47 mins ago

‘God is good all the time’: Wetumpka pastor finds silver lining after tornado destroyed his church (VIDEO)

While an EF-2 tornado tore through downtown Wetumpka on Saturday and seriously damaged or destroyed dozens of buildings, it could not shake the faith of one local pastor.

Even with his beloved First Presbyterian Church in Wetumpka turned to rubble, Pastor Jonathan Yarboro was able to find a sign from above and then enthusiastically share his testimony.

In videos posted on Twitter by reporters at the scene, Yarboro can be seen walking on the debris-covered remnants of part of the church building. A firefighter then walks up to him with an amazing discovery – something that was unscathed by the tornado’s wrath: his standup bass.

While the very foundation of the building – which had stood over 150 years – was almost torn from the ground, Yarboro’s faith remained unshakable.

“Maybe this is a testament to God’s sense of humor and spirit that all will be made well,” Yarboro told WVTM.

Indeed, this terrible tragedy is just bringing the community – and the pastor’s congregants – closer together.

“Yeah, we love the building, and that’s a special place, but that’s not what makes it the church,” Yarboro told WSFA.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Florida boy honors fallen Alabama officers in campaign to stop violence against officers

A young boy is honoring fallen police officers across America, including two from Alabama, in a unique way as he runs a mile for each one to celebrate their lives and pay his respects.

Zechariah, a 10-year-old from Florida, runs one mile for each officer that has passed away in 2018 and 2019, and on Sunday, he honored the lives of Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter and Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder while holding an American flag with a blue stripe across the front that reads, “Blue Lives Matter.”

Carter lost his life after being shot on January 13 in the 900 block of 5thAvenue North as he was investigating two suspects during an apparent vehicular burglary in progress.

Shortly after he finished his run honoring Carter of Birmingham, Zechariah learned about Tuder’s death. In the dark, Zechariah ran another mile to honor the Mobile Police officer, who was shot and killed while executing a search warrant around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“Our son is an avid runner and is running a mile this year for every fallen officer in both 2018 and 2019” Chad Cartledge, Zechariah’s father told News 5. “Sadly, he has many miles to run but he wanted to do this as his way of paying his respects.”

You can follow Zechariah’s journey as he runs to honor fallen officers on his Facebook page, Running for Heroes, where he shares videos of himself running.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

2 hours ago

Ivey tours tornado damage in Wetumpka — ‘We’ve all come together and that means a lot’

WETUMPKA — It took only seven days for Gov. Kay Ivey to have to confront the aftermath of the first natural disaster of her new term.

On Monday, Ivey and other local officials visited a neighborhood on the north bank of the Coosa River in tornado-ravaged Wetumpka.

According to reports, a preliminary survey from the National Weather Service indicated an EF-2 tornado hit Wetumpka on Saturday afternoon with wind speeds between 120 and 130 mph.

View tornado damage on the northern bank of the Coosa River from the Bibb Graves Bridge in Wetumpka, 1/21/2019 (J.Poor/YHN)

Ivey spoke to reporters after her tour, which featured severe damage to nearly three dozen homes.

Woman Grieves in front of her tornado-damaged home in Wetumpka, 1/21/2019 (J.Poor/YHN)

“This a day we’ve all come to see and give thanks to God Almighty for no loss of life,” Ivey said. “We’ve lost a lot of property – 35-plus homes either demolished or badly damaged. There’s a lot of discomfort in the area. One of the refreshing things that I find so rewarding is so many people in this area have volunteered to help put Wetumpka back in order. That’s special.”

Wetumpka Police cruiser damaged by Saturday’s tornado, 1/21/2019 (J.Poor/YHN)

“Not many areas in the United States can boast of neighbor helping neighbor like y’all have done,” Ivey continued. “I’m grateful for your leadership here – the mayor, the chairman of the county commission, House and Senate members, EMA state director and local folks. We’ve all come together and that means a lot.”

