2 hours ago

Heavy rains causing flooding problems in Alabama

Heavy rains are causing flooding problems in parts of Alabama.

Forecasters have issued flood watches and warnings for western and northern Alabama, and the National Weather Service says an additional two inches of rain could fall in spots by Friday morning.A food pantry in Cullman had to shut down after water seeped into the building.

A road collapsed in Hale County after being undercut by floodwaters, forcing the evacuation of about 20 people.

The weather service says flooding is occurring in mostly rural areas around the Black Warrior, Tombigbee and Sucarnoochee rivers in western Alabama.

The Tennessee River at Florence is near flood levels last seen nine years ago in northwestern Alabama.

Some areas have had more than six inches of rain in the last week.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

17 mins ago

Sewell votes for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, Alabama Republicans oppose

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was elected speaker of the House in the 116th Congress’s first official act Thursday, with Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) supporting Pelosi while Alabama’s Republican representatives voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Of the 430 votes cast, Pelosi received 220. Three Democrats voted present, while 12 voted for a Democrat other than Pelosi. No Republicans voted for her speakership bid.

After losing to Pelosi for speaker as expected, McCarthy will serve as the minority leader. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is now the minority whip.

Some of Alabama’s congressional members also began key leadership roles on Thursday.

Sewell is now serving as the chief deputy majority whip, while Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) started his tenure as Republican Policy Committee chair, the fifth highest ranking position in the House GOP Caucus.

Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3) began serving as ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee while Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) kicked off his important service as ranking member of the Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations Subcommittee.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Ivey touts importance of early childhood education

Nearly 3,000 early childhood education professionals began convening in Mobile Thursday morning for the annual Alabama Early Childhood Education Conference, with Governor Kay Ivey kicking off two days of training sessions at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center.

Speaking to the assembled teachers, administrators and providers from Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program, First Teacher Home Visiting program, participants in the state’s P-3 leadership program and other state initiatives serving children and their families from birth through the third grade, Ivey reaffirmed her staunch support for this initial stage of education, while outlining how it fits into her comprehensive education plan.

Ivey began her remarks by thanking and praising Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Jeana Ross “for the incredible leadership” she provides to the department and the people Alabama.

“Your efforts and the hard work of our early childhood professionals here today are why Alabama is successful in providing students a strong start to their learning journeys,” the governor said.

Looking around at the group of education professionals in the crowd, Ivey remarked that “Alabama’s children are in great hands.”

She transitioned into speaking on the tremendous responsibility early childhood educators have.

“You are launching Alabama’s youngest citizens into their futures, which in turn, means that you are securing the future of our state,” Ivey remarked.

She continued, “With every beginning, lies the time for opportunity, and it is during that time, we are given our greatest chance for growth.”

After calling early childhood education “a ticket to success,” she ticked off some of the conclusions that research has shown regarding child development before age five, echoing her Early Childhood Education Leadership Forum presentation from the fall.

“Ensuring our students have a seamless learning journey is at the forefront of my vision for Alabama,” Ivey added. “As a former educator, I am very proud to say that I have devoted much of my time as governor focusing on education.”

She referred to her “Strong Start, Strong Finish” education initiative, explaining that, “A productive educational journey must begin with a strong foundation.”

The governor advised, “And equipping our students with the proper skills and education to fill high-demands jobs will be essential to ensure their strong finish. All three phases of Strong Start, Strong Finish are important to prepare our students to enter the workforce, but this morning our focus is on the first phase: Pre Through Three.”

Ivey then launched into praise of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program. An exciting new study released last month concluded that students who participate in this program are more likely to be proficient in math and reading. Researchers also found that their work indicated “no evidence of fade out of the benefits of First Class Pre-K over time.”

“For 12 consecutive years, Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program has been recognized for being the highest quality Pre-K in the nation. In fact, our First Class Pre-K officially broke the 1,000 classroom mark this school year,” Ivey lauded.

She added, “Clearly, our students are making significant gains through our high-quality pre-K program, however, now our challenge is to continue building on that success. I assure you that the Ivey Administration is rising to that challenge.”

Ivey reaffirmed her commitment to education funding, also outlining some of the other programs in the works.

