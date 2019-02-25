 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Former Trump staffer Anthony Scaramucci to speak in Tuscaloosa

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is coming to Alabama.

Hosted by the University of Alabama College Republicans, the former Trump senior staffer will speak at a luncheon in Tuscaloosa on Monday, April 8 at noon.

Scaramucci will share his perspective on the nation’s political climate, leadership lessons and the importance of civic engagement.

“Mr. Scaramucci’s longstanding commitment to leadership and service is inspiring,” Jake Moore, chairman of the UA College Republicans, said in a statement. “I firmly believe that his message at the luncheon will resonate with all in attendance.”

Tickets are available to the public.

A former executive committee member of Trump’s transition team, Scaramucci was fired after a tumultuous 10 days on the job in the White House. He has since returned to his roots in corporate finance. Scaramucci is the founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital.

The event will be held at The Pavilion at Cypress Inn.

Gold, silver and bronze ticket packages are available. The top packages provide unique opportunities for attendees but are limited in quantity.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Byrne: The nation is at a crossroads on immigration

Growing up, my parents taught me the basic values of fairness and following the rules. I think these values were common in households all across our state and country.

In today’s society, those two basic values need to be applied to the ongoing debate about illegal immigration.

In terms of fairness, we have people who are going through the legal process to enter our country, which takes time and effort, only to have people skip that entire process and just walk across our border illegally. That goes against the basic value of fairness.

Also, we are a nation built on laws, but currently illegal immigrants openly disregard the rules and laws of our country. By not holding them accountable, we are further encouraging a culture where the rule of law does not matter.

Currently, we find ourselves at a crossroads as a nation.

Down one path is the status quo of broken immigration policy, porous borders, and a steady flow of drugs, violence and human trafficking across the southern border.

Down another path is what Democrats advocate for: open borders, limited funding for national security measures at the border, and disregard for the rule of law.

But, down the final path is strong border security, including increased funding for a border wall, cracking down on criminal aliens in the United States, and reforming our broken immigration system in a way that works for American citizens, not for foreign interests.

Unfortunately, the Democrat leadership in Washington is pulling the nation down the path to the left, the path that threatens our national security.

Because of this, the president was recently left with no choice but to declare a national emergency to secure the funds necessary to adequately secure our border. As much as I wish that it had not come to this point, I stand with President Trump on this action to get a handle on our immigration crisis.

If the Democrats in control in Congress will not act in the best interest of the American people, then it is up to the president to take the necessary steps to keep our nation safe.

I have heard from countless people throughout Alabama that they are worried about the influx of drugs and violent crime across our Southern border due to illegal immigration.

We see story after story each week of criminals arrested by the dozen trying to enter our country illegally, murders committed by illegal immigrants who are members of violent gangs and the myriad of deaths caused by overdose from drugs originating in Central and South America.

This must stop.

Once we can get a handle on the countless illegal crossings each week, we can move to reforming our broken system, combatting sanctuary cities, and encouraging people down legal paths to citizenship.

For the officer killed in California at the hands of an illegal immigrant, I will fight this fight. For the three Americas killed in Missouri by an illegal immigrant released without the knowledge of ICE, I will fight this fight. For the young woman raped by a previously-deported illegal immigrant in Shelby County, I will fight this fight.

For the people of Alabama, and for the people of the United States, I will remain committed to seeing this fight through to the end to secure our borders.

We need to return the commonsense, family values of fairness and following the rules to the immigration debate. By doing that, we can take our nation down the path toward secured borders, safer communities and a more prosperous nation.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Legislators move to add accountability, transparency to infrastructure spending

With Governor Kay Ivey set to unveil her infrastructure plan Wednesday morning in Maplesville, key legislators took a major step Monday aimed at bolstering accountability, transparency and oversight when it comes to spending taxpayer dollars on transportation-related projects.

State Senator Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) filed a bill that will re-organize the Alabama Legislative Joint Transportation Committee, which has responsibility for reviewing the long-term plans and budget for the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

Chambliss worked closely with House Ways and Means Education Committee Chairman Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) and Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) to draw up the re-organization. Poole is expected to sponsor Ivey’s infrastructure bill in the legislature.

“There has been much discussion about the upcoming session, and specifically, funding for infrastructure. I support this effort to invest in our future, but I also want to make sure that we put effective accountability measures in place,” Chambliss said in a statement. “Appropriation and oversight are two of the primary responsibilities of the Alabama Legislature. The Joint Transportation Committee has been lax in that oversight role, and this bill will correct that by holding the Legislature accountable for doing our job.”

Chambliss’ bill specifies that the Joint Transportation Committee will meet a minimum of four times per year at the Alabama Statehouse and also mandates that members will be automatically removed for lack of attendance.

“How can we build subject knowledge and educate ourselves and the public regarding critical transportation issues unless we solidify a public forum that ensures transparency, accountability and oversight and that every taxpayer dollar is being allocated properly to achieve maximum return on investment?” Poole asked.

He added, “This bill goes a long way toward correcting that.”

Singleton welcomed Chambliss’ legislation as something both sides of the aisle should support.

“Accountability is a bipartisan issue and I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure that our transportation dollars are spent wisely and efficiently. Infrastructure is important to our future and we must make the most of every dollar,” Singleton remarked.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

A freshman lawmaker is ready to fix an archaic Alabama law that mandates newspapers get tax dollars

The Alabama legislature has a lot on its plate this legislative session. There could be a gas taxes increase, a teacher pay raise, a Medicaid expansion and who knows what other ways the state’s leaders could come up with to spend tax dollars.

What we have not seen is a conversation about making government more efficient, but that may be changing.

Recently, many voters and some legislators have become aware of an antiquated state law that requires government entities, and even some private entities, to hand over money to Alabama’s local newspapers. The amount of money these companies are making is a matter of dispute, but across the state, the cost to local governments is sometimes in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range.

The printing of law notices, voter lists and other matters is big business for newspapers, large and small. The Democrat-Reporter of recent racist fame received $350,000+ from these notices last year and AL.com’s Alabama Media Group received over $500,000.

Needless to say, this information is quite shocking to the average person, and even freshman State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) was surprised at the amount of money this law mandates be spent on legal advertising.

Sorrell was speaking to WVNN radio in Huntsville Monday and made it clear he is moving on this issue.

“I’ve decided that I am going to introduce a bill about this this session,” he said on “The Dale Jackson Show.”

Sorrell’s argument is one of fiscal conservatism and good government.

He added, “I think it’s really hard to make a case in Alabama that we need more taxes while we are not spending the money we have in an efficient manner.”

Getting the bill drafted and getting the bill passed are two totally different things. similar bills have made it through the Alabama State House only to die in the Alabama Senate, according to State Rep. Howard Sanderford (R-Huntsville).

But Sorrell and others may have a group of allies in this fight: Local government leaders.

Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling called into WVNN after Sorrell’s announcement and said, “I was listening to you this morning and I just want to wish our representative friend Godspeed, because I think one of the best things any elected official can bring to the table is their ideas, their idealism. And if he can work this thing out, that would probably save the city of Huntsville, I think we figured, well over $100,000 dollars. I think technology has changed, as you mentioned, and we could be using the internet, and probably the Internet would get more attention. Again, it’s transparency, which is not a bad word. I just wish him well. I think it’s a great idea and I hope it’ll be something that would pass.”

My takeaway:

If local governments would get behind this legislation, not only would they save their municipality money, they would help strike a blow for good government.

In the year 2019, there is no reason to be mandating the use of newspapers to notify the public of anything.

Sure, some areas don’t have wide access to high-speed Internet, but more people in Alabama have access to high-speed Internet than a newspaper subscription.

Any attempts to maintain the status quo on this measure is being done in the interests of newspapers and not in the interests of the citizens of the great state of Alabama.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Alabama met coal industry, Port of Mobile helping each other grow

Few, if any, single entities are more important to Alabama’s economic success than the Port of Mobile. But the main industry fueling the port’s own surge might surprise some people.

As announced Monday by the Alabama Coal Association (ACA), the Yellowhammer State’s metallurgical (met) coal industry is booming. This is the type of coal sometimes referred to as coking coal. Unlike the thermal or steam variety, met coal is used as a vital ingredient in the steelmaking process instead of being utilized for power generation.

In 2018 alone, 11 million short tons of high-quality Alabama-mined met coal was exported to global steelmakers. This amounted to $2 billion worth of met coal being shipped out through the Port of Mobile last year – a dollar amount unprecedented in at least recent history.

The statistics released by the ACA on met coal exports for the 2018 calendar year are off the charts, but they also highlight a robust industry with a tremendous, albeit often under-appreciated, impact on the port and throughout the state of Alabama.

