Huntsville firm awarded major contract to support U.S. special forces ops

Huntsville’s Teledyne Brown Engineering has been awarded a $178 million federal contract that will support American special forces abroad.

In a release, the company announced a sole source contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) for the follow-on production of MK11 Shallow Water Combat Submersible (SWCS) Systems. The contract includes options.

The SWCS System is a manned combat submersible vehicle specifically designed to insert and extract Special Operations Forces (SOF) in high threat areas.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) applauded the award in a tweet.

The @USNavy recently awarded @TeledyneBrown Engineering in #Huntsville, #Alabama, with a $178 million contract to support our Navy Seals. Great news for North AL & our national defense! https://t.co/n6HOQwKMHM — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) October 28, 2019

Under the initial contract with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Teledyne Brown successfully designed, manufactured, tested and delivered the initial Engineering Development Model (EDM) SWCS System.

Due to the success of the program’s EDM Phase, USSOCOM exercised options for Teledyne Brown to produce and deliver additional MK11 SWCS Production Systems.

“Teledyne is proud to be supplying advanced technologies and systems enabling our Special Operations Forces to perform their missions successfully,” stated Al Pichelli, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s president and CEO. “The Shallow Water Combat Submersible is a complex system that will assist in the safe delivery and return of those who are protecting our nation.”

Under the new NAVSEA contract, TBE will continue production and delivery of MK11 SWCS Systems, including spare parts production and the provision of engineering and technical support services, through fiscal year 2024, if all options are exercised.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn