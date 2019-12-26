Gary Palmer: Pelosi won’t send articles of impeachment to Senate ‘until she is sure there is a rigged process’
It has been a week since the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives have passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has not yet formally transferred them to the U.S. Senate for trial.
Pelosi claims she will not do so until the GOP-led Senate promises a “fair” impeachment trial. However, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) says he suspects other motivations for Pelosi’s inaction.
Palmer told Birmingham radio Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show” that he believed Pelosi wanted promises of a “rigged process.”
“She says that she will not send the articles of impeachment over until she is sure that there will be a fair process,” Palmer said. “What she is really saying is, ‘Until she is sure there is a rigged process.’ The whole process in the House was rigged. I spoke on the floor and it got under Adam Schiff’s skin a little bit when I pointed out a lot of what they did was in secret, he didn’t like that. But it was in secret.”
“There’s testimony from witnesses that they declared classified so you and I and the rest of the country couldn’t see that, couldn’t hear what they were saying,” he continued. “When we get the majority back, I want all that declassified. I want people to know what really happened. They made up this whole idea of an abuse of power. It is not a crime. And the Constitution requires high crimes and misdemeanors. And it is not a crime. And this obstruction of Congress — we used to call that executive privilege.”
Palmer recounted efforts by the then-Republican-led House of Representatives to investigate the so-called Fast and Furious scandal and alleged abuses by the IRS regarding the tax statuses of conservatives groups, and how the Obama administration used “executive privilege” to stymy those efforts. He noted the different standard that applies to Trump.
“When this president does it, that’s obstruction of Congress,” Palmer added. “That’s made up.”