“Met coal is a Made in Alabama product that is quietly helping fuel our state’s economic engine,” ACA President Patrick Cagle said in a statement.

The facts

The state’s met coal is shipped to the world’s largest steelmakers, affirming the product’s reputation as some of the highest quality met coal on earth. The bulk of Alabama’s met coal exports go to Europe, South America and Asia.

The ability to quickly and efficiently move met coal from the mine to the Port of Mobile by both rail and inland waterways provides the state’s coal producers with a crucial competitive advantage.

The Yellowhammer State has large reserves of both steam and high-quality met coal, with underground coal miners in the state enjoying a starting salary of $85,000. Worldwide, met coal is found in fewer locations than steam coal but can sell for up to three times more than the power-generating form. Alabama’s high-quality met coal is similar to and competes against the hard coking coal mined in Australia.

Last year, met coal exports accounted for 70 percent of Alabama’s total coal production, while steam coal accounted for the rest.

Met coal industry, Port of Mobile benefit from each other’s success

“The industry’s impact is irreplaceable, from the thousands of high-paying jobs at underground met coal mines in the Tuscaloosa and Jefferson County area to generating almost half the revenue at Alabama’s Port,” Cagle emphasized.

Indeed, Alabama’s met coal industry and the Port of Mobile enjoy a mutually beneficial partnership, as coal is an integral economic driver for the port. This is most powerfully exemplified by the McDuffie Coal Terminal generating approximately 50 percent of the total annual revenue earned by the Alabama State Port Authority for its overall operations at the port.

“Alabama export coal is vitally important to the port’s and the state’s economy. We’ve invested over $150 million in shoreside infrastructure at our McDuffie Coal Terminal to support our mining industry, and we are working hard to modernize the harbor to keep our mining companies competitive with overseas coal mines,” Jimmy Lyons, director and chief executive officer for the Alabama State Port Authority, advised.

Moving forward, market conditions forecast continued optimism and growth for Alabama’s met coal industry. With its statewide economic impact in the billions of dollars, the industry’s success is lifting boats across Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Shelby secures $43.3 million for new Auburn University ag facility

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) is delivering tangible results for his home state.

Shelby, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Monday announced the latest benefit of his remarkable leadership: Auburn University will be receiving $43.3 million in federal funds to construct a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) National Soil Dynamics Laboratory as part of the agency’s capital improvement strategy.

“I am proud to have secured funding for the new ARS facility in Auburn,” Shelby said in a statement. “The soil lab will serve as an outlet for the USDA to complete research that will improve crop and livestock production for Alabama and the entire nation. I look forward to the work that will result from the partnership between Auburn and the USDA, and I am confident the project will continue to enhance our state’s thriving agriculture industry.”

Auburn President Steven Leath praised Shelby for coming through in a major way “[o]nce again.”

“The new facility will further Auburn’s drive to inspire through life-changing innovation,” Leath explained. “Auburn will deepen its relationship with the USDA, more opportunities will emerge for our students and faculty and Auburn will be in a better position to solve real-world problems.”

He said, “Once again, Sen. Shelby has proven himself a champion of science and research that improves quality of life and fosters economic opportunity for farmers in Alabama and across the nation. We’re grateful to him for making it happen.”

The $43.3 million in funding for the new laboratory was provided through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 (H. J. Res 31), the final Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations package signed into law on February 15. This appropriations package is better known as the government funding and border security compromise negotiated in large part by Shelby that staved off yet another partial government shutdown.

Research done at the new facility will focus on improving the productive and sustainable use of soil and water resources for increased crop and livestock production. The funding will allow for relocation and construction of the new facility, which will take the place of the current laboratory at Auburn.

Agriculture is Alabama’s top revenue producing industry, generating an annual state-wide impact of over $70 billion. With over nine million acres of farmland and more than 48,500 farms, the state is a national leader in food production and a global competitor in the poultry, catfish, timber, cotton and livestock industries.

The world’s growing population and economic development create opportunities and needs for a substantial increase in food production. According to a press release by Auburn University, some estimates suggest food production must increase by 25 to 70 percent by 2050 to keep pace. Agricultural research and advances are required to meet this growing demand in a sustainable manner.

“This is an exciting step forward at Auburn,” Paul Patterson, dean of Auburn’s College of Agriculture and director of the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station, advised. “Through this partnership, we will seek to transform agricultural production and farm profitability.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

