Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

15 states allowed to join opposition to AL census lawsuit 58 mins ago / News
Guarantee your group finishes the year in style 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Parole board director: It will take weeks to resume hearings 2 hours ago / News
Alabama investigates 5 cases of lung disease tied to vaping 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones wants to be viewed as a moderate, toll critic says he is being punished, no new tolling projects and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Grants to help conserve Alabama pine forests, coastal habitats for rare species 6 hours ago / News
Auburn University bass fishing team celebrates national championship victory 19 hours ago / Outdoors
McCutcheon: Don’t expect a bunch of new toll projects after Mobile Bay Bridge’s demise 21 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne: August recess roundup 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Port of Mobile receives federal authorization to deepen, widen harbor channel 23 hours ago / News
Ivey replaces Chris Elliot with Vivian Davis Figures on ATRIP-II Committee 24 hours ago / News
Tuskegee seeks to expand tourism with October conference 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Andrew Jones: Bring unused I-10 Mobile Bridge funds to my district — ‘No’ to future tolls ‘not a viable alternative’ 1 day ago / News
Samford ranked third nationally for best student engagement 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Jones kicks off reelection campaign, more investigation into Trump by Democrats, Afghanistan/Taliban peace deal seems unlikely and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
ALGOP’s Lathan on Doug Jones’ ‘One Alabama’ slogan: ‘The only one he’s listening to is himself’ 1 day ago / Politics
U.S. Rep. Aderholt: Trump ‘has fulfilled his campaign pledge’ using a national emergency to build the border wall 1 day ago / News
Alabama Power program aims to set lakesides abuzz 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones pushes for bipartisanship on guns — Says blaming mental health, offering thoughts and prayers ‘ain’t working’ 1 day ago / News
BIO Alabama names director as bioscience sector growth is targeted 2 days ago / News
6 hours ago

Grants to help conserve Alabama pine forests, coastal habitats for rare species

From helping preserve and enhance the state’s longleaf pine forests and coastal habitat, to supporting protection of rare species such as the red-cockaded woodpecker, Alabama will benefit from multiple grants just announced by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF).

Alabama Power and its parent, Southern Company, are among the supporters of NFWF.

Across the Southeast, NFWF awarded more than $6.3 million in grants to restore, enhance and protect longleaf pine forests in nine states.

The 24 grants will support conservation work in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Together, the grants are expected to establish nearly 11,000 acres of longleaf pine forest and improve more than 305,000 additional acres across the longleaf pine’s historic range.

The grants also will support the recovery of several rare species, including the red-cockaded woodpecker in Alabama and the reticulated flatwoods salamander in Florida.

The grants were awarded through the Longleaf Stewardship Fund, a public-private initiative involving multiple partners, including Alabama Power, Southern Company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and others.

“Longleaf pine forests are one of the world’s most biodiverse and vulnerable ecosystems, providing essential habitat for 29 endangered and threatened species,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The Longleaf Stewardship Fund brings together government agencies, private corporations, foundations and landowners to strategically restore longleaf habitat at a scale that is only possible through public-private collaboration.”

The longleaf pine ecosystem once encompassed more than 90 million acres across the Southeast but has been reduced to only about 5 percent of its historic range. Trandahl said this ecosystem possesses tremendous biodiversity, providing habitat for wildlife such as the threatened or near-threatened gopher tortoise, indigo snake and Bachman’s sparrow, as well as important game species such as northern bobwhite quail, wild turkey and white-tailed deer.

“Alabama Power and Southern Company remain committed to the restoration of historic and important longleaf forests in our state and across the Southeast,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power’s vice president of Environmental Affairs.

NFWF also announced an additional 46 grants totaling $1.7 million to improve water quality and aquatic habitats in 22 states and the District of Columbia. The Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program advances community stewardship of local natural resources across the country. Since 1999, the Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program has supported almost 1,000 projects, with more than $12.8 million in federal funds, $11.3 million in private and corporate contributions, and $78.8 million in local matching dollars.

“These grants will help communities preserve and improve water quality and help improve habitats for aquatic animals,” Comensky said. “There will be the added benefit of public access and recreational opportunities in some of the projects, including one at Mobile Bay.”

