Newest Stories

HVAC boot camp helps fill industry need

The first students will graduate next week from an intense HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) “boot camp” in Jasper.

Bevill State Community College and Alabama Power announced in 2017 plans for a joint HVAC training center, which opened for classes last August.

The summer boot camp is an accelerated program that teaches technical knowledge and skills to repair, install, service and maintain heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

What makes the boot camp different from other training at the center is the intensity of the class: Instead of attending two-week classes spread out over about two years, boot camp participants attend full-time for 11 straight weeks.

“This boot camp is another example of Alabama Power and Bevill State working together to meet the demands of industry,” said Al Moore, dean of workforce solutions and economic development for Bevill State. “The students in this program have an extraordinary opportunity to work in the HVAC industry, and we are thrilled to be a part of their success.”

The HVAC-R Workforce Foundation reports that by 2021 there will be a shortage of at least 170,000 technicians.

To help meet this need, the Bevill State Workforce Solutions Division, in partnership with Alabama Power, developed a 295-hour, short-term, noncredit class to train and place participants in HVAC-R technician jobs within a few months.

Participants are taught in a state-of-the art facility by Alabama Power instructors. Graduates earn a Bevill State certification, EPA Section 608 Refrigerant Handling Certification and qualify to take the Alabama HVAC-R Contractors Exam.

“The Alabama Power HVAC Training Center is honored to work with Bevill State to provide training for these participants,” said Joel Owen, training center manager. “An additional benefit is that we have facilitated a job fair with industry contacts to interview the graduates for immediate job placement in the HVAC-R industry.”

The first boot camp graduation will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, at noon at the HVAC training facility, 3711 Industrial Court, in Jasper.

For more information about the program, visit bscc.edu.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Former Sessions chief of staff from Alabama confirmed to Trump appointment

The U.S. Senate this month confirmed President Donald Trump’s appointment of Alabama Humanities Foundation executive director Armand DeKeyser to the National Council on the Humanities.

DeKeyser, who served as chief of staff to then-Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL), is now filling an unexpired term until Jan. 26, 2020, on the 26-member advisory board.

In a statement, National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Chairman Jon Parrish Peede said DeKeyser is part of a “distinguished” incoming group of members that “bring a wide range of expertise in cultural leadership, government and public policy, international affairs, philanthropy and numerous humanities fields, including archaeology, languages, law, literature, history and political science that will be invaluable to the National Endowment for the Humanities.”

The council meets three times a year to review grant applications and advise the NEH chairman on humanities issues.

“I am humbled by this appointment,” DeKeyser commented. “I appreciate the confidence our NEH chairman has in me, and I am honored to be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. To represent our state and the humanities on such a distinguished board is truly an honor and a privilege.”

A native of Mobile and a graduate of Auburn University, DeKeyser brings to the table 30 years of leadership experience in government and private business, along with a 28-year record of service in the Army as an active and reserve officer.

He has served as executive director of Alabama Humanities Foundation since 2012. AHF, based in Birmingham, is dedicated to fostering learning, understanding and appreciation of people, communities and cultures.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Ivey tired of toll ‘noise’, ALGOP wants Congresswoman Omar out, trade chaos continues and more …

7. Alabama AT&T workers joined the strike

  • According to Communications Workers of Alabama, 20,000 AT&T employees throughout the Southeast walked out of work and protested in front of the facilities against the company’s negotiation tactics.
  • The protests were sparked due to AT&T sending people to negotiate contracts for Southeast employees, but the company sent people who didn’t have the authority to make deals, and employees from Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee are participating in the strike.

6. More jobs for Alabama

  • The $110 million DNUS manufacturing plant’s construction has officially begun. The facility will employ 380 people to produce plastic parts for the Mazda Toyota assembly plant being built in Huntsville.
  • Governor Kay Ivey attended the groundbreaking, and she said, “Today marks another pivotal moment for Huntsville as it becomes the next vital production hub for the global auto industry.”

5. The media has a new favorite Republican

  • Controversial former Illinois Republican Congressman Joe Walsh has announced that he will be primarying President Donald Trump. The national news media has opened their arms to him for a series of softball interviews.
  • In spite of the media and their Democrats’ desire for a contentious GOP primary in 2020, it is just not going to happen. Republican voters are firmly behind the president with more than eight-in-10 Republicans approving of his performance.

