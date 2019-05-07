Inmate asks US Supreme Court to stay execution, weigh youth
An Alabama man facing execution next week for his role in the 1997 slayings of four people has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay, arguing it should weigh the fact that he was 19 at the time.
Attorneys for Michael Brandon Samra filed the request last week to stay the scheduled May 16 execution.The court has barred executing anyone under 18 at the time of their crimes.
Samra’s attorneys asked the court to weigh whether knowledge of brain development and evolving standards of decency merit extending that age to 21.
“This court’s Eighth Amendment jurisprudence should reflect the reality that a person’s neurological and psychological development does not suddenly stop on his 18th birthday,” his attorneys wrote last week.
Samra was convicted of helping friend Mark Duke kill Duke’s father, the father’s girlfriend Dedra Mims Hunt, and her two daughters, six-year-old Chelisa Hunt and seven-year-old Chelsea Hunt in Alabama’s Shelby County.
Prosecutors said the Shelby County slayings happened after Duke became angry when his father wouldn’t let him use his truck.
They said the teens executed a plan to kill Duke’s father and then killed the others to cover up his death.
Authorities said Mark Duke killed his father, Hunt and the six-year-old girl and that Samra slit the throat of seven-year-old Chelsea at Duke’s direction while the girl pleaded for her life.
“The murders which were committed with a gun and kitchen knife were as brutal as they come,” lawyers for the state wrote in the motion to set an execution date.
Duke was 16 at the time of the slayings. Samra was 19. Both were sentenced to death.
However, Duke’s death sentence was converted to life without parole after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled prisoners could not be put to death for crimes that happened while they were younger than 18.
Samra’s attorney wrote in the court filing that Duke was the driving force behind the slayings and that Samra, who had borderline level intelligence, was the “minion.”
“Indeed, while Samra bore responsibility for the death of one person, his culpability paled in comparison to that of his co-defendant who plotted, planned, and killed three of the victims for revenge.” Samra’s attorneys wrote. (Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Former Obama Northern District of Alabama US Attorney signs letter saying Trump committed crimes
Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Joyce Vance joined approximately 500 other lawyers in signing a letter saying they believe President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice and would have been charged had he not been president of the United States.
Labeling themselves “DOJ Alumni,” the group alleges that the Mueller report provided evidence of “corrupt intent” on Trump’s part, which they deemed as “overwhelming.”
Posted on the left-leaning website Medium.com, the letter states:
Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting President, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice.
Vance, a law professor at the University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Law, has long been a vocal critic of Trump.
Last year, she blamed Trump for bombs mailed to the Obama and Clinton families. Obama nominated Vance to her former position as U.S. Attorney in 2009.
More recently, Vance relied upon her foreign policy credentials to criticize Trump’s stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
We must get a readout of Trump & Putin’s call. Trump is unfit if there was anything less than firm adherence to the Mueller Report findings on Russia’s crimes & demands the activity cease. And when has Trump ever stood up to Putin?
7 Things: Doug Jones privately agrees with offensive abortion comments, Democrats still can’t get Trump’s tax returns, Americans support mandatory vaccines and more …
7. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is under fire again for her comments on Israel defending itself
— Over the weekend, there was a flare-up of violence in Gaza that was the worst since the 50-day war in 2014. On Sunday night, Omar tweeted, “How many more protestors must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends?” Republicans like former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley responded, “Agreed @IlhanMN so what should be done about Hamas? They are the ones behind all of this.” Omar has been called out multiple times before for her anti-Semitic remarks. A total of 25 Palestinians and four Israeli civilians were killed before a ceasefire on Monday. These were the first Israeli fatalities from rocket fire since the 50-day war.
6. A vote will be held on Wednesday to determine if Attorney General William Barr will be held in contempt
— The Justice Department did not turn over the unredacted Mueller report by the deadline set by Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY), so now Nadler has scheduled a vote for Wednesday to decide if Barr will be held in contempt of Congress. The Justice Department has said that they are willing to negotiate with the House Judiciary Committee in good faith, but they’re disappointed that the immediate move was to hold Barr in contempt. Congressional leaders have already been given a less redacted version of the Mueller report, but the Democrats have made it clear that they want the whole report or nothing at this point.
5. Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) is questioning Joe Biden’s ties to China
— Byrne appeared on Fox News and was asked whether or not Biden’s ties to China should be investigated, to which he replied “absolutely.” Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has a Chinese investment company called Bohai Harvest RST that is part of a group that has made several large investments in many Chinese companies. Biden has also recently downplayed the threat that China poses to the United States. Byrne brought up how Trump and his family were investigated for much less concerning Russia and Biden needs to be held to the same standard. When asked if there was a criminal component with Biden and China, Byrne said, “There might be. Now I’m not saying there is because we don’t know the full facts. But that’s why you have an investigation to get the full facts, and the facts we know of are very troubling.” Biden’s ties to Ukraine have come up recently as well. Meanwhile, his lead on the Democrats presidential primary field has grown to as much as 32 points.
4. Fantasy sports gambling bill will be proposed in the Alabama legislature; Passage is unsure
— State Representative Kyle South (R-Fayette) is sponsoring a bill that would legalize fantasy sports gambling in Alabama. Fantasy sports are most commonly played on apps through the phone, and the peer on peer competition allows people to create their own teams from existing players and how those players actually play affects how their fantasy team does. All of the states surrounding Alabama have fantasy gaming, but South believes that there’s still some confusion in Alabama about the contest. South believes that fantasy sports are more about analytics and further enjoying sports with your friends. The legislation would just allow people to play the game and be the team manager of their own sports team.
3. An overwhelming majority of Americans believe vaccinations should be mandatory
— In light of a recent resurgence of measles in the United States, there has been a small increase in support for mandatory vaccinations. Seventy-two percent of Americans believe that parents should be required to vaccinate their children. There are currently over 700 cases of measles so far this year and health officials expect that number to grow quickly. These numbers are actually only a small increase over polling in 2015 that showed 66 percent of Americans supported required vaccinations. Strangely, that number drops when you ask just parents. Only 61 percent of parents support mandatory vaccines.
2. House Democrats’ request for President Trump’s tax returns has been denied
— On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent out a letter denying House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal’s request for the tax returns since they lacked legitimate legislative purpose. This was only one of the Democrats latest attempts to obtain Trump’s tax returns and financial records. In the letter, Mnuchin said, “As you have recognized, the Committee’s request is unprecedented and it presents serious constitutional questions, the resolution of which may have lasting consequences for all taxpayers.” Trump has continued to imply that he has no intention of releasing any of his financial records.
1. U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) allegedly agrees with State Representative John Rogers (D-Birmingham) on abortion
— This weekend, Jones was publicly condemning Rep. Roger’s comments on abortion that you either “kill them now or kill them later.” According to Rogers, Jones called him and said he was “right” about his abortion comments. Rogers said, “He called me twice. He told me ‘John, I know you’re right but I [have] to come out against you.” On Monday, when Jones was interviewed by Alabama Media Group’s Roy Johnson, Jones was asked about the phone call. Jones’ main comment was “I’m disappointed he made our private conversation public.” He did not dispute Rogers’ claims. It’s no secret that Jones is pro-abortion, but to also agree with Rogers’ terrible comments about abortion after condemning him publicly is a new level for Jones.
Allegedly intoxicated paraplegic leads police on high-speed chase in coastal Alabama after Walmart theft
According to FOX 10, a paraplegic is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase from Daphne into Mobile on Sunday night after the man and another individual allegedly boosted a television from a local Walmart.
The suspect’s reportedly wheelchair flew out of his car during the chase.
Police said the suspects are Ronnie Watson, a paraplegic confined to a wheelchair, and Benjimion Mose. The two are accused of stealing a 55-inch television from the Daphne Walmart shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.
