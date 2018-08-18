Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Alabama port looks to add to its $22.4 billion economic impact with expansions 54 mins ago / News
Here’s what Alabama might be if it copied California idea and split into several states 3 hours ago / News
Gulf State Park Lodge rebirth on schedule 5 hours ago / outdoors
A second former Prattville police officer sentenced for theft 19 hours ago / News
77-year-old identical twin sisters ‘serving up smiles’ at Alabama McDonald’s 20 hours ago / News
Jefferson State Community College gets grant to improve biomedical training program 20 hours ago / News
Congratulations to all of Alabama’s Congressional delegation on their re-elections 21 hours ago / Opinion
See where Alabama schools rank in Princeton Review’s list of best colleges 22 hours ago / News
WATCH: ‘Billboard King’ Alexander Shunnarah sheds tear at the sight of unused billboards 23 hours ago / News
Mobile Mayor Stimpson’s do-or-die ultimatum jeopardizes city funding for University of South Alabama stadium 23 hours ago / Opinion
Rep. Martha Roby comments on infrastructure priorities, new interstate proposal 1 day ago / News
Another record broken: Alabama posts highest ever employment numbers for third month in a row 1 day ago / News
New details emerge on Calera teacher held on child porn charges 1 day ago / News
New report shows small business optimism skyrocketing, Alabama’s top issue ‘remains hiring qualified employees’ 1 day ago / News
Huntsville Hospital announces $150 million expansion 1 day ago / News
12 hospitalized after tent collapses at Traditions Park in Hayden 1 day ago / News
Rep. Mo Brooks praises appointment of Alabamian to key NASA Advisory Council committee 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Alabama Democrats have no chance, ALGOP Chair Lathan slams former Governor Bentley, 538.com analysis bleak for Republicans and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Trump’s Alabama approval rating highest in nation 1 day ago / News
UAB increases counseling staff due to rise in students seeking mental health help 2 days ago / News
Here’s what Alabama might be if it copied California idea and split into several states

Two recent stories got us thinking about what Alabama might look like if it broke apart.

The first is a New York Times op-ed arguing that the United States is best understood as 11 distinct countries with regional differences that explain voting patterns. Arguments against the analysis aside, it is an interesting concept.

The second story is a drive by a California billionaire to divide the massive state into three separate states, each with its own capital, and each sending two people to the U.S. Senate. The state Supreme Court last month ruled that the question will not appear on the ballot this November.

Still, it is an intriguing thought. So, we put together a map showing Alabama if the Heart of Dixie broke part into five separate states.


A couple caveats, here: This is not actually going to happen. No one has proposed making new states out of Alabama, and even if Alabamians wanted it, Congress would have to approve it.

And regions are arbitrary. We kept the rural counties north of Mobile in the state we label “Gulf Coast,” for instance, even though an argument could be made they don’t belong with the two counties that actually touch the Gulf of Mexico. Autauga and Elmore counties typically are not considered part of the Black Belt, but we included them because we felt they more appropriately belong with Montgomery than elsewhere.

The large state we term “Metro Alabama” includes not just Birmingham and its surrounding counties, but also counties from Mississippi to Georgia. An argument easily could be made that many of those counties belong elsewhere or, perhaps, even should form a different state altogether.

But we had to draw the lines somewhere, and remember — this is just for fun.

Here are the states:

Gulf Coast

The counties: Mobile and Baldwin, plus Washington, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe.

Capital: Mobile.

The Skinny: Gulf Coast would be the state that would take on the character of its capital and biggest city, Mobile. The economy would be based on tourism and manufacturing, with the city’s port retaining its importance to the entire region. The state would have a population of 738,440, based on census estimates. An estimated 14.9 percent of the population 25 and older would live in poverty, slightly above the rate of the current state.

Covering a geography that roughly tracks although exceeds the size of Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne’s congressional district, it likely — not surprisingly — would have conservative voting patterns. President Donald Trump would have won 62.4 percent of this state’s vote in 2016, compared with 34.5 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Wiregrass

The counties: The state would cover nine counties in the southeast corner of the state — Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Russell.

Capital: Dothan.

The Skinny: Agriculture, particularly peanuts, define this state. Dothan would be both the seat of government and the only major city. In Dothan, the state would have a credible medical hub. The population would be 382,292. That would make it the smallest state in the union — fewer than the 579,315 who live in Wyoming. The poverty rate of those 25 and older would be 15.5 percent. Politically, Trump would have won all but one county and would have defeated Clinton by a margin of 70.5 percent to 27 percent — his best result of any of the new states.

Black Belt

The counties: The state would be those of the traditional Black Belt region, named for its rich soil, plus the suburban counties of Elmore and Autauga.

Capital: Montgomery.

