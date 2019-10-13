Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama artist Lonnie Holley finds art in the discarded 1 hour ago / Faith and Culture
Breakthrough research led by Auburn University professor fuels new product that forecasts long-term drought 3 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer Power Poll after college football week seven 4 hours ago / Sports
Giant direction on a giant track: Buddy Baker’s route to wins at Talladega Superspeedway 5 hours ago / Sports
Southern Research to develop smart robots for next-gen nuclear reactors under DOE grant 6 hours ago / News
Alabama-Texas A&M postgame — Quick hits 17 hours ago / Sports
Fan-favorite Chase Elliott to lead field to the green flag at Talladega’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 18 hours ago / Sports
ULA’s Alabama-based RocketShip makes first delivery with new name 18 hours ago / News
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon touts Talladega ‘Transformation’ — ‘Means a lot’ to update facilities to compete with other sports 19 hours ago / Sports
Bama halftime update: Tagovailoa sets school record for most TD passes; Tide lead 24-13 20 hours ago / Sports
Alabama’s newest shopping experience mixes fun with innovation 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Is it payday for college athletes? 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama’s largest river cleanup celebrates 20 years 1 day ago / News
Troy University unveils clock honoring Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.’s 30 years as chancellor 1 day ago / News
Watch: The stunning last-second play that vaulted Mountain Brook to win over Hewitt-Trussville 1 day ago / Sports
NASCAR fans, drivers return to ‘transformed’ Talladega Superspeedway 1 day ago / Sports
Blessings in a Bag ensures schoolchildren have food for weekend 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Wheelchair-bound Stone bags gator at Eufaula 1 day ago / Outdoors
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 2 days ago / Sports
Watch: Rick Karle’s ‘The Road Ahead’ (Oct. 11, 2019) 2 days ago / Sports
5 hours ago

Giant direction on a giant track: Buddy Baker’s route to wins at Talladega Superspeedway

Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a series chronicling the creation and history of Talladega Superspeedway, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary during the Oct. 11-13 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend, featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Sugarlands Shine 250. Read about the track’s creation, its unusual design and highlights from the 1970s and 1980s. The venue this weekend will debut the culmination of the Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar, featuring the Talladega Garage Experience, where fans will be immersed into the sport like never before.

It was only fitting that Buddy Baker, who at 6 feet 6 inches tall was a giant of a man, would have success at NASCAR’s biggest, baddest track – Talladega Superspeedway.

Baker, known for his lead foot and running a car as hard as it could go, made his ’Dega debut in NASCAR’s premier series in 1970. He would pull off a sweep of victories in 1975 with car owner Bud Moore in the famous No. 15, then come back in spring ’76 with yet another triumph. His fourth and final win at Talladega came in 1980, driving the No. 28 “Gray Ghost” for car owner Harry Ranier. Toss in 15 top-five finishes – six of which were runner-up results – and he truly was one of the best in the business at Talladega.

As the track once known as Alabama International Motor Speedway celebrates its 50th anniversary, we look back to the thoughts of Baker, who died in 2015, on how to tackle the 2.66-mile venue. The following are excerpts and a graphic from a first-person story written by Baker that appeared in the 1970 summer Talladega souvenir program.

By Buddy Baker

Race tracks are a one-way street, and there’s only one way – one particular course – which is the fastest way around.

That’s what practice is all about. You drive that track, again and again, looking for that one fast way ’round. That means being high some places and driving low at others. You experiment a lot, and each driver develops his own line.

Those who qualify fastest not only have the faster cars, but they have found the best line. If I didn’t have a good line at Talladega, I’d never have made those over 200-mph runs.

The main effort is to make as straight a delivery into the corner as possible. But let’s make a trip around the steepest-banked (33 degrees) track in America … and the fastest track in the world. Come along.

Coming into the dogleg (Graphic A), you try to go as straight as possible. You stay near to the wall … as close as possible. The wind is usually crosswise, and on the wall is the only place to be.

Running close to the wall is safer. If anything happens, you hit the wall flat. You don’t build up momentum and then hit. I’ve been in a few walls, and catching them flat is the only way to go.

When I see my corner angle (B) I cut for it. I go as low as possible (C) because this is the quickest way. Also, you’re coming off the bank, going downhill here. And at Talladega, the bank in the turn is the same all the way up to the rail.

There are a series of bumps (D), and it’s very choppy in the second and third grooves. That’s another reason for staying low. If you scuff a tire at 200 mph, you cut at least a tenth of a second off of your speed.

You start letting the car (E) free out to the top of the race track, then tuck up over by the wall (F) on the other side of Turn 2.

Now we’re set for the backstretch. I put my shoulder against the door (G), hold my left arm stiff and get a straight line down the backstretch. I want the straightest line possible.

If I wander, I lose time. Most fans don’t realize that. They don’t realize how much time you lose when you come off your line to pass another car.

As I go down the back straight (H to I), I check all the gauges. You’ve had the biggest load on the car through the turn there, and you want to see just how things are going. You want to know that everything is all OK.

Then I check the oil pressure about 50 yards or so (J) before I go into the corner – but on the backstretch you check every gauge.

The perfect lap is the only way you can catch up. A caution flag may bunch up the field, or you may be able to luck out when you go through traffic, but the surest way to close ground is to turn that perfect lap. And then you hope the guy ahead got messed up somewhere. If he didn’t, just pray for a caution, or hope that your pit stop will be better than his.

Hope to see you at Talladega. Look for me in Cotton Owens’ red Daytona with the big orange No. 6. With a little bit of luck, maybe I’ll win it this time. Sure hope so.

In the third NASCAR premier series race held at Talladega Superspeedway, Baker would finish fifth behind winner Pete Hamilton.

The tradition continues at the Palace of Speed this weekend. For ticket information and to learn more about the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

1 hour ago

Alabama artist Lonnie Holley finds art in the discarded

Lonnie Holley sees things. Standing in a dirt lot in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, he spied a piece of rusty metal, a bit of blue string, a broken yellow broom handle, a plastic spoon.

“If you don’t mind, would you step away from the camera and get me that rottening piece of tin right there,” he directed. “Now get me that blue piece of thing while you’re at it. Beautiful. Just like that.”

Holley has an intuitive vision for how each piece will fit together and it extends beyond the strewn-about items. From the helicopter flying overhead to the utility pole at the edge of the lot leaning under the weight of a gaggle of wires, a bright pink wall to the right, and a garbage truck rumbling by. Each instance provides Holley with a chance to weave a parable about interconnectedness. Each piece of “garbage” will be salvaged and transformed.

1125
Keep reading 1125 WORDS

“The reason why I choose to use some things is from the strength of the objects themselves,” he said. “It’s something that has to have something going on for it. For something that’s a piece of trash or garbage and you get it and you fall in love with it because it’s a new idea.”

Lonnie Holley creates permanent art out of cast-off materials from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Lonnie Bradley Holley Sr. is an artist, musician, filmmaker and educator. He grew up in Birmingham, one of 27 children in his family, during the Jim Crow era. He began making art in 1979 after his niece and nephew died in a house fire. His sister couldn’t afford to buy grave markers, so he took some cast-off sandstone from the nearby steel foundry and carved tombstones out of that material. Not only did that make her happy, but he found that process to be very cathartic. He continued creating sandstone carvings and began making sculptures and assemblages out of other found objects.

“He was making art generally about things that he saw happening in the world,” said Matt Arnett, Holley’s manager. “Eventually that stuff found its way into museums, and people started recognizing its importance.”

That includes a groundbreaking exhibition, “More Than Land or Sky: Art from Appalachia,” at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American Art in 1981.

“Artists like Lonnie came of age during the civil rights movement, were heavily inspired by that movement and they had something to say, too,” Arnett said. “They were inspired by the civil rights movement to come out and start making work. The consequences of having your thoughts and ideas be known, it could be fatal.”

Holley is part of a wave of self-taught Alabama artists that includes Thornton Dial, Joe Minter and others, most of whom were collected and championed by Arnett’s father, William Arnett, founder of the Souls Grown Deep Foundation that gifted a large number of works to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2014. Those works were in a 2018 Met exhibition called “History Refused to Die.”

“It was a slow process,” Arnett said. “It’s not until recently that Lonnie’s work has been entering the most esteemed art museums in the world.”

His pieces are now in permanent collections of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Met and others.

“I didn’t understand that, just being a simple African-American, self-taught, never having a proper education, could come into an art world like this now,” Holley said. “Think about my works being in the Smithsonian within four months after I start creating. And now my works are on a permanent exhibition at the United Nations. On a permanent exhibition in the Smithsonian.”

