4 hours ago

Is health care a right?

The debate over government’s role in health care and “Medicare for All” frequently revolves around whether health care is a human right. We establish government to secure our rights, so government should not deny Americans’ right to health care.

Health care is one of several economic rights, like rights to food, shelter and education. Arguments concerning health care generally apply to other economic rights.

The U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights do not recognize economic rights, which run against our founders’ political philosophy. The American Revolution was fought to secure “negative” rights, like life, liberty and property. Negative rights can be enjoyed by preventing actions to violate them, like assault or theft. If you observe the non-initiation of force rule, you are unlikely to violate negative rights.

Negative rights though do not ensure that people have the things needed to achieve happiness. A person unable to eat, obtain an education, or receive medical care will not have a high-quality life. The world would be better if everyone enjoyed a minimal standard of living. Does this imply that people have economic rights? The United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms this.

A problem arises with economic rights. Health care must be produced, so some people must be obligated to provide this. An unchosen obligation undermines the voluntary basis of social interaction. To avoid forcing doctors to treat patients, government must pay
the bills.

Opponents of economic rights see these obligations as problematic. The U.N. Declaration says that “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” The obligation of some to provide health care for others seems to produce unequal rights.

Another problem concerns the level of care people are entitled to. Surely emergency medical care and treatments for life-threatening diseases should be covered, though probably not fertility treatments. Yet parenthood is a huge component of happiness. Plastic surgery seems excessive, but what about persons disfigured by accidents?

Are people obligated to live to minimize the burden they impose on taxpayers? Should people face dietary restrictions and exercise requirements? Should we ban dangerous recreational activities like skiing and softball? Such restrictions compromise the pursuit of happiness.

We need not make health care a right to provide coverage. Insurance already helps with this. Few Americans could afford $1 million in medical care themselves, but insurance can cover this, and through voluntary contracts and not taxes. Americans today are not denied emergency medical care due to an inability to pay.

Americans’ willingness to help those in need makes charity an alternative in providing medical care. Voluntary assistance provided a safety net before the modern welfare state, as documented by University of Alabama historian David Beito. In addition to numerous charities, today individuals can make appeals on GoFundMe.

I will leave the question of whether voluntary assistance could provide health care for another time. Instead, let’s consider two troublesome aspects of voluntary assistance.

Even with a diverse array of charitable assistance, people might fail to meet eligibility criteria. If churches provided charity medicine, for instance, low-income Americans who were not religious could go uncovered. Of course, people slip through the cracks of our government safety net: not everyone eligible for Medicaid enrolls. The gaps appear to be a fixable flaw of a government safety net but a feature of charity.

Proponents of government assistance feel that asking for charity is demeaning. I agree that many people find asking others for help unpleasant. A right to health care keeps people from having to beg for help.

Health care is a component of modern prosperity, which must be continually created. A poor society, like America at the time of our founding, can enforce negative rights to life and property. We can better ensure that every American has health care and other economic necessities through public policies designed to allow prosperity than by enshrining economic rights.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

3 hours ago

Bloomberg gets icy reception during speech in Selma

SELMA — Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is currently seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, received the cold shoulder from some attendees at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma on Sunday.

Bloomberg, along with every major Democratic contender except U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), was in Selma for the 55th anniversary of the infamous Bloody Sunday events when peaceful protesters seeking equal rights for black Americans were beaten by white police officers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The anniversary has been deemed the “Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee” by the event’s organizers.

Several people taking in one of the day’s main ceremonies at Brown Chapel AME stood and turned their backs to Bloomberg in protest when he was speaking from the pulpit.

The pastor leading the service asked the group that stood to return to their seats after they had been standing for about two minutes. The protesters did so promptly and were never loud or disruptive.

298
Keep reading 298 WORDS

Bloomberg has drawn criticism from some leaders in the black community for the implementation of “stop and frisk” policies during his time as mayor of New York City. Studies have shown the policy led to disproportionately unfair treatment for black and brown men in the city.

However, the mayor has been endorsed by State Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) and State Sen. Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro), the minority leaders of the Alabama House and Alabama Senate respectively.

Additionally, his campaign has received the endorsement of the Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC), a group that identifies as the “Black Caucus” of the state Democratic Party. It should be noted that Alabama’s black voters have bucked the ADC before, such as in 2008 when primary voters supported Barack Obama overwhelmingly instead of ADC-endorsed Hillary Clinton.

In contrast to Bloomberg, former Vice President Joe Biden has received the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07), Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and Selma Mayor Dario Melton.

