2 hours ago

Georgia high court justice headed to federal appeals court for AL, GA and FL.

The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Georgia Supreme Court justice to serve on a federal appeals court.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Justice Britt Grant to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court hears appeals from federal courts in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Grant to serve on Georgia’s highest court in January 2017.

She previously was solicitor general in the state attorney general’s office.

She worked in Deal’s congressional office after college and also worked in the White House under President George W. Bush.

After law school, Grant worked as a law clerk for Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Kavanaugh has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
41 mins ago

Birmingham student is one of five National Student Poets

Five teenagers have been selected National Student Poets, a program that will have them serve as ambassadors at everything from literary readings to community service.

Daniel Blokh of Birmingham, Alabama, was named one of the five. The other students cited Wednesday were Darius Atefat-Peckham of Interlochen, Michigan, Ariana Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexandra Contreras-Montesano from Burlington, Vermont, and Heather Laurel Jensen of Mesa, Arizona.

National Student Poets, founded in 2011, is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. Each poet will receive a $5,000 “academic award.”

Applicants were 10th and 11th graders who had received top honors in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

“Throughout the year, the poets will serve as literary ambassadors and will share their passion for poetry and the literary arts with their communities and at libraries and museums throughout their regions,” the program’s coordinators announced Wednesday.

“This will be done through service projects, workshops, and public readings.”

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will help preside over an Aug. 30 ceremony with the poets at the Library of Congress. The students, chosen from thousands of applicants, also will meet privately with U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith.

“The National Student Poets are representatives of language at its best: seeking discovery, forging new modes of meaning, singing the particular music of this very moment,” Smith said in a statement.

“They remind us how much poetry continues to matter, and how much we need what poetry fosters, which is care, belief, courage and empathy.”
2 hours ago

WATCH: Anti-gun protesters gather at the Alabama State House

A group of Alabama protesters showed up at the Alabama State House Wednesday in Montgomery to voice their disdain for the National Rifle Association (NRA).

In the video sent to Yellowhammer News, protesters can be heard chanting, “The NRA has got to go.”

Democratic congressional hopeful Tabitha Isner tweeted Wednesday that she was at the Alabama State House as students, joined by a mix of older people, pushing for common sense gun reform.

Isner also said protesters were not allowed inside the state house.

4 hours ago

Montgomery man charged with soliciting a young girl online

An Alabama man is accused of soliciting a 14-year-old girl for sexual favors online.

Capt. Trent Beasley with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets that 21-year-old Noah Zachary Bracaloni was arrested Monday on a charge of electronic solicitation of a child.

Beasley says Bracaloni didn’t know the child before he started talking to her on the internet.

Beasley says the case was reported by law enforcement officials in another state who were conducting a similar investigation.

A Montgomery County jury had indicted Bracaloni in June. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

He’s being held on bail set at $10,000.
4 hours ago

Before the City of Mobile gives the University of South Alabama $10 million for a stadium, a few questions…

It took 46 years for varsity football to become a reality at Mobile’s University of South Alabama.

For many of those years, from the institution’s founding in 1963 up until the kickoff of its first varsity football game in 2009, the school’s leadership treated not having football like it was a badge of honor.

In college football-rich Alabama, the University of South Alabama was different than the others. It would be known for Coach Eddie Stanky’s baseball success, and the occasional “Peanut Butter & Jelly” type run in college basketball’s NCAA tournament as a mid-major program.

For decades, USA’s hierarchy resisted overtures for varsity football. And every so often, the school would commission a blue-ribbon panel to deliberate about the feasibility of college football at the University of South Alabama. Then it would determine the proper course of action was for USA to drag its feet more on football.

I remember. I was there for some of this — both as a University of South Alabama student and resident of Mobile.

Some of that may have had to do with the late Mayer Mitchell. As a member of the school’s Board of Trustees, Mitchell had a prominent role within the leadership of this institution.

He died in 2007 but did a lot for the University of South Alabama. He gave copious amounts of money to the school, and his name is on the university’s iconic Mitchell Center and its Mitchell Cancer Institute.