Holley continued to make art at his family’s homestead in Birmingham for many years, eventually turning the area into a large art environment. That was bulldozed by the city in 1997 to make way for airport expansion. He moved to nearby Harpersville for a while before relocating to Atlanta in 2010.

A few years after making those first tombstones, Holley found an old Casio keyboard in a Goodwill shop in Birmingham and started making music. “He did that privately,” Arnett said. “He didn’t expect that anyone would hear his music. If you were lucky enough to show up at his house when he was making art and he had the keyboard out, you might have heard it.”

At age 62, when most folks are starting to think about retirement, Holley began releasing recorded music commercially, first through the Atlanta-based Dust-to-Digital, and more recently via hipster label Jagjaguwar. “I started going into the studio very late in life,” he said with a smile. “But I had been singing and moaning and groaning like my grandmama and granddaddy and them, and I think their mama and granddaddy and them did the same thing.”

The New York Times calls his music haunting and unclassifiable. The New Yorker uses words like melange and shamanistic. NPR says droney and nocturnal.

“I think the music I make now is just like my art; it’s a lesson, it’s all a lesson,” he said. “I’ve been telling everybody ever since I got on the music scene or went into a studio, I sung about it, how my music and my art is like Siamese twins. They’re oneness, coming from the same brain.”

“He says often, ‘I didn’t come here to make you dance. You might not like everything I’m here to tell you,’” said Arnett. “There’s not anybody else like him.”

Holley’s performances are heavy on improvisation, which means you’ll never see the same exact thing twice. His unique sound and its immersive experience has gotten the attention not just of the top-tier music critics, but also of wildly popular indie musicians like Animal Collective, Deerhunter and Bon Iver, and he’s performed or toured with each.

While Holley’s sound can be dreamy and avant-garde, his lyrical themes often have a heavy socio-political bent. Holley’s “Mith” album includes tracks like “I’m A Suspect” and “I Snuck Off the Slave Ship.”

“His message has been consistent for the three decades that he’s been making music,” Arnett said. “It’s just taken the rest of the world that long to catch up with the ideas of what he’s trying to teach us about ourselves and our country and the environment.”

“Mith” just celebrated its 1-year anniversary. Holley has spent much of that time on the road.

In a recent Facebook post he wrote, “I’ve been to a lot of islands this year, and that will continue. Australia, Tasmania, Aoteoroa/New Zealand’s North and South Islands, the UK, and just yesterday, Horn Island. Coming up later this summer will be Madeira Island and Sardinia.”

Holley is playing shows around the U.S. for most of the rest of 2019, including a recent gig at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans, where he will unveil a new sculpture.

Holley added the title of director to his resume last year. His short film, “I Snuck Off the Slave Ship,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Named for the song from the “Mith” album, the film is described as “an assemblage of Holley’s encounters with the slave ship ‘America’ and a testament to imagination as resistance.”

Next year will finally see the release of “Thumbs Up for Mother Universe: The Lonnie Holley Story,” the full-length documentary by Director George King that has been germinating for more than 20 years.

“I always was more like a planter, the one that puts the seeds in the ground and give them time to grow and teach somebody how to harvest from that,” Holley said. “So, with that kind of message as an artist, that’s what I go out into the world and work with.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
3 hours ago

Breakthrough research led by Auburn University professor fuels new product that forecasts long-term drought

Recently published climate research led by Sanjiv Kumar, a professor in Auburn University’s School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, has already provided the basis of a pioneering new outlook product that is capable of forecasting drought.

Kumar and his team published their findings in the May issue of the Journal of Climate Science.

In August, the Massachusetts-based Climate Impact Company introduced an innovative new forecasting product developed based on that research. An article and accompanying chart on the company’s website now exhibits the most likely dry or drought-prone areas in North America for meteorological autumn, or September, October and November. The article cites the soil reemergence process as its source, breaking down the science behind it.

415
Keep reading 415 WORDS

“It is striking to see the speed at which basic climate science research can deliver a practical solution nationally and internationally — in this case, less than four months,” said Kumar, who leads Auburn University’s Climate, Water and Society, or CWS, Lab in the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences. “This development highlights the way in which basic climate research can fuel practical solutions worldwide.”

The researchers based their pivotal findings on a process called soil reemergence. The idea is that the memory of the land lies not just at its surface, but also beneath its surface; because of that, it can serve as a predictor of future water availability.

The Climate Impact Company, a meteorological and climate consulting organization that aims to change the way industry looks at the impact of weather and climate, is using a combination of deep- and shallow-layer soil moisture deficits as the basis of its new drought outlook product.

The collaborative research included Kumar’s work at Auburn along with Matt Newman of the Boulder, Colorado-based NOAA Earth System Research Laboratory, or ESRL, and his colleagues Yan Wang and Ben Livneh, also at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Kumar, who joined the Auburn faculty in 2017, began working on the project in 2016, when he was a National Research Council associate at NOAA ESRL in Boulder.

Puneet Srivastava, director of the Auburn University Water Resources Centerand an expert in water resources and climate variability problems, said Kumar and team were the first to challenge the conventional thinking that root-zone moisture anomalies last only a few months.

“They are demonstrating that greater memory, in the order of several months to over a year, in soil moisture anomalies exist in the layer immediately below the root zone, which has potential to enhance interannual-to-decadal variability in droughts,” said Srivastava, who was not involved in the study.

School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences Dean Janaki Alavalapati said the rapid development of a forecast product based on Kumar’s research affirms that the findings will significantly affect climate science in the years to come.

“The findings that Dr. Kumar and his team have made in this research represent a major breakthrough in terms of the role of the land in climate predictability science,” Alavalapati said. “This could result in substantially improved predictability of drought, which could positively impact the lives of people affected by drought each year and affect the decisions of natural resource managers and policymakers.”

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
4 hours ago

Yellowhammer Power Poll after college football week seven

With week seven of the college football season in the books, here are the top five teams in the Yellowhammer Power Poll:

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

1

Show less
6 hours ago

Southern Research to develop smart robots for next-gen nuclear reactors under DOE grant

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a team led by Southern Research a $2.8 million grant to develop smart maintenance robots that will work autonomously in the challenging conditions inside next-generation nuclear reactors.

The team working on the project, funded by DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to train the robots to complete maintenance tasks at a future molten salt reactor (MSR) large component test facility.

Autonomous maintenance is seen as an enabling capability to making MSR technology economically viable as a safe, carbon-free energy source, according to Robert Amaro, Ph.D., a mechanical engineer and advanced manufacturing specialist at Southern Research’s Engineering division.

653
Keep reading 653 WORDS

“The MSR technology is very promising because of its inherent safety, but the high-temperature, high-radiation environment makes it necessary to remotely maintain the reactor. Training robots to perform maintenance tasks is a key capability in the development of these reactors,” Amaro said.

As the project’s program manager, Amaro will prepare the robots for their mission, but what is unusual about this project is that the robots will be trained in a virtual environment, using machine learning to execute a range of routine maintenance tasks. The operator would provide high-level guidance to the smart robots but would not have to direct each specific task they perform in the MSR, Amaro said.

The success of this project promises to significantly advance future nuclear power generation.

On the project, Southern Research has partnered with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the creator of the original MSR technology; PaR Systems, a leading manufacturer of automation and robotic technology used in nuclear facilities; Intuitive Research and Technology Corp., which specializes in 3-D virtual training environments; DEFT Dynamics, an innovative small business developing real-time feedback for robots and manipulators; and Southern Company, a leading energy company based in Atlanta and the parent of Alabama Power.

The project supports a proposed concept being explored by Southern Company Research and Development (R&D) to develop a molten salt large component test facility in conjunction with its efforts to advance Generation IV nuclear energy systems. Southern Company and TerraPower, a nuclear startup founded by Bill Gates, received funding in 2016 as part of an ongoing effort to develop a Molten Chloride Fast Reactor that uses liquid salts as both a coolant and fuel.

Southern Company will assist the Southern Research team by providing 3-D modeling of the future test facility to help the robot training efforts. It will also provide oversight to ensure the technology developed by Southern Research is applicable to MSR technology.

“Southern Research has put together a strong technical team for this project, and this is a great opportunity for the organization to become part of a large, collaborative, industry-leading effort to develop next-generation nuclear power for the clean, safe, reliable and affordable generation of electricity,” said Nick Irvin, Southern Company director of research strategy, next-generation nuclear and crosscutting R&D.

