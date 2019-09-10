Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

22 Alabama counties eligible for USDA grants for rural communities affected by natural disasters 2 hours ago / News
University of Alabama organizations to honor 9/11 victims with flag display, stair climb 3 hours ago / News
UAB researchers, HudsonAlpha technology discover new gene mutation 3 hours ago / News
How exactly are retailers going to stop people from carrying in their stores? 4 hours ago / Opinion
Auburn University’s McCrary Institute continues national cybersecurity leadership 5 hours ago / News
Ivanka Trump makes North Alabama stop for rollout of Nat’l Assoc. of Manufacturers and Toyota Motor North America workforce training partnership 5 hours ago / News
15 states allowed to join opposition to AL census lawsuit 8 hours ago / News
Guarantee your group finishes the year in style 8 hours ago / Sponsored
Parole board director: It will take weeks to resume hearings 9 hours ago / News
Alabama investigates 5 cases of lung disease tied to vaping 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones wants to be viewed as a moderate, toll critic says he is being punished, no new tolling projects and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Grants to help conserve Alabama pine forests, coastal habitats for rare species 13 hours ago / News
Auburn University bass fishing team celebrates national championship victory 1 day ago / Outdoors
McCutcheon: Don’t expect a bunch of new toll projects after Mobile Bay Bridge’s demise 1 day ago / Analysis
Byrne: August recess roundup 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Port of Mobile receives federal authorization to deepen, widen harbor channel 1 day ago / News
Ivey replaces Chris Elliot with Vivian Davis Figures on ATRIP-II Committee 1 day ago / News
Tuskegee seeks to expand tourism with October conference 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Andrew Jones: Bring unused I-10 Mobile Bridge funds to my district — ‘No’ to future tolls ‘not a viable alternative’ 1 day ago / News
Samford ranked third nationally for best student engagement 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

How exactly are retailers going to stop people from carrying in their stores?

As the gun debate rages on, more and more retailers are caving to the pressure of anti-gun folks and “requesting” that you not carry in their stores.

But seriously, how will they stop them?

They can’t.

The man who allegedly slaughtered 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August was never going to listen to a Twitter or Facebook plea by an out of touch public relations department.

AFP/Getty Images

I won’t open carry in these stores for a couple of reasons.

1. I think open carry is foolish. Anyone walking around with a long gun is looking for attention and trouble — they may find both.

2. I respect their property rights — to a degree.

The problem with all of this is quite obvious: Only law-abiding citizens are going to abide by the law.

We also will never live in a world where we have to pass through a metal detector before we enter a big box store.

Two weeks ago, I went to a minor league baseball game and left my firearm in my vehicle thinking there would be metal detectors and bag checks. The stadium had neither, I felt uncomfortable and vulnerable.

Why? Because I was following the rules being dictated to me by a sign on a wall telling me it was a gun-free zone and backed up by… the good behavior of potential psychos.

So, until they find a way to stop people who want to cause others harm, it will be completely reasonable for law-abiding gun owners to break the arbitrary rules of corporate America to protect themselves and their families.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

2 hours ago

22 Alabama counties eligible for USDA grants for rural communities affected by natural disasters

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday announced that it is newly making $150 million in grants available through the Community Facilities Program to help rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of recent hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters.

USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Chris Beeker III explained that 22 counties in Alabama are eligible for this assistance.

“The devastation Rural Alabama and Rural America has faced in the recent natural disasters is heartbreaking. These funds will help our rural communities in the recovery process,” Beeker said in a statement.

“When rural America thrives, all of America thrives. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA stands with the Nation’s rural communities in their long-term recovery following natural disasters,” Beeker added.

296
Keep reading 296 WORDS

This $150 million is included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Donald Trump signed into law on June 6.

The grants may be used for relief in areas affected by Hurricanes Michael and Florence; wildfires in 2018; and other natural disasters where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided a notice declaring a Major Disaster Declaration and assigned a FEMA disaster recovery (DR) number.

View the list of designated communities as of September 8 here.

Eligible Alabama counties are currently Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, Dale, DeKalb, Etowah, Franklin, Geneva, Greene, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Lamar, Lee, Madison, Marion, Mobile, Morgan, St. Clair and Winston.

The FEMA website will be regularly updated with any additional communities that may be added.

Grant applications will be accepted at USDA state offices on a continual basis until funds are exhausted. Grant assistance will be provided on a graduated scale. Smaller communities with the lowest median household income are eligible for a higher proportion of grant funds.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

For application details and additional information, click here.

The Community Facilities program is in addition to assistance through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) made available through the $3 billion+ federal disaster relief package enacted in June. Agricultural damages from Hurricane Michael and from Tropical Storm Cindy are included in this program.

Sign-ups for disaster relief under WHIP+ begins on Wednesday.

Learn more here.

RELATED: USDA invests $10 million to improve water infrastructure for rural Alabama

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

University of Alabama organizations to honor 9/11 victims with flag display, stair climb

Organizations from the University of Alabama will honor the 2,977 victims who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a flag display and a stair climb on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the University of Alabama’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter, the group will present the 9/11: Never Forget Project. This project is in collaboration with Young America’s Foundation (YAF) and is “the largest nationwide campus activism project of its kind, students at schools across the country annually display 2,977 American flags to remember those murdered at the hands of radical Islamists more than a decade ago.”

