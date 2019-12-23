Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

6 hours ago

Huntsville International in contention to be named country’s ‘Best Small Airport’

USA Today is looking to name its Readers’ Choice Best Small Airport of 2020, and your vote could help put Huntsville International Airport over the top.

A panel of experts picked the top 20 small airports in the United States to contend for this honor.

Members of the public are currently voting on their favorite out of those 20, and, as of Monday at noon, Huntsville International ranked third.

Here’s how USA Today described the competition:

While giant airports like JFK, LAX and Chicago O’Hare often dominate the travel scene due to the sheer number of passengers who pass through them each day, the United States is home to many smaller, friendlier airports that take some of the headache out of travel. These 20 airports serve fewer than 10 million passengers each year, yet excel with their commercial flight offerings, easy access and amenities. Vote once per day until polls close on Monday, January 13 at noon ET. The 10 winning airports, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, January 24.

USA Today’s experts described Huntsville International as “small and easy to navigate, with an onsite hotel and a nice range of food and beverage options for an airport of its size.”

“Delta, American, United, Silver Airways and Frontier all fly into this small Alabama airport with nonstop service to 10 major destinations across the country,” they advised.

You can vote for Huntsville International once per day here.

RELATED: Huntsville’s economic future is tied to our airport’s success

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Pouty lips and pedicures: Five pointers for carving out self-care ‘Mom Moments’

Welcome back to your weekly dose of grace.

Are you feeling overwhelmed today? Overworked? Undervalued?

Do you feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders and no one is there to lighten the load?

Are you staring at your calendar and realizing that if you try to fit one more thing in your brain, it will most likely explode. …  Or possibly even worse, shut down…!?

Maybe you’re even a little sad you’re having to forego those once-beloved “me-time” moments such as girls’ nights, movie dates and *gasp* even a luxurious pedicure every now and then! OH, THE JOY!

Well, no matter why any of us may be tired/down/discouraged this morning, it’s time for us to ditch the pouty lips and indulge in a pedicure …even if that means locking ourselves in the bathroom for 20 minutes.

Being a mom is a constant balancing act. We have to give all of our attention to our little blessings, but at times, that naturally causes us to feel lost in the shuffle. There’s no longer time for long walks on the beach, binge-watching our fave shows, heck … even going to the bathroom alone is a thing of the past!

But, it doesn’t have to be this way.

I realized not too long ago that a large part of the reason that I never felt like I had time was actually my own fault. I’m a self-admitted control freak. Well, let me re-term myself. I am a self-admitted family manager.  I want everything done correctly, timely and efficiently. And when I say correctly … I mean to my standards. Anyone with me on this?

The only reason I’m able to admit I’m a “family manager” is so that my beloved family members won’t force me in to expensive therapy only to realize months down the road that yep … I’m a control freak turned family manager.

But, you know what’s cool? Now that I’ve admitted I am one, I can manage my response to those overwhelming feelings tending to creep up.

Part of my issue is this burdensome feeling that if I go into my bedroom and close the door, the house is somehow gonna explode without my active presence. It’s this gnawing emotion of my temporary stepping away being the trigger for chaos.

Spoiler alert: that’s all in our heads, mommas.

I recently learned that stepping away for a few seconds is actually kinda mandatory, in some cases to prevent chaos.

I am now able to see that when I don’t choose to carve out 30 minutes for myself during the day for a necessary personal recharge, I begin to feel anxious, agitated and forgotten.

And that’s no good for anyone!

So, today, I’m sharing five helpful pointers in carving out those oh-so-necessary Mommy Moments!

(1) Accept that it’s important to take a mommy timeout – With a trusted caretaker/family member in charge, I can promise you that everything’s gonna be ok. Life really will go on. Your kids will survive. And maybe even have time to miss you a bit. The first step in self-care is accepting that you have earned it and more importantly, that you need it.

Early on in my mom life, I felt incredibly stressed because the guilt was so real if I ever even daydreamed about walking outside to take a breath of fresh air. Certainly, the stove would burst into flames and the house would come crumbling down without my presence, right? Not going to lie to you…it was a pretty significant hit to my ego when I discovered life absolutely flowed quite nicely during my temporary absence.

