4 hours ago

Galleria shooting protest organizer encourages ‘celebratory gunfire’ in Hoover, but not Birmingham

Late Monday, Galleria shooting protest organizer Carlos Chaverst, Jr. made an ill-advised statement by declaring “celebratory gunfire” was allowed in Hoover city limits.

Chaverst, who has of late been a regular at the Hoover City Jail and was recently banned from the Riverchase Galleria, made the “announcement” on his Facebook page.

In the announcement, he said it was allowed by the Hoover Police Department and Hoover city administrator Allan Rice. However, he also discouraged the shooting in the nearby Birmingham city limits.

ANNOUNCEMENT: the City of Hoover said you are allowed to bring your guns and shoot within their city limits. Anywhere. It has been authorized by the Hoover (AL) Police Department and the City Administrator Allan Rice. Celebratory gunfire is allowed!

Please DO NOT shoot guns within Birmingham City limits. All shooting is to be directed towards and in the city of Hoover! #HappyNewYear

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns a bullet fired into the air from celebratory gunfire can return to the ground at speeds exceeding 200 feet per second, “a sufficient force to penetrate the human skull and cause serious injury or death.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

2 hours ago

Nancy Goodman is an Alabama Maker creating quilted works of art

Nancy Goodman Quilted Art (Mobile)

The Maker: Nancy Goodman

This is not your grandma’s quilting.

When you hear that Nancy Goodman makes quilted art, you’re probably apt to think, “Oh, my grandmother used to do quilts.”

But odds are Mawmaw never did anything like this.

Goodman used to make traditional quilts, and she knows the difference between making something that looks pretty and is functional versus something worthy of hanging on a wall.

“That’s a joke around the quilting world,” she said. “If you say you make quilts or if you say you make art quilts, the next word out of the person’s mouth is, ‘My grandmother …’ but what we do isn’t really the same thing. It requires a high technical ability and a lot of imagination. Some traditional quilts meet those criteria but most of them don’t. They’re pretty in their own way.”

Goodman started quilting about four decades ago and only made traditional quilts for the first dozen years.

“I took one class when I started,” she said. “I’ve taken other workshops along the way.”

For many years, doing traditional quilts one square at a time held her interest.

“When I first started quilting, every block I made would be a surprise,” she said. “I would do the final ironing and go, ‘Ooh! Wow! That’s pretty.’ But I lost that feeling and I got it back when I started working on art quilts.”

The stitch work and the creativity of art quilting are what keeps it exciting for Goodman.

“It’s the same skills that you use for traditional quilting but traditional quilting uses established patterns and art quilting does not,” Goodman said. “Each one is unique. You won’t see any two that look much the same.”

Goodman said she usually has a vague plan about what she wants to create, and will even scribble the basic concept onto a small piece of paper.

“The rest, I just wing it,” she said.

Her larger quilts can take a few months to complete.

“I like to work big, because big quilts just have more impact than small quilts,” she said. “The small quilts are what sell.”

While people see the colors and the patterns or the subject matter, the real art is in the quilting and the stitching.

“Something people don’t always understand about quilts is the quilting part,” Goodman said. “A quilt by definition is three layers that are stitched in an overall pattern to bond them together.”

Stitching on quilts was originally used to hold cotton in the center in place to keep it from settling after washing. For art quilts, the stitching work is very much a part of the artistic expression.

“That is the lion’s part of the work,” Goodman said. “I estimate I spend 60 to 80 hours quilting on a major quilt. When you get up close, it adds a whole other dimension to the art.”

She creates large quilts that she will sell, but the main reason she makes them is to enter them into national shows. Her life’s ambition is to get a quilt entered into Quilt National, which is held every other year. Only about 10 percent of the quilts submitted make it into the show.

Goodman sells her stuff from her shop in the  Central Arts Collective in Mobile’s Central Presbyterian Church on Dauphin Street. Former school classrooms have been converted into studios with low rent for artists. She also sells through her Etsy shop online.

“I have done many experiments and they’re not all completely successful but they all go on Etsy because you never know what someone is going to like,” Goodman said.

She used to do arts and crafts shows but found they weren’t the best outlets for her art form.

“People mostly came by and said how pretty it was and then they didn’t buy anything,” Goodman said. “So, I quit doing that after a while.”

Goodman keeps up on the latest techniques and hones her craft through workshops. The Azalea City Quilters Guild in Mobile offers workshops.

Goodman was fortunate to participate in a workshop in Ohio with Nancy Crow, a renowned quilting artist.

Though she does still do some work by hand, most of Goodman’s stitching is done using a large machine that takes up one-third of her workshop.

Even as the tools change, Goodman said the goal is to always produce a beautiful piece of art. As with all art, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

“I used to tell my students that the only quilt that was ugly was the one that wasn’t finished,” she said. “But I’ve changed my mind. I think there are some really ugly quilts out there now.”

Nancy Goodman Quilted Art

The product: Quilted art pieces suitable for hanging.

Take home: A piece called “Farm Girl Vintage Quilt,” which is Goodman’s artistic take on a traditional Southern quilt ($500).

Nancy Goodman’s creations can be found at her Etsy shop online or at her shop at the Central Arts Collective at 1260 Dauphin St. in downtown Mobile.

19 hours ago

Marshall: A personal New Year’s message

My fellow Alabamians, for many of us 2018 has been a year of hardship, of pain and loss. Our state as a whole has had its challenges, too. We’ve seen headlines of lives shattered by addiction, crime and violence. We’ve seen families torn apart and communities at odds. I am sure that I am not alone in my eagerness for a new year and a new chapter. Yet, as I reflect on the past year, I recognize that a year of hardship has brought to light some new perspectives that I want to carry into 2019. I share them with you in hopes that, as a state, we can look back over the coming year and say that we did our best to make Alabama a better place to live.

In 2019, I want to be kinder than I would normally be because, as the saying goes, everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle. As everyone now knows, my family was fighting a quiet battle for many years. The conversations that I’ve had with families across the state have opened my eyes to the fact that we were not alone in that. You really never know what burdens people are carrying and how your words can build them up or tear them down. I read something by Stephen Covey recently that resonated with me. He said, “Seek first to understand, then to be understood.” How different would our interactions with others be if we kept this in mind? In the New Year, I want to be more compassionate and patient with people I meet who may not be as easy to understand.

In 2019, I want to be more forgiving. If I have learned anything over the past year, it’s that life is too short to carry around anger and bitterness. And unforgiveness is a heavy load to carry. As evidenced by the local news around our state, the determination to settle a score has repeatedly resulted in the loss of life in some communities. Forgiveness doesn’t mean that the wrong done to us was right, and it often doesn’t come with an apology from the person or people who hurt us, but it frees us to focus on what is ahead rather than what is behind.

In 2019, I want to invest more in people. Admittedly, before I became attorney general, I was able to give more of my time to a variety of philanthropies — one of which remains very close to my heart, mentoring at-risk youth. Although my involvement may have to look a little different now, I want to make time to stay involved. The truth is, if we are tired of high crime rates and bad neighborhoods, then we have to be willing to play a small part in the solution. Alabama is blessed with numerous non-profits organized to serve children and teenagers who are statistically more likely to end up in prison. Find one in your area and get involved. Everyone can’t commit to mentoring, but studies show that simple hospitality, even just sharing a meal, can make a difference in the life of an at-risk youth. The first step is believing that you can have an impact.

Despite the difficulties of the past year, it was a great honor to be elected to serve as your attorney general. I appreciate your confidence in me and your support, even in the midst of some of my darkest days. I pray God’s blessings upon you and your families.

Happy New Year!

Steve Marshall is the Alabama attorney general

19 hours ago

Brooks: How much ‘American blood’ on will be on hands of Pelosi, Schumer until they help with border security?

On Sunday, GOP Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) joined Dale Jackson on Yellowhammer News’ “Guerrilla Politics” to weigh in on the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Brooks slammed Democratic leadership, suggesting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have “American blood” on their hands for their unwillingness to cooperate with President Donald Trump and the Republicans on border security.

“It is a very tough position that the Democrats have put us in. On the one hand, you have got thousands of Americans who are dead each year because of the Democrats’ refusal to secure the border,” Brooks told Jackson. “Those Americans are dying, either because they have been murdered by illegal aliens, vehicular homicides by illegal aliens or the illegal narcotics that are shipped into the country by illegal aliens and their drug cartels with the drug overdoses that are in the tens of thousands of lost American lives per year.”

[Brooks’ remarks begin around the 16:00 mark]

Guerrilla Politics -12-30-18

VIDEO: Shutdown goes on, disinformation campaign in the Alabama U.S. Senate race draws the AG's attention, best/worst of 2018 and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Brooks then questioned how much blood it would take for the Democrats to end the charade of protecting illegal aliens and assist Trump and the GOP with border security.

“So, the question is going to be how much blood, American blood, do you have to have on the hands of the Democrats leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer before they will help us with border security? Or is their craving for power such that they are willing to accept the loss of American lives?” he asked.

Brooks later added, “The American people ought to be infuriated about it.”

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) joined CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday and said the shutdown made lawmakers look “silly” and insisted that leaders, from both political parties, must “move away from the blame game.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

20 hours ago

Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge

Already dreading the inevitable holiday weight gain? Wondering how you’re going to get back in shape after weeks of Christmas parties and sugary desserts? If this sounds familiar, Iron Tribe Fitness has the perfect solution for you: the 2019 6 Week Challenge.

Beginning January 14 and ending February 25, Iron Tribe’s 6 Week Challenge is a highly regarded fitness program that combines group workouts with personalized coaching and nutrition guidance.

Challenge participants will have access to three cutting-edge workouts a week at an Iron Tribe gym, a personal accountability coach, world-class online support and a custom meal plan that includes a grocery list, individualized food-prep instructions, and 42 recipes.

Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO said the challenge is more than just a workout — it’s a life-changing experience.

“It’s truly astounding! So many people have walked through our doors this past year and have had their lives completely transformed by the program. Blending proper nutrition and high-intensity exercise training is a game changer,” Walden said.

Founded locally in Birmingham, Alabama, the nationally acclaimed group fitness program is ranked as one of America’s top five best workouts, with thousands of locals swearing by it.

With new workouts every day, Iron Tribe members can look forward to their time at the gym. In addition to exciting programming, those who join the challenge will drop weight, gain muscle and see their confidence improve.

“It’s so easy to get burnt out or bored at the gym. That’s not the case with Iron Tribe. We have members who have been doing the program since we opened our doors years ago, and they’re still seeing results,” Walden said.

Ready to kick-start your New Year’s resolutions and weight-loss goals? Sign up today to join the Iron Tribe 6 Weeks Challenge. Act fast, as spots for this popular program tend to fill up quickly.

22 hours ago

Fish found in Alabama called endangered

Federal officials are putting a fish whose habitat is threatened by development in southern states on the endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is adding the trispot darter fish to the list.

The trispot darter can be found in the Coosa River watershed in northern Alabama, northern Georgia and southeastern Tennessee.

It also survives in the Conasauga River watershed, above the confluence with the Coosawattee River in Georgia and Tennessee, according to the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity.

Development along the Coosa River in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia threatens the fish’s water quality due to stormwater runoff, AL.com reported.

The fish was believed to be extinct in Alabama for more than 50 years until it was discovered in Little Canoe Creek in 2008, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Being placed on the endangered species list makes it illegal for the freshwater fish to be caught or sold.

“Protecting the trispot darter under the Endangered Species Act will safeguard this colorful little fish for future generations and help protect water quality for nearby communities,” said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the center.

The wildlife service proposed a rule to put the trispot darter on the endangered species list in October 2017.

The fish was first identified as needing federal protection in 1982, and the center sued the agency in 2015 to get a legally binding date for such protection.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

