Heartbroken Alabama: As AG Marshall mourns wife’s death, bipartisan words of support pour in
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s beautiful wife Bridgette Marshall passed away Sunday and a heartbroken Alabama is pausing politics to show bipartisan, and deeply human, support for Marshall and his family.
Below are a round-up of tweets from across the political spectrum:
Incredibly saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Bridgette Marshall. Bridgette was the loving wife of @AGSteveMarshall & caring mother of their daughter Faith. A mother is the backbone to a family & especially important to her daughter. Praying! https://t.co/KzxhYZGmr1
— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 24, 2018
There are moments in life when politics needs to hit pause,hold others close,pray & support those in great pain & lift their names up to God’s ear. As the news breaks on the passing of AG Marshall’s wife,Bridgette, today is one of those days.Great is our faithfulness #alpolitics
— Terry Lathan (@ChairmanLathan) June 24, 2018
Jeff and I are heartbroken after hearing of Bridgette Marshall’s passing. Please join us in praying for Attorney General Steve Marshall, their daughter Faith, and the entire Marshall family. May God hold them in His arms and bring them comfort in the days ahead.
John 14:1-4
— Twinkle Cavanaugh (@TwinkleforAL) June 24, 2018
Ann and I want to express our deepest sympathy to Alabama AG Steve Marshall and his family upon the death of his wife, Bridgette. I know Steve is a man of faith, and our prayer is that God’s comfort will sustain him and his family in this time of unimaginable sorrow.
— Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) June 25, 2018
On behalf of the Alabama House of Representatives, our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies are with Attorney General @AGSteveMarshall Steve Marshall and his family as they come to terms with the tragic loss of their wife, mother, and loved one, Bridgette. (Cont’d.)
— Speaker McCutcheon (@MacDistrict25) June 24, 2018
The tragic passing of Bridgette Gentry Marshall has left all our hearts heavy. Let us all raise our prayers up for the Attorney General, family and friends during this difficult time.
— AL House Democrats (@ALHouseDems) June 24, 2018
Stephanie and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Bridgette Marshall. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marshall family during this very difficult time.
— Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) June 24, 2018
It is with sadness that Martha and I have learned of the sudden passing of Bridgette Marshall. We extend our deepest sympathies to Attorney General Steve Marshall at this time of loss, and wish God’s peace and comfort be with the entire Marshall family.
— Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 24, 2018
Deepest condolences to Steve Marshall and his family on the tragic passing of his wife Bridgette. Blessings on Steve and his daughter Faith. https://t.co/lGzgFw6DmF pic.twitter.com/RiuFVViMg0
— Luther Strange (@lutherstrange) June 24, 2018
My heart breaks for the family of Steve Marshall upon hearing of the passing of his wife Bridgette. I ask you to join me in lifting him, their daughter, family and friends in prayer at this tremendously difficult time.
— Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 24, 2018
We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Bridgette Marshall. Please join us in lifting up @AGSteveMarshall and his daughter, Faith, in your prayers during this tragic time.
— Manufacture Alabama (@ManufactureAla) June 25, 2018
I am incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of Bridgette Marshall. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with @AGSteveMarshall and the entire Marshall family.
— Del Marsh (@SenatorDelMarsh) June 24, 2018
The sudden and tragic loss of Bridgette Marshall will be difficult for her friends and family members to resolve, but with the intercessory prayers of thousands of their fellow Alabamians, we can help ease their burden… (Cont’d.)
— ALHouseGOP (@ALHouseGOP) June 24, 2018
Cindy and I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to @AGSteveMarshall and his family this morning as we learned of the passing of his bride. These are the events that occur in our daily lives that put politics in perspective. Please join us in praying for him and his family.
— John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) June 24, 2018
My heart breaks for @AGSteveMarshall and his daughter, Faith. May we all wrap their family in love and prayers during this difficult time.
— Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) June 24, 2018