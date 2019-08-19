Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Inconsistent weather a top challenge for state farmers in 2019 says Alabama Farmers Federation head Jimmy Parnell

ELKMONT – Even though it does not get the attention that other sectors of the Alabama economy receive, agriculture remains at the top of the chart for statewide economic activity.

That was the case made by Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell on Friday during the northern swing of ALFA’s crop outlook tour at Hobbs Farm in Limestone County, just a stone’s throw from the Alabama-Tennessee state line.

“As you may have heard, agriculture and forestry combined is the largest industry in the state of Alabama,” Parnell said. “It contributes more to the economy and employees more people than any of the other industries. We take a lot of pride in that. A lot is made about some of the industries in the state. We are certainly not against those industries. We’re glad to have them all in Alabama.”

“We have a different footprint,” he added. “You take a car manufacturer, something that may build in one place. Our farmers are spread across the whole state.”


Jessie Hobbs, the owner of the 3,000-acre Hobbs Farms that is spread throughout Limestone County and extends into Giles County, Tenn., hosted the event.  With fall approaching, Hobbs said he anticipated to have a good year but down from the previous year.

“I don’t think we’ll have the yield per acre that we had last year because we almost had a Cinderella year last year,” Hobbs said. “But I still think, on average, it’ll be a good crop this year.”

 

Jimmy Parnell speaks to media during ALFA’s 2019 Crop Outlook Tour at Hobbs Farm, 8/16/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

Hobbs, an Elkmont city councilman and fifth-generation farmer headquartered in northern Limestone County, put a particular emphasis on crop rotation, a practice he has implemented since taking charge of Hobbs Farm.

Hobbs told Yellowhammer News his 3,000-acre farm is divided evenly between corn, cotton, and soybeans and wheat, which can be both planted on the land in a given year. That, he said, had benefits for the land and economic ones as well.

“Years ago in Alabama, King Cotton was the throne winner,” Hobbs said. “We all grew cotton and cotton is what paid the bills and what we all grew up growing. I guess we hate to say it, but we were shooting ourselves in the foot. But we found out by rotating crops, we’ve been fortunate to do it, and I think they’ve paid off big dividends. But one was rotation. Rotating the crops means you rotate the herbicides so you don’t have resistant weeds and you also rotate because of the pests. Each crop has specific pests, but if you rotate the crop, that means next year the pest is gone, and it is easier to control it because you keep them guessing as well. But also, with rotating crops, you rotate your money aspects.”

Cotton crop at Hobbs Farms, Elkmont, Ala., 8/16/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

When asked about the challenges he faces, Hobbs said labor was a difficulty, especially as technology has improved to aid farmers.

“One of them is labor,” Hobbs said. “Our labor force in agriculture is pretty tough. You have to have an individual that can run a tractor per se, with a large piece of equipment not only in the field but up and down the road, to be safe and do both. But he also has to be able to run a computer now because most of our equipment is computerized. Used to, years ago, we worked on a field basis. Now with precision farming, we work farms on an acre basis.”

According to Hobbs, with those advances in technology, he knows what any particular acre requires as fertility and seed rating.

“I can plug into my computer, and it will actually help me put it placed at the right time, the right depth, with the right nutrients around it to make a crop,” Hobbs explained. “But you have to have someone that helps you implement that. Just because you put it on a disk, you’ve got to put that flip drive on that computer to make it work. I think that has always been our thing as the labor force because it is hard to find that type of worker. And it is long hours.”

As with any other business, Hobbs said there were also economic challenges for his farm, which include access to capital to cover expenses, both expected and unforeseen.

“The other thing I think would be the economic side of it,” he added. “Equipment is so expensive now. Fertilizer – everything that I’ve touched, it seems like it has gone up 100%. We had a tire just the other day that went flat on a piece of equipment. We had to have a replacement. I could not fix it. I could not repair it. And that tire – it was almost cheaper to trade the piece of equipment than put a set of tires on it. Because some of this equipment it can get up to $20,000 for a set of tires.  You have to have enough money in the bank to survive. And on the same token, you have to have enough money to pay the bills and keep it all flowing.”

Parnell concurred with Hobbs’ assessment and added weather is a variable in the economics of agriculture.

“I agree with Jessie that it is about profitability,” Parnell added. “If you want to talk about what’s the biggest concern in agriculture, it’s profitability. Input costs are high. Margin is low, very low. Then you have the weather that you have to deal with. And the weather can take that small margin away from you almost in the blink of an eye. Profitability is a big deal.”

