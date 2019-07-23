Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Donald Trump, Jr.: Alabama ‘arguably the country’s most pro-Trump state,’ Jones is ‘anti-Trump’ 43 mins ago / Politics
Another Tier 1 automotive supplier expanding in Alabama — ‘We are very proud of our location’ 3 hours ago / News
Huntsville’s iCubate announces FDA clearance for innovative bloodstream infection testing 3 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Massive Space Launch System test tank lifted in place at Marshall Space Flight Center 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Budget deal reached, Trump would rather Mueller not testify, Doug Jones still thinks he knows better, and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne visits border, finds Dem allegations about ICE conduct ‘absolutely not based in fact’ 7 hours ago / News
Guest opinion: Alabamians need practical solutions for health care 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State Senator Chris Elliott proposes ‘dollar-for-dollar’ state tax credit on tolls for Mobile Bay bridge — ‘We have paid enough’ 9 hours ago / News
Mobile Bay Bridge project awarded $125 million grant by Trump administration 21 hours ago / News
Byrne: Border battle harms Alabama communities 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Boating deaths are soaring on Alabama’s lakes and rivers 22 hours ago / News
Alabama K9 officer dies after drug raid 23 hours ago / News
Byrne visiting U.S.-Mexico border on Monday 1 day ago / News
University of Alabama’s CrossingPoints to launch new certificate program 1 day ago / News
Watch: Doug Jones calls question about his opposition to Trump judges ‘dumb’ 1 day ago / Politics
State Rep. Holmes prefiles bill to replace Alabama’s income, sales tax system with ‘FAIR Tax’ 1 day ago / News
Living Life On Purpose Episode 4: Tom Bradford, president of the National Christian Foundation: Alabama 1 day ago / Podcasts
7 Things: Russia nonsense back in the news, Alabama Dem leader says everyone is racist, Moore says it isn’t 2017 and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Broadband mapping effort to ramp up in Alabama — ‘Absolutely essential’ 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Cam Ward: Justice Department ‘OK’ with delaying prison special session until early 2020 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Huntsville’s iCubate announces FDA clearance for innovative bloodstream infection testing

A Huntsville biotech company announced that it has obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to provide clinical laboratories with an innovative testing system for bloodstream infections and sepsis.

iCubate has obtained clearance for its iC-GN Assay which is a diagnostic test for the detection and identification of potentially pathogenic gram-negative bacteria which are associated with bloodstream infection and subsequent sepsis.

According to statistics provided by iCubate, bloodstream infections and subsequent sepsis are associated with high mortality rates that occur frequently in critically-ill, hospitalized patients, with sepsis being the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and responsible for more than $16 billion in direct healthcare costs annually.

Carter Wells, iCubate CEO, believes the FDA’s clearance will allow his company to help enhance patient care.

“iCubate is proud to join the fight against this unpredictable and deadly condition,” Wells outlined in a statement. “With the ability to provide reliable and cost-effective assays for detecting BSI to laboratories of any size, we are confident that iCubate will add value for health care providers to improve patient outcomes.”

The iC-GN Assay is the final component of iCubate’s comprehensive system for detecting bloodstream infection. The iC-GN Assay also detects important gene markers specific to antibiotic resistance. Results can provide information that can inform healthcare professionals of the appropriate antimicrobial therapy with the goal being better patient care and shorter hospital stays.

The company highlighted the fact that the iC-GN Assay only requires three minutes of hands-on time as well as its ability to detect 11 targets in a single sample.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

43 mins ago

Donald Trump, Jr.: Alabama ‘arguably the country’s most pro-Trump state,’ Jones is ‘anti-Trump’

In a tweet on Monday, Donald Trump, Jr. reacted to a video first reported by Yellowhammer News that shows Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) calling a question about his opposition to President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees “dumb.”

Hailing Alabama as “arguably the country’s most pro-Trump state,” Trump, Jr. slammed Jones for not representing the majority of his constituents in being “an anti-Trump senator.”

