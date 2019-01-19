Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Alabama rocket builder ULA powers critical national security mission 3 mins ago / News
Wilsonville Elementary boasts first-class playground thanks to help from volunteers 1 hour ago / News
Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle: Internet sales tax, gas tax revenue could fund road, bridge improvements 2 hours ago / News
In the lab: University of Alabama students help inspire next wave of scientists 3 hours ago / News
Roby: ‘I will continue to use my position in Congress to be a vocal advocate for the unborn’ 4 hours ago / News
Stray dog finds love and comfort at Alabama Power plant 6 hours ago / News
Birmingham Iron football team finishes first week of training camp, holds joint practice 8 hours ago / Sports
Alabama WFF Ramps Up CWD Sampling Effort 10 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Mo Brooks to continue key service for Tennessee Valley on House Armed Services Committee 24 hours ago / News
Aderholt: ‘Abortion ends a human life, plain and simple’ – ‘Not a matter of religion vs. science’ 1 day ago / News
Report: Doug Jones ‘holding the same position as Nancy Pelosi’ on border wall — ‘Dead man walking’ in 2020 1 day ago / News
Alabama breaks two Department of Labor records 1 day ago / News
Gary Palmer: ‘The right to life is sacred’ 1 day ago / News
‘The sanctity of human life is immeasurable’: Byrne reaffirms pro-life commitment in support for March for Life 1 day ago / News
How Jalen Hurts helped teach one young Bama fan sportsmanship 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
7 Things: Report claims Trump told Michael Cohen to lie, Trump and Pelosi fight, Alabama lawmakers want the State of the Union to go on and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Doug Jones votes against banning federal funding of abortions, Shelby votes to ban 1 day ago / News
Gordon mayor convicted of voter fraud, removed from office 2 days ago / News
Newly installed Alabama chief justice names a director of courts 2 days ago / News
State Sen. Shay Shelnutt: ‘Maxine Waters needs to leave Alabama banks alone’ 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle: Internet sales tax, gas tax revenue could fund road, bridge improvements

In an appearance Thursday on North Alabama radio’s WVNN, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle made a plea to state lawmakers to take on improving Alabama’s Interstate Highway System, explaining they were over-capacity — not just in his city, but throughout the state.

Battle noted the problem areas on Interstates 65 and 565 and suggested the different sources of taxation that could be used to finance improvements.

He also said that with the economic expansion, particularly the Port of Mobile, improvements to roads and bridges would be necessary.

“I think we all know that we’ve got to do something with our highway system,” Battle said. “Our Interstate Highway System – [Interstate] 565 every morning, folks coming over from Tanner and Decatur basically come to a stop. It’s a parking lot for a little while as they’re headed over in the morning and the evening as they head back into their communities. The roads are over-capacity. We’re having over-capacity problems when you go on [Interstate] 65, and you hit that Calera area.”

“Now you have it when you come down, about mile marker 300 and you go from six lanes down to four lanes,” he continued. “You start having some tremendous back-up. And so, we got to do something with the roads and to do it. We’ve got to have the money to do it. The legislature has got to come up with how they’re going to do it. They have a new revenue of tax coming in, the SSUT, which is the internet sales tax – is coming in and could offer something for it. I’ve heard the talk about road taxes and putting taxes on gasoline.”

Battle acknowledged that he did not have all the answers.

“I don’t know what the absolute answer is,” he said. “I don’t have the numbers like the governor’s office, and the legislature does. But I know it is not just something we want to do. It’s something we have to do.”

The Huntsville mayor also warned that with the dredging of Mobile Bay and improvements to the Port of Mobile that will facilitate increased container capacity, Interstate highways would require improvements to handle the transportation of those containers.

“You think about what’s happening in Mobile right now – they’re going to dredge the bay and take on some bigger and heavier cargo container ships into the state docks down there,” Battle said.

“As they do that, every one of those containers will be on our Interstate Highway System. They’ll be on Interstate 10, or they’ll be on I-65, or they’ll hit 59, 20 or [85] as they come up. It’s just adding capacity to the roads that are already over-capacity.”

