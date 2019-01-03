Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

7 Things: Trump, Dems show no signs of ending shutdown, Brooks calls an illegal immigrant’s rape of a Shelby County juvenile ‘entirely avoidable’, RSA calls for legalizing weed and gambling and more … 19 mins ago / Analysis
Gray Television completes acquisition of Montgomery-based Raycom Media 1 hour ago / News
Byrne reaffirms border security support after report of illegal immigrant charged with rape of Alabama girl — ‘This is a fight worth fighting’ 3 hours ago / News
Alabama State Port Authority announces senior leadership changes 15 hours ago / News
‘Entirely avoidable’: Mo Brooks hits Pelosi, Schumer over illegal immigrant charged with rape of Shelby County girl 16 hours ago / National Politics
‘LEGALIZE IT!’: Retirement Systems of Alabama all-in for sports gambling, marijuana 16 hours ago / News
Doug Jones calls for compromise in wake of government shutdown 17 hours ago / News
Illegal immigrant living in Alabama charged with rape of juvenile girl 18 hours ago / National Politics
Mo Brooks doubles down: Democrats that support open borders know ‘there is a cost in American lives’ 19 hours ago / News
R.L. Zeigler Co. recalls hot sausages due to metal bits 23 hours ago / News
7 Things: Mo Brooks says Pelosi, Schumer have ‘American blood’ on their hands over shutdown, Trump slows his roll on Syria, AG Steve Marshall has protesters come to his house and more … 24 hours ago / Analysis
Honda Alabama tops Pilot production record amid busy 2018 1 day ago / News
Shelby defends independence of Federal Reserve 2 days ago / News
Neal McCoy to headline Ivey’s Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration 2 days ago / News
The gas tax push: Ten Alabama highway projects to consider in 2019 2 days ago / Analysis
Nancy Goodman is an Alabama Maker creating quilted works of art 2 days ago / News
Galleria shooting protest organizer encourages ‘celebratory gunfire’ in Hoover, but not Birmingham 2 days ago / News
Marshall: A personal New Year’s message 3 days ago / Guest Opinion
Brooks: How much ‘American blood’ on will be on hands of Pelosi, Schumer until they help with border security? 3 days ago / National Politics
Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge 3 days ago / Sponsored
1 hour ago

Gray Television completes acquisition of Montgomery-based Raycom Media

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) announced on Wednesday that it has completed its “transformative” acquisition of Montgomery-based Raycom Media, Inc, making it the third largest television station owner in the country.

Per a company press release, the major acquisition cements Gray’s ascent from a small, regional broadcaster to a leading national media company. By combining the two companies, Gray now owns the first or second highest rated television station in 85 American markets. Collectively, these television stations broadcast almost 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks.

This includes Alabama’s WSFA in Montgomery, WBRC in Birmingham, WAFF in Huntsville and WTVY in Dothan, all of which were Raycom stations.

WDFX in Dothan was owned by Gray but was divested to avoid market overlap and satisfy the conditions placed on the merger by the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Gray stations will now reach almost a quarter of American homes.

The Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) held a large stake of shares in Raycom – which it helped found – and are expected to continue a sizable role with Gray.

In the system’s August newsletter, RSA CEO David Bronner wrote that “with the size of Gray and Raycom together, the future looks bright.”

“If approved, the RSA will continue its investment in Gray/Raycom with a $650 million preferred stock at 8%, along with 10 million shares of common stock (currently valued at $130-$140 million) or 11% of Gray. Gray/Raycom will continue the Raycom headquarters in Montgomery, with the yearly $30 million advertising program and RTJ support programs for ten years,” Bronner detailed.

Upon the closing, Hilton Howell became Gray’s executive chairman and CEO. Pat LaPlatney, formerly Raycom’s president and CEO, became Gray’s president and co-CEO. LaPlatney and Raycom’s prior president and CEO, Paul McTear, also joined Gray’s board of directors.