Jessie Hobbs of Hobbs Farms offers an analysis of his current soybean crop, 8/16/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

One challenge that is often overlooked that Parnell raised was the long-term future for agriculture and the next generation of farmers.

“Long term, though – our biggest problem is going to be the next generation of farmers, and I think profitability will fix that, is the reason I say it’s long term about profitability,” he continued. “Most folks in agriculture grew up on a farm. There are some exceptions. You can get started from scratch, but it is tough. You lack the knowledge. You lack the background that it really takes.”

“I am concerned if you’re talking about 50 years from now, who is the next generation of farmers?” Parnell added. “Are they out there? Will they be able to feed America and the rest of the world? What we produce today and America consumes all they want of it, then we sell about a third of what we produce as an industry. So it is important to the world that the American farmer is thriving so that they can have something to eat.”

Government over-regulation of agriculture has challenged farmers in the past. However, according to Parnell, it is improving.

“I would tell you it feels better than it has in the past,” Parnell said. “If you had asked me this question a year or three years ago, I would have talked a lot about regulation. We have a tremendous effort to regulate not only agriculture but all business. And that regulation, at times it seems like not a big deal until you stack regulation on top of regulation. And suddenly, it is a terrible, terrible situation. I think that is the thing. I am pleased with the direction we’re going. We are not doing away with regulation, but we are not trying to make new regulation every day.”

The inconsistency of the weather statewide will mean mixed results for agriculture in Alabama in 2019. Rainfall has been hit-or-miss locally and statewide, according to both Hobbs and Parnell.

“The very south end of the state was dry early in the year,” Parnell said. “It hurt their crops. They’ve gotten rain recently, and the crops that could wait for water are now thriving, doing pretty well. Corn in South Alabama was hurt pretty bad early. Central Alabama was OK early. It has gotten really dry late.  The crops are hurting in Central Alabama.”

“There’s a lot of variation in the state,” he added. “Jessie and I were talking earlier there has been a significant variation just on the ground he farms here. Same way all across the state. This year we lived on pop-up rain showers, and you may have gotten a good rain, and your neighbor may have not gotten any or the other way just as well. Yes, the weather matters. It’s a big deal. It’s the one thing we don’t control.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Tuberville on legal immigration: ‘I think we should back off it right now’

While illegal immigration dominates the political discussion in America, there is also another aspect of immigration policy: legal immigration.

Recent statistics show the United States allows just over a million legal immigrants in the country annually. Given the obstacles to wage growth in the United States, some have suggested rethinking legal immigration to slow the growth of the labor supply and raise demand, which could result in higher wages.

Throughout the early going of his campaign, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a candidate for U.S. Senate, has emphasized his hawkish stance on illegal immigrants. During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, he reiterated that position.

“Right now, we have a huge influx coming from Africa, the Middle East,” Tuberville said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “It has kind of slowed down in terms of the people coming from South America. But it doesn’t make any difference. We can’t afford – they’re coming across, and I know they need help. But people in this country need help, too. And we’ve got to get the wall built. We’ve got to know who is here. Then we’ve got to let them come a little at a time because we do need workers and we need people here to make this country better. We just can’t handle all of them at one time.”

When asked, Tuberville acknowledged immigration has an impact on wage growth.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” he replied. “The problem is we’re getting to a point where we don’t need just workers. We need smarter workers – people that can come here that have skills.”

The former football coach boasted about the efforts of the local governments around Alabama to improve their workforces. He said for some it would be a better path to a successful career than attending a four-year college, which may result in college loan debt.

However, he also said policymakers should back off the amount of legal immigration allowed in the country and focus on limiting illegal immigration.

“I think we should back off of it right now,” Tuberville said. “I think that we got to get a handle on who is coming here, where they’re at – I mean, we can control and actually take care of. The problem is, we have people all over this country that we can take care of – they’re elderly or handicap or vets, people that really need help. And we’re broke. This country is absolutely broke, but we’re spending billions of dollars on people coming here. Again, we don’t know really who they are. They’re bringing all kinds of diseases with them that we don’t understand. They’re not educated. We want to help them, but we also want to be able to help the people that have paid taxes in the past have helped this country, but we need immigrants here.”

