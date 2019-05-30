Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Ivey signs two major broadband bills into law — ‘Will open a whole new world’ 22 mins ago / News
In Alabama, commemoration set for ‘last slave ship’ 2 hours ago / News
State Rep. Sorrell vows 2020 push to end newspaper legal notice requirement; Says he has backing of ALDOT, League of Municipalities, Association of County Commissions 3 hours ago / News
Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry 3 hours ago / Sponsored
Time to stop daydreaming about a lottery 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tuberville ‘all for’ abortion ban — ‘You’ve got to take your hat off to not just Alabama but other states’ on effort to overturn Roe v. Wade 4 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Wind Creek Hospitality approved for ‘landmark’ casino in Pennsylvania 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Democrats don’t understand Mueller, Democrat governor signs abortion ban, Roy Moore vs. MAGA and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
State legislature passes bill intended to lower prescription drug costs for many Alabamians 20 hours ago / News
State Senate passes bill incentivizing tech companies to ‘stay and grow’ in Alabama 21 hours ago / News
If California is going to come for pro-life states, Alabama should go after California jobs 22 hours ago / News
‘Alabama’s timber industry is at full throttle’ — 105 jobs coming to Wiregrass 24 hours ago / News
Roy Moore: Trump cannot make ‘America great again’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama Senate votes to require civil asset forfeiture tracking 1 day ago / News
Arnold Mooney on formal ‘censure and condemn’ complaint against John Rogers: ‘I couldn’t not do it — It had to be done’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama House votes to slash rural broadband funding by nearly 3/4 1 day ago / News
Patients urge passage of stalled medical marijuana bill 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Byrne calls for an investigation, Doug Jones can’t escape his own party, Trump and Trump Jr. blast Roy Moore and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
President Trump: ‘Roy Moore cannot win,’ ‘consequences will be devastating’ if he runs in 2020 1 day ago / News
Alabama legislature passes Ward’s ‘Collateral Consequences Act’ — ‘Recognizes the dignity of work’ 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

In Alabama, commemoration set for ‘last slave ship’

An archaeological report will be released Thursday on the discovery of what experts believe is the last ship known to have brought enslaved people from Africa to the United States.

The event in the Africatown community of Mobile also will include a community celebration and commemoration event marking the discovery of the schooner Clotilda, according to the Alabama Historical Commission.The commission said in a recent news release that interest in locating the remains of the Clotilda was renewed after a journalist reported that he believed he had located the ship last year.

Even though the ship he found turned out not to be the Clotilda, it led to the commission’s and other organizations’ efforts to locate the Clotilda’s wreckage.

A team of maritime archaeology experts conducted an assessment of a previously unsearched area of the Mobile River and historical research and an archaeological survey revealed up to two dozen 19th and 20th-century vessels.

One closely matched characteristics of the Clotilda and peer-reviewed findings concluded that the wreck is likely the Clotilda.

Officials have said they are working on a plan to preserve the site where the ship was located.

James Delgado, a maritime archaeologist who helped lead the team that verified the wreck as the Clotilda, recently told The Associated Press that the ship’s remains are delicate but the potential for both research and inspiration are enormous.

Joycelyn Davis, a descendant of one of the Africans held captive aboard the ship, said she wants to somehow honor both the ship’s human cargo and the hard work of them and their descendants in forming Africatown, where the Africans settled when they were freed from slavery after the Civil War.

The commission said organizations involved in the research and survey efforts include the Black Heritage Council, the National Geographic Society, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, the Slave Wrecks Project, Diving with a Purpose, SEARCH Inc. and the National Park Service.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

22 mins ago

Ivey signs two major broadband bills into law — ‘Will open a whole new world’

MONTGOMERY — Alabama took an important step forward towards “modernizing” the state on Thursday.

In a packed ceremony inside the Old House Chamber at the State Capitol, Governor Kay Ivey signed two major broadband bills into law: HB 400 by State Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) and SB 90 by State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville).