He was also, however, a big backer of the University of Alabama’s football program. Mitchell, known as “Bubba” in the University of Alabama world, was friends with legendary Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

With dual allegiances to Alabama and South Alabama, Mitchell probably was not in a hurry to see the University of South Alabama have an NCAA Division I football program.

The politics of public education and college football are as dog-eat-dog as real politics in the state of Alabama.

Case in point: The UAB on-and-off again football debacle.

Mitchell’s presence and loyalty to Tuscaloosa are perhaps why it took so long for South Alabama to get football.

Given there was no rush for the University of South Alabama to start a football program, it is ironic to see the institution’s urgent need for an on-campus stadium.

Since launching the program, the University of South Alabama has been using Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The stadium opened in 1948 and has been a fixture in Mobile, serving as the site of the annual Senior Bowl and the city’s yearly revolving-sponsor bowl game.

It was also the site of two pre-presidential appearances from Donald Trump, the first of which, in 2015, showed that Trump was a legitimate contender for the Republican presidential nomination.

South Alabama and its fans have soured on Ladd-Peebles Stadium in recent years. It’s an aging facility and is on the other side of town from the University of South Alabama. Therefore, it makes sense for that university to want its own on-campus facility.

However, the school is also seeking financial help from the City of Mobile to build it.

In case you haven’t been following this mini-drama taking place in Alabama’s port city, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has proposed retiring Ladd-Peebles Stadium, or possibly converting it to a high school football-only facility given the cost to renovate. According to Mayor Stimpson, the cost would be significantly more than just going in with the University of South Alabama and starting from scratch in West Mobile.

This proposal also includes moving the Senior Bowl and the city’s bowl game to this proposed new stadium.

Therefore, the mayor has lobbied his city council to commit $10 million over 20 years for USA’s $70-million-plus stadium project.

Mobile’s city council has been reluctant to agree to this proposal despite the rush to get this funding secured, as evidenced by Stimpson’s remark’s to the council earlier on Tuesday.

“Windows of opportunity close,” Stimpson said according to a report from Alabama Media Group’s Lawrence Specker. “The one with USA will close, and we need to ask, are we going to be on the inside or the outside.”

For those unfamiliar with the geography of Mobile, it’s not balkanized like Birmingham and it’s surrounding communities are. It spreads from the Mobile Bay on the east side and comes within eight miles of the Alabama-Mississippi State Line on its west side.

Right down the middle is Interstate 65, which is thought of as the dividing line between Mobile and West Mobile for some. For Mobilians, there’s an almost tribal instinct as to which side of town you dwell, and going beyond that Airport Blvd. and I-65 intersection is seen as a special trip by those living on either side of it.

My first question for the town elders of Mobile: Do we think people downtown, midtown, etc. will make a trip to West Mobile to see the University of South Alabama Jaguars take on the Texas State Bobcats? In actuality, it might not be that far. But the location could be a deterrent for those who would be giving up watching Auburn or Alabama in front of their TV in their homes on a Saturday afternoon.

Next question: Is this stadium project thought to be a way to spur economic development in this part of Mobile? I would consider what happens when that is a motivating force behind these big construction projects.

One example — making Mobile’s Airport out at Bates Field on the edge of town.

The value of the real estate along Airport Blvd. beyond I-65 did increase from the airport being there and not downtown. But after a few decades of a 13-mile inconvenience from downtown, there is a serious effort underway to move Mobile’s primary airport back downtown.

Add to that the fate of Hank Aaron Stadium. The team currently known as the Bay Bears are headed north to Madison County. The loss of minor league baseball in Mobile has some questioning if Hank Aaron Stadium, located at the intersection of Government Blvd. and I-65, should have been built closer to Mobile’s downtown.

Also: Am I the only one who thinks it is perverse for this to be the University of South Alabama’s primary focus? Some city council meetings as of late have turned into miniature pep rallies for the Jaguars, given the school has encouraged a show of support at meetings. Students and boosters have come to meetings wearing the USA “South in Your Mouth” gear.

Every other year, the University of South Alabama is instituting some fee or tuition increase.

The university’s belligerent endowment, the University of South Alabama Foundation, scoffed at the suggestion of contributing to a new stadium. (The relationship between USA and its endowment is a soap opera that warrants its own column someday.)

