Huntsville City Schools chooses superintendent, has budget crisis
An Alabama school system has named its interim superintendent to the position permanently while it’s also dealing with financial struggles.
News outlets report the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education voted Thursday night to appoint Christie Finley as superintendent.The board also heard presentations from Deputy Superintendent of Finance Bob Hagood and an auditor about an October 2017 $5 million accounting error that could mean it won’t have its required reserve of one month’s operating expenses by September 2019.
The school district is projected to have $1.8 million in reserve by September 2019 rather than the roughly $18 million it should have saved.
Board President Elisa Ferrell says the situation is a budget crisis.
Finley says officials need to examine what can be done soon to preserve the classroom environment. (Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.
Clinton-appointed federal judge threatens Sessions with contempt charge
Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton, threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of court.
This came after the Trump administration on the same day attempted to deport a woman and her daughter back to their home country of El Salvador while the ACLU handled an appeal hearing on their behalf.
The woman, only referred to as Carmen by the ACLU, and 12 other migrant asylum seekers being represented by the organization had previously failed their initial “credible fear” interviews, as their claims were determined to be unfounded by the federal government.
However, the judge is now blocking the Trump Administration from following their normal procedure of removing rejected migrants from the country, because the ACLU claims that Sessions’ Department of Justice is not being fair to people seeking asylum on grounds unrelated to government persecution.
“This is pretty outrageous,” Sullivan said. “I’m not happy about this at all. This is not acceptable.”
“We are thrilled the stay of removal was issued,” Jennifer Chang Newell, the managing attorney of ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, who argued the case in court, said in a statement via The Hill.
“In its rush to deport as many immigrants as possible, the Trump administration is putting these women and children in grave danger of being raped, beaten, or killed,” she continued.
The ACLU tweeted earlier this week, “We’re suing Jeff Sessions for illegally denying asylum protections to immigrants. … These policies undermine the fundamental human rights of women and violate decades of settled asylum law.”
“The judicial branch has no power to eviscerate the lawful directives of Congress—nor to enjoin the executive branch from enforcing such mandates,” Sessions admonished, via The Hill. “We have recently witnessed a number of decisions in which courts have improperly used judicial power to steer, enjoin, modify, and direct executive policy.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
To ALDOT, from Helena: Send help — Shelby County suburb plagued by chronically clogged two-lane roads
HELENA – When it comes to the explosive growth that has been underway in North Shelby County since the late 1980s, the City of Helena is often overlooked.
Yet, it has been a significant component of that growth.
It is the kind of growth Alabama’s leaders are encouraging in other parts of the state – people relocating from other states and taking jobs in the area to raise their families. In theory, that builds upon the existing tax base, and that along with the increased economic activity improves the quality of life for everyone statewide.
It is also the kind of growth that as is the case in many places, the government has been woefully ill-equipped to adequately meet the transportation needs required as a result of it.
Helena along with Pelham and Alabaster to the east and southeast have been part of the second phase of the Birmingham metropolitan area’s southern suburban expansion. (The first phase having been Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and Hoover in the 1970s and 1980s.)
However, unlike Pelham and Alabaster, Helena has felt the brunt of the area’s growing pains given its lack of proximity to a major thoroughfare. (Pelham and Alabaster are served by Interstate 65 and U.S. Highway 31.)
For most of the last three decades, there has been a lot of talk from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to do something about it. Unfortunately, that talk has not been followed by any significant action.
Currently, the estimated nearly 20,000 residents in Helena are served by a series of two-lane Shelby County roads to the northwest, east and southeast and by Alabama Highway 261 to its northeast. Highway 261 offers Helena the most direct route to I-65, Hoover and Birmingham.
Given that it is the most direct route, it is also the most heavily traveled and therefore, the most backed up. It has gotten incrementally worse since the 1990s. That has not been just a disruption for Helena residents, but for those in adjacent Pelham and Hoover as well.
It’s not unheard of for the eight-mile trip from Helena to the Valleydale Road-Interstate 65 interchange, or vice-versa, to take 45 minutes should that trip take place during rush hour, or when school traffic is underway.
Still, ALDOT has punted time after time after time on improving Highway 261.
“You get to an election year, and the big projects get green-flagged, and the smaller projects – ‘Eh, you know – I’m going to hold you up a little while,’ because you know, politics,” Helena Mayor Mark Hall told Yellowhammer News in an interview earlier this week.
According to Hall, the city’s hands are tied on attempting to go at it on its own given the county and state’s ownership of the roads. However, given those roads are maintained by the state and county, it does allow for federal funds to be used on improvements.
“The big difficulty here in Helena is both the main roads that come through here are state road and county roads,” he explained. “We don’t have jurisdiction over them. We don’t have the funds to spend $30 million. Not on a good day could we come up with $30 million to four-lane a road. We got a $12 million-a-year budget. So, $30 million is out of the question for us. The good thing is they are Shelby County and ALDOT-owned, which can get those federal funds – which we cannot. Getting them to actually break ground and do something is like pulling teeth from a 90-year-old man. He doesn’t have any.”