Before applying pen to paper, Ivey spoke to members of the media and a sizable crowd from the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition. She said the Yellowhammer State needs to do more to expand high-speed, affordable broadband access, as modern internet capability is crucial to the economy, education, healthcare and quality of life in Alabama.

755
Keep reading 755 WORDS

Last year, Scofield’s Alabama Broadband Accessibility Act created a grant program that really got the ball rolling on improved broadband in the state. Now, the two bills signed on Thursday are expected to keep that momentum moving in the right direction.

“These bills will open a whole new world to so many of our citizens who have been left behind on the information superhighway,” Ivey said. “I congratulate our Legislature for coming together to help make providing broadband internet access easier and more efficient. I look forward to seeing the great strides that our rural citizens will take now that they have the same opportunity as those who live in larger cities.”

HB 400, the Broadband Using Electric Easements Accessibility Act, will allow electricity providers to use or allow the use of existing or future electric easements for broadband purposes.

SB 90 updates and expands Scofield’s Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, increasing the minimum service threshold and amending the amount of grants that can be awarded for specific broadband projects.

Scofield advised, “Just as years ago, co-ops and private companies invested in bringing electricity to rural areas across the country to improve quality of life and create jobs for millions, this legislation will continue to expand access to high-speed internet to those same households and businesses, creating new jobs and opportunities in the process.”

The press conference occurred as the House and Senate were both in session, so not all of the staunch proponents in the legislature were able to attend. However, Scofield and Shedd were able to join the governor, along with broadband stalwarts like Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper), House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville), Black Caucus Chair A.J. McCampbell (D-Livingston), State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) and State Rep. David Standridge (R-Hayden).

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) also released statements celebrating the bills being signed into law.

“I am thrilled that Gov. Ivey has signed these bills that will be so helpful to our rural constituents,” Marsh said. “More than 840,000 Alabamians have not had access to broadband and therefore have lacked total, fair access to our worldwide economy. I hope to see movement on getting as many people connected as soon as possible.”

McCutcheon called the signing of the bills the beginning of a new day for Alabama jobs.

“Small businesses all across the state can now expect a fair shot at the global economy,” the speaker remarked. “It is an exciting time for the education community, entrepreneurs, for rural health workers and patients who will have access to advances in telemedicine and for our farmers who will benefit immensely from broadband.”

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth has also been a vocal supporter of improved broadband services in the state throughout his time in public service.

“As someone who once represented a largely rural House district, I know that access to high speed broadband dramatically affects issues like economic development, public school performance, and simple quality of life for residents,” Ainsworth told Yellowhammer News.

“The state must keep and maintain its commitment to rural broadband expansion so that all of our citizens, regardless of where they live, can take part in Alabama’s unprecedented economic boom,” he concluded.

The World Bank commissioned a study in 2014 that showed just a 10% increase in broadband penetration could increase economic growth by 1.2%. That study also concluded that doubling broadband speeds can add 0.3% to GDP growth.

As of late 2018, it was estimated that 800,000 people in Alabama are without access to a wired connection capable of 25mbps download speeds and that 276,000 people in the state still do not have any wired internet providers available at all.

Specifically on SB 90, Reed commented, “This is a critical piece of infrastructure legislation. When people think about infrastructure, it’s traditionally just roads and bridges, but in a digital age that relies heavily on cutting edge technology, investing in expanding and improving broadband is equally as important.”

“This bill sets up rural Alabama for further growth and prosperity, and I thank Senator Scofield for spearheading this important work,” he added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

State Rep. Sorrell vows 2020 push to end newspaper legal notice requirement; Says he has backing of ALDOT, League of Municipalities, Association of County Commissions

With the clock running out on the 2019 legislative session, State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) ran out of time to get legislation that would end the requirement for legal notices to be published in newspapers, one of the areas he identified as wasteful earlier this year.

The Colbert County Republican legislator told Huntsville’s WVNN radio on Wednesday the effort this year was introduced “a little bit too late” to get to the House floor for consideration.

However, he pledged he would renew his effort in the next legislative session and said he had backing from some of Montgomery’s most powerful entities.