The Skinny: It would be a mix of agriculture in struggling rural areas, balanced by the Montgomery metro area. The population would clock in at 585,501, with a 17.4 percent adult poverty rate. Politically, it is the only one of the new Alabama states that would lean Democratic. Clinton would have carried it by a margin of 52.7 percent to 44.9 percent.

Metro Alabama

The counties: The state would have 25 counties, including all of the Birmingham metropolitan region. It also would include all of the rest of the counties between the southern Alabama states and the sliver of counties along the north.

Capital: Birmingham.

The Skinny: Metro Alabama would be the largest and most diverse of the new states created from the ashes of the old Alabama, with a population of 2,165,612, bigger than 15 current states. Not only would it have Birmingham and its wealthy suburbs, but currently Alabama’s two largest public universities. And it would have plenty of smaller cities and rural areas, too. It would have a 13.8 percent adult poverty rate. Trump’s victory over Clinton in Metro Alabama — 63.1 percent to 33.3 percent — almost exactly matches the results of the current state as a whole in 2016.

North Alabama

The counties: The final of the new states encompasses 10 counties along the top of the current state — Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale and Morgan.

Capital: Huntsville.

The Skinny: North Alabama, dominated by Huntsville, would be a major aerospace powerhouse. The second-most populous of the new states, with 1,004,922 residents, it also would be the most affluent, with an adult poverty rate of 12.9 percent. Like most of the new states, this would be solid Trump country. He would have won 67.4 percent of the vote, to Clinton’s 27.8 percent.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

Alabama port looks to add to its $22.4 billion economic impact with expansions

The Alabama State Port Authority is one of the largest economic engines for the state and wants to build on its $22.4 billion economic impact.

The 4,000 acres that make up the state docks have multiple complexes that handle everything from auto parts to coal and from poultry to pine.

But the port could be doing more, according to Jimmy Lyons, director and CEO of the Port Authority.

“We’ve got a couple of exciting projects going on right now,” Lyons said. “We’re in the midst of doing a second expansion to our container terminal, actually our third phase. We finished phase two last year and realized that’s not enough, so we’re going to phase three right away. We’re on schedule to have that work all completed by the end of ’19.”

The start of 2019 should see construction begin on a new $60 million automobile roll-on, roll-off terminal, a major move to support automotive logistics in a state where automotive manufacturing is a major industry.

Another major event will take place Aug. 14 when Walmart officially opens its $135 million import distribution center in Mobile. In addition to creating 550 full-time jobs, that 2.5 million-square-foot facility will generate something the port desperately needs: empty shipping containers.

Lyons told the Economic Development Association of Alabama at its 2018 Summer Conference this week that the state struggles to find enough shipping containers to meet the demand. With Walmart bringing in 50,000 containers per year when fully operational, that will help provide more empty cargo containers for exporters. That will reduce costs for exporters who pay to bring in empty containers; it will also help Alabama’s port retain business that now goes to other ports when containers aren’t available, Lyons said.

The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking comments now on a $388 million plan to enlarge the port’s Mobile Ship Channel. A deeper and wider channel will clear the way for the port to accommodate larger ships that are already starting to come through the expanded Panama Canal, Lyons said. A deeper channel also allows ships to carry more weight, making the port more efficient for importers and exporters, he said.

According to an economic impact study from the University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research, the port is responsible for 134,608 direct and indirect jobs in the state with a direct and indirect tax impact of $486.9 million.

In 2017, the port handled 28.7 million tons of goods and 318,889 shipping containers.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Gulf State Park Lodge rebirth on schedule

Gary Ellis was adjusting to retirement when a call from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) promptly changed his plans.

Instead of a life of leisure, Ellis soon found himself embarking on one of the most fascinating challenges of his career. “I’m flattered to be asked to lend my talents on what I believe will be a historic project for the state of Alabama,” Ellis said.

Ellis, who retired in 2016 from Compass Media, a company he founded 1986, was hired as the Director of Community Relations and Administration at Gulf State Park. His challenge is to support the implementation of the Gulf State Park mission statement:

~Gulf State Park will be an international benchmark for environmental and economic sustainability demonstrating best practices for outdoor recreation, education, and hospitable accommodations.~

This nearly 5-year vision is nearing completion with an extensive revival of a new lodge and state-of-the-art facilities that are scheduled to open later this year.

“This is not just a premium hotel on the beach,” Ellis said. “The entire entity of Gulf State Park – including The Lodge, Living Campus, the Interpretive Center, the new trails and improvements – will be a game-changer for the state. We all can recall the reputation enhancements that occurred when the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail was built. That was a game-changer. It changed a lot of perceptions about Alabamians and what we’re about. Mercedes was another game-changer in what people believed and expected about our state.