Lastly, why is there a lack of nostalgia for Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the people pushing the USA on-campus option? It’s a stadium that has hosted football games for Alabama, Auburn and Southern Miss over the years. Perhaps it has seen better days, but there is something to say about a historic city like Mobile having an iconic historical stadium.

One might think Mobile would have learned its lesson of completely abandoning historic for modern after building the monstrosity known as Government Plaza downtown. The failed spaceship look plagued with leaks doesn’t really scream 316-year-old city.

It is entirely legitimate to question the wisdom of the City of Mobile going in with $10 million of taxpayer money on an on-campus stadium, given all the other ailments of which the city is suffering. Opposing it doesn’t make you a troglodyte thwarting progress.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University (and the University of South Alabama) and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

5 hours ago

7 Things: No collusion in Manafort trial, President Trump continues to say collusion is not a crime — but the media lies about that, Alabama Democrat Walt Maddox’s pro-gun ploy blows up, and more …

7. Results of the tax cuts are being felt on every level. More cuts are being suggested, including some using executive power

— 90 percent of Americans are receiving more take-home pay today than before the tax cuts, More employers are announcing benefit increases for employers.

— Trump and lawmakers continue to talk about making the tax cuts permanent, and now the treasury is considering a rule change that will cut capital gains tax for investors.

6. Russian Facebook pages are still attempting to sow discord in America. They aren’t being positive about Trump

— Facebook has discovered and deleted multiple pages with Russian origins that were pushing divisive social issues.

— The pages included “Resisters,” “Black Elevation,” and “Mindful Thinking,” and are pushing the “#AbolishICE” movement.

5. Birmingham could be staring down an $8.7 million dollar fine for blocking off a Confederate memorial

— The city of Birmingham continues to rack up a stupid $25,000 fine for every day the mayor of the city orders a monument in the city covered up by a black box on the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Linn Park.

— The state of Alabama’s law is pretty clear. You can not remove or alter a monument over 40 years old without the approval of the Committee on Alabama Monument Preservation.

4. Alabama Republicans running statewide have a double-digit lead, which is some good news for Democrats because the candidate at the top of the ticket is polling at about 40 percent

— A recent poll by Cygnal, a Montgomery-based research firm, shows that state-wide Democrats are all polling as well as generic Democrats. This places all the candidates for governor, lt. governor, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state, in the low 40s.

— While this is not good news by any stretch of the imagination, Walt Maddox is up from a previous poll that had him at 28 points, but this probably will still not scare Governor Kay Ivey into a debate.

3. Democrat candidate Walt Maddox’s stated support for the Second Amendment is “deception on steroids

— Previous answers to an NRA questionnaire are coming to light amid Maddox’s campaign putting out statements about his support of the Second Amendment after he was named a “Gun Sense” candidate by gun control organization “Moms Demand Action”.

— Maddox addressed proposed changes to the Second Amendment if he has a good reason, saying, “[L]et me make my position clear. I will never favor taking any existing constitutional right away from any American unless we, as a people, come to the conclusion that restraint of some rights helps ensure the pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by all.”

2. Trump tweets that there is no collusion. Media pretends this is a strategy change, but it is not

— Trump tweeted two things that matter. He said, “Collusion is not a crime,” and, “there was No collusion.” Media seems fixated on a statement he has made numerous times, and is ignoring the second part of the tweet to make it appear like Trump is worried about collusion being discovered.

— All this nonsense is exactly why the RNC called out the media today, declaring the media is a bigger adversary to them than Democrats are.

1. The first trial in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation gets underway. Collusion is not included in the trial and Manafort says “no way” he flips

— The first day of Paul Manafort’s trial is full of news of his lavish lifestyle, including an ostrich feather coat, and they laid out how he set up shell companies off-shore, received millions of dollars of Ukrainian money to avoid taxes. None of this took place during the Trump campaign.

— When asked if he will consider “flipping,” his lawyer said “No,” which may mean there is no there-there on Russian and, in fact, a prosecutor told a judge that he doesn’t “anticipate that a government witness will utter the word ‘Russia.'”

