7 hours ago

Greg Shaw releases second ad in Alabama Supreme Court reelection bid

Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Shaw has released a second television ad in his reelection bid to Place 1 on the state’s highest court.

Shaw is facing a tough intra-party Republican challenge from State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) in the March 3 primary, which is now only seven days away.

The ad features Shaw working and roaming around his farm, including shots of him carrying a shotgun and driving his pickup truck. The spot, lasting 30 seconds, also shows Shaw in a different light as he reads in a study.

Transcript as follows:

Character counts, and Supreme Court Justice Greg Shaw’s got it. Justice Shaw defends the unborn, supports Trump’s effort to build the wall and always defends our gun rights. Legislators make laws, but Justice Shaw defends your freedom by strictly interpreting the constitution. Like President Trump, Justice Greg Shaw’s got your back. Trump tough. Respected. One of us. The most conservative. Reelect Justice Greg Shaw to the Alabama Supreme Court.

Watch:

You can view Shaw’s first ad here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Rogers, Shelby call on Congress to pass supplemental coronavirus funding

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) and Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) urged their colleagues on Tuesday to pass more funding to fight the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

“It could be an existential threat to a lot of people in this country,” Shelby told POLITICO with respect to the spread of the Coronavirus.

“This current version of Coronavirus, COVID-19, represents a potential health and economic threat to our homeland. Congress must act now to provide the additional resources requested by President Trump to prepare for and respond to any outbreak here in the United States,” said Rogers in a release.

“I urge passage of a clean supplemental without any extraneous provisions. We cannot play politics with the health and safety of Americans,” he added.

Alabama’s senior senator contrasted from Rogers in his opinion of the amount the Trump administration requested. Shelby told POLITICO that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s request was a “low ball” amount.

A bipartisan group of legislators has called the Trump administration’s $2.5 billion request too small, and urged the appropriate organizations to up their estimate of the necessary amount.

“So money should not be an object. We should try to contain and eradicate this as much as we can, both in the U.S. and helping our friends all over the world,” continued Shelby.

Shelby chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee and, as such, has influence over how much money is dispensed for situations like the one the United States faces with respect to the coronavirus.

Rogers and Shelby worked together over the weekend to remove the possibility of coronavirus victims being located in Alabama. Rogers added on Monday that some people might be fired over the mishaps that led to the confusion about the issue.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

7 hours ago

Crimson Tide to host 2020 Clinic of Champions

The University of Alabama’s football team announced Monday that it plans to host a 2020 Clinic of Champions this spring on the university’s campus.

The clinic, which will be hosted and led by Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and the Alabama coaching staff, is set to take place from April 2-4, 2020.

According to an online press release, the clinic will feature NFL and College Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickle, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely, Panthers quarterback coach Jake Peetz and Dr. Kevin Elko.

The clinic is also slated to host a “Chalk Talk with the entire Alabama coaching staff along with a session with defensive line coach Freddie Roach.”

“The Clinic of Champions is open to coaches only,” the press release stated. “All coaches attending are asked to bring their coaches card or a letter from their school for verification.”

To sign up for the clinic, which will cost $60, click here.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

7 hours ago

Doug Jones votes against ‘pain-capable’ abortion ban

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Tuesday voted against advancing the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

The bill failed to get the 60-votes needed to end debate, with Jones one of 44 senators voting “nay.” Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) voted to support the legislation.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would prohibit abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation based on scientific research suggesting that fetuses are capable of feeling pain by that point in pregnancy, per National Review. A report released recently suggested that fetal pain is in fact possible even earlier in pregnancy than 20 weeks.

Jones previously voted against this same legislation. Tuesday’s vote came after Jones last week laughed at a constituent asking how he would vote this time around.

Alabama’s junior U.S. senator also previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions and has been a staunch pro-abortion advocate while in the U.S. Senate.

Jones has been endorsed in his 2020 reelection bid by State. Rep. John Rogers (D-AL) of “kill ’em now or kill ’em later” infamy. Rogers has asserted that Jones privately called him to say those remarks were “right.” Jones, confronted by a tracker last year, refused to comment on that allegation.