In addition, immediately prior to the Gray/Raycom closing, Raycom completed the spin-offs to its shareholders of two of its wholly owned subsidiaries, CNHI, LLC and PureCars Automotive, LLC.

In a separate release, it was confirmed that RSA were the shareholders that acquired CNHI, which is a media company made up of more than 100 local newspapers and websites in 22 states, including 68 dailies and more than 40 non-dailies.

CNHI is also based in Montgomery. Prior to being acquired by Raycom in the fall of 2017, CNHI had operated with RSA as its creditor. RSA operated as Raycom’s main lender as well.

“We are very excited about working with RSA again because of its dedication to the crucial role of newspapers in keeping the public informed on what is happening in their communities and beyond,” Donna Barrett, president and CEO of CNHI, announced. “We believe this acquisition will provide stability for CNHI as we continue to transform our business for future success.”

Since 1997, CNHI has grown from a handful of newspapers to one of the nation’s largest local newspaper groups, serving communities in the Midwest, Southwest, Southeast and Northeast with news and advertising content in newspapers, magazines, websites and specialty products.

In Alabama, CNHI owns The News Courier in Athens, The Cullman Times, North Jefferson News in Gardendale and St. Clair News Aegis.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

19 mins ago

7 Things: Trump, Dems show no signs of ending shutdown, Brooks calls an illegal immigrant’s rape of a Shelby County juvenile ‘entirely avoidable’, RSA calls for legalizing weed and gambling and more …

7. The commission investigating Parkland shooting suggests arming teachers

— A state commission tasked with addressing the issues that led to the mass shooting and making suggestions to prevent future shootings unanimously approved a report on Wednesday that calls for some teachers to be armed.

— Last year, Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey created a “School Sentry” program, but no information has been made available about how many school systems or employees have taken part, if any.

6. Senator-elect Mitt Romney (R-UT) isn’t the only Republican bucking the GOP

659
Keep reading 659 WORDS

— The soon to be senator has drawn the ire of the president of the United States by criticizing his character after seeking an appointment and an endorsement from him. The media is touting him as a new “maverick.”

— The House GOP has an outlier, too. Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) says he will vote with Democrats on a series of rule changes in spite of the fact Republican leadership has threatened “consequences.”

5. 750,000+ Alabamians are on food stamps and they could run out as part of the shutdown

— The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will deliver benefits in January, but if the government remains shut down, the entitlement could not be delivered beyond that.

— An estimated 353,530 households reportedly receive food stamps in Alabama each month. Seventy percent are in families with children and one-third are for families with seniors or those with disabilities, with the average benefit being $118 per month.

4. Failed Senate candidate Roy Moore says he plans to release details about Democrat dirty tricks in Alabama’s 2017 U.S. Senate special election

— Moore has declared he is not done speaking out, posting on Twitter, “There are many false and misleading accounts on social media about me, it is about time I speak for myself! Come join the growing Conservative movement in Alabama and follow @RealJudgeMoore for more details about how the Dem’s hacked my race!

— Moore is the latest Alabamian to speak up about a tech billionaire, Reid Hoffman, funding an organization that created misleading Facebook pages encouraging Republicans to write-in other candidates and created a narrative of Russians boosting Roy Moore’s campaign on social media that they pushed to friendly media outlets, which parroted it all.

3. Retirement System of Alabama calls for sports gambling and legalized weed

— The RSA made the pitch in its newsletter to it 356,000 members, with a headline that stated, “Alabama Needs Reasonable Taxes to Solve Problems, If Not, We Need to Consider a Lottery, and What Other States Are Doing.”

— Oddly, they advocate for sin taxes like other states have turned towards, saying, “We all have vices. For some, it’s a nightcap; for others it’s betting on sports while puffing on a joint. In what feels like a long time coming, American states are moving toward legalizing the latter. Ten states and Washington, D.C., have sanctioned medicinal and recreational marijuana for those over age 21, and 33 more states allow medicinal use. Sports betting has been fully legalized in six states, with three more on the way, and 15 more with bills pending.”

2. Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) says a juvenile’s rape by illegal immigrants “was entirely avoidable”

— A previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged with the first-degree rape of a juvenile in Shelby County and Brooks criticized Democratic leaders for obstructing addressing our border issues. He said, “This sickening crime was entirely avoidable, yet Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to obstruct Republican efforts to secure our border to help prevent awful crimes like this one against Americans.”

— Brooks made news earlier this week with his comments about Democrats having the blood of Americans “on their hands” for failing to secure the border,

1. President Trump and congressional leaders meet with no end in sight for the partial government shutdown

— The lack of progress between Trump and Democrat leaders was not much of a surprise. Trump stated, “We are in a shutdown because Democrats refuse to fund border security.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer implored the president to “support reopening the other areas of the government that don’t have to do with the immigration dispute,” which Trump said isn’t happening.

— Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters, “The Senate will be glad to vote on a measure that the House passes that the president will sign. But we’re not going to vote on anything else.”

Show less
3 hours ago

Byrne reaffirms border security support after report of illegal immigrant charged with rape of Alabama girl — ‘This is a fight worth fighting’

After news broke Wednesday that a previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged with first-degree rape of a juvenile in Shelby County, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) reaffirmed that supporting enhanced border security “is a fight worth fighting.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Byrne referred to the crime allegedly committed by 27-year-old Amancio Betancourt Martinez as a “horror story.”

624
Keep reading 624 WORDS

With the federal government’s partial shutdown negotiations stalemated on the issue of border security, Byrne asked, “When will the madness end?”

Byrne continued, “We have heard horror story after horror story about illegal immigrants who break the laws and hurt American citizens, but Democrats have chosen to shut down a portion of the federal government instead of supporting stronger border security.”

“We must take action to prevent illegal immigrants from entering our country. This is a fight worth fighting,” he concluded.

Byrne is strongly weighing a potential challenge to Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) next year.

You can read more about Martinez here.

The Mexican native and citizen has been charged with first-degree rape in Shelby County after returning to the United States illegally. He was previously deported in 2015 for a felony drug trafficking conviction in Alabama.

Martinez, who reportedly resides in Maylene, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Birmingham for illegally re-entering the country via the southern border. His arraignment is set for Thursday, January 10 before Magistrate Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr.

Martinez’s federal indictment came in the wake of his state arrest for rape earlier in December. According to the Shelby County Reporter, the Alabaster Police Department detained the illegal immigrant and charged him with the Class A felony.

Per his arrest warrant, Martinez allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim “by forcible compulsion” on November 26.

When he was arrested by Alabaster PD, Martinez was already on probation stemming from his 2014 guilty plea in the same county on a felony cocaine trafficking charge. When he entered into a plea agreement on this drug charge, he was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, but his sentence was split to three years jail time followed by two years of supervised probation. He then received 542 days of jail credit reduced from his prison sentence when he was deported on December 31, 2015.

Through the 2014 plea agreement, two additional cocaine trafficking charges and two unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charges were dropped against Martinez when he pleaded guilty.

Because he was on probation when he was arrested on the rape charge in December, his probation was revoked. This means that the entirety of his original ten-year prison sentence could be reinstated.

Federal authorities became aware of his illegal return to the United States after the Alabaster Police Department contacted the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in November when the local agency began investigating the rape.

Federal court records outline that federal and local law enforcement officials then went to a job site where Martinez has been employed in Shelby County and fingerprinted and positively identified him.

The fingerprint check also allegedly associated Martinez with an FBI number that showed previous immigration arrests. Court records also noted that investigators reviewed Martinez’s file, and it revealed there was no documentation that he had applied for, or was given, any permission for legal admission back into the country since being deported.

Martinez remains in Shelby County Jail on his probation revocation.