Though MSR technology has never been commercialized, it was first developed as an experiment at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the 1960s. Now, almost 60 years later, the technology is seen by many as an energy system for the future.

Interest has been rekindled in MSR technology because it offers a zero-carbon energy resource that operates at high temperatures and low pressure using a nonreactive coolant. And these reactors are capable of being designed and scaled for both small- and large-scale deployments.

Collaborations

For Birmingham-based Southern Research, the project is groundbreaking in a number of ways, said Corey Tyree, Ph.D., senior director of Southern Research’s Energy and Environment division. It’s the organization’s first large-scale nuclear project and the first time it’s been funded by ARPA-E, a government agency that typically funds higher-risk projects that have a greater impact and a higher reward in the energy sector.

For Southern Research, it also represents the first major collaboration between its Engineering and Energy & Environment divisions on a project of this magnitude, he added.

“This is an exciting project because it moves us into some new directions,” Tyree said. “The work leverages our knowledge base in materials, energy and environment, while also moving us into new technical areas like automation, robotics and virtual environment training by partnering with other world leaders in these areas.”

Both Amaro and Tyree agree that the development of this autonomous robot technology can better position Southern Research for new industrial partnerships looking for applications in advanced manufacturing as well as applications supporting the nation’s space program, where a similar skill set may be required to perform complex tasks in hostile environments.

This story originally appeared on Southern Research’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
17 hours ago

Alabama-Texas A&M postgame — Quick hits

In front of a near record crowd in College Station, Texas, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide dispensed with the No. 24 Aggies of Texas A&M, 47-28. The machine that is Alabama’s offense continued to roll. Here are a few of quick takeaways in the immediate aftermath of the win:

507
Keep reading 507 WORDS

The Alabama Crimson Tide continues to redefine what a ball control offense looks like. Beginning with the Tide’s first offensive possession, the game never felt in doubt. That’s what happens when you have a quarterback and an offensive unit in nearly perfect sync. Ball control has forever meant squeezing the air out of the ball with a strong running game and owning time of possession. Leading comfortably at halftime 24-13, Alabama’s time of possession was only 12:29, compared to 17:31 for Texas A&M, with 37 yards rushing. Yet, throughout the entire game, A&M had no answer for Alabama’s precision passing game.

Hello, Terrell Lewis. Speaking of not having any answers, A&M had none for Lewis. The Crimson Tide pass rush showed up today. And Lewis was the most active of the bunch. He finished the game with two sacks and was constantly in the backfield, including two more quarterback hurries.

Jaylen Waddle earned every one of his 176 all-purpose yards. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s approach to controlling the ball through the passing game (see above) was seen on the first touchdown to Jaylen Waddle. On 3rd and 7, Alabama went 5-wide and hit Waddle on a high percentage wide receiver screen that Waddle took to the endzone. In addition to his touchdown reception, he had 128 yards on punt returns – each time threatening to score.

The schedule sets up well for the Crimson Tide. With its next two opponents at home and each in the middle of dreadful seasons, Alabama should be in pretty good shape coming off its bye week to face LSU. Tennessee limps into the third week of October with a 2-4 record and a season of turmoil beginning with its opening week loss to Georgia State. Arkansas, the Tide’s opponent the following week, currently holds a 2-3 record and remains winless in the SEC.

Nitpicks. There were a couple of busts in the secondary as a result of defensive backs not being disciplined with their eyes. One of those busts resulted in an A&M touchdown reception to the tight end. And of course, there’s the field goal kicking. Joseph Bulovas had two made tries doink off the goal post and another which was blocked.

Texas A&M still has not established its identity under Jimbo Fisher. There has been a fair amount of talk that 2020 will set up to be A&M’s breakthrough year under Jimbo Fisher. Maybe. But a season and a half into his tenure there we still do not have a good sense of how his program is going to fit into the pecking order of the SEC West. Fisher is a proven top-tier coach in college football. However, expectations are different when you sign a $75 million guaranteed contract. Quarterback Kellen Mond seems to have hit his ceiling. That’s not a great sign for Mond who has suffered from inconsistency. It’s also not a good sign for Fisher’s 2020 plan given that Mond returns next year for one more season of eligibility. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is now 18-0 against his former assistants.

Show less