Jones and the ADC are on opposite sides of an ongoing feud over who should be the chairperson of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Biden was also in Selma on Sunday morning and received a warm reception from the crowd. He was introduced by Sewell, who is a native of Selma and grew up attending Brown Chapel AME.

Bloomberg and Biden were the only two candidates to speak at Brown Chapel’s service, but U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and the recently dropped out businessman Tom Steyer all sat in the audience for part of the ceremony.

Yellowhammer News will have a more complete story on the day’s festivities Monday morning.

Alabama’s primary election will be held on Tuesday.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

6 hours ago

VIDEO: Super Tuesday finally here, Jones splits his abortion vote, coronavirus gets political and more on Alabama Politics This Week

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Alabama Democratic Executive Committee member Lisa Handback take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— How will the GOP U.S. Senate primary end?

— Does it even matter how U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) votes?

— Are Democrats trying to benefit from the coronavirus outbreak?

73
Keep reading 73 WORDS

Jackson and Handback are joined by U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) to discuss his reelection, the coronavirus and the 2020 Democrat primary.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at people who continuously tell the uninformed that they need to vote even if they aren’t informed.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

9 hours ago

T-Bone’s brings a bit of Philly to Birmingham’s Southside

When Anthony “T-Bone” Crawford was just a kid, he dreamed of having a cheesesteak restaurant. He drew pictures of what his place would look like – with lots of happy customers and a mailbox out front.

Today, the Philadelphia native, who was raised in Oakland, California, owns and operates T-Bone’s, a cheesesteak shop in Birmingham’s Five Points South. True to his dream, there are lines out the door during busy times, and there’s a mailbox out front.

But realizing his dream was not easy.

1181
Keep reading 1181 WORDS

Crawford first opened the restaurant in Center Point in 2002. He had a second location on Highland Avenue until he lost that lease, but his Birmingham customers followed him to the original store.

“The people from the Southside, bless them,” he says. “They helped keep us going. They would travel – it’s not far, but it’s far – and they would come and support us. I mean, ‘Shout out to the Southside.’”

He moved back to Southside and opened his Five Points location in 2014. And now his Center Point customers come here.

And through all this moving around, Crawford weathered some of the toughest economic times in recent memory.

“It was a hard time, a really hard time. … Where we were located at in Center Point, we were tucked in with the car dealerships. If you remember, the car dealers were having a horrible time. So, it really affected us. We had to work a lot harder. I would walk around and pass out menus, and I would just try to keep our name out there because … money was tight, and a lot of people were going through some hard times,” he says.

“I’m not supposed to be here. There’s no reason why I should be here. I didn’t finish college. No bank would loan me any money. I did it all myself. Maxed out my credit cards. Went into debt. When times got tight, I doubled down my effort. Worked around the clock. Got up every day thinking about it. Sometimes that’s what it takes, you know. If you want it, you gotta get it. It’s as simple as that.

“I worked hard. My family pushed me. I had support from friends. I felt like I had a good product, and I wasn’t going to stop. It was a struggle, believe me, but I felt like it was my time. And I was blessed.”

It helped that he had (and has) a solidly delicious menu.

Crawford knows a good cheesesteak when he tastes it and makes it. And his mantra at T-Bone’s is, “We make cheesesteaks, not mistakes.”

They also make cheesesteaks in a number of ways.

There’s the Famous, a savory mix of freshly cooked sirloin steak and grilled onions under melted white American cheese. You can add mushrooms and bell peppers if you want. Crawford likes to say the most popular sandwich “is the one you like.” So, they make it like you want it.

“We like to give people something fresh when you come in the door. We take your idea, and we make it happen,” Crawford says. “You know that your food is cooked fresh every time.”

Crawford has his own riffs on the classic Philly sandwich, too.

The Irie, with grilled lean sirloin, red onions, lettuce, tomato and white American cheese, features a delicious, sweet-spicy jerk sauce and is one of his top-selling items. Mexicali steak dresses the sirloin with salsa and cheddar cheese sauce. There’s even a Philly made with grilled chicken instead of steak.

All these cheesesteak sandwiches are served on rolls from Amoroso’s Baking Co. “Cheesesteak is not a cheesesteak without Amoroso rolls,” Crawford says, “and we get our rolls straight from Philadelphia.”