On Wednesday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) also criticized Democratic leaders for obstructing “Republican efforts to secure our border to help prevent awful crimes like this one against Americans.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Brooks outlined that the crime allegedly committed by 27-year-old Amancio Betancourt Martinez “was entirely avoidable.”

“The heinous rape committed by a previously deported illegal alien against an American juvenile in Shelby County, Alabama is exactly why we need stronger border security,” Brooks said.

He added, “This sickening crime was entirely avoidable, yet Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to obstruct Republican efforts to secure our border to help prevent awful crimes like this one against Americans.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
15 hours ago

Alabama State Port Authority announces senior leadership changes

In the wake of recent and pending retirements, Alabama State Port Authority director and chief executive officer James K. “Jimmy” Lyons on Wednesday announced four major promotions within his senior management team to meet organizational needs in the Port of Mobile’s administration and operating areas.

“We’ve had a number of announced retirements and these personnel changes will allow us to provide better service to both our customers and to our organization,” Lyons said in a press release.

One of the crucial imminent retirements at the Port Authority is the deputy director, Smitty Thorne. Thorne is also the longtime chief operating officer at the port.

All of the following appointees will report to Lyons.

554
Keep reading 554 WORDS

First, Lyons elevated Linda Paaymans from her current position as senior vice president of finance to chief financial officer, filling the vacancy left by the recently retired Larry Downs.

Paaymans holds over 35 years of financial, IT, procurement, planning and production management experience from both the private and public sector. Since 2008, Downs mentored Paaymans to take the reins of the Port Authority’s financial services division. In 2011, she was promoted to senior vice president of financial services, holding oversight on day-to-day financial management and information management systems. The Port Authority’s Board of Directors also named Paaymans as secretary/treasurer in December. She is a graduate of Yale University and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University.

Lyons also promoted Danny Barnett to vice president of human resources. This division overseas the Port Authority’s personnel, medical services, training and safety programs.

Barnett is a 43-year veteran at the Port, having served in a number of supervisory and management positions in general cargo and bulk operations, billing and human resources. During his tenure with the Port Authority, he also served 23 years with the Alabama Army National Guard, which included a tour in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Barnett retired from the Guard in 2007 with the rank of Major. Since 2003, he has managed the Port Authority’s human resources, medical services and employee training departments. Barnett holds a Bachelor of Science in Management of Human Resources from Faulkner University.

In another important move, Lyons promoted Bill Inge to vice president, general cargo and central services. This expanded division will oversee general cargo, maintenance, fleet services, Port Police and the Harbormaster offices.

Inge holds over 38 years of experience in maritime transportation and terminal operations. In 2007, the Port Authority recruited Inge from Dole Fresh Fruit, where he had served in the company’s U.S. East, West and Gulf Coasts, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Central America operations. In 2011, Inge was named manager of the Port Authority’s General Cargo and Intermodal division. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the South at Sewanee, Tennessee.

Then, in the Port Authority’s trade division, Lyons promoted Parrish Lawler to director of trade and development.

Lawler joined the Authority in 2014 as manager of trade and development with over 20 years of experience in transportation, logistics, sales and marketing. In his new role, he will direct container carrier sales and containerized cargo business development for the Authority. Over the course of his career, Lawler has worked in operations, customer service and sales management for companies like Inchcape, CH Robinson and Norton Lilly. He also oversaw railroad sales for the GC Railway. Lawler is a graduate of Elon University in North Carolina.

The Port Authority owns and/or operates the public deep-water port facilities in Mobile, which is Alabama’s only seaport, handling over 25 million tons of cargo last year. Currently, the Port of Mobile is ranked 11th largest of the nation’s sixty deep-water seaports.

The Authority’s container, general cargo and bulk facilities have direct access to two interstate highway systems, five Class 1 railroads and nearly 15,000 miles of inland waterway. Learn more here.

