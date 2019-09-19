Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling open to Tennessee River toll bridge — If that moves freight, freight companies, truckers ‘would just be thrilled to do it’ 14 mins ago / News
Patriot Flag to be displayed in Mobile on Thursday to honor fallen American heroes 1 hour ago / Faith and Culture
Byrne applauds Trump administration for rescinding WOTUS rule; Says Mobile Baykeeper ‘absolutely wrong’ about environmental threat 2 hours ago / News
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment at Jefferson County Courthouse 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Rogers’ report from Washington: President Trump is right — The ‘America First’ agenda works 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State Rep. Steve Clouse: Prison reform, CHIP top issues for general fund; ‘Not this year’ on Medicaid expansion 3 hours ago / News
History made at Montgomery Zoo after pygmy hippo gives birth to twins 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: White House gun control ideas circulating, Space Command hopes for Alabama, Pelosi throws water on liberals’ impeachment hopes and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Workforce development, infrastructure priorities for Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba 5 hours ago / News
Nick Saban named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame 2020 induction class 6 hours ago / News
‘Clean Home Alabama’ initiative launched to help maintain ‘Alabama the Beautiful’ 7 hours ago / News
Episode 5: Alabama State Rep. Mike Ball 7 hours ago / Podcasts
Gone but not forgotten: Bryant-Denny Stadium goes blue for slain Tuscaloosa PD officer 15 hours ago / News
‘A stark reminder’: Lee County resident arrested on federal terrorism charges, supports ISIS 20 hours ago / News
Episode 26: Kent State recap, Texas A&M roast 21 hours ago / Podcasts
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment at Jefferson County Courthouse 22 hours ago / Sponsored
On this day in Alabama history: NASA unveiled space shuttle Enterprise 23 hours ago / News
Tuscaloosa man faces capital murder in officer’s death 1 day ago / News
Guarantee your group finishes the year in style 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama parole chief resigns after less than year in role 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

History made at Montgomery Zoo after pygmy hippo gives birth to twins

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum on Wednesday announced the extremely rare birth of twin pygmy hippopotamus calves on August 4.

Both female, the calves were born to first-time parents Asali and Mikey.

The calves were the third and fourth birth of pygmy hippos in the last four years at the zoo in Alabama’s capital city.

Sadly, one of the newborn calves only lived for two days due to a condition called brachygnathism, which made it impossible for the calf to nurse.

However, the survival of one of the twin calves is a historic milestone to celebrate, as the birth of twins is a major anomaly for the species.

According to a release from the Montgomery Zoo, there were only 11 confirmed cases of twin hippo births from 1903-2015 throughout the world. Of those 11 births, there were only four cases in which one of the calves survived and only one case in which both calves lived.

In fact, with the high infant mortality rate of pygmy hippos, until about one month after birth, having a set of twins where one survived is significant to research and conservation of the species.

Description of the species via the Montgomery Zoo:

The pygmy hippopotamus is a large mammal native to the forests and swamps of western Africa. A cousin of the much larger common hippopotamus, the pygmy hippo is semi-aquatic and relies on proximity to water to maintain moisturized skin and a cool body temperature. Reclusive and nocturnal, it is a difficult animal to study in the wild. However, pygmy hippos have a history of breeding well in captivity. The World Conservation Union estimates that less than 3,000 pygmy hippos remain in the wild.

Though pygmy hippos share the same general form as the hippopotamus, they grow to approximately half the height and one quarter of the weight of their larger cousins. Full grown, the pygmy hippo typically reaches 30-32 inches in height, 59-70 inches in length, and 400-600 lbs. in weight. It is estimated that pygmy hippos can grow to ten times their birth weight by the age of five months.

The other calves born at the zoo in recent years (Monty in 2016 and Levi in 2018) are now continuing to mature and thrive at the Greater Richmond Zoo in Virginia.

The public is invited to join the Montgomery Zoo on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the surviving newborn calf’s introduction to the public.

Mom (Asali) and baby will be housed in a temporary habitat located in the South America realm of the zoo, near the flamingos, until the calf is approximately a year old.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 mins ago

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling open to Tennessee River toll bridge — If that moves freight, freight companies, truckers ‘would just be thrilled to do it’

For decades, traffic headed west from Huntsville and other points toward the Shoals has relied upon the Captain William J. Hudson “Steamboat Bill” Memorial Bridges to cross the Tennessee River into Decatur. Once traffic crosses that bridge, it either heads south on U.S. Highway 31 toward Hartselle and Cullman, or it makes a hard-right 90-degree turn on to U.S. Highway Alternate 72 and heads toward Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia and Sheffield.

As the manufacturing base in northern Alabama expands, freight traffic is expected to increase at that intersection and make the turn west even more precarious for commuters and commercial traffic.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling discussed that spot and possible solutions for the future, which could include a tolling component.

512
Keep reading 512 WORDS

“If you were to go now and sit in the Doubletree Hotel, which is where you’re talking about there where you make that turn to go to the Shoals, and just look at the amount of freight that comes in out of Memphis — Memphis is the distribution hub for America,” Bowling said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And that freight that comes out of Memphis, straight down [U.S. Highway Alternate] 72, and then it makes its way across our bridge and goes various routes from there — into Huntsville, Madison, Athens, gets on [Interstate] 65, has different directions it can go from there. But whenever we start producing a thousand cars a day, we have 4,000 employees plus the tiered suppliers who will be there. The amount of freight that will come in to take care of that I believe is going to double.”