They also make hoagies like the Carlo Gambino with Black Forest ham, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, basil, olive oil, oregano and salt and pepper. Wrap versions of the cheesesteaks and hoagies are served on flatbread. Bone wraps include the Meat Haters with lettuce, tomato, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and a special sauce, as well as the Jive Turkey with honey-roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mushrooms, cheese and sauce.

“We do salads,” Crawford says, “incredible salads. If you order a salad from us, we go make it in the back. They don’t just sit around.”

There are burgers like the Dirty South version with a half-pound of lean ground beef, lite mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, white American cheese and Jack Daniel’s grilling sauce. The crisp, panko-breaded onion rings are delicious, and the fry choices are many. There are Plain Ole Fries; cheddar fries; spicy fries; ranch fries; and cheesesteak fries, which are topped with steak, onions, peppers, cheese and chipotle aioli.

You also can get homemade cheesesteak eggrolls. And there’s a nacho take on cheesesteak with sirloin, onions, melted cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapenos and chunky salsa on a bed of tortilla chips. It’s called “Dat Damn Dip.” It’s just one of several clever names.

T Bone’s serves up authentic Philly cheesesteaks to a T from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The near-steady metallic clink of spatulas chopping and tossing ingredients on a hot cast-iron cooktop adds to the distinctive ambiance of this little restaurant. Walk alongside the busy, open kitchen to place your order. “If you’re in here and you see us and it’s crunch time, we’re moving,” Crawford says. “It’s like a dance – we’re doing twists and we’re listening when you’re not thinking we’re listening. We do restaurant good. We do food good. You know what I’m saying?”

Take your seat beneath the huge, colorful murals at a cozy booth (one decorated with a map of Birmingham and another with book covers) or choose a high-top table for two or four; pull up a stool if you need to.

Crawford’s customers are students from UAB and Samford and nearby Ramsay High School. They are people who work in offices downtown and in hospitals all around. They are tourists staying up the street at Hotel Indigo.

He wants all these people to think of T-Bone’s as “the place that you have to go. If you have friends that are visiting. I wanted to be the spot that you have to take your friends to make them remember Birmingham,” he says. “Birmingham has a lot of incredible food and a lot of places that you can go and just get blown away. We have a lot of competition in Birmingham, and we want to stand out. We try to stand out every day.”

Crawford employs about 10 people; he’s loyal to them, and they are all committed to his vision of delicious, fresh food.

“You can tell that the person that prepared (the food) put the heart into it, and they care about it,” he says. “And it’s not just about how it tastes, it’s how it looks, how it goes out. We might not be the fastest all the time, but we’re always going to be the freshest. We always want to put our love into every sandwich that we make.”

Crawford says he’s proud to have achieved his lifelong dream.

“Sometimes you have to pat yourself on the back. Sometimes you have to look in the mirror and say how proud you are of yourself and what you’ve done, because a lot of times nobody’s going to tell you that. You have to feel good about yourself. … I come in on my days off, and I walk around the store and I thank the ice machine, I thank the grill. It’s real. It’s real. It’s amazing.”

T-Bone’s Authentic Philly Style Cheesesteaks and Hoagies

1017 20th St. South
Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Closed on Sunday

205-582-9993

https://www.tbonescheesesteaks.com

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

10 hours ago

Worlds of Work showcases career opportunities in Alabama’s Wiregrass

More than 5,000 eighth-grade students spent time last week at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan, but they weren’t riding rides. Instead, they were learning about careers and opportunities available in the region.

The students came from schools in southeast Alabama, northwest Florida and southwest Georgia to attend the fifth annual Southeast Worlds of Work (WOW). The career experience spanned two days and provided students an engaging, informative, educational and hands-on awareness of high-demand, high-wage career options.

“I’m having fun and learning a lot,” said Ashlyn Roberts from Wicksburg High School in Newton. “I’ve learned a little about some careers I never even thought about before.”

355
Keep reading 355 WORDS

The event is also designed to inform teachers about current and future workforce needs in the region.

“Not all of these students will go to college, and events like this are a great way to show them there are fantastic career opportunities available to them if they get their high school diploma,” said Southeast Worlds of Work Project Manager Melanie Hill. “When you show a student, who might not be bound for a four-year college, that they can make $60,000 a year with a diploma, and more with an associate degree, you open up a whole new world to them.”

Southeast WOW exposes eighth-graders to career possibilities in Alabama’s Wiregrass from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Representatives from Alabama Power and Farley Nuclear Plant helped open those worlds to students by showing how Southern Company employees “make, move and sell” electricity.

Farley volunteers demonstrated the “make” portion by inviting students to use a stationary bike that generated power for a blender to make smoothies.

“The kids were great! They loved pedaling the bike to make drinks,” said Jessica Gressett, an engineer at Farley. “The blender is pedal powered and it’s an easy way to explain that the same principle is used at Plant Farley to produce electricity by using steam to turn the turbines and generators.”

Linemen, engineers and others from Alabama Power demonstrated aspects of their company’s power delivery system. The students had the opportunity to use tools to open and close various switches on distribution poles that were erected for the WoW event. They watched how employees use drones to work on the electric system.

“This event is something we look forward to each year as we emphasize the safety aspects of our jobs,” said Power Delivery Distribution Manager Kendal Adams, of the Phenix City Crew Headquarters. “We love what we do, and we enjoy sharing our experiences with the students. Because, hopefully, in about four years or so, we may be working beside some of these young people we met this week.”

Other career fields represented at the event included automotive technology, aviation/aerospace, health science, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, military and public service.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

12 hours ago

Gov. Kay Ivey and Association of the U.S. Army honor outstanding Tuscaloosa women

The Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) honored five exceptional women in Tuscaloosa Feb. 26.

During the Women’s Leadership Luncheon at the Tuscaloosa River Market, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gave awards to Army National Guard 1st Lt. Kayla FreemanBecky YorkLaTonya Jemison, Dr. Khristina Motley and Ellen Potts.

Nicolas Britto, president of the AUSA West/Central Alabama Chapter and a retired Army lieutenant colonel, welcomed the 270 guests.

610
Keep reading 610 WORDS

Leadership Luncheon recognizes Alabama women from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Ivey said she was thrilled to honor the nominees, who she thanked as “trailblazers who knocked down barriers, one by one.” Because of these female leaders who prepared the way, Ivey said there are now many female CEOs, politicians and business owners who are examples to generations of incoming women.

“As a girl growing up in Wilcox County, I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today without the stories of trailblazers like former Gov. Lurleen Wallace,” Ivey said. “She was a mentor and a dear friend. The women who have gone before us have showed us that lasting change is possible if we work together toward a common goal. Working toward a common goal is something special I hold in my administration, and that is what we do to get things done in our great state.”

Freeman, the first African American female helicopter pilot in the 200-year history of the Alabama National Guard, was awarded Veteran of the Year for 2019. She said the award was “beyond all my dreams.”

“It’s just a blessing to see my hard work and dedication and many, many sacrifices many people don’t see the final product, but all of this was in the making and it’s a blessing to be recognized,” said Freeman, who flew more than 250 combat flight hours during Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq.

“I never thought I’d be in this position, but I knew I had a dream, I had a goal,” said Freeman, who graduated from Tuskegee University in aerospace science engineering and was enrolled in ROTC. “I wanted to fly and I wanted to engineer, and it took a lot of hard work and some of it looked impossible. In the beginning. I even told myself, there’s no way, there’s no way. But I kept my faith in God, and I kept pushing.”

Jordan Plaster, who was instrumental in establishing Tuscaloosa Rotary Club’s Honor Flight, called York “superwoman.” During the past 10 years, Plaster and York have worked tirelessly to send 850 World War II and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C.

“Each Honor Flight costs about $100,000, but all of our veterans go for free,” courtesy of Tuscaloosa Rotary Club’s sponsorship, Plaster said.

York’s family has a long heritage of military service: her father, uncle and father-in-law were all World War II veterans. She said it has been a tremendous honor to work with Honor Flight.

“It’s been very important to me because I come from a family of veterans,” said York, state president of the EnergizersAlabama Power’s retiree service organization, which has 11 chapters statewide. “I can trace the veterans in my family to the American Revolution, so I’m really proud to recognize veterans and help repay them for the things they’ve done for me and the life I get to live.

“It’s been an honor to provide for our veterans and give them an opportunity to go somewhere and do something they haven’t done before,” said York, who was a manager for Alabama Power’s Aliceville and Reform offices for 37 years.

Motley has been a teacher in Tuscaloosa for 23 years and oversees Hillcrest High School’s Choral department. She directs the school’s all-inclusive choir of multidisabled students. More than 30 members of her Women’s Choir sang at the awards program.

Jemison is a guidance counselor at Hillcrest High School and a mentor to Army Junior ROTC students. She earned a master’s degree in school guidance from the University of West Alabama and has served the Alabama school system for 18 years.

Potts is executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa. She has served the organization since 1997

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