Gov. Kay Ivey, Rep. Martha Roby share a moment during the Wetumpka tour, 1/21/2019 (J.Poor/YHN)

“We appreciate Congresswoman Martha Roby for being here,” she added. “Y’all have got a lot to be thankful for.”

Building devastated by Saturday’s tornado in Wetumpka, 1/21/2019 (J.Poor/YHN)

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis, who accompanied Ivey on her tour offered reports on assessment of damaged structures, which included two historic churches.

“We lost numerous homes, historical homes,” Willis said. “We’ve lost pretty much two historical churches. One of our churches was 163 years old. It’s been captured on canvas probably more than any other object, any other building, any other scene in our county. When they would paint the bridge, they always captured the church in the background.”

“It’s very difficult when you’re involved in governmental agencies and you’ve spend those years working to build, and then all of a sudden you see it’s gone,” he continued. “But guess what? It gives us an opportunity now. It gives us an opportunity to do something else. We’ll build it back. It’s going to be built back, and it will probably be built back better than it ever was before. We’re excited about that challenge.”

Gov. Kay Ivey, Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis, 1/21/2019 (J. Poor/YHN)

Willis said he hoped that historic church would be put back with its original theme. He also thanked local and state EMA and nearby first responders including those from Montgomery, Prattville and Millbrook.

A steeple-less First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, 1/21/2019 (J. Poor/YHN)

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

State might lease prisons instead of building

As Gov. Kay Ivey looks to replace Alabama’s troubled state prisons, one option would be to lease facilities built by private developers — a strategy that may allow her to bypass the state Legislature where past construction proposals have faltered.

In her inaugural address Monday, Ivey said that she would announce a prison plan in the coming days.

Ivey’s office has not disclosed specifics of the plan, but state officials said that lease agreements are among the options being considered.

Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton wrote in an email that the department is exploring options for building three regional prisons to house male inmates.

“The analysis will evaluate the best approach for constructing the facilities … either through a bond issue, or a build-lease option,” Horton wrote.

Horton wrote that the build-lease option would allow for one or more private firms to construct the facilities to state specifications and then enter into a lease agreement with the state.

He said the Department of Corrections would maintain operational control and management of the facilities.

The Alabama prison system has come under fire for overcrowding, violence and understaffing.

It is also under a federal court order to improve the quality of mental health care for state inmates.

Former Gov. Robert Bentley in 2017 unsuccessfully sought legislative approval for an $800 million plan to build three new regional prisons for men — as well as a female prison — and to close most existing facilities.

The measure failed to win legislative approval after lawmakers raised concerns about the price tag and local job losses when existing prisons closed.

State Rep. Chris England, (D-Tuscaloosa), said he is concerned the lease agreements would create a large financial obligation for the state without legislative approval.

“I just think that most Alabamians would be extremely uncomfortable with spending that much money at the stroke of a pen,” England said. “A billion dollars is a lot of money.”

AL.com reported that Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn told the Legislative Contract Review Committee in December that it would cost about $1 billion to build three new regional prisons, including one that can accommodate inmates with high-need mental health issues.

Some committee members last month raised concerns about a Department of Corrections’ contract with a firm to study and possibly design new prisons.

The committee put a temporary hold on the contract in December but did not have the authority to stop it.

When asked if the state is considering the lease option, Ivey’s office said Friday that all options are under discussion.

“Governor Ivey will announce her plan to address Alabama’s ongoing prison issues in the next couple of weeks. Until then all options remain on the table,” Ivey spokesman Daniel Sparkman wrote in an email. Ivey in her inaugural address spotlighted the need for “replacing costly, at-risk prison facilities.”

“The status of our corrections system is an Alabama problem that must be solved by an Alabama solution. As your governor, I plan to do so,” Ivey said.

State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), who co-chairs a prison oversight committee, said the lease option would not require legislative approval to borrow money as a bond issue would.