135

The president’s son also reacted to the cringeworthy exchange captured on video, commenting, “I’d imagine the people of the Great State of Alabama will have something to say about this at the ballot box.”


Jones faces reelection in 2020. He has pledged to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump, no matter how radical that individual is.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Another Tier 1 automotive supplier expanding in Alabama — ‘We are very proud of our location’

2A S.p.A., a prominent Italian die-casting company, plans to invest $15 million to expand its foundry in Auburn, where it serves as a Tier 1 supplier to major producers of automobiles and heavy trucks.

The expansion project at 2A USA, which was announced by Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, will create more than 50 jobs and double the Auburn facility’s current die-casting area.

“2A has earned a reputation for technical innovation, and its decision to expand its Alabama manufacturing operation is a testament to its skilled workforce in Auburn,” Ivey said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that this first-class company is including Alabama in its growth plans.”

423

2A’s parent company, headquartered in Santena, near Turin, is Italy’s largest privately-owned high-pressure die-casting industrial company. It specializes in the die casting of large, complex aluminum components that are coated, machined, assembled and painted to meet customer requests.

In Europe, 2A produces parts for major automotive and truck manufacturers including Porsche, AlfaRomeo, Maserati and Volvo Trucks.

“My father Carlo founded 2A with a clear vision of a technology and customer-driven die-casting company,” Vincenzo Ilotte, president of the family owned company, emphasized. “We are very proud of our location in Auburn and plan to further grow our operation to serve our customers in the U.S. Without the great support from the State of Alabama and the City of Auburn, this would not have been possible.”

2A USA entered Alabama in 2014 when it acquired a plant operated by Aluminum Technology Schmid North America in Auburn Technology Park West. The company invested in state-of-the-art die casting and machining equipment at the facility, retaining 95 jobs.

As part of the expansion announced today, 2A will install new equipment capable of exerting pressures on dies of between 1,000 and 2,700 tons, as well as 4,500 tons, representing the largest standard high-pressure die-casting machines on the market. The first of these machines is scheduled to be operational in March 2020.

The company’s Auburn foundry serves original equipment manufacturers including FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), Freightliner Trucks and engine maker Detroit Diesel Corp., with new customers expected to come on board.

“Alabama’s auto supply chain continues to grow in scope and sophistication as companies such as 2A expand their operations in the state,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield advised. “2A’s new investment not only positions its Auburn plant for job creation but also solidifies the company’s presence in the state.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders also welcomed 2A’s expansion project in the fast-growing Lee County city.

“With this expansion, 2A is bringing even higher-level technology to its already advanced operation here in Auburn,” Anders commented. “We’re pleased that they have confidence in Auburn to make such a significant additional investment and look forward to their continued success as a leader in high-pressure die-casting.”

This comes on the heels of Motus Integrated Technologies, a worldwide Tier 1 supplier of automotive interior products, last week selecting Gadsden as the location for its new manufacturing facility.

Alabama has cemented its position as an international automotive manufacturing juggernaut, and Ivey has told Yellowhammer News that the state’s aerospace industry is on track to follow suit.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

VIDEO: Massive Space Launch System test tank lifted in place at Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA started the final stages of testing earlier this month for Space Launch System (SLS), which will be the rocket that propels America’s next mission to the moon.

When completed, SLS will be the most powerful rocket ever built and the only one powerful enough to carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the moon in one launch.

According to NASA, the test tank is identical to the flight version of the fuel tank which holds 196,000 gallons of cryogenic liquid oxygen.

104

NASA and Boeing have worked to assemble SLS components at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. The test tank was delivered to Huntsville from New Orleans aboard NASA’s Pegasus barge on July 9.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) highlighted the importance of SLS within America’s space program earlier this year when he told a NASA official, “What’s important is to build that rocket and build it right.”

A time-lapse video provided by NASA shows a team of engineers working with a heavy-duty crane to carefully guide the test tank into place at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

Watch:

6 hours ago

7 Things: Budget deal reached, Trump would rather Mueller not testify, Doug Jones still thinks he knows better, and more …

7. John Merrill is cracking down on improper voter registration

  • A Russell County Board of Registrars member, Jimmy Adams, was removed from office by Secretary of State John Merrill after it was discovered that Adams had been spreading false information that voters could register to vote with their business addresses.
  • Adams told two people that didn’t live in Russell County they could legally register from their business address. A third person said they overheard Adams spread the false information to others, and Merrill has suggested that Adams wasn’t even qualified to be a registrar.

6. Substitute teacher convicted for discharging a gun in a classroom

696

  • Irresponsible 74-year-old gun owner Henry Rex Weaver was convicted of possession of a firearm in a prohibited place, reckless endangerment and third-degree assault stemming from the March 22 incident where a gun in the substitute teacher’s pocket was fired.
  • Oddly, Weaver appears to have received a relatively light sentence. He was only fined $100 per conviction in addition to court costs, plus he must give up his concealed carry permit and he obviously can’t substitute anymore.

5. Fair Tax for Alabama

  • Alabama State Representative Mike Holmes (R-Wetumpka) has already prefiled legislation that would replace the current tax system in the state with a consumption tax, or FAIR tax.
  • Holmes has said that the current tax system has so many “tax exemptions, deductions, and credits” that it provides a disproportional advantage to some people over others, and his plan would place an 8.03% tax on all new goods and services, but currently income tax makes up 35% of Alabama’s tax revenue and general sales tax is only 26%.

4. Byrne goes to the border

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) arrived at the U.S. southern border on Monday where he met with Customs and Border Protection officials and tour the ICE detention facility.
  • Byrne said it’s important to visit the border and see the situation firsthand as the crisis escalates, and he will be talking directly to border agents, law enforcement and local officials about the resources and the issues they face.

3. Doug Jones avoids answering why he knows better than Alabamians

  • As U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was leaving an event in Aspen, Colorado, a tracker caught up with him and asked, “Senator, why do you think you know better than Alabamians about Trump judges?”
  • Of course, Jones attempted to avoid answering the question and ultimately did so by saying the question was dumb and then Jones got into a vehicle. He later traveled to an event at a private residence in Chicago. This comes after it was reported by Yellowhammer News that Jones only received 12% of his funding from in-state donations.

2. Shocking: Trump doesn’t want Mueller to testify

  • On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he’s “highly conflicted” about former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller testifying, as well as saying that another testimony will be bad for Mueller. Trump then repeated that the conclusion of the Mueller report was, “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”
  • Mueller will be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, and it’s also expected that Mueller’s staff will be interviewed privately.

1. When Trump, McConnell, Schumer, Pelosi and McCarthy all agree, we should be worried

  • Trump announced the compromise by writing, “…a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy  – on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling with no poison pills.”
  • The budget deal, which seems to be about 2020, will increase spending caps by $320 billion. Also, $2.5 billion is allocated for the 2020 Census so all residents will be counted. The non-military budget received more of an increase than the defense budget, and now the budget will go to Congress for approval.

 

7 hours ago

Byrne visits border, finds Dem allegations about ICE conduct ‘absolutely not based in fact’

Yellowhammer News on Monday evening spoke with Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) about his trip to the United States’ border with Mexico, with the congressman praising American law enforcement efforts while slamming Democratic and mainstream media portrayals of how asylum seekers are being treated.

Calling in from El Paso, TX, after a long day, Byrne shared what he saw and heard firsthand through meeting with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at the border, touring a port of entry and visiting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility.

Byrne stressed that recent claims by elected Democrats and some members of the mainstream media about the situation at the border were totally false based on his personal experiences and interactions on Monday.

The first part of Byrne’s day was spent with CBP agents just outside of El Paso, with the congressman getting to observe real demonstrations of how they apprehend illegal immigrants entering the country at the border, also learning how these individuals are then detained and housed.