(2) Prep, so you can enjoy your downtime to the fullest:
– Be organized – know what you and your family will need and prep it in advance;
– Delegate – choose someone you can trust to carry out necessary duties while you rest;
– Remember to say “no!” – it’s ok to put some non-vital things on the back burner to create more time for you and your family; and
– Pass it off and move on – once you’ve enlisted some help with conquering your to-do list, take a deep breath and walk away. There’s no point in scheduling downtime if you aren’t going to maximize it!

(3) Completely unplug –  “Completely unplugging” does not mean putting your phone on silent and locking your front door. It means hiding your cell phone from yourself for a solid amount of time and getting away from the door altogether. Let your loved ones know that you have scheduled some Mommy-only time. This means you will be away from your phone/email / however else people can contact you. This may be the most important step truthfully. If you step away, but forget to unplug, you will quickly realize you’ve defeated the whole purpose to begin with. Someone will always “need” something. Your babysitter or family member staying with your kiddos will most likely have a question at some point along the way (that they can easily Google, or ask dad for the answer to…). Give yourself a complete release from the noise and check into some actual downtime.

(4) Pick an activity/location/destination, etc. where you feel most at peace. Do you enjoy reading? Head to a coffee shop, bookstore or library for some recharge time. Do you need total quiet? Book a massage or find somewhere that will ensure complete silence for you. What about getting your nails done? Or taking an art/cooking class? Or maybe your idea of downtime is hanging with a bunch of your friends. Whatever gives your heart an adequate recharge is the ticket here. Whether you can get 20 minutes or 2 full days, make the most of this time to check back into you. On some days, your mommy timeout will look like you locking your bedroom door while the children are adequately supervised. Other days it will look like a getaway akin to a good ole fashioned bachelorette party. Whatever time you can manage, cling to it and maximize it!

(5) Immediately schedule your next mommy moment – The funny thing about getting actual downtime is that you immediately realize it is a lifeline you can’t live without. Prioritizing these sanity moments will soon become imperative. Once you return home (or come out of your bedroom after a hiatus from the hairy scary existing just on the other side of the door), make sure to plan your next moment alone. This will give you some encouragement and something to work towards. It’s crazy how just knowing you have a break quickly approaching can give you all the motivation you need to rock out at #momlife until your next mommy timeout moment comes.

Today I hope you feel encouraged, empowered and equipped to schedule some downtime.  Because you deserve some “me” time, too.

Timeouts, play dates and nap time don’t have to be reserved just for the toddlers anymore.

Let’s remember to take time for ourselves. To step away from the dirty diapers, PTO meetings, dinner prep, laundry piles, mile-high dishes and yes, even the barf bags.

It’s not just important for us, it’s important for our loved ones, too.

To receive encouragement and read more about thriving rather than simply surviving in motherhood, check out Erin’s book, Cheers the Diaper Years: 10 Truths for Thriving While Barely Surviving here.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

3 hours ago

Ascend finalizes plans for $175 million project at Alabama plant

Ascend Performance Materials announced today that it has finalized plans for a $175 million project to expand production capacity at its Decatur manufacturing facility and construct energy cogeneration units at the site.

The project will add 10 high-end manufacturing jobs to Houston-based Ascend’s Alabama workforce, which exceeds 400 people. The cogeneration units will reduce emissions at the facility by 60 percent.

In addition, the construction project at the Ascend facility — one of only four in the world that produces adiponitrile, or ADN, on a large scale — will generate 150 skilled jobs by its completion.

“The Decatur community is at the heart of our business,” said Phil McDivitt, Ascend’s president and CEO. “The ADN produced there is a critical building block for nylon 6,6, a high-performance plastic used in a variety of products from life-saving vehicle airbags to high-voltage electrical connectors.”

The Ascend plant has been an integral part of the Decatur and Morgan County communities for over 50 years.