The following Five Star grants were awarded in Alabama:

  • Weeks Bay Foundation to help restore the Rio Vista and Rangeline Preserves. The grant will enhance two foundation-held properties, including invasive plant removal, planting of native species and trail construction. The project will restore 90 acres of public access on both sides of Mobile Bay.
  • The Nature Conservancy to accelerate longleaf pine conservation on more than 10,000 acres of public and private land in east-central Alabama and west-central Georgia. The project will focus on areas around Fort Benning and Tuskegee National Forest and improve habitat for several threatened species.
  • Forest Landowners Association to help engage large family forest landowners in longleaf restoration and conservation of at-risk species throughout the historic range of the longleaf pine. Special focus will be on areas affected by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.
  • The Longleaf Alliance to restore and maintain more than 45,000 acres of longleaf pine habitat in southern Alabama and northwestern Florida to benefit several threatened species. The Longleaf Alliance also received an additional grant to relocate endangered red-cockaded woodpeckers from Apalachicola National Forest to designated recovery properties.
  • The University of Tennessee (Ag Research) to support northern bobwhite quail population and habitat growth in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Virginia.
  • Alabama Forestry Foundation to engage family forest owners in a 27-county area of south Alabama to restore and enhance longleaf forests and improve habitat for at-risk species.

Support for Five Star grants comes from the Wildlife Habitat CouncilU.S. Environmental Protection Agency, USDA Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, FedEx, Southern Company, Shell Oil Company and others.

“The Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program supports community partnerships that restore and enhance our nation’s fish and wildlife, while at the same time improving water quality and habitat for plants and animals,” Trandahl said. “The 46 grants announced today will help local communities thrive by increasing resilience, improving green infrastructure and supporting the people and wildlife that call these places home.”

Learn more about Alabama Power environmental stewardship efforts at www.alabamapower.com. Click on “Our Company,” then “The Environment” and then “Stewardship.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

58 mins ago

15 states allowed to join opposition to AL census lawsuit

A federal judge on Monday allowed a coalition of 15 states and several major cities to oppose Alabama’s fight to count only citizens and legal residents in U.S. Census numbers used for apportioning congressional seats.

U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor granted the coalition’s motions to intervene as defendants in the lawsuit filed by Alabama against the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Commerce.

351
Keep reading 351 WORDS

The coalition, that includes New York, California, Virginia, the District of Columbia and others, will defend the longstanding practice of counting all U.S. residents.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said they are intervening because the lawsuit deserves a “robust defense” and questioned the Trump administration’s commitment to providing it.

President Donald Trump had pushed to add a citizenship question to the Census.

“We will continue to fight to ensure that every person residing in this country is counted — just as the framers intended. Despite the Trump administration’s attempts to tip the balance of power in the nation and Alabama’s endeavor to continue down that path, we will never stop fighting for a full and accurate count,” James said in a Friday statement after the judge first indicated he would let the states and cities join the suit.

Mike Lewis, a spokesman for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the state opposed letting the others join the suit “on the grounds that their interests would be adequately represented by the parties who are already in the case and who are opposing Alabama’s position.”

Marshall and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville filed the 2018 lawsuit that says the practice of counting everyone unfairly shifts political power and electoral votes from “states with low numbers of illegal aliens to states with high numbers of illegal aliens.”

Alabama has said it is in danger of losing a congressional vote.

The U.S. Constitution says there should be “actual enumeration” of the population counting “the whole number of persons in each State.”

The intervening states say that language is clear.

Alabama argues that was supposed to be limited to people lawfully admitted to the body politic.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against two Texas residents who argued their votes were diluted by the practice of using the whole population to draw legislative district lines.

“As the Framers of the Constitution and the Fourteenth Amendment comprehended, representatives serve all residents, not just those eligible or registered to vote,” the court ruled.
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
2 hours ago

Guarantee your group finishes the year in style

Talladega Superspeedway’s premium corporate hospitality options allow your group to enjoy the race in a whole new way. Whether entertaining clients or surrounded by friends, hear the roar of the track and savor the first-class amenities together in your own private viewing area. A limited number of suites are still available for the October race weekend.

Complete your booking to experience the best Talladega Superspeedway has to offer.

1

Show less
2 hours ago

Parole board director: It will take weeks to resume hearings

The new director of Alabama’s Bureau of Pardons and Paroles said Monday that it will take weeks to resume parole hearings canceled last week.

Director Charlie Graddick said in a news release that the agency must ensure compliance with a new law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey.

164
Keep reading 164 WORDS

The office said the law requires that victims get a 30-day notice prior to hearings.