4. Opposition to ending elected school board

  • The Alabama Republican Party’s executive committee has voted against the constitutional amendment that would make it to where the governor would appoint members of the state Board of Education, instead of being elected by voters.
  • The resolution to oppose the amendment was passed with 64% of members voting to oppose and 36% voting not to.

3. Trade war with China continues, deal with Japan gets done

  • President Donald Trump says a deal with China is still possible, but tariffs will be increased further to escalate the latest salvo against the communist nation. Japan and the U.S. made a deal for agriculture products.
  • China announced Monday morning that they would like to seek a “calm” end to the trade war, but it is unclear what this means. However, while this trade war is hurting the U.S. economy, most experts believe it is hurting China more.

2. ALGOP votes to expel Omar from Congress

  • The ALGOP during its summer meeting passed the resolution that State Representative Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant) introduced that calls for U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to be expelled from Congress.
  • Hanes said that Omar is “continuously spewing anti-American rhetoric, anti-Semitism. She is un-American,” Hanes also mentioned how Omar has spoken poorly of the U.S. military and veterans; he’s hoping to see other states follow Alabama’s lead.

1. Ivey wants solutions, not just “noise”

  • Governor Kay Ivey appeared on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” where she said that a lot of people currently running for office are causing a lot of noise over the I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge project, but she said, “We need solutions, not just noise.”
  • Ivey also said that she’s hoping the congressional delegation will help provide a “light at the end of the tunnel,” but overall, she’s hopeful that a solution with no tolls will be found.

Flowers: Hot political summer in the City of Montgomery

It has been a long hot summer in Montgomery, and I do not mean at the Capitol or Statehouse, but in the City of Montgomery itself.

There is a heated and pivotal mayor’s race. It has been considered a foregone conclusion that Montgomery will elect their first African American mayor this year. It is probably about eight years later than expected. Montgomery has been a majority minority city for a decade. It is well over 60% today.

A good many Montgomery citizens have moved to suburban enclaves, like Prattville, Wetumpka, Millbrook and now Pike Road. Most of the young families with school-age children have fled for a school system. However, there are still a significant number of older people living in the capital city. It is a tried and true fact that older folks vote. These older Montgomerians probably will not vote for a black person for anything, much less for the mayor of their beloved city.

Essentially, a very weak school system is the main ingredient for the death of a city. It is the driving force for real estate values. Montgomery home values have dropped in the last decade as much as any city its size in America.

The racial division in Montgomery is also more pronounced than other cities in Alabama because of the decades-long feud between former Mayor Emory Folmar and longtime African-American leader, former head of AEA/ADC and former City Councilman Joe Reed.

The demise of the school system has been enhanced by the abysmally low local property tax. They do not have the funds to have a decent school system if they even wanted one. Therefore, Montgomery is slowly dying.

The mayoral candidates will all talk about the education and crime problems in the city, however, the problems are probably too pronounced to resolve.

All of the candidates are well-qualified. They are all male. This is surprising since the largest group of voters in the city are black females.

Artur Davis, the former congressman, is making his second run for mayor. He ran against current mayor, Todd Strange, four years ago.

Veteran Montgomery County Commissioner, Elton Dean, is offering to move from Chairman of County Commission to Mayor. However, his campaign seems lackadaisical and he may be ambivalent about making an almost lateral move.

J.C. Love is a young Montgomery attorney who is running a sophisticated modern-day social media campaign. He is attracting millennials. Unfortunately, young people do not vote.

Retired General, Ed Crowell, is a distinguished erudite gentleman that the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce crowd would like to see lead Montgomery. They believe, and rightfully so, that Crowell would project a good image for Montgomery.

The aforementioned Joe Reed’s son, Steven Reed, is the current Probate Judge of Montgomery County. He is quieter and more deliberative than his father. Most political observers point to young Steven Reed as the front runner in the race.

Montgomery Businessman and television station owner, David Woods, is a white candidate who is giving the race his full commitment. He is spending a good amount of his personal money and as I said earlier, the older folks vote. This probably assures him a place in the runoff.

My guess is that when the votes are counted on August 27, David Woods and Steven Reed will be pitted against each other in an October 8 runoff.

Ironically, on the day of the August 27 Montgomery mayoral primary, there will be a runoff vote for the state legislative seat in Montgomery held by the late Dimitri Polizos. House seat 74 in the City of Montgomery has been vacant since the death of the popular restaurateur, Polizos.