“Ascend Performance Materials’ facility has been an important part of Decatur’s business community for decades, and I’m pleased to see the company build on the partnership it has formed in Morgan County with this major investment,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

“It’s always great to see a world-class manufacturer like Ascend decide to include Alabama in its growth plans.”

Ascend’s board of directors gave final approval for the project, subject to finalized agreements with the State of Alabama, the Morgan County Economic Development Association and the City of Decatur.

“Ascend’s investment will increase the sustainability of its Decatur’s manufacturing facility, allowing it to expand production and substantially reduce emissions,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“That’s welcome news for Ascend’s Decatur workforce, and this project will provide an economic boost for the entire community.”

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Officials in Morgan County said Ascend’s growth plans underscore the Decatur area’s emergence as a manufacturing center of excellence in the Southeast.

“It is an exciting time for North Alabama, and Ascend’s project shows our area is well poised to support many diverse industries,” said State Sen. Arthur Orr, who serves as chairman of the Morgan County Economic Development Association.

“Additionally, because of the large capital investment, this project will mean significant additional revenues for our local schools and governments.”

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said Ascend’s expansion will have a positive impact in the Decatur region. “This project proves the strength of our economy and the community commitment of our local companies,” Long said.

“On behalf of the City of Decatur, we are honored by Ascend’s announcement here in our community and excited for the years of prosperity ahead,” Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling added.

MasTec Power Corp., which was selected to serve as the prime contractor for the project, plans to begin construction in the second quarter of 2020, with completion set for late 2021.

“MasTec Power Corp. is pleased and proud to be a part of this state-of-the-art power project that maximizes power and heat recovery, reduces Ascend’s carbon footprint and boosts the economies of Decatur, Alabama, and Morgan County,” said Michael Donmoyer, executive vice president, MasTec Power.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

3 hours ago

Former Alabama Power CEO Elmer Harris dies at 80

Elmer Harris, Alabama businessman, philanthropist and former CEO of Alabama Power, died Dec. 23.

Harris joined the Alabama Power in 1958 as an engineering co-op student at Auburn University. Following graduation, he spent 10 years in Alabama Power’s Southern Division in various engineering positions, while continuing his education and serving in the U.S. Air Force and Alabama National Guard.

Harris went on to hold positions of increasing responsibility at Alabama Power, Georgia Power and Southern Company, before being named President and CEO of Alabama Power in 1990. He served 12 years as the company’s CEO prior to retiring in 2002 with 44 years of service.

“Elmer Harris was a strong and dynamic leader for our company. And, he possessed a strong interest and commitment to the growth and development of the state of Alabama,” said Tom Fanning, Southern Company CEO. “Elmer was very engaging and found creative solutions to many regulatory, community and company issues.”

A champion of economic development, Harris played a major role in creating the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) and was integral in bringing companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Boeing and Hyundai to the state.

In 1989, Harris created the Alabama Power Foundation, the largest corporate foundation in the state. During his tenure, the foundation invested nearly $60 million in projects benefitting Alabama communities. Thirty years later, the foundation continues to partner with nonprofits by providing volunteer, organizational, promotional and financial support.

“Elmer Harris worked at and led Alabama Power during an important period for our company and our state,” said Mark Crosswhite, Alabama Power CEO. “Our customers, and people across the state, continue to benefit from his leadership, which was always guided by a firm commitment to make Alabama a better place.”

Harris remained committed to community involvement even in retirement, serving on various civic and business boards, including the Alabama 4-H Council, Auburn University Foundation, the Boy Scouts of America, the board of trustees for Samford University, Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, AmSouth Bancorporation and Junior Achievement.

A native of Clanton, Harris earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Auburn University. He also received a Master of Business Administration from Auburn. Harris received honorary doctoral degrees from Auburn, the University of Alabama Birmingham, Troy University, Faulkner University, Jacksonville University and Huntington College. During his military service, he attended the U.S. Air Force Flight School, Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base and Air War College.

Harris served as honorary consul general of Japan and was inducted into the Alabama Engineering Hall Of Fame in 1996 and Alabama Business Hall of Fame in 2007.