“We’ll resume parole hearings as soon as we’re sure legal requirements have been met,” Graddick said.

The agency on Friday abruptly canceled more than 100 parole hearings that were supposed to take place this week.

He said that was done after the Board of Operations division was “unable to assure me that the docket complies with the law.”

Graddick took office Sept. 1.

Lawmakers this year approved changes in parole board procedure and made the director a gubernatorial appointee.

Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall pushed for the legislation.

Ivey appointed Graddick, a former Alabama attorney general and circuit judge, as the director.

Graddick’s first action was to place three agency officials, including his predecessor, on leave pending an investigation into their job performance.

The agency did not elaborate on the reasons.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama investigates 5 cases of lung disease tied to vaping

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it’s investigating five reports of potentially severe lung disease associated with electronic cigarettes or vaping.

The department told news outlets that it’s evaluating the reports and will release information as it becomes available.

110
Keep reading 110 WORDS

A department statement says the group is joining other state health departments in requesting information from health care providers on any cases of suspected respiratory illness among patients who vape.

It says most cases are among young adults and adolescents. Symptoms include chest pain and vomiting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says as of Sept. 6 there are over 450 possible cases of lung illness associated with the use of vaping over 33 states.

It says five deaths have been confirmed in California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Oregon.
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: Doug Jones wants to be viewed as a moderate, toll critic says he is being punished, no new tolling projects and more …

7. Ivanka Trump visiting Tanner, Alabama

  • The first daughter will visit the Alabama Robotics Technology Park located in Decatur to make announcements on expanded workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities in Alabama.
  • Prior to her trip to Alabama, she tweeted about the “The Alabama Success story” since the beginning of the Trump administration, including noting that unemployment was down 2.5%, reaching an all-time low at 3.3%, unemployment insurance claims have gone down over 26% and wages are up.

6. Fake news media keeps pushing fake news

538
Keep reading 538 WORDS

  • America’s political media got ahead of itself again. In an effort to “get” President Trump, CNN ran with a story that claimed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had to pull a spy out of Russia because President Trump had “repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy.”
  • The CIA responded to the reporting, saying it was “misguided” and “simply false” while The New York Times reported that the decision was made in 2016, which was obviously before Trump took office, but the false narrative continues to advance.

5. Alabama won’t participate in Google probe

  • All states and territories, except for Alabama and California, will be investigating Google’s “potential monopolistic behavior” and it’s not clear why Alabama is not participating.
  • While Alabama and California have decided not to be involved in the investigation, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will join the other 48 states.

4. Mobile port expansion approved

  • On Monday, the Alabama State Port Authority announced that the federal government has authorized improvements to the Mobile Harbor by deepening the bar, bay and river channels and widening the bay channel.
  • The improvements will allow larger vessels to enter the port. James K. Lyons, chief executive officer for the Port Authority, said that when Phase 3 expansion is completed, “the port and its partner, APM Terminals, will have nearly $500 million in container intermodal assets to serve our customers.”

3. No more toll roads for now

  • Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) on Monday said that as of right now, there aren’t any other toll road projects, but he also clarified that there isn’t just “a list of projects out there that are listed on a page that says ‘these are toll projects.’”
  • However, since the Mobile Bridge and Bayway Project, there has continued to be speculation on the possibility that future road projects will be turned into toll roads.

2. Chris Elliot replaced

  • Governor Kay Ivey has replaced State Senator Chris Elliot (R-Daphne) with State Senator Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) on the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-ⅠⅠ, and now Elliot is claiming that Ivey’s action is due to his opposition to the Mobile Bridge and Bayway Project.
  • Elliot said that he wasn’t surprised by Ivey’s decision, stating, “It’s clear that the Governor’s office is disappointed with my decision to withdraw my support from her flawed I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway proposal.”

1. Doug Jones: Generic Democrat

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) spoke about gun control on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” where he said that Democrats and Republicans need to be focused on saving lives, but Jones believes that “special interest groups have divided us,” and went on to emphasize, “This is not about guns. This is about saving lives.”
  • While there is an attempt to paint Jones as a moderate, his words tell a different tale. He also explained that he thinks the issues around mass shootings isn’t just mental health because mental health issues have been discussed, and Jones said that “blaming this on mental health” hasn’t worked. He then took aim at “thoughts and prayers” saying that those aren’t solving the issues either.

Show less