All hope is not lost, according to Hall. The long-stalled effort to widen Alabama 261 is showing some signs of life now. Hall said recently ALDOT has moved that project into its top-10 list of highway priorities.
“We got it back at the top of the list,” he added. “I feel like that is progress just to get it there. To get the funding mechanism ironed out is the next big deal. That’s what we’re working on now. We’re supposed to meet with [ALDOT] in the coming months again, you know get everybody back together and get this [memorandum of understanding] ironed out where we can at least have the funding mechanism agreed to, whether or not the money is there or not.”
The Helena mayor also said he was also pushing for a meeting with Gov. Kay Ivey, but admitted it would be difficult given she was in the middle of a gubernatorial campaign.
Given the project also has the cities of nearby Pelham and Hoover promoting it, Hall added he was optimistic about the prospects of it becoming a reality.
“I’m working as hard as I can with our council to push this 261 project to the front,” he said. “We got an MOU in the works with the cities of Hoover, Pelham and the Shelby County highway department, along with ALDOT to kick-start this 261 project. And I’m very hopeful this time that we can all sit down at a table and sign an agreement to get it kick-started and going. And I’m very pleased with [ALDOT Director John] Cooper for putting it back on top of the project list because he very well could have told me, ‘Sorry, buddy.’”
DOJ investigation underway in Alabama after beachgoers kill hundreds of birds
According to the Birmingham Audubon Society, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is conducting an investigation into an incident at an Alabama island in which hundreds of federally protected birds were killed.
In a news release on Tuesday from the Audubon Society, the group said they discovered on July 10 that visitors on Sand Island’s beach constructed a makeshift volleyball court on top of the breeding ground for Least Terns – the species of the affected birds.
The parent birds, whose bodies shield their unhatched young from the hot sun, were forced to flee their nests by the still-unknown perpetrators, Katie Barnes, coastal senior biologist for the Audubon Society explained in the release.
When employees of the group arrived at the island, they discovered small piles of lifeless-eggs arranged decoratively around wide mounds of sand.
“What was really sad,” Barnes added, “[is] there was a bird that was still trying to incubate her egg in that pile.”
Only 83 baby birds were born out of 600 nests on the Alabama island this season. Each nest contains one to three eggs.
The Audubon Society outlined in the release that their members returned to the colony immediately after the discovery to erect federal warning signs provided by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and fence off the colony with neon yellow rope and metal posts.
The group also reported the incident to the federal agency because Least Terns are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Now, the DOJ is reportedly leading the investigation into the incident.
All is not lost for Alabama bird watchers. When the Audubon Society left the island on July 11, approximately 1,200 actively nesting Least Terns and a handful of Black Skimmers still lived there.
— After a year of nonsense and political posturing over kneeling, NFL players started the preseason by taking knees, raising fists and standing in the tunnel to protest the National Anthem. They claim it is a sign of unity, and then tell everyone it is not divisive.
— While recent polling says 53 percent of Americans say it is “never” appropriate to kneel, the president’s base is crystal clear on this with 86 percent agreeing. And 51 percent of Independents agree.
6. Media bias in the era of Trump is stunningly obvious — this is another countless example
— The disgraced former governor said he was open to running for the U.S. if God opens the door for it, but many questioned if he could, given his plea deal.
— Richard White, a former Montgomery County Deputy District told Yellowhammer News that the agreement that Bentley “will not seek or serve in any public office” on further public service would be unenforceable.
3. Candidate for governor Walt Maddox continues to whine about a debate, but continues to debate himself on key issues
— Maddox still wants to talk about not having a debate with Governor Kay Ivey. This narrative is tired and boring.
— As part of a new online video, Maddox shows an empty podium for Governor Kay Ivey and then proceeds to hem an haw on the three issues he claims he is explaining (abortion, guns and the Supreme Court)
2. Vice President Mike Pence talks up Space Force. Alabama gets mentioned and this could be great for the state
— Speaking at the Pentagon, Vice President Pence laid out why we need to establish the Space Force and how it will “fight adversaries and spread American values beyond Earth.”
— While it is expected to be based in Colorado, Pence specifically praised “the engineers of the Missile Defense Agency at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama who are forging the next generation of rockets to strengthen our missile defense”.
— Long after the FBI cut ties with former British spy and Trump dossier author Christopher Steele, senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr continued to maintain extensive contact with him, according to newly reported emails. The FBI determined Steele had an “unauthorized disclosure to the media of his relationship with the FBI.”
— The correspondence leaves little doubt that Ohr was communicating with Steele and helping with the “deep state” resistance to the president before and after his election.