An officer spotted their vehicle a short time later and attempted to make a stop at a red light. However, police advised the suspects took off when the officer approached the car, leading to a multi-jurisdictional chase.
“At one point during the chase, the offender’s vehicle hit something,” Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police told FOX 10. “I don’t know if it was a culvert or a curb or something, and a wheelchair flew out of the trunk, so that was very uncommon. That doesn’t happen very often.”
Two Daphne patrol units pursued the vehicle, which police stated was being driven by Watson, across the causeway, north on Highway 98 and over the Cochran Bridge. Traffic camera footage even captured some of the chase as it entered Mobile County.
According to the police report, speeds reached 95 miles per hour during the chase. To put an end to the pursuit, the Mobile Police Department had to put out a spike strip, which reportedly disabled the suspect’s car on 1st Avenue near Williams Street.
One of the Daphne units also had a tire flattened by the strip. Both suspects were taken into custody at that point without further incident.
Despite the drama of the chase, Daphne Police said it was warranted.
“It’s up to the officer’s discretion in continuing that pursuit if they feel like it is safe or as safe as it can be with the light traffic and conditions,” Vannoy explained. “It wasn’t raining. The roads weren’t wet. There just wasn’t a whole lot of traffic out so that certainly played into that decision to continue on with the chase.”
Mobile PD was later able to recover Watson’s wheelchair after it flew from the trunk.
He and Mose have both been charged with theft of property. Additionally, Watson has also been charged with DUI, attempting to elude and several traffic violations.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Birmingham event raises $600,000 to help provide clean water worldwide
The generosity of Alabamians showed in a major way this past weekend.
On Saturday, Birmingham’s Railroad Park hosted the 10th annual Workout for Water event, as a host of athletes came together to experience a challenging workout while also raising a lot of money for a good cause.
Workout for Water is a fundraising event run by Neverthrist, a Birmingham-based Christian nonprofit organization that works to provide clean water to impoverished places around the globe.
This year’s Railroad Park event, in which people donated and/or secured pledges of money in order to participate in the workout, saw Neverthirst again partner with Iron Tribe Fitness, another tremendous Birmingham-based success story.
Ultimately, the event raised over $610,000; the participants raised $313,263, $300,000 of which was matched by Neverthirst.
The annual event also helps raise awareness of water security issues.
Iron Tribe Fitness CEO Forrest Walden told WBRC, “Essentially we just come and workout and recognize there are people all over the whole world that have to walk hours, literally everyday just for water, so we will replicate some of that in our workout.”
Since Workout for Water began, the event now has reportedly raised $4.4 million in total.
Neverthirst was named one of the top ten best nonprofits in 2018 by ROI Ministry for helping the most people in the world per dollar of giving.
Byrne calls for investigation into Biden’s China ties, questions Jones
Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) believes that former Vice President Joe Biden’s potential ties to China should be officially investigated “because there could be some very important national security implications” involved.
In a Sunday evening interview with Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton,” Byrne was first asked by the host whether “Joe Biden’s China ties [should] be investigated.”
The Republican congressman and U.S. Senate candidate responded, “Absolutely.”
This came after Biden recently downplayed the threat to the United States posed by China. Additionally, it was revealed that Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, through his Chinese investment company Bohai Harvest RST, which obtains its financing from a subsidiary of the Communist government-owned Bank of China, is part of an investment pool that has made several rounds of large investments in a range of Chinese companies.
“When somebody makes a comment like that who spent decades in the United States Senate, eight years as the vice-president of the United States, we had these stories out about the ties with his son, business ties,” Byrne told the FOX News host. “Someone needs to start asking the question, what’s really going on here?”
He said that President Donald Trump’s family and campaign were investigated for much less in regards to Russia, and that Biden should be held to the same scrutiny.
Byrne said the House was unlikely to act with Democrats in control, but urged the Department of Justice and the U.S. Senate to launch official probes.
