Newest Stories

3 hours ago

Four Alabama jailers fired, charged with promoting prison contraband

Authorities say four jailers have been charged in connection with a contraband investigation at a county jail in Alabama.

News outlets report 29-year-old George Gregory Bass, 32-year-old Robert Lindsey, 20-year-old Braxton Pierce Lamb, and 21-year-old Javon Cortez were charged with promoting prison contraband Monday.


The arrests of the four Marshall County jailers comes after a physical altercation between inmates and jail staff during cell searches last week. Sheriff Scott Walls says investigators learned the four jailers had been providing cellphones and tobacco products to inmates.

The sheriff said in a news release that the four jailers were fired Friday. He says Lindsey worked at the jail for about a year, while the others worked there for about two months. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

54 mins ago

University of Alabama to use metal detectors at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama fans will be walking through metal detectors to get into Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.

University of Alabama system trustees approved Monday the use of 180 metal detectors. Deputy director of athletics and Chief Financial Officer Finus Gaston says they will cost $982,800 collectively.

The extra security will also be used at Coleman Coliseum for men’s and women’s basketball games, as well as gymnastics.

The Southeastern Conference voted in June to use metal detectors at league sporting events by 2020.

Alabama ran a test of the process in the final home game last season.

Athletic director Greg Byrne says it will require more time to enter the stadium but that the university is using more detectors than recommended “to ensure the smoothest possible entry for our fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Man pleads guilty in Alabama to bribery for Army contracts

A man has pleaded guilty in Alabama to federal charges that he paid bribes to Army officials in exchange for military contracts during the Iraq war.

The Justice Department said Monday that 62-year-old Finbar Charles admitted in his plea to personally receiving more than $228,000 in illicit gains as a result of the bribery scheme. Charles is a citizen of the Caribbean island nation of Saint Lucia. The plea was filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Alabama

Al.com reports prosecutors said Charles worked with partners to provide millions of dollars in bribes between 2005 and 2007. They said the bribes bought preferential treatment in defense contacts for providing bottled water and security fencing for soldiers in Iraq and Kuwait.

Charles is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 26.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

7 Things: Trump fumbles Putin summit, some of Alabama’s elected officials react negatively, run-off day is here, and more …

1. President Donald Trump confirms everyone’s worst fears about his trip to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin

— Media and Democrats got exactly what they wanted, a president who puts the U.S. and Russia on equal footing and at equal fault for the meddling in the 2016 election.

— Republicans got exactly what they did not want — a president who seems to acquiesce to  Russia, look weak, and gets rebuked by his own party.

2. Trump is obsessed with the idea that he didn’t collude with Russia and can’t see past that to see what actually happened

— After his meeting with Putin, Trump once again denied collusion with Russia, saying, “The probe is a disaster for our country. It kept us apart.” Mr. Trump said at a press conference following a summit with Mr. Putin, “There was no collusion at all. Everybody knows it.”

— Even people Trump has appointed to serve in his administration are telling him that there is a Russian-issue but he can’t just own it, which makes himself look guilty. He continues to be his own worst enemy.

3. Some Alabama lawmakers do not hold back on what Newt Gingrich calls the “most serious mistake” of Trump’s presidency

— Democrat Senator Doug Jones and Congresswoman Terri Sewell both rebuked the president. Jones reminded President Trump that Putin is a “foe,” and Sewell asked, “When will the Republicans that control Congress stand up to Trump?”

— Rep. Bradley Byrne reminded the president that it is OK to talk to Russia, saying, “I applaud President Trump’s decision to start a dialogue with President Putin, and I’m glad he is making it a priority. However, we must remember that Russia is not an ally – economically or militarily.”

4. Election Day is here: Local races, 2 statewide run-offs, and no crossover voting allowed

— Rep. Will Ainsworth spent Monday dragging a boat around the state with a fiberglass tiger. AG candidate and Alabama’s worst attorney Troy King was dragging “heavy hitter” Roger Stone around the state.

— In a more absurd moment for a Congressional race, Alabama Congressman Bobby Bright is getting attention for calling Congresswoman Martha Roby a “poot” sniffer for Trump in a race that has become a contest about who loves Trump more.

5. Gov. Kay Ivey continues to outline the differences between Republicans and Democrats

— Ivey’s press release was right to the point: “The reality is now clear as day — Maddox’s moderate talk doesn’t match his liberal walk. Alabamians won’t be fooled by a smooth talker who won’t stand up to the radical liberals who now run the Democrat party.”

— If the November gubernatorial election comes down to R vs. D, Gov. Ivey knows the R has a huge advantage, so look for her to make that distinction with Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

6. Sending the National Guard to the border is working

— The National Guard’s deployment to the southwest border is being credited with 10,805 “deportable alien arrests,” that is 10,000+ illegals that would have made it in otherwise.

— Meanwhile, the GOP-controlled House decides not to vote to abolish ICE after the point was made that this is a ridiculous piece of political pandering.