Bowling noted the situation at the Hyundai facility near Montgomery as a sign of what is to come and commended Gov. Kay Ivey for the commitment to widen the existing Interstate 565 that connects Decatur and Huntsville.

“We visited the Hyundai facility manufacturing a thousand cars a day just south of Montgomery — just-in-time deliveries: batteries, tires, things of that nature — they receive a truck a minute,” he continued. “You think widening [Interstate] 565 is important? Heck yeah, it’s important. We’re thankful Gov. Ivey is going to get that done for us in the Spring of 2020.”

The Decatur mayor said the completion of a nearby overpass for Alabama Highway 20 remains his current top priority.  Once that is completed, Bowling said exploring the possibility of an alternate route over the Tennessee River would be appropriate.

“We’re working on an overpass on [Alabama] Highway 20 where Apple Lane Farms is,” he said. “That’s Decatur, and that’s a build grant that we received for $14 million from the Federal Highway Department. We’re very thankful for that. A lot of people made that happen. Once that project gets going, then we’ll start working on the other. But we want to be sure we do everything to make sure that project gets going first.”

As for the possibility of using tolls to finance a new bridge, Bowling said he expected that those moving freight would be “thrilled” if it expedited transit and that if it would improve commuter traffic on existing structures, it could be a possibility.

“If that moves freight, I would believe that the freight companies, the truckers would just be thrilled to do it,” Bowling explained. “If we were to take the trucks off of the [U.S.] Highway 31 bridges, I believe that our commuter traffic — it would be a lot easier to make that commute. And so, we’ll see what we can do. We’ll come up with a traffic plan. We’ll do traffic counts. Things to prove it out.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
1 hour ago

Patriot Flag to be displayed in Mobile on Thursday to honor fallen American heroes

The Patriot Flag will be displayed at the USS Alabama in Mobile on Thursday, September 19.

According to WALA Fox 10, the flag is currently on a national tour intended to honor and thank fallen American men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation’s freedom and safety.

Measuring 28 by 60.5 feet and weighing 50 pounds, the Patriot Flag’s nationwide journey began on the 15th Anniversary of 9/11 when the flag was displayed at all three locations that were attacked by radical Islamic terrorists. The tour will end in 2021, on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

119
Keep reading 119 WORDS

On Thursday, the flag will be unfurled at 3:00 p.m. at Battleship Memorial Park. Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters will assist.

You can read more about the tour and see photos from previous stops here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Byrne applauds Trump administration for rescinding WOTUS rule; Says Mobile Baykeeper ‘absolutely wrong’ about environmental threat

Last week, the Trump administration rescinded the Obama-era “Waters of the U.S.” (WOTUS) rule, which broadened the scope of “waters” protected by the Clean Water Act.

The rule faced numerous legal challenges and was decried by farmers as an overreach.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2020, applauded the Trump administration’s decision.

267
Keep reading 267 WORDS

“There was a power grab by the Obama administration,” Byrne said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “They wanted to take the traditional understanding about what is the water under the Clean Water Act that the EPA can regulate it and expand it to the point where if a farmer has two or three inches of standing water in their fields, all of a sudden the EPA tells them they can or can’t plant. That’s nonsense.”

“We actually had some legislation previously on it, but the Trump administration has just rescinded that rule,” he continued. “So we have gone back to a more common-sense understanding. I mean, a small pond in your yard is not something that should be regulated by the EPA. Some standing water in a big field is not something that should be regulated by the EPA.”

Byrne cited an AL(dot)com story quoting Mobile Baykeeper’s Casi Callaway decrying the move by the Trump administration and warning the impact that revoking the rule could have on the environment.

“Casi is a friend, but she is absolutely wrong about that,” Byrne remarked. “This is just a common-sense change going back to the way it has been for decades. It has worked fine for decades. I really appreciate the Trump administration making this change. And I understand why farmers and other people in other rural parts of Alabama felt so strongly about it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
2 hours ago

Celebrate the Seventh Amendment at Jefferson County Courthouse

The Alabama Association of Justice and their members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.  Join the fun: Monday, September 23, 10:00 am to 10:30 am at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N #251, Birmingham, AL.  For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

1

Show less
3 hours ago

Rogers’ report from Washington: President Trump is right — The ‘America First’ agenda works

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With so many accomplishments, it is difficult to believe President Trump has been in office less than three years.

Like many of you across East Alabama, I strongly support the “America First” agenda. Despite what you may see on the mainstream media, the facts demonstrate President Trump’s achievements.

206
Keep reading 206 WORDS

Take the economy first. There have been over four million new jobs created since the 2016 election. More Americans are employed now than any other point in history. Women, African-American and Hispanic unemployment rates are at near all-time lows. Manufacturing jobs are coming back and the stock market (our retirement savings) is roaring.

As President Trump untangles the unfair trade policies of the past, our economy will just continue to grow.

The ongoing trade negotiations with China will take time and there will be short-term pain. America cannot continue to allow China to rob us blind, manipulate its currency and dump its cheap products on our markets.

The trade negotiations with China are a prime example of the America First agenda.

President Trump continues to have conservative judges confirmed at a historic rate.

As of writing, 150 federal judges, including U.S. Supreme Court Justices, have been confirmed so far. For too long liberal judges have been legislating from the bench. This needs to end. Appointing more conservative judges that respect our Constitution is vital. It’s especially important to folks like me who are pro-life and believe in our Second Amendment rights.

As always, I want to hear from you on this or any issue.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

Show less