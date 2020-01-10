HudsonAlpha teaming with two other Huntsville companies to expand yearly tech challenge
The Huntsville-based HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology’s Tech Challenge (HATCH) will take place March 6-8, 2020. The institute announced Friday via a press release that they would be teaming with Acclinate Genetics and Urban Engine to expand the event in its now third year.
“The Tech Challenge highlights HudsonAlpha’s collaborative environment that has proven successful over the past decade but provides a competitive, engaging way for people throughout Alabama to craft innovative approaches to some of the world’s most complex problems,” said Carter Wells, vice president for economic development at HudsonAlpha.
HudsonAlpha frequently refers to the event as a “hackathon.” According to the institute, the 2019 iteration of the event hosted 70 participants across 20 teams. The event is open to anyone over the age of 16 with an advanced level of knowledge about biotechnology and the other scientific concepts focused on at the event.
“The HudsonAlpha Tech Challenge is another example in the region that showcases the best and brightest solving the next big technical challenges faced by the healthcare industry,” said Erin Koshut, executive director of Cummings Research Park. “We’re proud of the work HudsonAlpha and their collaborators are doing to make the impossible possible and to utilize top talent through hackathons like those presented at HATCH 2020.”
Acclinate is a genetics testing company that works to ensure the groups who are subject to genetic testing are commensurate with the diversity of the populace they seek to gather information about.
According to the releae, Urban Engine is a “nonprofit that specializes in innovation programs including hackathons and business accelerators.”
“We have an awesome team working to enhance the program even further in its third year. Urban Engine, HudsonAlpha and Acclinate believe that HATCH can become the world’s most highly anticipated biotech hackathon. With opportunities for anyone – regardless of experience level or skill set – to receive mentorship from the Institute’s researchers, coaching from seasoned business leaders and experts in emerging technologies,” remarked Toni Eberhart from Urban Engine.
Those interested in registering can go here.
Watch the highlights from the 2019 HudsonAlpha hackathon:
Tech Challenge 2019 from HudsonAlpha on Vimeo.
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.