1698

Byrne was joined on the trip by two Democratic House colleagues. The coastal Alabama congressman had nothing but praise regarding his interactions with CBP agents and observations of their conduct during the visit.

“Everybody asked them the hard questions about, ‘Have you done this? Have you done that?’ Absolute, hard denials,” Byrne said.

However, they did not just have CBP’s word to rely on. Members of the American military were on hand to confirm CBP’s accounts.

“We also talked later on in the day with U.S. Army personnel that are working with [CBP], and our U.S. Army personnel verified everything that the [CBP] personnel were telling us,” he advised. “I think if there was a deviation the Army officers would have told us.”

During his visit to a port of entry in El Paso, Byrne explained that he was walked through the process of searching vehicles for unauthorized persons and contraband. However, he said he also learned of an unexpected reality that CBP agents have to contend with on a daily basis.

“[T]here is a group that has threatened to charge that port of entry,” Byrne told Yellowhammer News. “They (CBP) actually have a plan working with our Army personnel there [as to] how they can close that point of entry with physical barriers and literally have [CBP] agents on the front line and the Army personnel on the back line.”

‘I’m infuriated’

After meeting separately with Army personnel about their role in stemming the border security crisis and how it is affecting military readiness, Byrne traveled to an ICE detention facility.

There, he spoke with asylum lawyers about the claim adjudication process before touring the facility, including its cafeteria, infirmary and women’s dormitory.

“The one takeaway I have from this is that the allegations against the governmental officials involved with the border by the mainstream media and far-left politicians are absolutely not based in fact,” Byrne emphasized. “And I’m infuriated by the unfounded accusations that have been made against them. They are doing everything they can to treat these people with the utmost care and the utmost kindness.”

He reflected on telling members of his group while walking during the day through the ICE detention facility that “it was a heck of a lot nicer than the penitentiaries in Alabama” that Byrne has toured.

Byrne said the sleeping quarters in the facility were air-conditioned, the food was more than adequate and detainees have access to televisions and even I-Pads.

“They are very well taken care of,” he added.

Byrne then explained to Yellowhammer News that he was calling from a nongovernmental organization (NGO) responsible for temporarily housing asylum seekers after they are released from ICE custody but before they are located with a sponsor family somewhere around the country.

“I’m sitting here right now in this room with a bunch of children that have been in detention and just been released,” Byrne said. “And they look like well-fed, healthy, normal children. None of these children have been abused — you can tell by looking at them.”

“So, all these stories we’re hearing are absolutely false,” he continued. “And they’ve been told to try to shore up a narrative that is aimed at nothing more than trying to discredit President Trump and nothing more than to try and open our borders completely and have no control at all. And I am infuriated about that, because members of Congress should never do that.”

While Byrne noted that his group was not allowed to speak with the asylum seekers being detained in the ICE facility during the tour, his observations of the detainees were more than enough.

“You can watch people [and tell],” he remarked.

“There were some people being held temporarily in the port of entry [holding facility], and we walked through there and saw them, and we saw the people at the healthcare facility in the ICE facility, and these people are being well taken care of,” Byrne outlined. “There’s just absolutely no question about it.”

“And if there was some abuse going on, I think our U.S. Army officers would have told us because I asked them point-blank,” Byrne added. “I said, ‘Are these people (CBP and ICE) as professional as they seem?’ And the Army officers said, ‘Absolutely, they are very professional. We enjoy working with them. They are doing the best job they can do.’ With the lack of resources they’ve had. Because the Democrats have not listened to the Trump administration about the need for more funding for border issues.”

‘The wall works’

Yellowhammer News then referenced a picture from the visit to the border that Byrne had posted to his congressional Twitter account earlier in the day, which shows a physical barrier that runs along the border.

Byrne explained that CBP agents told him that barriers work in areas like El Paso, emphasizing that walls are more effective than fences in keeping illegal aliens and bad actors out.