“You look at where both Amazon and Walmart both put in their distribution centers down in Mobile,” he continued. “Both of those facilities will be adding more traffic to the roads. What we’re seeing now is just kind of the start of an over-capacity problem that has to be taken care of one way or another.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 mins ago

Alabama rocket builder ULA powers critical national security mission

The state of Alabama and one of its manufacturers proved again how vital their work is to the country’s national security when United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully powered a new intelligence satellite into space.

ULA’s Alabama-made Delta IV Heavy rocket launched the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) satellite into space on Saturday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Delta IV Heavy is built at the company’s manufacturing plant in Decatur, with the plant being the largest such facility in the western hemisphere.

387
Keep reading 387 WORDS

“The Delta IV Heavy’s unique capabilities, as the only rocket with the ability to complete many [NRO] missions, have given our military the tools to keep America secure,” said ULA CEO Tory Bruno in a statement from the company.

The NRO is a joint Department of Defense-Intelligence Community organization and is tasked with operating the nation’s intelligence satellites used for national security.

ULA has a long history of providing the American intelligence community with launch capabilities.

“For generations ULA and our heritage rockets have launched national security payloads – providing critical communications capabilities to the intelligence community. Today’s launch marks ULA’s 51st successful launch supporting the defense community,” said Bruno.

Saturday’s launch was the eleventh time a Delta IV Heavy has been put to use and the 132nd mission overall for ULA.

ULA’s work has drawn the attention of some of the state’s most prominent elected officials lately.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) paid a visit to ULA’s plant this past week to view the progress of the Vulcan Centaur program.

The Vulcan Centaur is ULA’s newest program and is being manufactured and assembled in Alabama.

Bruno was quick to point out Saturday that the Vulcan Centaur will only enhance the ability of the nation’s military to gather global intelligence.

“ULA looks forward to strengthening our partnership with the Air Force as we develop our next generation rocket, the Vulcan Centaur, which will meet all DoD’s national security needs, delivering even greater capabilities than are available today to meet our Nation’s future challenges,” said Bruno.

State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) noted that he had met with Bruno to discuss the company’s activity in the state.


ULA is a large employer within Orr’s state senate district.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

Show less
1 hour ago

Wilsonville Elementary boasts first-class playground thanks to help from volunteers

It was good news and bad news for Wilsonville Elementary.

The good: The school was one of 107 in Alabama selected for the First Class Pre-K program in 2018-19.

The bad: The state grant for the program didn’t include $10,000 needed for the required playground equipment suitable for 4-year-olds.

The better: Gaston Steam Plant in Wilsonville donated $5,000, while its Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) chapter threw in $1,000 and was instrumental in getting Landscapes company to donate $2,000 in mulch.

The result: Combined with a donation from the town of Wilsonville, the playground equipment is up and teeming with children.

371
Keep reading 371 WORDS

“I can’t tell you the joy our pre-K students have had watching the pieces be delivered and seeing it assembled outside of their classroom,” said Principal Melody Byrne. “This would not have been possible without our friends at Alabama Power. They are like our family.”

Last year, Gaston APSO members:

  • Built a sensory room for special-needs students.
  • Were a book sponsor for the library.
  • Built shading for two playground benches.
  • Sponsored T-shirts for Special Olympics.
  • Sponsored a fishing trip for special education students.
  • Provided and presented awards to students at Awards Day.
  • Sponsored Read Across America Day and volunteered to read to the entire school, with The Cat in the Hat, Thing One and Thing Two making appearances.
  • Power-washed sidewalks.
  • Painted the railing leading to the front entrance.

Alabama Power is the epitome of a good neighbor to our school,” Byrne said. “It is impossible to put into words the great impact Alabama Power has had on our school. Specifically (APSO board member and maintenance team leader) Justin Bailey and the APSO team are our heroes. They consistently pour themselves into the lives of our students.”

“We like to be involved with our community and Wilsonville Elementary is our neighbor,” said Rhonda Mann, Plant Gaston team leader in maintenance planning.