“You are going to have to have some sort of construction, regardless, whether it is brand new prisons or massive upgrades to the old facilities we have. I think all parties acknowledge that. Now, I think what that looks like is subject to debate,” Ward said.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

Alabama’s largest convenience store opens in Baldwin County

On Monday, Texas-based Buc-ee’s opened its first location in Alabama. The convenience store, located in Baldwin County, is now the state’s largest and the first Buc-ee’s to open outside of the Lone Star State.

At the intersection of Interstate 10 and the Baldwin Beach Express, this 50,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s location is breaking the mold geographically while still holding true to the chain’s unique, Texas-sized approach to the gas station and convenience store business.

As reported by Lagniappe, the new store will have 120 fuel pumps, huge bathrooms and expansive made-to-order and grab-and-go food options that fans of Buc-ee’s have come to love.

Dan Parkinson, new store opening coordinator, told Lagniappe that the company is expanding from its home state and hoping to make an impression nationally.

“It’s the first of the company’s 35 stores to be located outside the state of Texas, and the first in our quest to take over the world, one clean bathroom at a time,” Parkinson said.

He explained that Buc-ee’s is built to be much more than a pit stop for customers.

“It’s a shopping destination designed for travelers,” Parkinson outlined. “No 18-wheelers are allowed on the property, we have a lot of special gift items … we’re the king of the last minute gift. We’ve got all kinds of cool and really unique items for home decor, swimwear, sunglasses, anything you need to go down to the beach, a smattering of tackle and live bait, but also grills, sports memorabilia … just all kinds of stuff people may need when they’re out on the road or going on vacation.”

Not only is the chain customer-friendly, but Buc-ee’s is known for treating its employees well, too.

With pay well above the industry average starting from $14-$19 per hour, three weeks annual paid-vacation time and available 401ks, the company is able to attract better workers to help maintain its high standards. However, they also hold one more unique recruiting advantage: the chain publicly posts its salary ranges and benefits on large signage in every store, adding to their commitment to transparency and accountability.

For the Baldwin County location, Buc-ee’s reportedly hired about 200 employees from an applicant pool of 3,500. The staff will help keep Alabama’s largest convenience store open all hours, seven days per week.

“We wanted to get the best people who want to work,” Parkinson told Lagniappe. “It takes that level of staff to maintain the facility in the condition we want it to exceed customer expectations every time they come in.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Alabama country music festival moving location

Rock the South is moving this year, but fans of the country music festival in Cullman should not worry.

AL.com reports the festival is leaving its usual home in Heritage Park for a larger location about two miles (3.21 kilometers) away.

The site will expand from 15 acres (653400 square feet) to about 140 acres (60984 square feet), and will allow for camping, RV parking and more on-site parking, organizers said.

“We are forever thankful that the City of Cullman and Cullman City Park and Recreation allowed us to use Heritage Park for seven years and even more thankful we can continue our incredible relationship, just in a new location,” organizer Nathan Baugh, of 46 Entertainment, said in a press release.

Baugh and Shane Quick, of Premier Productions, own and produce the festival.

Rock the South has been working with engineering firms to develop the property, create a traffic plan for the event and address concerns about rain and drainage on site, organizers said.

More than 65,000 people are expected at this year’s event set for May 31-June 1.

The 2019 lineup will be released beginning Jan. 22.

Previous acts have included Eric Church, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Alan Jackson, Hank Williams Jr., Luke Bryan and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Rock the South started small in 2012, with a single-day lineup that featured Dierks Bentley, Kellie Pickler, Brent Cobb and Jon Pardi.

It has continued to grow over its seven-year history, presenting a variety of country pop, traditional country and Southern rock performers.

The event has also raised more than $500,000 for area charities during its tenure, organizers said last year.

Beneficiaries have included Cullman City Parks and Recreation, The Link of Cullman County and Cullman Caring for Kids.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