He and his wife, Glenda, had two children, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Senator Doug Jones is toast — he will vote to remove Trump

A CNN chyron at 10:31 a.m. on Monday:

Fake. News.

Let’s be honest, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is done.

He is not winning reelection.

Recent polling gives him a chance if Roy Moore or State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) somehow become the nominee, but that isn’t happening.

He’s toast.

Because of that obvious, and unquestionable, fact, why doesn’t he just tell the truth about where he stands on impeachment?

Speaking to former Bill Clinton aide George Stephanopoulos Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Jones hemmed and hawed about where he is on the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump:

Everyone wants to talk about this in the political terms and the political consequences term. This is a much more serious matter than that.

This has to do with the future of the presidency and how we want our presidents to conduct themselves. It has all to do with the future of the Senate and how the Senate should handle impeachment and articles of impeachment that come over. That’s how I’m looking at this.

Jones wants this battle to be about process so he has an excuse to vote “no.”

“I have no idea what Mitch McConnell’s talking about these days,” Jones told Stephanopoulos, adding he needs a “full and complete picture” to make his decision on impeaching Trump.

Riiiiiiight.

This is what he thinks is his way out.

This is the same little game Jones tried to play on the ridiculous, and obviously fake, allegations the media and their Democrats tried to use against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I think the bigger issue here is not having to do with Brett Kavanaugh himself, and I don’t think we should spend the time or the effort to try to move in that direction,” he continued. What I am concerned about is this process. We set a precedent last year with a flawed process from the very beginning. We didn’t have the documents. We didn’t have time to review the documents that we did have, and then all of a sudden, the FBI and the White House just refused to do a full and fair investigation.”

“So, it was inevitable that you were going to see things like this,” Jones added. “I’m more concerned about that process than anything else, and the fact that you’ve now got the Justice Department, as I understand it from reports, giving big top awards to people in the Justice Department who worked on this, and I’m really disturbed by that, if that’s the case.”

It’s the coward’s way out. He didn’t want to judge the allegation so he pretended he couldn’t vote one way or the other without more information.

His refusal to take a strong position isn’t one of strength, it is about absolute weakness and total fear.

Every person in Washington, D.C. knows what they are going to do when it comes time to vote on removing the president.

This gambit allows Jones to keep his donors in California, New York and Washington, D.C. happy because he hasn’t said he is a “no” on removal yet.

This gambit allows Jones to keep his voters happy because they can argue that he is still on their side.

This gambit allows the political media to pretend he is some deep thinker who is carefully considering his options on this issue.

This gambit allows him to not be used as a weapon against other red state Democrats.

This gambit is as transparent as Hunter Biden’s shadiness.

But eventually, Jones will vote to remove President Donald Trump from office and Alabama voters will then remove him from office in November 2020.

This is happening no matter what Jones does, but this game he plays just makes it more embarrassing for him.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

6 hours ago

North Alabama minor league baseball’s Trash Pandas surpasses $2 million in merchandise sales months before debut

On Monday, North Alabama minor league baseball team the Rocket City Trash Pandas announced the team passed the $2 million mark in merchandise sales Friday.

The soon-to-be Los Angeles Angels AA affiliate accomplished the feat in just over 13 months, and nearly four months before playing any baseball.

According to a release, the team began selling merchandise in October 2018 immediately after unveiling the team’s logo.

Through December 22, the Rocket City Trash Pandas sold a total of $2,031,660.25 in licensed Trash Pandas merchandise, including nearly $500,000 in online sales and over $1.5 million at its store in Huntsville at the Bridge Street Town Centre.

“This surpasses even our wildest expectations,” Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson said in a statement. “We are grateful to our fans throughout North Alabama and the entire Tennessee Valley,  as well as those around the world, for support that is simply unprecedented in Minor League Baseball. As I’ve said repeatedly, I do not believe any fan base has ever embraced a new team like ours has.”

“We are truly humbled by this,” he added. “And it is only the beginning.”

The Trash Pandas make their Toyota Field debut April 15, 2020, against the Mississippi Braves.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