APSO feels proud to be part of this endeavor as our community is growing. We as a company can help with that growth and help provide the things needed.”

Getting the pre-K program was a coup for Wilsonville, as First Class Pre-K was named last spring as the nation’s highest-quality program for the 12th year in a row by the National Institute for Early Education Research.

The goal is simple: Give students a solid foundation from which to begin academic studies. Studies show students in a high-quality pre-K program score higher on achievement tests; are less likely to repeat a grade, require remedial or special education; and are more likely to graduate from high school, go to college and get higher pay in the workforce. Conversely, they are less likely to be imprisoned or on government aid.

Research conducted by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama and UAB shows children participating in the pre-K program are more likely to be proficient in reading and math at every grade level.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
3 hours ago

In the lab: University of Alabama students help inspire next wave of scientists

Akshay Narkhede routinely prepares polymeric biomaterials during lab work in the Science and Engineering Complex at the University of Alabama.

Narkhede, a doctoral student in chemical and biological engineering, uses these hydrogels to mimic the mechanical aspects of human tissue to study how cancer cells behave in human or clinical settings. In Dr. Shreyas Rao’s lab in the SEC, Narkhede uses the hydrogels to investigate how breast cancer cells will behave in distant organ tissues – for instance, brain, lungs, bones or liver – to study the spread of breast cancer to these organs.

Narkhede has other research focal points in Rao’s lab, but on this day, he’s duplicating hydrogels to demonstrate to several young, curious shadows: high school seniors in a daylong immersion of hands-on lab experiments at UA.

464
Keep reading 464 WORDS

“As a high school student, you have four walls and a classroom,” Narkhede said. “But when you get to come in the lab and actually see that happening, that’s the most aha! moment for them. They get to experience what they’ve been learning theoretically, and now being translated into an actual practice.”

Nine students from five high schools in the Tuscaloosa area participated in Scientist for a Day, an Alabama Science in Motion program designed to inspire upperclassmen to major in a STEM field. In the last five years, 34 high school students have participated in the program.

This year, in addition to Rao’s lab, students conducted experiments in a biology lab in Mary Harmon Bryant Hall and the Caldwell Lab, better known as the “Worm Shack,” in the SEC. There, undergraduate lab assistants demonstrated their many uses of microscopic nematodes (roundworms) to study neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

“In here, we use these scopes to transfer worms back and forth for different kinds of experiments, and that’s what [the high school students] were doing,” said Nathan Moniz, third-year biology major.

Moniz has been working in the Caldwell lab since spring semester of his freshman year. He said the experiences gained in the lab have been “very enriching,” as he’d never set foot in a research lab prior to enrolling at UA. Moniz said the high schoolers participating in Scientist for a Day have an opportunity he wasn’t afforded.

“There’s only one college in my hometown, and it’s a liberal arts school,” he said. “I only ever thought I was interested in research by things I saw in movies.”

Moniz said he’s fortunate to get research lab experience as an undergraduate, an opportunity that, while not rare, is more common for graduate students. Northside High School senior and UA Early College student John Ellis Kuykendall was surprised to see undergraduates leading demonstrations at Scientist for a Day.

“I knew I needed to do research because I want to go to medical school, but I didn’t really know what that meant,” Kuykendall said. “I thought undergraduates would just clean dishes in the labs. But [at UA], the undergrads actually get to do stuff.”

Narkhede said he mostly started to develop a broader picture of experimentation once he reached his senior year of undergrad, so he relished the chance to “impart my knowledge and these experiments” at Scientist for a Day.

The event is an extension of ASIM’s mission to provide high-tech lab experiences for students and professional development for teachers. ASIM has 33 branches across the state, including an office at the UA-UWA In-Service Center at UA.

In addition to Rao, participating UA faculty included Drs. Guy Caldwell and Kim Caldwell, Jack Dunkle, Ryan Earley, Kevin Kocot and Ryan Summer.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
4 hours ago

Roby: ‘I will continue to use my position in Congress to be a vocal advocate for the unborn’

In an appearance Friday on Huntsville’s WVNN, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) recognized participants in Friday’s March for Life event in Washington, D.C. marking 46 years since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its ruling effectively legalizing abortion.