Former school board member, Charlotte Meadows, and Montgomery attorney, Michael Fritz, are headed for a runoff on that same day. Charlotte Meadows led the six-person field in the first primary garnering 44 percent of the vote to Fritz’s 24 percent. She is expected to waltz to victory.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

Simpson on ALDOT claim AASHTO standards deemed I-10 Bridge requirements: ‘That bothers me that people say if somebody thinks it’s a law, that’s a law’

Last week, State Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne) and Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) director John Cooper engaged in a spirited back-and-forth at an informational session hosted by ALDOT for legislators from Mobile County. During the meeting, Cooper made impromptu remarks and claimed the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) had broad authority in determining what is law and what is not law when it came to constructing a highway project that receives federal money, which would include the proposed I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge.

As it stands now, that bridge would be tolled given its enormous $2.1 billion price tag. That amount has ballooned with some pointing to ALDOT’s interpretation that the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standards being used by Cooper as the basis for the plan reconstructing the existing Bayway portion so that it is at a higher elevation and would, in theory, be able to withstand a potential 100-year hurricane storm surge.

Late Friday, Mobile’s FOX 10 WALA cited an unnamed federal official denying Cooper’s claim. However, during an appearance on Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on the heels of last week’s ALDOT meeting, Simpson questioned the notion of the FHWA being able to decide what is and is not law and what is not as Cooper had claimed.

“Director Cooper tried to explain to me it was circular with the federal, state highway officials, interstate highway association – that those become law because those become adopted,” he said on “Mobile Mornings.” “They become circular. And the problem I have with that is let me put my hand on it and just see where this is law. Let me see what has happened here because if it is law, maybe we can apply for a waiver from our federal delegation. Maybe we can see what we can do to come through and do something else. But they haven’t been able to show that yet. And I think that’s where things went and got a little sideways.”

“When Director Cooper starts saying, ‘Well, if somebody in the transportation business, and he talked about the federal government and doing these loans, and doing the grants and all these – if somebody believes it’s a law, then that’s a law,” Simpson added. “I believe his direct quote was if one of these officials things it’s a law, then it’s a law.”

Host Sean Sullivan scoffed at the idea a bureaucrat would make such a proclamation, to which Simpson expressed his desire for government to “do better than that.”

“That’s not what we were created for,” he said. “You know, as a lawyer – that bothers me that people say if somebody thinks it’s a law, that’s a law. Come on, man — we’ve got to do better than that.”

On the storm surge issue, Simpson said ALDOT officials pointed to three previous bridges that fell to storm surge. Yet, they were all rebuilt without tolls, which Simpson indicated begged the question of why ALDOT would handle this project ahead of a potential 100-year event differently.

“Here’s the thing that we tried to bring up with that: They brought up three different examples of those storms [Wednesday] due to storm surge,” he said. “It was Pass Christian, Miss., Biloxi, Miss. and New Orleans, La. Well, my question to them was those three bridges got rebuilt. And as far as I’m aware, none of those bridges had tolls on them. In the event that this storm is a 100-year storm and knocks down this bridge, then we get a new bridge from FEMA money that the people of Alabama don’t have to pay a toll on. So, why are we spending so much money on these 100-year flood levels? The Bayway was built in ’77. [Hurricane] Frederick came in in ’79. The Bayway withstood Frederick. I mean, it’s just one of those things of let’s just see if we’re supposed to come up with a better plan by October 7 but let’s put everything on the table, go back to the drawing board and figure out how to come up with a better plan.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama officials seek greater collaboration, investment between Israel and business in the state

The head of the Alabama Department of Commerce will lead a trade mission to Israel early next year, part of a greater outreach between the state and the country that included a forum in Birmingham this week.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said a trip to Israel is being planned for April or May of 2020 with a focus on trade and business opportunities.

“It’s actually been a while since we’ve had a trade mission (to Israel), so we’re going to lead that trade mission, bring some Alabama companies with us, try to take what we’ve learned today and hopefully look at the health care sector, look at the aviation, aerospace and technology sectors to provide some connectivity between Alabama companies and Israeli companies,” Canfield said.