“I believe Gulf State Park will rank in those categories as enhancing the image of Alabama and further communicating what wonderful resources we have. I’m excited to see that. The new lodge should draw not only from Alabama but all over the United States. We’ll also be appealing to international visitation. The work and strategic thinking that have gone into this will put us in a different playing field other than just a resort hotel on the beach. This is much bigger when you bundle all of this together and you think about the magnitude of the experiences available.”

The official name of the hotel and conference center is The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton Hotel. Obviously, Hilton will handle The Lodge booking. Valor Hospitality was hired to open the hotel and manage the new park enhancements, the Interpretive Center and Learning Campus. Ellis’ role is connecting the surrounding communities and Gulf State Park together with the new lodge and enhancements as well as managing the other facets of the 6,125-acre park.

“I just had lunch with the general manager and regional director for Valor Hospitality,” Ellis said. “They are moving along quite rapidly. It’s a full-court press right now. We are projecting an opening for November 1.

“We’ve been getting a lot of interest and a lot of good feedback that people are excited to replace the old lodge and bring on the fresh new opportunity for leisure travelers as well as the meeting and convention travelers.”

When Hurricane Ivan destroyed the old lodge and convention center in 2004, the Alabama Gulf Coast was left lacking facilities large enough to host any sizeable conventions or conferences. Ellis said Alabama soon should get a great deal of that business back.

“During the time we didn’t have a lodge, we had the campground, cabins and cottages,” he said. “Those were our only accommodations. What we were missing out on was that conference and convention business that had gone elsewhere. And it was not elsewhere in Alabama. We lost a tremendous amount of business to northwest Florida, places like Sandestin and that area.”

“I don’t think anybody was comfortable with Alabama state associations meeting out of state, so this gives them an opportunity to keep their money at home and invest it in our own neighborhoods. A lot of the state associations rotate locations around the state. We just didn’t have the accommodations for the scale and size of those meetings, but now we will.”

The Lodge will accommodate up to 1,000 people for conferences and conventions with a 350-room hotel that includes 20 suites. The beach-view ballroom is 12,160 square feet with an adjacent 7,500-square-foot outdoor terrace, and several other smaller meeting and conference rooms are available. A Gulf-front pool will have a pool bar and grill, while a Gulf-front restaurant will have terrace seating and a private dining room that will serve house-prepared dishes sourced from regional suppliers, including fresh Alabama Gulf Seafood.

Obviously, a 350-room hotel is not large enough to house a 1,000-person convention, but Ellis said that was by design so that the hotels and condominiums in the surrounding communities would benefit from the overflow.

The Lodge, Interpretive Center and Learning Campus are being constructed under LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) protocols. The Interpretive Center is pursuing certification under the Living Building Challenge, a designation currently afforded to only 16 buildings in the world.

“The thing so unique about Gulf State Park is it’s being built on a smaller footprint than previously existed,” Ellis said. “They are using every environmental standard possible from design and construction work but also from the operation perspective, such as some of the principles they are using for recycling water.

“One thing I found intriguing is the day I went by the construction site where they were busting sheetrock, grinding it up to be trucked to farms in middle Baldwin County to be used as lime supplement. This practice not only minimizes waste, but also makes use of reclaimed materials. Not only is it following LEED principles, it’s also doing something the Alabama Gulf Coast has never seen before.”

Ellis said the new facilities will benefit the Alabama Gulf Coast economy during the traditional so-called “shoulder seasons” that fall outside the normal summertime peak usage.

“This will help us with our seasonality challenges,” he said. “For about 75 days out of the year, we’re doing really well; everybody’s happy. But that leaves a lot of other months that we need to balance out our seasonality and build towards a year-round economy. We should appeal to the niche environmental groups that travel, young couples and individual travelers. A lot of them like to travel in the spring and fall.

“The new and improved Gulf State Park and all its entities will hopefully help smooth out those ebbs and flows in business.”

Ellis said The Lodge is designed to meet the needs of families on vacation, corporate travelers and convention delegates, with a soft opening planned for sometime in November. A visit to this link shows that Hilton will start accepting reservations “on or after” January 1, 2019. Visit here for more information about other opportunities at the park.

With its 3 miles of sugar-sand beaches, Gulf State Park was recently recognized as the 2018 Attraction of the Year by the Alabama Tourism Department.

“Gulf State Park is one of the jewels of our entire Parks system,” said Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “We’re honored to receive the award from Alabama Tourism, and we expect next year will be even better with the opening of the The Lodge at Gulf State Park.”

Ellis added, “There are lots of awards, but when you are recognized by your own state tourism industry as being Attraction of the Year, you’re in pretty good company.  When you consider the Space and Rocket Center, Bellingrath Gardens and the USS Alabama Battleship, The Civil Rights Institute, we are thrilled to be recognized, and the timing is great.”