Roby pledged to use her position as a member of Congress to promote pro-life policies and be an advocate for the unborn.

She also acknowledged President Donald Trump’s commitment to the pro-life cause.

396
Keep reading 396 WORDS

“I’m unapologetically pro-life,” Roby said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And as you all know, 46 years ago, the Supreme Court offered its infamous Roe v. Wade decision, which legalizes abortion on demand in the United States. And as I said on the floor the other day, and this is breathtaking to say, more than 60 million unborn babies have had their lives ended by abortion. So to all the courageous individuals that have taken to the Hill today to participate in the March for Life, I just want to say thank you for your willingness to do that. As you know, it’s an annual event where the pro-life community comes together to advocate for those who do not have a voice.”

“I’m really grateful for those who made the trip to Washington today out of dedication for what I believe is a deeply worthy cause,” she continued. “It’s our responsibility. It’s my responsibility to speak out for those who can’t speak for themselves. But this March for Life provides a tremendous platform for all pro-life Americans to do that and come together once a year. I would just like the message today to be thank you, but also that I will continue to use my position in Congress to be a vocal advocate for the unborn.”

Roby also addressed the House Franking Commission’s ruling stating that lawmakers were prohibited from using official accounts to promote the March for Life, calling it quite stunning.

She also acknowledged President Donald Trump’s vow to veto legislation that would weaken federal pro-life policies.

“One of the things that we just recently did – I joined 169 of my House colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump asking him to reject any legislation that would weaken our federal pro-life policy,” Roby said. “We just got word today that he said he will veto any existing legislation that weakened existing pro-life laws as long as he is president.”

“That is a huge win for the pro-life movement,” she added. “So again, I think Democrats’ reaction to this is they feel threatened, but we’re just going to continue to fight, and that is what this is.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
6 hours ago

Stray dog finds love and comfort at Alabama Power plant

When a stray dog wandered onto the property at Alabama Power’s Plant Greene County a dozen years ago, workers there had no idea how she would end up touching them all.

They also had no idea the dog was pregnant.

The latter became apparent when she had five puppies a few days later. The former has been firmly established by those who have come to love the dog they call Pup-Pup.

323
Keep reading 323 WORDS

Initially, they cared for the dog expecting she would find her way back home. It was soon apparent that Pup-Pup was home.

“Little did she know she went from hell to heaven when she showed up here,” said Christopher “Critter” Glass, mechanic-welder at the plant, who gave Pup-Pup her name.

Stray dog Pup-Pup finds loving family at Alabama Power plant from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Pup-Pup’s five puppies were given to contractors and employees. Employees donated to have her fixed and she has been a fixture at the plant ever since.

“An all call will go out and everyone here pitches in for anything she needs, whether it’s food, medicine or a new bed,” said Elaine Fetzer, financial specialist at Plant Greene County.

Recently, Pup-Pup was diagnosed with kidney failure and is no longer able to stay at the plant overnight. Fetzer, who once wanted to be a veterinarian, has tapped into that calling in caring for Pup-Pup away from the plant. She takes Pup-Pup home at the end of the workday and dispenses her medicine twice a day.

“Pup-Pup’s never missed a day until all of this went down (kidney failure), so she’s taking a few vacation days, but she has earned it,” Fetzer said. “Now she is getting her weekends and holidays.”

Even before Pup-Pup’s current health problems, she has had challenges. A vet visit after she was hit by a car revealed she had been shot before her days at the plant. She has always been skittish around flashlights and flashes, possibly because she may have been shot at night when someone shined a light on her.

But at Plant Greene County, Pup-Pup gives and receives love.

The outpouring of love is tinged with sadness as her plant family fears Pup-Pup is facing her final days.

As Plant Greene County Mechanic Chris Cameron put it: “Pup-Pup’s been a great dog, never seen a dog as mighty as her.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less