Canfield’s comments came after he participated in a panel as part of the “Doing Business with Israel: Opportunities for Alabama-Israel Technology Partnerships.” The forum was held at Alabama Power and hosted by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the BIRD FoundationSouthern Company, the Birmingham Business Alliance and Conexx, formerly the American Israel Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s just perfect for Alabama,” Jones said of extending relationships with Israel. “We’ve got such a diverse economy here now whether it’s agriculture, manufacturing or life sciences. (We want) to try to get that partnership to strengthen not only the economies of Alabama and Israel, but our alliances in general.”

Canfield said there are areas of overlap between Alabama and Israel when it comes to key industries.

Birmingham hosts Alabama-Israel tech and trade forum from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“It’s really interesting because when you look at the industry sectors that are important and growing in Alabama, they happen to be very similar to the sectors that are of growing importance in Israel as well,” he said, noting health care, aerospace and technology among them.

Peggy Sammon, chairwoman of BIO Alabama, said in addition to the institutional relationships between Alabama and Israel, it’s important that those doing the research also build their own bridges.

“We are the recipient of being on some of these trade missions … and they’ve been very effective,” she said. “I think the trade mission is a good way to get started. But I find that a lot of the actual relationships that get built are from the researchers.”

Sammon said areas where the state wants to grow are the types of relationships that should be formed between researchers around the world, such as precision medicine, genetics, genomics and medical devices.

“That starts the bond and then eventually that ripples out to a company and a license and commercialization,” she said. “I think we want to just really encourage the research institutes we have in Alabama to continue those kinds of relationships.”

Birmingham’s economy has been positioning itself as one that is more tech-based. Economic developers are trying to grow emerging technologies in the Magic City.

Josh Carpenter, director of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for the city, said Birmingham already has strong connections to Israel through investments and venture capital. He pointed to Tel Aviv-based tech company Joonko’s decision to locate an office in Birmingham last year as an example.

Carpenter said he and Mayor Randall Woodfin are also planning a business development trip.

“In fact, both of us have secured funding to go to Israel within the next year to actually explore this partnership in a deeper fashion,” he said.

Andrea Yonah is director of business development with the BIRD Foundation. BIRD stands for “Binational Industrial Research and Development.” The foundation takes funding from the U.S. and Israeli governments and invests up to $1 million for projects of mutual benefit to the two countries.

Yonah said the forum opened her eyes to the similarities between the two economies.

“I learned even more about that today,” she said. “As they were talking, I was thinking, ‘Wow, we could do so many projects here in Alabama.’ It’s just identifying the right people and putting the companies together and the rest will happen.”

The BIRD Foundation recently approved funding a project between Southern Company and Israel’s mPrest Solutions. Southern Company is the parent company of Alabama Power and mPrest developed predictive analytics as part of Israel’s “iron dome” missile defense system. The two are working to leverage mPrest’s technology to make the power grid more responsive and resilient.

“Alabama Power and the Southern Company have been great partners, not only with our program but with other programs in Israel,” Yonah said. “I think they are probably the perfect example for how a large company, a utility, can leverage the innovation and technology in Israel in order to improve what they’re doing here.”

“Southern Company has had an R&D organization for 50 years,” said Tracy West, director of End Use, Power Delivery and Fleet Research and Development. “This is our 50th year anniversary. So, R&D and innovation is in our DNA. We look around the world for technology solutions that we can bring back into the business to benefit our customers. We are always out there shopping.”

She said Southern Company learned about mPrest through GE.

“We’re recognizing that everything is happening at the edge of the grid,” she said. “We really need an optimization tool for the edge of the grid. That’s what mPrest brings to the table.”

Canfield said Alabama is looking to become a leader in artificial intelligence.

“We’re about to launch a new commission that is going to bring together practitioners and the private sector and educators and focus on artificial intelligence and what that means, or can mean, for the state of Alabama in terms of new opportunities that cut across a lot of different industries, from automotive to aerospace to a number of different industries, health care and medical services,” he said.

“AI will be a technology that impacts so many different industry sectors,” Canfield told Alabama NewsCenter. “We want to make sure that Alabama takes advantage of being on the cusp of being one of those states that attracts the knowledge-based opportunities of developing that technology here.”

Sammon said there are other growth areas where Alabama can be a leader, and relationships with Israel make sense.

“I think precision medicine is the big revolution that is coming and tying it to genomics and genetics,” she said, noting that Israel’s work in big data could be beneficial in analyzing the massive amount of information being generated.

Carpenter said UAB’s plans to invest into a data science and genomics center will further propel the Magic City as a leader in the space.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