“It’s an honor to be given the opportunity to memorialize the lives lost on that tragic day,” said Joseph Ballard, National Board of Governors Member of Young Americans for Freedom. “First responders are heroes and this small act is a reminder of how lucky we are to have them.”

346
Keep reading 346 WORDS

“More than 200 campuses participate in this project each year, this year being no exception, and its popularity continues to increase,” an excerpt from the press release stated. “Since 2003, 10.4 million flags have been placed in the ground as part of YAF’s iconic project.”

The University of Alabama Young Americans for Freedom Chapter will begin setting up the flags at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday on the quad between Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library and Denny Chimes.

As many students begin displaying flags on the quad Wednesday, others will be taking part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which has been organized by the University of Alabama Police Department and the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs.

According to a press release from the university, “First responders, military veterans and their family support groups will participate in the stair climb that will wind its way through Coleman Coliseum.”

“It’s the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is supposed to be the equivalent of the World Trade Center,” said UAPD Sgt. Rachel Grooms. “It’s 8 ½ laps of Coleman Coliseum, so 110 flights up and 110 flights down.”

The memorial stair climb, which was started by five firefighters in Colorado in 2005, was brought to Alabama in 2018 by Grooms, whose father was a firefighter.

“For me, when I found out about the stair climbs, I wanted to create something like that here in Tuscaloosa,” Grooms explained. “Last year, we had roughly 97 participants, and we’re shooting for a minimum of 300-500 participants this year.”

Grooms also stressed the importance of remembering what occurred on that day in 2001.

“It’s a time that we came together, our country came together,” Grooms stated. “I feel it’s very important that we continue to remember that because there are students that we have here that don’t know about it or it didn’t really affect or impact them in a sense that they are even aware of. I think it’s something in our history that we need to make sure we honor and remember.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
3 hours ago

UAB researchers, HudsonAlpha technology discover new gene mutation

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) continues to prove itself as an international juggernaut in scientific and medical research, with the results having profound effects for people across Alabama and the world.

In a press release this week, UAB detailed that its Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP) recently found a previously unknown genetic variant that is believed to account for a debilitating disorder in a young woman.

A case study published in the Monday issue of Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, outlined the UAB research team’s report on the discovery of the variant and described the incredible steps taken to unlock this medical mystery.

610
Keep reading 610 WORDS

The patient, a woman in her 20s, first began to develop impairment of her lower limbs at age five. By adulthood, she could no longer walk and had hand tremors, large spasms of her legs in the evenings, intermittent slurred speech and occasional tingling in her fingers and toes.

The woman underwent evaluation at UDP, housed in UAB’s Department of Genetics, which is a court of last resort for cases in which a diagnosis has not been made despite exhaustive efforts by medical professionals.

“We have resources and expertise that can be brought to bear in these cases,” explained Dr. Bruce Korf, UAB’s chief genomics officer and director of the UDP. “Our hope is to be able to provide answers that have eluded the best efforts employed to date.”

After an exhaustive review of symptoms and family history, along with various tests to rule out other options, the patient underwent whole genome sequencing and variant analysis at Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

This genome sequencing revealed a never-before described mutation in the ADCY5 gene.

Other variants of that gene have been associated with childhood movement disorders. Testing of the parents indicated that the variant was not present in either, indicating it was a spontaneous mutation in the woman.

“For these combined reasons, the variant was predicted to be the likely cause of the woman’s condition according to the guidelines of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics,” advised Dr. Marissa Dean, assistant professor in UAB’s Department of Neurology and the first author of the case study. “We were ultimately able to give the family of diagnosis of dystonia with spastic paraparesis, likely due to the variant in the ADCY5 gene.”

Dean outlined that while there is no known treatment to reverse the condition, simply having a diagnosis often gives patients and families closure and relief. She is also overseeing supportive therapy for this patient, including physical and occupational therapy and medications to treat muscle spasms and stiffness.

“The conditions seen by the UDP are rare, so the discovery of a new variant of a gene is extremely important,” Korf added. “Every piece of information that we can decipher sheds a bit more light on our understanding of genetic disease.”

The UAB UDP is comprised of a team that includes a designated certified genetic counselor and a clinical nurse coordinator. Physicians from various subspecialties, in such areas as radiology, rheumatology and neurology, serve as consultants and provide their expertise as needed.

The program, one of the only such efforts based at an academic medical center, is modeled on a similar one at the National Institutes of Health.

In this case, now that the gene mutation has been identified, a pathway to a cure or treatment is more realistic.

“It’s important to understand all we can about these types of conditions,” Dean emphasized. “How many people are affected? Are there environmental or other factors that contribute? Until we better understand the basis of the disease, we cannot begin to understand what might work as cure or treatment.”

She also spoke to the unique importance of Alabama’s HudsonAlpha in cases like this, concluding, “Whole genome sequencing may be a helpful tool to identify rare disorders.”

Because of the discovery of this novel mutation, the case study also called for the addition of ADCY5 to gene sequencing test panels for spastic paraparesis, which could lead to future diagnoses.

Co-authors on the case study from UAB were Korf; Ludwine Messiaen, Ph.D., Dept. of Genetics; Salman Rashid, M.D., Dept. of Pediatrics; and David Standaert, M.D., Ph.D., Dept. of Neurology. Co-authors from HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology were Gregory M. Cooper, Ph.D.; and Michelle D. Amaral, Ph.D.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Auburn University’s McCrary Institute continues national cybersecurity leadership

Auburn University continues to assert itself as a national leader in the growing world of cybersecurity.

The university, through its Auburn Cyber Research Center and McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security, is now collaborating with the Alabama National Guard Defensive Cyber Operation Element (DCO-E) in Montgomery to provide training to DCO-E cyber analysts on Auburn’s campus.

Through this effort, Auburn cyber researchers will provide subject matter expertise and technical support to the DCO-E through cyber analyst training, cyber range exercises and development of strategies to defend critical infrastructure across the Yellowhammer State.

Jason Cuneo, chief technologist of the Auburn Cyber Research Center, will lead the training, according to a release from the university’s college of engineering.

274
Keep reading 274 WORDS

“As a land-grant institution, Auburn’s mission includes service to citizens through instructional, research and outreach programs, and our support of the Alabama National Guard DCO-E team is an exciting opportunity for us to fulfill that mission,” Cuneo stated.

The DCO-E analysts will learn on Auburn’s cyber range, a reconfigurable virtual environment used for simulated training and cybersecurity development.

The training will also include system administration; security configurations; network traffic analysis; defense tools and techniques; and cyber exercise preparation.

“We are excited about the growing relationship between the Alabama National Guard and Auburn University,” said Jeremy Leasher, information protection technician with the DCO-E.

“The initial interactions have been exciting, and we look forward to fostering cyber initiatives with Auburn,” he continued. “This partnership will give vital training and education in the areas of Defensive Cyber Operations that we need to successfully complete our missions. We hope that this becomes an enduring relationship and continues to benefit both cyber research and critical skill training needed to defend against persistent threats.”

Cuneo advised that the Auburn Cyber Research Center strives to be a statewide asset for Alabama in the training of network defense analysts and is open to collaborating with other organizations.

“We are incredibly excited about working with the Alabama DCO-E team and providing a cyber range capability that generates realistic training scenarios for cyber analysts,” Cuneo concluded. “It is our hope that as this relationship grows, the Auburn Cyber Research Center will become a core cyber resource for the state of Alabama.”

RELATED: Auburn University launches graduate certificate in cybersecurity management

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Ivanka Trump makes North Alabama stop for rollout of Nat’l Assoc. of Manufacturers and Toyota Motor North America workforce training partnership

TANNER — On Tuesday, Toyota Motor North America and The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, made it official and announced their partnership for an apprenticeship program to improve manufacturing workforce skills.

The announcement made at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park between Decatur and Athens in Limestone County included an appearance by first daughter Ivanka Trump, who also serves as an advisor to President Donald Trump.

The new partnership will transition operation and stewardship of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program, created by Toyota to develop skilled workers, to the Manufacturing Institute according to a press release that accompanied the announcement.

385
Keep reading 385 WORDS

First daughter Ivanka Trump and Paul Logston of Moulton discuss high-tech manufacturing education, 9/10/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

“Toyota did something exceptional in creating a pilot that was excellent to train the next generation of high-tech manufacturers,” Ivanka Trump said of the announcement in remarks during a round table discussion. “It developed a life of its own and today, it’s celebrating the Manufacturing Institute coming in and taking best in class practices from the private sector and scaling back opportunities so many, many more Americans can experience this pathway and acquire the skills through this great program.”

FAME is an employer collaborative that consists of a two-year industrial degree known as the Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) program. The program trains students interested in transitioning into manufacturing, to longtime manufacturing employees wanting to advance their career, regardless of age or background.

Trump touted Alabama’s economy but expressed the importance of these programs, given that there are now more job openings than unemployed workers.

Ivanka Trump participates in panel discussion after Manufacturing Institute partnership rollout, 9/10/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

“We are very, very passionate about this in the White House,” she said. “We have seen and are seeing right here in Alabama record-low unemployment rates. Alabama just hit a record low of 3.3%. We’re seeing inclusive growth for those who have previously been on the sidelines of our economy are now entering the workforce and securing the skills that they need to not just get a job, but secure a career. And we’re seeing this everywhere we go.”

“With that brings unique challenges from governors to state and local representatives across the nation,” Trump continued. “Here, the number one challenge is a skilled workforce. There are more job vacancies today than there are unemployed Americans, which is creating wage growth, which is creating increased opportunities for those that may have otherwise been overlooked. And it’s creating a condition for just tremendous opportunity for American workers. But it is presenting many challenges.”

Round table discussion during Manufacturing Institute announcement, 9/10/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less