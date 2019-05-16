Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal officially a finalist for Space Command headquarters

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson has officially selected north Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal as one of six finalist locations to host the headquarters for United States Space Command (USSPACECOM).

The soon-to-be established Space Command was approved by Congress in 2018, and President Donald Trump in December directed its elevation as the 11th functional Unified Combatant Command.

Unlike the proposed Space Force (which would be its own military branch), Space Command’s formation does not need Congressional approval. Rather, the Senate just needs to approve the presidential appointment of General John W. Raymond to serve as its commander, and both chambers will need to green light its elevation and funding for the headquarters.

The six Space Command headquarters candidate locations are as follows:

Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado
Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado
Peterson AFB, Colorado
Redstone Arsenal, Alabama (Huntsville)
Schriever AFB, Colorado
Vandenberg AFB, California

The next step in the selection process will be to complete site surveys and analysis of each candidate location for its ability to meet mission requirements, capacity, environmental impact and cost criteria.

The Air Force expects to approve the preferred location this summer, which will be followed by an environmental analysis.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) said, “As the conversation continues about how to best organize and manage our national security space assets, it is clear that Redstone Arsenal has a vital and growing role to play, along with countless space industry partners doing remarkable work in North Alabama.”

“The Air Force has confirmed that Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal is on the short list for U.S. Space Force Command,” Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) said in a Facebook post. “I am thrilled by this news and have urged key decision makers to locate the Space Command in Huntsville to leverage the existing aerospace talent and facilities of our high-tech community.”

“With all the Space Force command related work already being done in the Tennessee Valley, the Rocket City and Space Command make a perfect match. I look forward to a final decision on the location of Space Command HQ,” Brooks added.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) advised, “Huntsville is a national leader in space and military programs, so Redstone is a natural choice for consideration of the U.S. Space Command headquarters.”

“I will continue to work with Huntsville and my colleagues in the Alabama delegation to tout Redstone as the Air Force continues its evaluation,” Byrne concluded. “As new industries and employers continue to locate and expand in the region, the future remains exceptionally bright for the Tennessee Valley.”

If Space Force does become a reality, Space Command would be assigned the preponderance of its forces.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Another prominent Republican woman is emphasizing her support for HB 314, the bill sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) that is aimed at getting the U.S. Supreme Court to re-examine Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) on Wednesday. Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh (R-AL) has also come out in support of the legislation.

Alabama Republican Party (ALGOP) Chairman Terry Lathan issued a statement following Ivey signing HB 314.

“The legislation passed by the Alabama House of Representatives and State Senate, and now signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey, is a positive step forward in protecting the lives of the unborn, millions of which have been ended since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision in 1973,” Lathan said.

The law will not go into effect as long as Roe v. Wade stands, and even if Roe v. Wade was not currently the law of the land, HB 314 contained a provision stipulating the law becomes effective six months from Wednesday.

“Our legislators have worked tirelessly on this measure in hopes it will be a ‘test case’ that will ultimately lead to SCOTUS reviewing the Roe decision, one which even the lead plaintiff now wants overturned,” Lathan advised.

She continued, “Alabama is a pro-life state. Whenever the issue of ending abortion is put before the voters, it receives overwhelming support. Just this past November when Amendment Two was on the ballot, Alabama spoke up strongly and voted to affirm the sanctity of life.”

Amendment Two passed 59%-41% even though Planned Parenthood and allied out-of-state liberal groups spent approximately $1.5 million in dark money opposition to the November 2018 referendum on Alabama’s statewide general election ballot.

“The Alabama Republican Party thanks our Legislators and Governor for hearing the will of the people and acting upon it,” Lathan emphasized.

“Our nation is a republic,” the ALGOP chair concluded. “Alabama is standing up for ourselves; as our state motto says ‘We Dare Defend Our Rights.’ Our state is willing to have this fight in the Supreme Court of the United States for the 60-plus million aborted Americans, including Alabama babies.”

Ignoring all of the women who supported HB 314 (polling has also shown that Alabama women are more pro-life than the men), Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said regarding the bill’s passage, “I refuse to believe that these Republican men represent the views of most Alabamians.”

“Their action is both unconstitutional and shameful. The people of Alabama deserve to be on the #rightsideofhistory – not the side of extremists. Women deserve better,” Jones added.

A recent Kaiser Foundation study concluded that 60% of babies aborted in Alabama are black. In 2018, more babies were aborted in Tuscaloosa than born in the city. A 2016 Lozier Institute report said, “Sixty-three percent of the women seeking abortion in the state were black, although African Americans make up only 31 percent of Alabama’s population of women of childbearing age.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama’s Master Sgt. Thomas Davis epitomizes the word “survivor.”

Davis, the only remaining survivor in the Yellowhammer State present at the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, marked another milestone on Wednesday when he turned 99. Members of Davis’ family gathered at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City to celebrate his amazing life.

WSFA reported that Davis said he witnessed the first bomb being dropped on the USS Arizona as it sat in Pearl Harbor.

The United States would soon be launched into the throes of World War II, and that initial Japanese attack was just the first battle Davis would be involved in.

In fact, he served our nation for more than 30 years in not only WWII, but the Korean War and the Vietnam War as well.

Watch the video below for more on Davis’ incredible story, courtesy of the Alabama Nursing Home Association:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation that seeks to end the state’s status as one of two states without an equal pay for equal work law.