You can also read Yellowhammer News’ article on the tremendous impact that Alabama’s coal industry has on the Port here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

‘Entirely avoidable’: Mo Brooks hits Pelosi, Schumer over illegal immigrant charged with rape of Shelby County girl

After news broke Wednesday that a previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged with first-degree rape of a juvenile in Shelby County, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) criticized Democratic leaders for obstructing “Republican efforts to secure our border to help prevent awful crimes like this one against Americans.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Brooks said that the crime allegedly committed by 27-year-old Amancio Betancourt Martinez “was entirely avoidable.”

581
Keep reading 581 WORDS

“The heinous rape committed by a previously deported illegal alien against an American juvenile in Shelby County, Alabama is exactly why we need stronger border security,” Brooks said.

He added, “This sickening crime was entirely avoidable, yet Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to obstruct Republican efforts to secure our border to help prevent awful crimes like this one against Americans.”

You can read more about Martinez here.

The Mexican native and citizen has been charged with first-degree rape in Shelby County after returning to the United States illegally. He was previously deported in 2015 for a felony drug trafficking conviction in Alabama.

Martinez, who reportedly resides in Maylene, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Birmingham for illegally re-entering the country via the southern border. His arraignment is set for Thursday, January 10 before Magistrate Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr.

Martinez’s federal indictment came in the wake of his state arrest for rape earlier in December. According to the Shelby County Reporter, the Alabaster Police Department detained the illegal immigrant and charged him with the Class A felony.

Per his arrest warrant, Martinez allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim “by forcible compulsion” on November 26.

When he was arrested by Alabaster PD, Martinez was already on probation stemming from his 2014 guilty plea in the same county on a felony cocaine trafficking charge. When he entered into a plea agreement on this drug charge, he was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, but his sentence was split to three years jail time followed by two years of supervised probation. He then received 542 days of jail credit reduced from his prison sentence when he was deported on December 31, 2015.

Through the 2014 plea agreement, two additional cocaine trafficking charges and two unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charges were dropped against Martinez when he pleaded guilty.

Because he was on probation when he was arrested on the rape charge in December, his probation was revoked. This means that the entirety of his original ten-year prison sentence could be reinstated.

Federal authorities became aware of his illegal return to the United States after the Alabaster Police Department contacted the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in November when the local agency began investigating the rape.

Federal court records outline that federal and local law enforcement officials then went to a job site where Martinez has been employed in Shelby County and fingerprinted and positively identified him.

The fingerprint check also allegedly associated Martinez with an FBI number that showed previous immigration arrests. Court records also noted that investigators reviewed Martinez’s file, and it revealed there was no documentation that he had applied for, or was given, any permission for legal admission back into the country since being deported.

Martinez remains in Shelby County Jail on his probation revocation.

The news of his indictment for illegal re-entry comes in the wake of Brooks telling Yellowhammer News’ Dale Jackson that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have “American blood” on their hands for their unwillingness to cooperate with President Donald Trump and the Republicans on border security.

Left-leaning national media outlets, including the Washington Post and MSNBC, have since picked up Brooks’ comments to Yellowhammer News, attempting to portray them as false. Brooks doubled down on his initial remarks during an interview on Jackson’s daily radio show on Wednesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

‘LEGALIZE IT!’: Retirement Systems of Alabama all-in for sports gambling, marijuana

The Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) is advocating for the legalization of marijuana and sports gambling, according to its most recent newsletter.

Under the heading “LEGALIZE IT!” RSA lays out its case in the January edition of The Advisor for making those activities lawful in Alabama and taxing the proceeds.

RSA writes:

122
Keep reading 122 WORDS

We all have our vices. For some, it’s a nightcap; for others it’s betting on sports while puffing on a joint. In what feels like a long time coming, American states are moving toward legalizing the latter. Ten states and Washington, D.C., have sanctioned medicinal and recreational marijuana use for those over age 21, and 33 more states allow medicinal use. Sports betting has been fully legalized in six states, with three more on the way, and 15 more with bills pending.

RSA is the public pension system for Alabama’s public school employees and state and local government employees. It has 358,000 members, according to the system’s website.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

Show less