399
Keep reading 399 WORDS

“I’m still working on that bill,” he said. “I’m going to pre-file. I’m going to be ready to go on day one. I really got it introduced a little bit too late. And I took my time and I crafted what I think is a pretty good bill. Because of that, it was introduced a little bit too late in the session to try. It’s kind of a heavy lift, but I do have some support from House leadership on that bill. That’s going to help. That’s going to help it move. I was approached today by someone from ALDOT who said we need this bill. We waste millions of dollars a year on mandatory legal notices for every road project we do. And he said I want to talk to you about this in the offseason and we’re going to help you lobby for it next year. It’s definitely going to be a priority bill of mine next year. And I wish I had started on it about two months before I did, but that can’t be helped.”

Sorrell said the only opposition was coming from those with interests in newspapers.

“Literally the only people who have said something negative about this bill is somebody who either owns a newspaper or works at one,” Sorrell said. “I mean that’s it. That’s the entirety of the opposition. Everybody else – the legislators love the idea. You know like, ‘When are we going to see this bill on the floor because we all have to take our local bills to newspapers and advertise them. It’s a cumbersome and expensive process. And you know there’s lots of differing [people] – lawyers, anyone who would save money, contractors have to do legal notices. All of those people are going to support this bill. The League of Municipalities supports it. The county commission association helped me draft this bill. The Secretary of State supports this bill. He would be the one implementing the infrastructure to display legal notices on his website. There’s a lot of support out there for the bill. I really feel like I got it started just a little bit too late this year.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
3 hours ago

Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry

Winning the national security space race is crucial for America’s ability to defend itself. Recently, several members of Alabama’s congressional delegation fought to equip the nation for success when they petitioned the Air Force to select a U.S. launch provider based on a competitive, timely process in the best interest of national security.

The Air Force chose to move forward with that approach and has entered the next round of awards which result in an opportunity for Alabama’s aerospace industry to increase its impact on America’s space program.

Because of Alabama’s strong leadership in Washington, Alabama-based aerospace companies are ready to compete to bring the work home. Learn more.

1

Show less
3 hours ago

Time to stop daydreaming about a lottery

Lottery supporters were left saying “so close …” last week after the latest attempt to establish the game in Alabama collapsed under the weight of competing interests and power plays.

It was reminiscent of the failed lotto player, successfully matching his numbers one-by-one until his hopes are dashed when that final digit proves ever elusive.

But that’s what happens when you play a losing game.

580
Keep reading 580 WORDS

We’ve already heard the arguments against a lottery, from the financial risk of budgeting on a game of chance to the moral risk of a government enticing its citizens to play a game 99.9 percent of them will lose. I’ve written about it before, and the Alabama Policy Institute has a long history of opposing the lottery.

But this time, the corrosive nature of gambling conspired to defeat itself.

Here’s what happened.

Vegas-style Casinos

The lottery debate in recent years hasn’t centered on an actual lottery. That is, walking into a gas station and buying a paper ticket with a few numbers.

No. There’s a strong pro-gambling lobby in Alabama that seeks to take advantage of any momentum behind a lottery proposal to include measures legalizing what’s known as Class III gaming – card tables, roulette wheels and slot machines.

By including some specific language in a lottery bill, they could later artfully argue that expansion of gaming into Class III has already become law, thus giving them a green light to open casinos.

And then there are those who have stakes in existing gaming facilities such as dog tracks and electronic bingo halls. They push hard to ensure that no legislation passes that could create competition.

Point is, those who profit from the forms of gambling we have now, and who could profit from expanded forms in the future, see a simple lottery as a threat. They want to protect what they have, and then expand their offerings to keep existing customers and lure even more.

Horse Trading

Several lawmakers who favored a lottery in the past found themselves holding out for assurances that Alabama would adopt a key provision of Obamacare by expanding Medicaid, the insurance program for the poor and disabled.

The issue here is that while the federal government pays for the first few years of the expansion, Alabama would eventually cough-up an increasingly higher percentage of an ever-growing expense.

As the bill moved through the Legislature, it was reported that lawmakers were considering paying that additional cost with lottery revenue in a bid to collect more votes.