“You know, we’re all immigrants but we’ve just got to get a handle on it and I would like to see us slow it all down – bring it to a point where we can control it, get all this stuff under control, get our education system under control because I’ve talked to people in this state, superintendents that have said, ‘Hey listen: They are dropping off these young kids here that are here illegally, and they want us to educate them, and they can’t read or write. They can’t speak English. They’ve never been to school. What are we supposed to do? We’re supposed to educate our people, and we’re downgrading our ability to educate the people that have paid their way here. But now all of a sudden, we’re told you’ve got to address this problem and help these kids.’ They do need help, and I feel sorry for them, but we can’t bring our country to a point where we’re hurting ourselves,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Why go to college?

More than three million students will begin college this year, many pursuing degrees needed for high paying jobs. Amazingly, bachelor’s degrees open economic doors despite little evidence of significant learning in college. How can students who retain so little knowledge make so much money?

A college degree can identify people who employers want to hire. A recent book by George Mason University economist Bryan Caplan provocatively titled The Case Against Education argues that this signaling explains much of the college earnings premium.

The college earnings premium is real. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2018 college grads earned 64% more than high school grads who never attended college, and 39% more than associate’s degree holders. College grads are also less likely to be unemployed, with a 2.2% unemployment rate, versus 4.1% for high school grads. The earnings and unemployment differentials have both persisted for years.

Businesses require bachelor’s degrees for many jobs. Every time a business chooses college grads, they pay more. Profit-hungry businesses should not hire more expensive workers unless they create more value.

Economics offers two theories for education’s value. The first, called human capital, contends that learning makes workers more productive. In the human capital story, the college curriculum must be directly valuable to employers. High paying degrees, like economics, must teach skills businesses value more.

Alternatively, college degrees might allow students to signal characteristics which businesses desire; the content of degrees may be largely irrelevant. Life offers many examples of signaling. Romance and courting involve numerous signals, like engagement rings. A diamond is of little practical value, but signals the willingness to make a life-long commitment.

What does college signal? Professor Caplan argues three main traits: intelligence, conscientiousness, and conformity. Businesses desire workers who are smart, able to learn challenging material, and willing to follow rules. Conformity is probably becoming more important, as businesses can no longer afford workers who tell off-color jokes or express racial, religious or sexual intolerance.

Intelligence and ability to learn are valuable because the details of jobs differ greatly across employers. Employers must train workers to do a job their way. Employees must be willing to turn off their cell phones and pay attention.

How important is human capital versus signaling? Discussions of higher education policy generally presume human capital theory. Yet Professor Caplan contends that the college premium is about 80% signaling and 20% human capital. The content of education clearly has some relevance; engineering firms will not hire inexpensive social work majors over expensive engineers because they prefer graduates already familiar with engineering.

Professor Caplan presents a wealth of statistical evidence in support of signaling. Yet several puzzles demonstrate signaling’s importance. Perhaps most telling is the one mentioned above, the lack of evidence on long-term learning. Knowledge forgotten – of Shakespeare, calculus, or supply and demand – cannot be generating productivity. Furthermore, a student who is one or two classes short of a degree has acquired perhaps 95 percent of a degree’s human capital, but will face a significant salary penalty. And attending classes allows acquisition of knowledge without earning college credit, and has essentially no market value.

Signaling creates value for the economy even if course content is largely irrelevant. College helps employers find the workers they want. Yes, four years of college is costly, but everyone wants high paying jobs and would likely lie during an interview. Whether higher education provides efficient signaling depends on whether an alternative can separate high and low-quality potential workers at a lower cost.

The potential exists for excessive and wasteful signaling. Completing high school used to separate one from the crowd. Arguably we now use college degrees as a signal instead of high school diplomas. Credential inflation is potentially costly.

For parents of college students, signaling offers some solace. Even if Sally or Johnny seem to forget everything after the semester ends, passing forgettable classes can readily signal employers their willingness to learn a boring job.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

VIDEO: Gun control, tolls are just a regional concern, racist Alabama Democrats and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Will a serious discussion about “gun control” take place, or will it be more politicking by both sides?

— Will toll talk spread beyond the citizens of Mobile and Baldwin Counties?

— Why are Alabama Democrats calling each other racist?

Jackson and Burke are joined by U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) to discuss gun control, tolls, debt and the potential recession.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he argues that American institutions should put Americans first.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Alabama’s Margaret Renkl, writer for New York Times, launches first book, ‘Late Migrations’

A couple of years ago, Alabama native Margaret Renkl, who had made a career out of writing and editing, was stressed. Really stressed.