“A child’s education does not begin and end in Pre-K. The standard of excellence we have in our First Class Pre-K program is focused on all areas of early childhood education,” Ivey said. “Currently, only 35 percent of Alabama’s third graders are proficient, grade-level readers. Putting a greater emphasis on those early years will help solve this problem and help our students reach this important milestone.”

“To ensure that all of our state’s third graders are proficient readers by 2022, I created the Alabama Grade-Level Reading Campaign. From encouraging our parents to be good first teachers to reducing the effects poverty has on our students’ health and learning outcomes, the Grade-Level Reading Campaign will help more of Alabama’s children achieve success. And just as they continue to build on their success, so must we,” the governor outlined.

As the legislative organizational session and Ivey’s inauguration quickly approaches, the governor emphasized that “our efforts in early childhood education are putting us in position to be the model of the nation.”

“Since day one, I have made education a top priority of mine, and that will not change moving forward,” Ivey emphasized. “I will continue to champion for you, for early childhood education and for all students across Alabama!”

The Alabama Early Childhood Education Conference is one of the largest early childhood gatherings in the nation. Each year, this conference features numerous national speakers, authors, and entertainers. Sessions seek to prepare attendees with new, age-appropriate, child-focused teaching strategies to support children and their families. The conference is part of the 30-plus required hours of professional development that Yellowhammer State early childhood professionals receive each year.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

ALGOP chair Lathan reacts to news of illegal immigrant charged with rape of Alabama girl – ‘Heartbreaking,’ ‘infuriating’

In response to the report that a previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged with first-degree rape of a juvenile in Shelby County, Alabama Republican Party chairman Terry Lathan slammed Democrats, telling Yellowhammer News that they “are doing nothing to stop these illegal immigrants from harming our own people as well as placing our law enforcement officers in danger.”

In a statement, Lathan called on lawmakers to join President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure the southern border and overhaul immigration policy. She also reminded Alabamians that this is an issue that hits hard right here at home, referring to the crime allegedly committed by 27-year-old Amancio Betancourt Martinez.

“Here’s yet another illegal immigrant criminal reality that isn’t in some other state’s backyard, it’s in ours – and it’s heartbreaking as well as infuriating,” Lathan said.

She advised, “President Trump is trying to fix our broken immigration policy while the Democrats are doing nothing to stop these illegal immigrants from harming our own people as well as placing our law enforcement officers in danger. It is irresponsible to keep fighting the president on this issue for political gain and grandstanding.”

“By spending more time fighting for the rights of these lawbreakers than for our own citizens, the Democrat Party has again failed to put America first,” Lathan concluded. “The safety of our state and nation must be a priority, not the Democrats’ repeated coddling of criminal illegals in our country.”

Congressmen Mo Brooks (AL-5) and Bradley Byrne (AL-1), as well as Attorney General Steve Marshall, have also reacted to the charge against Martinez, calling for the border wall to be funded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

AG Steve Marshall calls on new Congress to support border wall funding — ‘Shame on Speaker Pelosi’

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall called on the new Congress convening Thursday in Washington to fully fund a border wall to protect Americans and uphold the rule of law.

Marshall also criticized Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is expected to be elected speaker of the House, for deliberately ignoring border security by pushing a budget plan that funds every remaining federal agency for the balance of Fiscal Year 2019 except for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“It is the fundamental role of government to provide for the safety and security of its citizens and yet many in Washington, D.C., shirk this basic duty in order to score political points,” Marshall said in a press release. “Shame on them and shame on Speaker Pelosi for turning a blind eye to continued security threats to Americans by refusing to fund a border wall and the vital operations of U.S. Homeland Security.

He continued, “As Alabama’s Attorney General, I am deeply troubled by the steady stream of dangerous illegal drugs entering my state and the impact it has on our citizens and law enforcement. Drug trafficking, human trafficking and many violent crimes committed in Alabama can be traced to criminal elements crossing our country’s borders and the failure of current efforts to secure our border.

Marshall’s release came after news broke Wednesday that a previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged with first-degree rape of a juvenile in Shelby County. He also referred to other recent prominent crimes linked to border security in Alabama.

