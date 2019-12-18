Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

49 mins ago

How Partners in Planting are connecting two Birmingham community treasures

Frankly, the day started out dreary.

Gray skies. Cold temperatures. Falling rain.

Best to stay indoors, one might think.

But not on this day. Even though the weather never changed, the dreariness soon faded away.

Clad in colorful vests, tugging red wagons packed with planting supplies, and armed with an arsenal of brilliant flowers, dozens of volunteers descended on Birmingham’s Parkside community on this December morning. They were planting the first seeds of Blooming Birmingham.

Designed to connect the state-of-the-art Children’s of Alabama hospital campus with the popular Railroad Park to the north, the first phase of Blooming Birmingham is responsible for the 4,000 pansies, 450 tulip bulbs and 584 yellow daffodils that now line ten square blocks in the heart of the city. The displays will be maintained and updated regularly with colorful flowers celebrating each season.

Before the planting began, there were words of thanks.

“I have been waiting for this day for a long time,” said Mike Warren, CEO of Children’s of Alabama, who’s long wanted to bridge the gap between the hospital and the park. “It’s going to be great.”

Because the project is about more than planting. It’s about adding a welcoming, thoughtful touch to the Parkside area where many families are spending days, weeks, or longer, seeking vital healthcare and cutting-edge treatments for children facing complicated health challenges.

Knowing the weather wasn’t ideal, Warren encouraged the volunteers

“You might want to think about, in the next couple of hours, the fact that, at 8 o’clock this morning, there were 316 kids – inpatient – in this facility,” he said. “When you get cold and wet and you’re wondering why in the world you’re doing this, you might want to remember the 222 children who were treated in this emergency room in the last 24 hours.”

It was a reminder that the families down the hall and in each wing of the hospital are going through one of the most difficult times of their lives. And any effort to make their time here just a little more enjoyable – just a little more bright – is deeply appreciated.

“Here’s another opportunity for you to make a difference in our community,” said Bill Horton, head of Commercial Banking at Regions Bank, a partner in Blooming Birmingham. “It is unbelievable the value that Children’s of Alabama brings to the Birmingham community and throughout Alabama.”

“When you think about our assets of Children’s of Alabama as well as Railroad Park, Blooming Birmingham creates the opportunity for us to connect,” Horton added. “And that’s very important – not only connecting Children’s and Railroad Park, but having more connectivity with the surrounding neighborhoods. So it’s going to be a great, great initiative.”

Motivated, inspired and determined, the volunteers, some donning ponchos, took to the streets, little red wagons from Children’s in tow with their supplies. Members of the St. Clair County Master Gardeners organization were stationed along the streets, offering helpful guidance.

“It’s all about education and helping the community,” explained Carolyn Mills, who previously worked at Children’s and is now part of the St. Clair County Master Gardeners. “We go out and assist people – different churches and areas that need planting and guidance – and give advice on the arrangement of their planting and the depth of plants that need to go and the timing of the year.”

Looking back toward the 12-story hospital towering above 5th Avenue South, and positioned by a flower bed just around the corner from the Ronald McDonald House, where many parents stay during their child’s treatment, Mills shared her hope for how Blooming Birmingham will bring a measure of joy.

“I hope that they can just get out and see the greatness of the city of Birmingham and all that we have to offer. It’s a wonderful place with lots of resources to help their family,” Mills said. “May God be with them and their families.”

On any given day, Children’s is treating patients from across the city, the state and even the nation.

“It’s almost impossible not to either be directly impacted, or someone in your family or friends has been impacted, by Children’s and their expertise and the value they bring to our community,” said Duke Hinds, a member of Regions’ volunteer team, as he paused next to a bed of freshly planted flowers, his gloves coated with topsoil. “It’s really second to none. I really think it’s a gem of our community.”

J.T. Price, CEO of Landscape Workshop, another Blooming Birmingham partner, agreed.

“Children’s has touched my children personally. It’s touched a lot of our team members’ children personally,” he said. “It just makes such a difference – not just to the wellbeing of our children but also the wellbeing of Birmingham as a community.”

The Blooming Birmingham initiative is, in many ways, a community saying thanks.

“A lot of us do not realize sometimes what little things, such as tulips blooming, pansies blooming, and the area looking so well organized, nice and neat – how it can make an impact,” said Lee McKinney of McKinney Capital, an investor in the Landscape Workshop grounds-management company.

“This is teamwork in action,” added Anne Lary, part of Regions’ volunteer team. “Volunteerism is ingrained in the culture of the companies that are out here today. And when our teams work together, we can achieve a greater purpose than we could on our own.”

For a day that started out dreary, the results are radiant.

“We see what collaboration is all about,” said Mark Drew, General Counsel for Protective Life, another partner in Blooming Birmingham. “It’s about bringing partners together to help Birmingham thrive.”

This story originally appeared on Regions Bank’s Doing More Today website.

49 mins ago

Sessions on Democratic impeachment actions: ‘A stain on the House of Representatives forever’

HOOVER — Speaking to members of the media at the Alabama Republican Party’s headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave a fierce defense of President Donald Trump while railing against the current impeachment push by congressional Democrats.

Sessions, who is running to reclaim his old U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, gave remarks as the House debated two articles of impeachment against the president. A vote by the House on impeaching Trump is expected later Wednesday or Thursday morning.

First reading a prepared statement, Sessions reiterated his continued stance that the House Democrats’ impeachment charges are “utterly lacking in merit” and “entirely political.”

“The Democratic House is abusing the awesome impeachment powers contained in our Constitution,” Sessions summarized. “In our long constitutional history, there has never been such an unjustified impeachment action.”

He bashed the vague charge of obstructing Congress levied against Trump by Democrats, outlining that Congress obstructs the president daily and that the courts obstruct both branches. That, he said, is how checks and balances are supposed to work, with disagreement being natural.

Sessions similarly chastised the abuse of power article of impeachment, saying it too is vague and could be applied under Democrats’ standard to many daily, normal functions on the federal level.

He warned that Democrats impeaching Trump as they are currently proceeding “is certain to produce lasting, adverse consequences for our nation.”

“Some things in life can’t be undone,” Sessions continued. “There will be a stain on the House of Representatives forever.”

“The country is booming under President Trump’s policies. It has never been stronger. His policies are commonsense and are working. They are what the American people want for their leaders. President Trump stands up for the average American every single day. And the elitists Democrats respond with personal attacks. They will rue the day they did this,” Sessions stressed. “They are not hurting President Trump. They are hurting America, they are hurting their own party.”

Sessions advised that he expects Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to try and make the most of an impeachment trial, saying Schumer is “politics all the time” and is sure to conduct “a fishing investigation” because no evidence has been put forward that justifies impeachment or removal from office.

“[T]hese activities must end,” Sessions added. “When it’s all over, the Democrats will owe an apology. They will owe an apology to President Trump, and they will owe an apology to the American people — because it is the people’s interest and the public’s interest that is being obstructed through this process.”

Yellowhammer News asked Sessions whether he agrees with the notion brought up by Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), a fellow Senate candidate, that under the standard being created by House Democrats right now, then-President Barack Obama and then-Attorney General Eric Holder should have been impeached for their conduct during investigations such as the one into Fast and Furious.

“I think that’s a very — I think that’s essentially correct,” Sessions responded.

Professor Jonathan Turley — who testified in the Senate many times, I examined him on the floor of the Senate many times — listed a whole list of items when he was asked about that, that would amount to impeachable offenses under the Democratic understanding of what impeachment requires. So, I think that’s essentially correct,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Episode 38: Life without football

After taking a week off, DrunkAubie returns to talk about Auburn basketball, kicks and giggles from the championship football weekend and recruiting.

– Should the Dr. Pepper halftime scholarship competition ban the chest pass?
– Georgia SEC Championship shirts leaving the stadium as LSU dominated the SEC Championship Game.
– Is this a news podcast now without football?
– How were Alabama and Auburn both ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll after they recently played?
– America is cheering for Auburn aka “Team Bloomin’ Onion” in the Outback Bowl

1 hour ago

Dale Jackson: The Alabama Senate race is about to heat up

We have been waiting for weeks to see the U.S. Senate race in Alabama get going. We’ve also been wondering who would be the one to fire the first major shots.

We saw a Tommy Tuberville-aligned Super PAC call former Attorney General Jeff Sessions a traitor, but that was just a blip because a group did it rather than a candidate.

We now have a candidate throwing elbows: Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) is calling out the frontrunners for the Senate seat, Sessions and Tuberville.

When asked on WVNN Tuesday morning if this is where this race is probably going to have to go, with stark differences being pointed out and flaws being accentuated, Byrne agreed that this was his strategy and he was going in.

He explained, “[I]n any political race you have to make contrast between the candidates.”

“I’m simply trying to draw contrasts that I think are pretty obvious,” Byrne added.

The congressman also hit Sessions, with Byrne saying Sessions failed in his time as AG and that Sessions believes he owns the seat.

“Jeff Sessions was a senator for 20 years. I honor him for his service to the United States Senate. We’ve been friends for a long time. He literally gave up that job to go become attorney general,” Byrne stated. “He totally failed as our attorney general, let the president down and he said at the very last minute, oh, I want my own job back — like he deserves to have it. No, you don’t.”