Living in Nashville, she had moved her mother up from Birmingham to help take care of her in her final years.

“After my mom died, and my husband’s parents had moved up here, too, it really was unbearable,” she says. “I was dealing with grief and caregiving, and two of my three children were still living at home. It was a lot.”

Then, at the Southern Festival of Books, Renkl ran into an editor from The New York Times. The newspaper was starting a new series, The End, about end-of-life issues, and he urged her to write about her experience.

“I ended up working, first thing in the morning, 15 minutes a day, on an essay about my mother’s death and my mother-in-law dying, and at the end of the month, I sent it in, and they bought it,” Renkl says. “I did another piece, and they bought that, also. By that time, I was feeling a lot more confident.”

Her mother-in-law had also passed away, so Renkl had a bit more time.

“I was still sorting through these issues about grief, but I didn’t think of them as a book,” she says.

But they were a book, at least the beginnings of one, and last month Renkl released “Late Migrations,” a book of essays about two of Renkl’s passions – her family and the natural world.

The book has received rave reviews from celebrities and bibliophiles alike. Oprah Winfrey’s O magazine says Renkl “guides us through a South lush with bluebirds, pecan orchards and glasses of whiskey shared at dusk in this collection of prose in poetry-size bits.” Author Ann Patchett says the book has the makings of “an American classic … beautifully written, masterfully structured and brimming with insight into the natural world.” Actress Reese Witherspoon says Renkl “is the most beautiful writer. I love this book.” “Late Migrations” has been featured on NPR and in Garden & Gun and People magazines, among others.

It’s all a bit surprising to Renkl, who graduated from Auburn University with a degree in English in 1984 and earned her master’s at the University of South Carolina.

“The structure is unusual, and the subject is often sad,” Renkl says. “It’s a meditation on grief some ways, and I think we as a culture aren’t comfortable talking about death and grief. I’ve been surprised and heartened by the response.”

Renkl was born in Andalusia, but she moved to Birmingham while in first grade.

“The world I lived in in Birmingham was completely different from the world I lived in heretofore,” she says. “We went back to lower Alabama all the time, because my grandparents still lived there. That was pretty foundational for the way I think of my growing-up years.”

Renkl’s father was in real estate development, building apartment complexes, and she and her family would move from site to site, wherever her father’s company was building a complex.

“It’s a little ironic that I spent so much time in the outdoors, because we were living in the woods that my father’s company was tearing down,” says Renkl, who graduated from Homewood High School.

She and her brother, Billy, an artist who provided illustrations for “Late Migrations,” forged their collaboration early on with childhood books of poetry and illustrations. Later, Billy would be her art director when she was editor of her high school newspaper and also when she was editor of the Circle literary magazine at Auburn.

After graduate school, Renkl taught high school, but in her 10th year of teaching, she found herself on bed rest while pregnant with her second child, and since she couldn’t teach, she had to “find a way to make some money.”

She launched a 12-year freelancing career with an essay for Glamour magazine and later edited Chapter 16, an online journal for Humanities Tennessee, for 10 years.

After that, The New York Times, a publication she had failed to sell freelance essays to after several tries, came calling, and she began writing for The End. The Times soon hired her to write a regular monthly column, and six months later, they asked her to write weekly.

“I asked for my first contract to be six months instead of a year, because I wasn’t completely convinced I could come up with something every week,” Renkl says. “Then I signed a contract for a year, then another for a year. I’m pretty happy with the arrangement.”

As a regular writer for The Times, Renkl writes about “flora, fauna, politics and culture in the American South,” according to the newspaper. She has written about her familyanimals and politics.

In the meantime, Renkl was continuing to write essays about her family – the grief of losing her mother, mother-in-law and, earlier, her father – and, thanks to her disdain for the 2016 political season and its aftermath, nature. “I started writing a little nature blog that had pretty much zero audience, but writing about the natural world reminded me that what was happening in the political arena was only temporary,” she says. “At some point, the other women in my writer’s group said, ‘You know this is a book, right? … This is a book about longing and loss in many different contexts.’”

Milkweed Editions agreed and worked with Renkl on “Late Migrations,” which includes memoir-type essays along with essays on nature and drawings by her brother.

