife. While most of us slept through the storm, a family is waking up today devastated. I will be praying for their family and the community, and I offer any assistance from the state that is available as they start the process of rebuilding.”

“I urge everyone to remember those who were affected, whether it be those who have lost family members, those who were injured or those who lost their homes. We must support our neighbors during the days to come and remind them they are not alone. I also want to thank Alabama’s first responders who were out in the middle of the storm, risking their own lives, to protect and aid their fellow Alabamians,” the governor concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Leidos, a Virginia-based Fortune 500 leader in the science, defense and technology sectors, on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Huntsville-based Dynetics, Inc. for $1.65 billion in cash.

Dynetics, which has been headquartered in the Rocket City since its founding in 1974, is a world-class applied research and national security solutions company, with large portfolios in the space and defense sectors.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company (NYSE: LDOS), while Dynetics is 100% employee-owned.

Dynetics, which has offices across 10 states, will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leidos under the agreement. The CEO of Dynetics will lead this subsidiary, reporting directly to the CEO of Leidos in that role.

As Dynetics is a leading provider of high-technology, mission-critical services and solutions to the United States government (with a proven history addressing our nation’s most challenging and technologically advanced missions), the acquisition will enhance Leidos’ leadership position across its defense, intelligence and civil groups. A press release added that the transaction will also accelerate opportunities within the Leidos Innovations Center (LInC), the company’s innovation engine that researches and develops new technologies and solutions to address the most challenging customer requirements.

“Dynetics is an innovative company with a talented team that will deepen our identity as a national security systems provider and enhance our platform to deliver sustainable, profitable growth,” Leidos chairman and CEO Roger Krone said in a statement.

Dynetics’ presence in Huntsville was named as an important aspect of the acquisition. Leidos expressed enthusiasm for Dynetics’ headquarters location, which provides close proximity to key customers and a strong campus environment with co-located engineering, manufacturing and test capabilities. The exemplary Dynetics team brings deep and well-established customer and community connections in an important national science, technology, aerospace and defense corridor in the Tennessee Valley.

“The addition of Dynetics will significantly increase our capabilities for rapid prototyping and agile system integration and production, enhancing our overall offerings and services to customers. Through the LInC, Leidos develops groundbreaking solutions leveraging a wide range of technologies. Dynetics will further accelerate those efforts, including in hypersonics, space solutions, autonomy and advanced sensors. With Dynetics, we will build on our existing relationships with key U.S. Government customers, particularly in strategically important Huntsville, Alabama,” Krone stated.

He continued, “Dynetics has a powerful suite of services and solutions and an outstanding team of employees driving its success. Together, we will advance our strategy of solving the toughest scientific and engineering problems by leveraging our collective strengths, driven by a shared commitment to innovation. We look forward to welcoming the Dynetics team to Leidos and working together to continue our united mission of excellence, ethics, integrity, and service to customers.”

A release from Leidos pointed to several specific benefits of the acquisition, including adding innovative capabilities in high growth areas and expanding rapid prototyping and secure agile manufacturing & systems integration capabilities.

Adds Innovative Capabilities in High Growth Areas: The addition of Dynetics represents an opportunity to grow in new, attractive segments, including hypersonics, space, and weapons solutions. In particular, Dynetics brings top programs in small glide munitions, hypersonics, and directed energy, which will be a complementary fit and growth driver within the Leidos Defense portfolio. The enhanced diversification of products and services will enable Leidos to capitalize on new opportunities for growth.

Expands Rapid Prototyping and Secure Agile Manufacturing & Systems Integration Capabilities: Dynetics’ rapid prototyping and secure agile manufacturing and systems integration capabilities will complement Leidos’ current ability within the LInC to further enhance innovation and help customers achieve their goals. Specifically, Dynetics’ prototyping expertise spans radars, air vehicles, weapons, c-UAS systems, space, and avionics. Through the transaction, Leidos will gain more than 350,000 square feet of production space, which will support full-cycle product development capabilities from concept through assembly, test and production.

“Dynetics is an innovator and an industry leader,” Dynetics CEO David King commented.

“This transaction will enhance and accelerate our ability to serve customers and ensure their future success. As we have continuously stated, Dynetics is more than just a company, we are a true partner, and today’s announcement will allow us to play an even bigger role serving and meeting the evolving needs of important U.S. Government customers. We are excited to be a part of the Leidos team,” King concluded.

Dynetics has more than 2,300 total employees, including over 1,000 engineers and 1,000 technical specialists. Leidos currently employs approximately 33,000 people.

UPDATED 5:40 p.m.:

In an email, Dynetics director of corporate communications Kristina Hendrix advised, “All of our employees will remain with the company, here (Huntsville) and across the country.”

The acquisition comes after Dynetics this summer announced plans to hire 700 new employees over five years.

Hendrix on Tuesday stated, “Currently, we have 195 job openings on our website. We are still planning to hire as our company has secured major wins such in hypersonics, directed energy, space solutions, intelligence and more.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The Journal of Commerce last week recognized the Alabama State Port Authority and its partner APM Terminals for productivity achievements.

During the journal’s annual Port Performance North America conference in Newark, New Jersey, the Alabama State Port Authority received Most Improved Port Performance Overall in North America for the 2017-2018 cycle.

Additionally, APM Terminals Mobile came in second overall for Most Improved Terminal in North America.

The awards come as the Port of Mobile continues to grow at an impressive rate, showing that quality and quantity are both going up.

At the conference, Alabama State Port Authority deputy director Rick Clark and Wim Lagaay, president and chief executive officer for APM Terminals, accepted the respective awards.

Since its opening in 2008, Alabama’s container terminal at the Port of Mobile has been recognized for overall containerized cargo growth among North American ports, including fastest growth port in 2016, top-five fastest growth ports in 2017 and fastest growth import port in 2018.

Five container services now call at the Port of Mobile’s APM Terminals. The port handled 245,884 loaded TEU in the first nine months of this year, an incredible 32.7% increase over the same period last year, according to PIERS.

In a statement, Alabama State Port Authority director and CEO James K. “Jimmy” Lyons said, “We’re extremely pleased to see volume and carrier growth at Alabama’s only seaport, and it’s gratifying to be recognized by our industry peers.”

“Our terminal investments, the state’s commitment to harbor modernization, and added ocean carrier services for crucial trade lanes ensure Alabama shippers receive efficient and cost competitive service out of the Port of Mobile,” he added.

Lyons in recent weeks announced that he plans on retiring at the end of 2020.

The Alabama State Port Authority represents the State of Alabama’s public, deep-water terminals serving general cargo, container, over-dimensional and bulk cargoes supporting over 134,600 jobs and $22.4 billion in economic impact to the state.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The HudsonAlpha Institute in Huntsville announced Tuesday via a press release that their researchers had used information derived from studying genetic data to better and more thoroughly inform patients with early-onset dementia what their condition will entail. They recently published their findings in the scientific journal Molecular Case Studies.

Support from Daniel Foundation of Alabama allowed patients from the UAB Memory Disorders Clinic to undergo genetic sequencing. Following the UAB sequencing, a “genetic counselor” from HudsonAlpha walked them through their results with the goal of increasing the patient’s understanding of what their genome shows about how the disease will affect their life.

The project was led by Nick Cochran, Ph.D., in the Myers Lab.

“Both caregivers and people living with these devastating diseases are appreciative of receiving some kind of answer when we are able to provide it,” said Cochran. “For some patients, we are able to indicate with near certainty that there is a genetic cause to their disease, and for others, we identify risk factors that don’t fully explain their symptoms. Either way, the findings shed some light where they previously had no answers at all.”

According to HudsonAlpha, the researchers “knew that collecting and sequencing samples from early-onset patients could identify risk factors and early warning signs. Finding relevant genes has the potential to help with development of diagnostics and treatment tools.”

The researchers also felt that through this genomic information they could provide more context and information for the people in their care. As reported by HudsonAlpha, “the average age of onset for patients in the study is 54.”

The release adds, “More than 85% of them have some family history of dementia, and half of them have a strong family history. Diagnoses ranged from Alzheimer’s disease to frontotemporal dementia. In short, most of these patients were afflicted at a young age and have evidence that their family members are also at risk.”

Additionally, according to HudsonAlpha, “patients have more information if they want to get their families tested to see if they do harbor one of the near-certain disease-causing genetic changes, which can sometimes also qualify them for clinical trials.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

A prosecutor in Alabama says authorities were able to trace a stolen gaming console to two suspects accused of shooting an Alabama college professor to death last month.

A Mobile County Assistant District Attorney said during a bond hearing Monday that a Nintendo Switch system belonging to University of South Alabama Professor Matthew Wiser was connected to a network by one of the suspects, allowing police to track it to Derric Scott and Tiquez Timmons and make their arrests.

The 20-year-olds are set to be arraigned on felony murder charges Wednesday.

Mobile investigators said they think Wiser was killed during a home invasion robbery.
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