“Alabamians were shocked to learn of the brutal murder of a little 13-year-old girl in our state last year by affiliates of the Mexican drug cartel. Tragedy struck South Alabama when a woman riding her bike was hit and killed by an illegal immigrant who fled the scene, knowing that he’d already been deported twice. This week, we learned that a criminal alien previously deported for drug crimes illegally reentered the country—even returning to Alabama where his original crimes were committed—and was charged with the rape of a minor. Where does it end? When does it end? It ends with a border wall as the backbone of a serious and effective border-security strategy that protects Alabamians and all Americans,” Marshall outlined.

The attorney general concluded his statement by once again calling for Congress to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall, which is a term for a proposal that encompasses not just a physical wall, but electronic monitoring, tunnel and air surveillance and personnel as well.

“I call on Speaker Pelosi and all Members of Congress and the U.S. Senate to stand with the American people and law enforcement and fully fund the border wall to enable our hardworking U.S Homeland Security personnel to secure our borders once and for all,” Marshall said.

Marshall has been a vocal advocate for border security since becoming attorney general in early 2017, notably participating in a White House panel on protecting America’s borders in August 2018. For Marshall, the panel discussion focused on addressing border security and how the crime associated with border-related drug trafficking and illegal immigration affects the people of Alabama.

Immediately following this White House panel, Marshall was a special guest at Trump’s ceremony honoring the brave men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Corps’ announcement good for Dauphin Island, all of coastal Alabama

The announcement by Republican U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne, (AL-1) that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have the budget to place sand dredged from the Mobile Ship Channel in a newly expanded disposal site may ensure the long-term survival of Dauphin Island itself.

The dredged sand can now be placed in shallower water depths closer to the island, where it will migrate to the beaches. And this is great news for the broader ecosystem that we love about the coast, including beaches and dunes as well as speckled trout fishing, oysters, shrimp and crab.

For the past 50 years, the corps’ dredge disposal practices have cut off the natural pathway that has fed sand to the island for centuries. We need to dredge the beach-quality sands from the channel for safe navigation and a robust port economy. But we now, finally, may have the budget to put that sand where Mother Nature naturally placed it before the ship channel was built. Depositing sand in shallower depths will allow wave action to more rapidly drive it onto Dauphin Island’s west end beaches. It is a process called “artificial sand by-passing” because machines replicate the natural sand bypassing mechanisms that allow beach sands to migrate west across Mobile Pass.

The recently released National Climate Assessment outlined the impacts and risks of climate change, along with the adaptations that will be required. Along the coast, it is clear that sea level rise is already impacting many of American cities with increased flooding. Alabama is not immune.

The average sea level in coastal Alabama in 2016 and 2017 was the highest ever on record. It was roughly six inches higher than the average in the 1980s and 1990s. That is every low tide and every high tide. And sea level rise rates are projected to increase dramatically this century.

Dauphin Island, as Alabama’s only barrier island, protects and defines Mississippi Sound and all the marshes of the Bayou La Batre area and coastal south Mobile County. Those marshes are the very habitat where almost every juvenile fish, whether a sport species or a commercial species, is born and raised. When the island breached in the major hurricanes of 2004 and 2005, the state’s oyster industry collapsed and the marshes suffered.

But barrier islands like Dauphin Island have a natural ability to heal themselves and survive both sea level rise and hurricanes. The sands move and the island rolls over itself as it migrates landward. But those natural processes can only work if there is enough sand in the littoral system. And that is why this announcement by the Corps of Engineers is such good news. Keeping all the sands in the littoral system will allow the island to survive for future generations.

This is wise management of the beach sand resource, which is going to be vital for our coast’s long-term health. Several million dollars spent wisely now, and in the future when we dredge the ship channel, will save hundreds of millions through increased resiliency during hurricanes as sea levels rise — by preserving our barrier island.

Scott Douglass is a principal in South Coast Engineers in Fairhope, Ala., and a co-author of the National Climate Assessment. He is also author of the book “Saving America’s Beaches: The Causes of and Solutions to Beach Erosion.” His email address is scott@southcoastengineers.com.