“This was his family, too,” Renkl says. “So it seemed natural to me to have my story of my family include work by him. … Also, Billy’s artwork is very often about birds and insects and stars and flowers and leaves.”

Initially, Renkl paired her work with pieces her brother had already created, but he ended up creating 20 original pieces for “Late Migrations.”

“As I was reading the early drafts of the book, I came to realize that I wanted to use my voice to amplify the beautiful connections between Margaret’s backyard observations of nature and her stories about our family,” Billy Renkl says. “Eventually, I decided to aim for a carefully calibrated relationship between images that seemed to reference the history of wildlife identification guidebooks and family photo albums – images that were equal parts objective observation and idiosyncratic family myth.”

Though some have referred to “Late Migrations” as a memoir, Renkl disagrees.

“To me, that means comprehensive and complete,” she says. “These essays make no pretense to be comprehensive. I’m not telling the story of my life. I consider it primarily to be a meditation on loss and human life and in the natural world. I took great comfort, in writing both sets of essays, in seeing how what happens to us in human life is being played out all around in the natural world.”

Renkl says her parents would have loved “Late Migrations.”

“They were so proud of me, and the book is a love letter to them,” she says. “It’s a love letter to family life, to the natural world. It’s a praise song. They would have loved that.”

Margaret Renkl will be signing “Late Migrations” on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at Pebble Hill in Auburn; and Read Herring books, 105 S. Court St. in Montgomery, on Sept. 5. You can find her book tour schedule here.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Samford University’s Ida Moffett School of Nursing receives $3.5M Nurse Practitioner Residency Grant

Samford University’s Ida Moffett School of Nursing will receive $3.5 million over four years to place nurse practitioner graduates in rural, underserved areas for primary-care residency. The grant is the largest in Samford University’s history.

The Advanced Nursing Education – Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration is designed to prepare new nurse practitioners to deliver high-quality primary care in community-based settings. During the year-long program, nurse practitioner residents will complete academic coursework and clinical hours in underserved population locations.

“For nearly 100 years, Ida Moffett School of Nursing has prepared well-equipped, compassionate nurses to serve the underserved,” said Nena Sanders, vice provost of Samford’s College of Health Sciences and nursing school dean. “This grant affords us the opportunity to enhance the knowledge and skill sets of our graduates and intentionally place caring, competent nurse practitioners where the needs are greatest.”

The grant will facilitate the launch of the first residency program housed within the nursing school.

The program will focus on developing new family nurse practitioners with the knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to improve the quality and safety of rural health care systems. According to professor and grant manager Stephanie Wynn, the program will place a special priority on addressing value-based care, telehealth, obesity and mental health issues.

“This residency program will distinctively position new nurse practitioners to face the complexities which occur when providing care to rural and underserved populations,” said Wynn. “Ninety-eight percent of Alabama’s counties are designated, either all or in part, as a Medically Underserved Area or a Health Professional Shortage Area. This program will transform communities by increasing the quality and quantity of primary-care providers who are trained to provide innovative, compassionate care.”

Fifty-five of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered rural, and only two of those 55 are considered to have the minimum number of providers available. According to Wynn, the state’s population-per-physician ratio well exceeds 3,000 to 1 in many rural areas. “Nearly 44% of Alabama’s population is living in rural areas, yet 70% of primary care physicians practice within Alabama’s five largest counties,” said Wynn. “Health care must shift to better meet the needs of today’s population.”

During their rotations, residents will receive training in vital telehealth technology reducing accessibility issues for patients who would otherwise need to travel long distances to seek care. “By providing residents with telehealth training, rural communities will gain direct access to specialists in the urban areas,” said Jill Cunningham, nurse practitioner department chair.

Cunningham and Wynn are leading the residency and curriculum development with the support of an interprofessional team of educators. The first cohort of 10 nurse practitioners will begin their rotations July 1, 2020.

“More than 20 years ago we launched a nurse practitioner program to fill a need within the health care system, and that vision hasn’t changed,” said Jane Martin, senior associate dean for Ida Moffett School of Nursing. “We are producing well-trained, compassionate nurse practitioners who are breaking health care accessibility barriers.”

Ida Moffett School of Nursing offers nurse practitioner coursework that is aligned with the needs of today’s heath care environment. Students choose from specialty areas such as family, emergency or psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and entry points are available for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree holders. Advanced practice registered nurse, nurse practitioner certificates are also available.
(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