Representatives voted 98-0 Wednesday for the bill by Rep. Adline Clarke (D-Mobile). It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

The bill would prohibit businesses from paying workers less than employees of another race or gender without reasons to account for the difference.

Those reasons could include seniority, a merit system or productivity measures.

Clarke says she believes most businesses are paying employees equitably.

However, she said it is important to have a state law for when problems arise.

Almost all of the female legislators in the House co-sponsored the measure.

Alabama and Mississippi are the two states without pay equity laws.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7. Fantasy sports gaming bill advanced by the Alabama Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee

— The bill by Representative Kyle South (R-Fayette) would legalize fantasy sports contests like DraftKings and FanDuel. The bill has already passed the House and now goes to the full Senate for consideration. It’s likely that the bill will receive a large amount of support in the Senate as well. Interestingly, Dr. Joe Godfrey of Alabama Citizens Action Program spoke against the bill saying it would allow Alabamians to play fantasy contests on more than sports, including “award shows, political debates and spelling bees.”

6. The White House has accused chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler (D-NY) of trying to duplicate the Russia investigation for political gain

— In a letter to Nadler, Pat Cipollone, counsel to the president wrote, “Congressional investigations are intended to obtain information to aid in evaluating potential legislation, not to harass political opponents or pursue an unauthorized ‘do-over’ of exhaustive law enforcement investigations conducted by the Department of Justice.” The letter is in response to Nadler’s subpoena for the unredacted Mueller report and relating materials. Nadler responded to the letter stating that they will not stop their investigation into obstruction of justice, public corruption and abuse of power.

5. Alabama House Economic Development and Tourism Committee has advanced the lottery bill

— The all-paper lottery bill will have 25 percent of funds go to the Education Trust Fund and 75 percent will go to the state general fund. Originally, the bill didn’t allocate any money to the education fund. The bill will not, as currently written, allow other gambling across the state. If the legislature passes the bill and the governor signs it, then it’ll be on the March 2020 primary ballot. It is expected to be voted on next week and the vote is expected to be very close.

4. The Department of Defense is preparing to help the Department of Homeland Security with illegal immigrants near the border

— Even though the illegal immigrants will not be housed on military bases, DHS has asked for support in the form of tents and the manpower to build tent cities. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is going to be responsible for detaining and supporting these illegal immigrants. The setup will house as many as 7,500 people, a small drop in the bucket of the overall problem of 76,000 people crossing the border every month.

3. The White House is planning to unveil a complete overhaul of the immigration system

— The changes would include ending the visa lottery program and changing it to a comprehensive merit-based procedure. Currently, 66 percent of immigrants are allowed into the country due to family ties, but that would change to 33 percent, and instead, 57 percent of immigrants would be admitted in the United States due to their work-related skills. A new “Build America Visa” program would begin and recognize people with professional and specialized vocations, including exceptional students. President Trump is set to present the immigration address on Thursday afternoon.

2. State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) doesn’t think the Alabama abortion ban will make it to the Supreme Court to challenge Roe v. Wade

— After the Senate passed the bill, Senator Ward said, “My honest, brutal opinion is I’ll be shocked if the Supreme Court hears our bill because there are several other states doing the same thing.” Ward also mentioned the potential cost of losing a case in the Supreme Court. If the bill doesn’t go to the court and challenge Roe v. Wade, it will not fulfill the stated purpose of State Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur). Ward voted for the final bill and also for the failed attempt to add rape and incest exemptions.

1. Governor Kay Ivey has signed the bill to ban abortion

— After signing the bill, Ivey said, “To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.” The only exception provided in the bill is if the health of the mother is at risk, but there are no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill is set to take effect in six months, but the intent of the bill is to challenge Roe v. Wade.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) made it official and said he would not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) which is up for election in 2020.

During an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Brooks explained his decision and noted that without an endorsement from President Donald Trump, his candidacy would not be possible.

However, Brooks has determined his favored of the announced candidates, which is State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

“Well, there a lot of good people running and I think it’s essential that whoever our nominee is, we get behind them in order to make sure we have the votes necessary on Supreme Court nomination, on other federal judiciary nominations, on border security, on deficit and debt,” Brooks said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Just go down the list.”

“That having been said, I know Arnold Mooney,” he continued. “He was my campaign chairman in 2017. He went out on a limb on my behalf. He’s been an excellent legislator from the Shelby County area. He’s got the intellect to understand a lot of these threats that face our country. And in my judgment, he has the backbone to do the right thing in the face of tremendous pressure in Washington, D.C. to do the wrong thing.”

“So, that familiarity with Arnold Mooney, his having helped me as much as he did in 2017 – I will be voting for Arnold Mooney,” Brooks added.

The North Alabama Republican said the other candidates in the field, which include U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, were also good candidates as well.

“Now please, bear in mind there are other good candidates running and the best analogy I can give is we’re in an ice cream shop, whether it be Baskin-Robbins or what have you, and there are all sorts of really good flavors, but you only have enough money to buy one scoop,” he said. “Well, some of us are going to pick the mint chocolate chip. Some of us might go with the cherry vanilla – go down the list. And so, I like our field of candidates. I really do. But you can only cast one vote, and my vote is going to be for Arnold Mooney based on familiarity and belief that when it comes down to it, he will do the right thing for our country and the state of Alabama in the United States Senate. I’m highly confident of that.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