RELATED: Video: Doug Jones’ pro-choice beliefs compared with Dem. Rep. Rogers’ viral abortion comments

Last year, Jones criticized Republican lawmakers in Alabama for pushing the nation’s strictest abortion ban. He called their pro-life views “callous” and “extreme.”

While Alabamians in the 2018 general election voted overwhelmingly to declare the official policy of the state as being pro-life, Jones has stressed in public comments that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.” He recently doubled down on this admission when defending his two votes to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“Anti-Trump Democrat Doug Jones has given up on Alabama,” NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand stated on Tuesday afternoon following the vote. “Whether it’s his work to remove President Trump from office or votes today to side with the pro-abortion lobby, Jones doesn’t stand for the values Alabamians hold dear.”

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

In a tweet, Shelby said, “As a pro-life advocate, I voted today to advance the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act…”

He called it “an important step in defending innocent human lives.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Alabama Senate committee approves update of Memorial Preservation Act

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday approved a substitute version of a bill by State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) that would enhance the penalty provision of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

The committee vote was 11-1, with State Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison (D-Birmingham) being the lone “nay vote” (and the sole Democrat in attendance on the committee).

This comes in the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court upholding the act and ruling that the City of Birmingham violated said law by obstructing the base of a monument to a Confederate soldier in Linn Park with a large plywood screen.

As a result, the City was fined $25,000. However, as emphasized by Mayor Randall Woodfin recently, the law as written only hands down a onetime fine per violation. The City of Birmingham maintains that the law does not actually require them to take the plywood screen down.

As substituted, SB 127 would adjust the penalty provision of the law so that a $5,000 per day fine would be imposed on violators rather than the existing $25,000 per offense fine.

A public hearing was held two weeks ago on the original version of SB 127, which would have imposed a $10,000 per day fine.

The City of Birmingham and Woodfin have spoken out against SB 127.

The substituted version, which now heads to the full Senate for consideration, would fine a city “five thousand dollars ($5,000) for each day that the violation continues and until the entity has taken full restorative action to comply with the requirements of this article.”

“Upon written request of the entity, and the submission of supporting documentation that restoration has begun, the Attorney General may stay the fine pending complete restoration,” the bill continues.

Coleman-Madison on Tuesday said the substituted version is still “punitive.” Allen maintains the bill will preserve all aspects of the state’s history, both good and bad, so it will not be forgotten.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Birmingham Promise scholarship fund receives $3M from area corporations

Birmingham Promise, the scholarship fund pioneered by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, received three contributions of $1 million on Tuesday.

The Alabama Power Foundation, Altec/Styslinger Foundation, and Regions Bank made the three contributions.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed,” Woodfin said, before adding that he was grateful to “our business community and academic partners for helping us put people first.”

Birmingham Promise was first unveiled by Woodfin in 2019. The idea is to create a fund that provides enough financial help that any student who graduates from a Birmingham public school can go to one of Alabama’s public universities tuition-free.

To qualify, students must first be accepted to one of those public universities.

To kick off the program, the City of Birmingham committed $2 million per year to the program for the first five years of its existence. The fund is dependent on both public and private funds if it is to succeed.

In order to clear legal hurdles, the United Way of Birmingham is acting as a conduit for the funds to get where they need to go.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has also joined the program, that university now offers the Birmingham Promise scholarship.

“The Birmingham Promise is an important investment in the future of our workforce and the growth of our economy,” stated Tony Smoke, vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division. “I encourage others in Birmingham’s business community to get involved in this initiative and help elevate our students and our community.”

“Through Birmingham Promise, educators, city leaders, and the business community stand united around a tremendous opportunity to help more students succeed,” said John Turner, Regions president and CEO. “New investments are being made in today’s youth – investments that will benefit students, employers, and our entire community for years to come.”

“The Birmingham Promise is critically important to workforce development in our region,” Lee Styslinger III, chairman and CEO of Altec Inc. advised. “Altec joins the city, our educators, and business community in taking the next step to support building a better Birmingham through a commitment to our students.”

Turner, Styslinger and Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite will serve as fundraising co-chairs for Birmingham Promise.

The deadline for students to apply for the Birmingham Promise scholarships is March 3.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