State Parks Director Greg Lein pointed out that the Alabama Tourism Department award isn’t the only recognition Gulf State Park has received.

“Gulf State Park has been recognized by its customers for its excellent service through certificates awarded by TripAdvisor.com,” Lein said. “Gulf State Park was inducted into the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for receiving such awards for five consecutive years.”

Ellis said he has been impressed with what the Gulf State Park staff has accomplished since he joined the team.

“The team I’ve inherited has done a lot with limited resources,” Ellis said. “I’m amazed at this team. They have worked under challenging circumstances to deliver excellent service.”

With the new facilities coming online soon, Ellis finds it difficult to subdue his excitement.

“There’s nothing but a bright future ahead of us with many wonderful things coming,” he said. “It’s a great honor for the staff here. Bundled together, we have some incredible experiences that we can deliver – from nature, hiking and biking and great beaches all the way to luxury lodging, honeymoons and weddings as well as regional and national conferences.

“This is something Alabama will be very, very proud of.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

A second former Prattville police officer sentenced for theft

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday announced that former Prattville police officer John Wayne McDaniel Jr. has been sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree theft of prescription medicine and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

McDaniel was sentenced in Autauga County Circuit Court to ten years for each count, with the sentences being split for him to serve three years in community corrections rather than prison. The sentences will run concurrently.

“It is always serious and a sad betrayal of the public’s trust when a law enforcement officer breaks the law he has sworn to uphold,” said Marshall.

He continued, “In this case, the court considered that McDaniel acknowledged his wrongdoing, cooperated in the investigation, and assisted with information for the prosecution of others in related crimes. His sentence takes this into account, yet imposes strong controls to invoke his prison sentence if he fails to abide by the strict standards of the community corrections program.”

In the community corrections program, defendants may serve their time outside of prison or jail but are held to stringent conditions and supervision, and upon any failure to comply are subject to immediately being sent to jail or prison.

McDaniel’s cooperation was an integral factor in the successful prosecution of another former Prattville police officer, Leon Todd Townson, who was sentenced on Monday to serve ten years in prison for first-degree insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and and three years for third-degree burglary. Townson’s sentences run concurrently.

McDaniel and Townson were both originally charged with breaking into a home in 2015, and Townson was also charged in 2017 with defrauding an insurance agency by filing a claim worth $190,000 using false information.

Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General John Kachelman of the office’s Criminal Trials Division for his exemplary work in bringing these cases to a successful conclusion. The Attorney General also applauded Special Agents of his Investigations Division and thanked the Prattville Police Department for their crucial role in the investigation and prosecution of the two cases.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

77-year-old identical twin sisters ‘serving up smiles’ at Alabama McDonald’s

A pair of 77-year-old identical twin sisters working at a Shelby County McDonald’s restaurant has customers saying, “I’m lovin’ it.”

Maryann Byrne and Alice Moore, the twins, are so popular that a customer called WBRC urging them to do a story about the sisters, who work at the location on Valleydale Road and the corner of Caldwell Mill Road.

Byrne and Moore do every task – from taking customers’ orders, to preparing food and pouring piping-hot cups of coffee – with genuine smiles that are contagious to co-workers and customers alike.

“Those two ladies are a breath of fresh air for all the people who come in here,” customer Rod Peeks told WBRC. “They’re just amazing.”

The sisters say it all comes down to them loving to serve others and caring about the people they interact with.

“The customers are gorgeous, they really are,” said Byrne. “They’re like your family members.”

“We like to make people happy. We like to please people. God made them and we need to please them,” added Moore.

The story gets even better. The sisters get to work with another family member, as Moore’s daughter is the general manager of the restaurant.

“They’re my superstars and I love them to pieces. Please come in and see them,” Barbara Gibbs said about her mom and aunt.

Byrne calls her sister “the twin queen,” because Moore has a set of twins and her daughter Maria, the manager, gave birth to twin boys.

Watch the entire story below:

WBRC FOX6 News – Birmingham, AL

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Jefferson State Community College gets grant to improve biomedical training program

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded Jefferson State Community College $220,817 to upgrade a program that trains students for jobs in the medical industry.

The grant, provided to the state by the Appalachian Regional Commission, will be used to purchase equipment, furniture and supplies to upgrade classroom and laboratory space for the college’s biomedical training program. The program trains students as biomedical equipment technicians in both manufacturing and healthcare.

“My administration has championed job growth in Alabama, and programs like this ensure that our workforce is trained and ready for those jobs,” Ivey said in a press release. “I am pleased that this ARC funding is helping to provide better opportunities for Alabama workers.”

Thirty-seven Alabama counties are members of the Appalachian Regional Commission and eligible for grant funds.

