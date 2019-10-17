Hunter Biden’s issues indict more than just the Bidens

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) may be taking a pass on hitting his Republican primary opponents for the U.S. Senate for now, but he is not taking a pass on hitting who would be his opponent in the general election: Democratic Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

In an exchange on Twitter, which started with Jones calling out someone for “pandering partisanship trying to be relevant,” alluding to Byrne’s calls for an investigation into the Bidens, Byrne replied, “Nice to finally hear from you on the Biden investigation issue, Doug. However, as usual you’re not only wrong on this but working against the will of the Alabama people.”

Byrne also told Jones, “@ me next time.”

Byrne continued this attack on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Wednesday, he asked why Jones seems to not want to get to the truth.

“Well, he’s totally in on the Biden campaign,” Byrne outlined. “He’s endorsed him and snuggled up to him and all that.”

I’m not sure if Jones is actually trying to win his Senate race or run as a blocker for Biden’s presidential aspirations to position himself for a place in a Democratic administration — possibly as attorney general.

Byrne has been a vocal proponent of an investigation into whether Hunter Biden used his father’s office of vice president to advance himself and his career. This week, he filed legislation in the House calling for an official investigation.

Byrne argued that what the Bidens have done is absolutely unacceptable, stating, “How do you defend that? If you talk about it, it’s indefensible.”

Byrne says this is why Biden, and his defenders like Doug Jones, are unable to accurately discuss the issue because if they do, they can’t defend it.

The double standard here is obvious and Byrne highlighted it during the interview.

“We’ve been investigating [the Trumps] for three years. I mean, that’s already been done,” he shared. “We’ve already investigated that out. And guess what, they came up with nothing. Now we need to talk about Hunter Biden.”

Byrne believes that Hunter Biden absolutely acted inappropriately and laid out in depth, stating “Hunter Biden got positions both with Chinese and Ukranian entities while his father was vice president, flew on an official United States aircraft with his father, the Vice President, to China, got all these great deals from China shortly after that. Obviously we know all this stuff he was doing in Ukraine. I think we need to have an investigation of that.”

Of course, we know why the Democrats are so against an investigation, again, they can’t defend this behavior.

They can’t say, “he did nothing wrong” and “he won’t do it again” with any credibility.

Now, the media and their Democrats will do their best to explain this away. Even at debates, they will say the allegations are debunked.

But somehow…

Joe Biden won’t acknowledge it.

Doug Jones won’t acknowledge it.

The media won’t acknowledge it.

However, it seems that voters will acknowledge it. They know it is wrong. Even among Democrats, Biden is looking vulnerable and it could be allowing Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to become the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Whether this issue sinks Joe Biden will be seen in the coming weeks.

If it doesn’t, expect Bradley Byrne, President Donald Trump and others to continue using the issue of a clear “Kid Pro Quo” to show America that the swamp is still alive and functioning in 2020.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN