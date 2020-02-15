GOP U.S. Senate hopefuls make pitch to Madison County Republican Men’s Club

HUNTSVILLE — With just over two weeks until Republican voters go to select their preference for who will represent them on the ballot against incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), four of the GOP Senate hopefuls paid a visit to the Madison County Republican Men’s Club monthly breakfast meeting.

Before a crowd of a couple hundred people at the Trinity United Methodist Church, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Stanley Adair made late-campaign pitches to a group that will likely have high participation in the March 3 primary contest.

Tuberville led off with impassioned remarks about social values and touted his support for President Donald Trump.

At Elbert Peters' Madison County Republican Men's Club breakfast US Senate candidates speaking First up: @TTuberville "Christianity built this country and we're sticking with it." #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/hbQKi0BTmL — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) February 15, 2020

“Why do you think our prisons are full? Because we do not have God as part of our country anymore,” Tuberville said. “We’ve got to get him back.”

“Christianity built this country, and we’re going to stay with it,” he added. “Nobody else is coming in here and changing our culture. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Tuberville also pledged to be a vocal supporter of the completion of Trump’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Later at the event, Mooney spoke about remaining true to conservative values and principles.

Next up at Elbert Peters' Madison County Republican Men's Club breakfast: State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) (@ArnoldforAL) "The biggest threat to our God-given rights and freedom is coming from within." #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/ptXI59oq8U — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) February 15, 2020

“My promise to you is I’ll be the same guy the day that I walked out that I was the day that I walked in,” he said. “You know why I’m going? I’m going to protect foundational beliefs of our nation, Alabama beliefs — send them back to Washington. We’ve got to talk about it every day. We’ve got to stand for it, and we’ve got to make sure we stand on principle and deliver the message our nation wants to hear because this nation was founded like no other nation.”

“Be proud of the Constitution,” Mooney added. “Defend it, protect it. It is the best document that has ever been produced in this world.”

Immediately following Mooney, Byrne addressed the group, lauding the week President Trump had at the beginning of the month that started with the chaos in the Democratic Iowa caucuses, followed by the State of the Union address and his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial.

Next up at Madison County Republican Men's Club breakfast: U.S. Rep. @BradleyByrne Takes jab @TTuberville for saying he is "for amnesty." (Tuberville left for another event) "We need to make sure we bring this country together by going back to first principles." #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/4qywJWafIc — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) February 15, 2020

However, in what was one of the more noteworthy parts of the speech, the Baldwin County congressman revealed what was to come later that day in the form of a television commercial targetting Tuberville.

“Listen to my television commercial we’re running right now,” Byrne said. “It has a recording of Tommy Tuberville saying he is for amnesty. Listen to his own words. Don’t take my word for it. ‘We need to build a wall.’ We did build a wall.”

Following Byrne, Haleyville businessman Stanley Adair spoke, lambasting Tuberville and politicians in general.

Also at Madison County Republican Men's Club breakfast:@stanley_adair is still in the US Senate* race #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/LCHgEtnB9N — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) February 15, 2020

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.