“We all asked bunches of question about the wall, and they (CBP agents around El Paso) have a wall and in certain places they have a fence,” Byrne advised. “The fence is not as effective as the wall because the coyotes will come up with bolt cutters and cut open the fence. But the actual wall, the steel and concrete walls, they can’t do that. So, they (CBP) said that [the wall] has made their jobs easier, and it’s made both sides of the border far safer.”

“So clearly, at least in some places, the wall works,” Byrne reiterated. “We heard that over and over again.”

He has been a consistent supporter of President Donald Trump’s calls to build a wall where warranted along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, these efforts have been stifled by Democrats in Congress, like Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Byrne told Yellowhammer News that Democrats are so dug in against the wall mainly based on partisanship rather than public policy.

“I think for them it’s like a symbol — the president made a big deal out of it in his campaign. So, that made it a symbol for them. Anything they associate with President Trump, they’re against,” Byrne decried. “So, it’s part of their resistance to the president.”

Byrne shared that at one point during the visit, while traveling along the border between a CBP checkpoint and the port of entry, he and his group actually saw illegal aliens run across a section of the border that did not have a physical barrier.

“It is extremely difficult to keep people from crossing the border,” he noted. “They (CBP) can apprehend them [afterward], but it’s extremely difficult to stop them altogether [without a wall].”

‘They’re clearly gaming the system’

And, even after being apprehended, most individuals then apply for asylum and more often than not disappear into the United States without a trace because of a broken system.

“These people do not stay here in El Paso,” he advised. “In fact, I’m told by the man who operates the facility I’m sleeping in that within 96 hours, they are out of here. And they go to everywhere in the country [imaginable]. And we know they come to Alabama.”

“Some of them are completely innocent after they get here, hardworking people — I get all that,” Byrne stated. “But they’re all here illegally. And too many of them commit crimes.”

He referenced the 2018 death of Mobile’s Sonya Jones at the hands of an illegal alien who had skipped his asylum hearing altogether after being released from an initial detention facility.

“We were told that here in El Paso 76% of them don’t show up to their hearings,” Byrne detailed. “And 90% of them are not successful in their hearings. They’re clearly gaming the system. That’s to the detriment of everybody in America, and it’s to the detriment of everybody in Alabama.”

“We’ve got to make a significant change to the asylum law, the asylum legal process,” he added.

Byrne hopes this is an area where bipartisan consensus can be had, also remarking that the Democrats on the Monday trip with him agree on the need for increased funding for more staffing, equipment, facilities, technology and resources for CBP and ICE.

However, the sticking point of the wall remains. He said he reiterated this to the Democrats on the trip, just as he previously has to many of his colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

“They tell me they would like to have a bipartisan agreement on immigration, and I’ve agreed with them that we need to do that,” Byrne told Yellowhammer News. “But I said we’re not going to get that without a wall. And I’m trying to impress upon them that there will be no deal without a wall.”

He said the belief in the need for the wall is much more widespread than just Trump, trickling down to rank-and-file Republicans — a fact Byrne believes Democrats still need to get their heads around. Yet, firsthand experience leave no doubt as to the factual necessity of a wall, he said.

“If you come here and you see it for yourself, it’s undeniable,” Byrne emphasized.

‘So proud … so impressed’

For now, though, law enforcement officials and military personnel at the border must do without.

Byrne, throughout the conversation, spoke glowingly of CBP’s job performance, especially being that they are understaffed and in dire need of more resources.

“I think they’re doing an outstanding job, both with the apprehensions and with what they do with these people once they apprehend them,” he stressed. “I’m just so impressed by the professionalism of the [CBP and ICE] agents, and I’m so proud of what the United States Army and the Army National Guard is doing here in partnership with them.”

“They’re doing the right things here with the resources that they’ve got and with the laws that they’ve got. We’ve just got to do a better job in Washington of supporting them by giving them better laws and more resources,” Byrne concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