Here’s the problem: the Legislative Service Agency estimated that the lottery would generate about $167 million a year in revenue after expenses and prizes were handed out, but estimates on the state’s share of expanding Medicaid range from $168 million to $250 million annually.

So, we’d end up passing a lottery whose revenues could be swallowed up by Obamacare.

How many politicians in Alabama want that etched into their electoral tombstone?

Money Money Money

Then there’s the question of how we’d spend whatever little is left.

Some lawmakers wanted to send it all to the general fund. Others wanted some, if not most, to go toward education. And the teacher’s union, which remains a powerful force in Montgomery, wouldn’t budge.

In the end, those who wanted more gambling, those who sought Medicaid expansion, and those aligned with the teacher’s union felt the status quo was preferable. Add them to traditional opponents of the lottery, and the bill died by a handful of votes.

Let’s hope it stays that way.

Alabama needs its leaders to focus their time on attainable solutions for problems that aren’t going away, and on opportunities that might if we refuse to focus.

It’s about time they quit daydreaming about hitting the lottery.

J. Pepper Bryars is a senior fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute and host of the 1819 podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @jpepperbryars.

Show less
4 hours ago

Tuberville ‘all for’ abortion ban — ‘You’ve got to take your hat off to not just Alabama but other states’ on effort to overturn Roe v. Wade

It has been two weeks since Gov. Kay Ivey signed HB 314, also known as the Human Life Protection Act, which bans abortion with few exceptions, into law. While immediately backlash appears to have subsided, others are getting an opportunity to weigh in on it.

The objective of the law is to serve as a test case for the 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision, which legalized abortion throughout the land. However, opponents of that decision argue given the changes in technology that can offer new evidence about the “personhood” of the baby in the womb, a challenge to the supporting arguments of that decision is warranted.

Former Auburn Tigers head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020, is a proponent of the Alabama legislature’s actions on abortion. During an interview on “The Jeff Poor Show” on Huntsville’s WVNN on Wednesday, Tuberville voiced his approval.

503
Keep reading 503 WORDS

“I’m all for that,” Tuberville said regarding the state of Alabama’s action on abortion. “I’m pro-life. The thing about it – there’s not just Alabama. There’s other states across the country making these tough decisions. And it’s really not a tough decision. It’s about life or death. We’ve killed 60 million babies in the last 45 years – 60 million. I mean, what the heck is going on? People need to open their eyes and just think a little bit about what we’re doing. We’re supposed to be a civilized country. We’re thinking sometimes that we’ve got all the answers. But we got too much government involvement.”

“What the state of Alabama did is they’re just trying to get it sent to the Supreme Court,” he continued. “Now, whether it will happen or not, I don’t know. But you know, we’ve got all kinds of new technology that’s been invented in the last 45 years. We’ve got things that I think change a lot of people’s minds about this if we just really looked at it. Is there a clear answer? Probably not right now. That’s the reason we’ve got people up in Washington, D.C. that we call the Supreme Court that makes those decisions. And I think after 45 years, and after 60 million deaths, that we could have prevented, that we send it back to them and let them rethink that. Let them rethink it and get to the point where they’ve got to make that tough decision because that’s what they get paid for.”

The football coach turned political candidate noted the aggressive tack that Virginia and other states have taken to expand abortion.

“I’m on board with getting it back to the Supreme Court and let them look at it and make a clear decision because what’s happened is we’re going even past abortion,” Tuberville added. “You know, you look at the governor from what, Virginia, that comes out and says, ‘We think it would be alright to make a decision after the baby is born.’ What are we doing? I mean, we just keep pulling this law along and making it worse and worse for this country. And we need a clear decision after 45 years, after we’ve seen what we’ve done and after all the murders that we’ve committed, and get it back to the Supreme Court and let them make a decision.”

“Again, we’ve got people there that make those decisions,” he continued. “We’ve got new technology. We’ve got a better way to probably present the idea of pro-life and just let them listen to it. Again, you’ve got to take your hat off to not just Alabama but other states in terms of trying to get this repealed back, in terms of making a different decision of what we have now.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less