7. Former Judge Roy Moore continues to embarrass the state of Alabama by being pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen and endorsing Troy King

— The disgraced judge and failed Senate candidate is still threatening to sue Showtime, CBS, and Cohen if any footage of Moore airs in Cohen’s absurd new TV show that gets political figures to say really stupid things.

— Moore also endorsed Troy King for Attorney General, which is odd given all of King’s gambling conflicts.

4 hours ago

Alabama man’s 20-mile walk to work attracts praise, new car

An Alabama college student whose car broke down just before his first day of work made the 20-mile (32-kilometer) journey on foot, a feat that earned him fame — and a new car.

News outlets report that hours before his first day working for Bellhops movers, Walter Carr set out from Homewood at midnight, making it to Pelham by 4 a.m. Friday. There, he encountered Pelham police officers, who took him to breakfast and dropped him at his assignment.

Client Jenny Lamey says Carr declined her offer to rest, instead getting straight to work. Impressed by the Hurricane Katrina refugee’s work ethic, she started a GoFundMe that’s raised more than $6,600. When Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin learned about his new employee, he drove his own car from Tennessee on Monday to surprise Carr with it.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Groups, initiatives align under AlabamaWorks! Success Plus

Alabama is moving quickly in developing a trained workforce that meets the needs of business, with major changes in recent years in how our workforce development system operates.

The process began four years ago when the Alabama Workforce Council recommended a re-alignment of our workforce programs. The Alabama Legislature responded by passing legislation to make the changes possible, and Gov. Kay Ivey, then lieutenant governor, fully supported these measures. Today, Alabama’s workforce landscape is strikingly different.

One of the Alabama Workforce Council’s recommendations was to reorganize the state’s 10 workforce regions into seven. The Legislature approved funding for staff to run these councils, and these regional workforce directors work closely with the business community as well as the Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Community College System, K-12, the Alabama Department of Labor, the Career Center System and other related agencies, to identify and meet the needs of industry and workers. In addition, Commerce and the ACCS have assigned liaisons who link each region to workforce training and other resources.

The legislature also required that at least 75 percent of the voting members come from the business community within each region. This raises the level of engagement with Alabama businesses.

Another significant change in the streamlining of workforce development was the realignment of the Workforce Innovations Opportunity Act program. The three local WIOA boards were expanded to seven and aligned with the seven workforce areas. Many business leaders from around the state were appointed to the state’s WIOA board and, in some areas, to the local boards. Again, this change has resulted in a more even approach to WIOA funding and a significant increase in business engagement across the state.

In 2016, the Legislature approved the creation of Apprenticeship Alabama, designed to increase the number of apprentices to assist companies in building their pipeline of workers.
In its first year, 2017, Apprenticeship Alabama significantly increased the number of apprentices statewide. And while the modest tax credit was a new benefit to companies, the fact that there was an office dedicated to helping businesses register their programs with the U.S. Department of Labor enabled the program to grow. Navigating the waters of federal registration can be tedious, but the Apprenticeship Alabama staff, along with the regional councils, are dedicated to assisting companies with the expansion of this training program.

At first glance, the various components of workforce development appear to be separate entities with separate goals. When you look closer, however, they form the backbone of Gov. Ivey’s recently announced AlabamaWorks Success Plus initiative.

The Success Plus education attainment initiative is the cornerstone of the governor’s “Strong Start. Strong Finish” endeavor. Ivey announced that by 2025, Alabama MUST have 500,000 additional workers who have more than a high school diploma.

Many high schools and career technical programs offer students credentials that qualify within Success Plus. Some students involved in dual-enrollment programs with the ACCS receive not only a high school diploma, but an associate degree or certificate.

Without doubt, one of the most important factors in the development of Alabama’s workforce system has the foresight and the wok of the Alabama Workforce Council, a business-led advisory group for the governor, the Legislature and agency heads. Under the Chairmanship of Zeke Smith, from Alabama Power, the council has provided the sounding board needed by among business and state leaders and the vehicle for candid discussions about workforce development initiatives. The importance of the AWC cannot be understated.

Finally, workforce development in this state would not be complete without the work of AIDT. AIDT is Alabama’s workforce training incentive program. It assists both existing businesses in expansion and new businesses moving to the state. AIDT is consistently ranked in the top three training incentive programs in the country, and we are extremely proud of our ranking. Day in and day out, AIDT staff are boots on the ground assisting more than 130 projects across the state helping fill thousands of jobs.

Of course, the best entry point to any job-seekers is the 50-plus Alabama Career Centers located strategically across Alabama, managed by the Alabama Department of Labor.

When you build a team, the goal is to be the best. This involves uniting team members who are good at a particular position. On their own, they may not make a significant impact. But working as a unit, they perform like a well-oiled machine. During the past four years, we’ve been putting this team together, and we’re seeing the fruits of our labor.

Why does this matter to you? Simply said, these changes, these new initiatives, program improvements and alignments will keep Alabama in the game for new industry and jobs. We must have an educated and skilled workforce for our businesses in the world to come.

For more information about these and other programs within Alabama’s education and workforce infrastructure, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

Ed Castile is deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce and director of AIDT.