My takeaway:

There is no question that Jeff Sessions’ opponents are going to have to address his time as AG, and more importantly his relationship with Donald Trump, over the next couple of months. Does this have any impact? Do people not know this? Is this new information that will move people any further?

Byrne’s contrast to Tuberville is blunter: “Coach Tuberville’s not even from Alabama.”

This is true, but Byrne followed that up by adding, “He lives in Florida. He doesn’t know anything about Alabama. He doesn’t know anything about serving in public office or any of that. He’s just bored sitting down there in the Panhandle and he’s not on ESPN any more as a commentator, not coaching for a big football team, kinda like, I’d kinda like to be in the United States Senate. But there’s a lot more to this than that.”

That’s something that might matter to people. Tuberville is 65 years old and has spent like 10 of them actually living in Alabama. Yeah, Auburn football and all that.

Can Tuberville get the nitty-gritty of issues that can make or break the well-being of people in this state?

Will people view him as “one of us,” or will his outsider status and name ID matter more?

Bradley Byrne is fired up; he needs to be as he is seen as the third man in a two-man race.

Byrne is making it clear that he’s not going to go down without a fight. He’s going to come with everything he’s got at Sessions and Tuberville, both on the ground and in the media. He has the money to do both with gusto.

This Senate race is about to get really exciting.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

Study: Alabama has reaped major economic rewards since Trump’s election in 2016

A report published on Wednesday shows that Alabama has experienced the nation’s best drop in unemployment since the 2016 presidential election, as well as one of the largest percentage increases in labor force participation.

The newly-released study by AdvisorSmith analyzed states based upon data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. States were then ranked based upon growth across four statistics: GDP per capita, median household income, unemployment rate and labor force participation rate. Data utilized ranged from the fourth quarter of 2016 through the second quarter of 2019.

In the ultimate ranking of which states experienced the best overall economic growth in that time period, Alabama came in at No. 10.

In the subcategories, the Yellowhammer State ranked first in unemployment rate change (using not-seasonally adjusted numbers), with a drop of 3% statewide from December 2016 (5.4%) — October 2019 (2.4%).

South Carolina came in at No. 2 in this subcategory but trailed Alabama significantly. South Carolina experienced a 2.5% unemployment rate drop in that time period and was followed by Georgia (2.1%). No other state experienced a drop of 2% or more.

Moreover, not only did Alabama experience the largest drop in unemployment rate, but the state’s October 2019 rate was lower than most of the states who ranked high in that same subcategory, including Georgia’s October rate of 3%, Illinois’ rate of 3.6% and Florida’s rate of 2.9%.

In another subcategory, Alabama ranked No. 14 in average annualized change in GDP per capita. The state’s GDP per capita has risen 4.3% per year on average since the end of 2016.

The largest increase in GDP for Alabama came from durable goods manufacturing, with an increase of $2.6 billion.

Alabama also came in at ninth-best for change in labor force participation rate, rising 1.8% from December 2016 — October 2019.

The one subcategory that held Alabama’s overall ranking back was annualized change in median household income. Alabama was ranked No. 36 in this regard, with that number rising on average 2.8% annually.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Trump to nominate Alabama’s Anna Manasco to federal judgeship

President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday announced his intent to nominate Anna M. Manasco to serve as a judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Manasco is currently a partner at the prestigious law firm of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP in Birmingham, where her practice focuses on trial strategy and appeals in complex commercial litigation.

She has represented clients before the United States Supreme Court, numerous federal courts of appeals and the Supreme Court of the State of Alabama, according to a release from the White House.

Before joining her current firm, Manasco served as a law clerk to Judge William H. Pryor, Jr. of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Pryor is a former attorney general of Alabama.

Manasco earned her B.A., summa cum laude, from Emory University, her M.Sc. and D.Ph. from the University of Oxford and her J.D. from Yale Law School, where she served as an executive editor of the Yale Law & Policy Review.

Manasco’s nomination will become official upon being sent to the U.S. Senate for confirmation after an official vetting process.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) applauded the president’s decision to nominate Manasco in a tweet on Wednesday.

As of U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama Austin Huffaker’s recent confirmation, 10 of Trump’s federal judicial nominees from the Yellowhammer State have been confirmed by the Senate, most having been originally nominated by the president in 2017.

One of those confirmed, now-U.S. District Judge Andrew Brasher, has already been nominated by Trump for another, higher court.

Trump is responsible for nominating the first-ever African-American judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, Judge Terry F. Moorer of Greenville, who was confirmed last year.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