Asked if there was “a criminal component” involved with Biden and China, Byrne said, “There might be here. Now, I’m not saying there is, because we don’t know the full facts. But that’s why you have an investigation to get the full facts, and the facts we know of are very troubling.”
Byrne questioned if Jones agreed with Biden on China and how the nation impacts the United States’ economy and security.
“Do you really believe China’s not a threat to the United States? Do you think everything about these ties between the vice-president’s son and China are OK? Don’t you think we ought to ask some important questions like we spent all this time and money doing with President Trump? I’d like to hear what he has to say about that,” Byrne said of Jones.
STEVE HILTON: Here tonight to discuss, Alabama Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate for Alabama Bradley Byrne. Congressman, so great that you could join us. I really appreciate it. Just let’s get started with one basic question that I hope most people would agree in which shouldn’t, at the very least, Joe Biden’s China ties be investigated.
BYRNE: Absolutely. When somebody makes a comment like that who spent decades in the United States Senate, eight years as the vice-president of the United States, we had these stories out about the ties with his son, business ties. Someone needs to start asking the question, what’s really going on here? Now, they took something that was like one tenth of this, maybe not even that much and spent two years investigating the president of the United States and found nothing to it. Well can’t we take this much and do something with it and have a real investigation? I think we should. I hope we do.
HILTON: And so, how would that — just talk us through the mechanics of that? How could that happen — I mean you’re in the House, hoping to be in the Senate. What kind of prospect do you think there could be for getting something going? How could we — especially everyone watching at home who’s so fired up about what we revealed last week? They want to get involved. They want to try and see justice done here, at least some accountability. What can they do? What can we put pressure on Congress to do?
BYRNE: Well I think everyone should call their Congressman. Everyone should call their Senator and say, we now have these facts. We now have this unbelievable statement by the former vice-president of the United States who wants to be president. You spent all this time and all this money on this foolish investigation of the president. Here’s a real problem right here. We want to see an investigation and I hope the FBI and Justice Department will look into it as well because there could be some very important national security implications here.
HILTON: And to — when you bring up the FBI, do you think there could be a criminal component?
BYRNE: There might be here. Now, I’m not saying there is because we don’t know the full facts. But that’s why you have an investigation to get the full facts and the facts we know of are very troubling. For the vice-president’s son to travel on that United States jet with him to China and then shortly after that this big business deal just plops out. Come on, people have a reason to ask questions. What really happened there? You know, this is the swamp. This is why people hate things in Washington because they think there’s one set of rules for the elite in Washington and another set of rules for all the rest of us.
What my home state Senator Doug Jones has actually already endorsed Joe Biden and I have some questions for him. Do you really believe China’s not a threat to the United States? Do you think everything about these ties between the vice-president’s son and China are OK? Don’t you think we ought to ask some important questions like we spent all this time and money doing with President Trump? I’d like to hear what he has to say about that.
HILTON: Well that’s great to hear. By the way, earlier I thought you were going to do the (inaudible) “come on man”. I thought you — we were going to get that but probably just as well we didn’t. Just before I let you go I’ve got someone here who wants to say hi. I think someone you might know.
JASON CHAFFETZ: Congressman, hey Jason Chaffetz here. I had the honor and pleasure of serving with you in — in — in the Congress and there are a lot of investigative components right? You have the inspectors general. You have Congress itself. But what specifically do you think should happen in this case?
BYRNE: Well, there’re two things I want to see happen Jason. It’s good to see you and talk with you. Now first and foremost, I think the Congress itself needs to investigate the totality of the circumstances. Now you and I both know with the Democrats in charge of the House, that’s not going to happen in the House but I think the Senate could do it and I hope the Senate will consider that. But secondly, we do need to have a law enforcement investigation now that we have some more facts out there to say is there quid pro quo here. Because if there is a quid pro quo, I think there is likely to be a crime committed here and we need to get to the bottom of it.
HILTON: Congressman Byrne, thank you so much for being so clear about it. I really, really appreciate that. We’ll stay in touch on this and good luck. Hope to see you soon.
