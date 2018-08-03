Subscription Preferences:

Former Alabama substitute teacher faces student sex charge

A former substitute teacher in Alabama has been indicted on charges of having sex with a student.

News outlets reported that 24-year-old Kayla Safford was booked in the Lauderdale County jail Wednesday.Police Capt. Brad Holmes said in a news release that Safford is accused of having sex off-campus with an 18-year-old Florence High School student. Holmes says evidence shows the relationship happened because of her employment with the school system.

The investigation started in March.

Safford’s attorney Tim Case said he and Safford deny she did anything wrong.

Case said he will challenge the indictment and Alabama’s teacher-student sex law.

The law was ruled unconstitutional by one county judge but the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed that decision.

That’s being appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Naples, FL, Westlake, AL rated first and second for best neighborhoods in US

A real estate research firm has picked a neighborhood in southwest Florida as the “best neighborhood” in the United States based on schools, crime and other factors.

ATTOM Data Solutions said Thursday that the Pine Ridge neighborhood in Naples, Florida, was the nation’s best based on six criteria.

Those measurements are affordability, home price appreciation, school scores, crime rates, unemployment rates and property taxes.

Following Naples was the Westlake neighborhood in Mobile, Alabama, the Union neighborhood in San Jose, California, the Westmoreland neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Hunters Hill neighborhood in Denver, Colorado.

ATTOM Data Solutions crunched numbers on almost 11,000 neighborhood housing markets to arrive at the rankings.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

7 Things: Trump polling with Hispanics surges as he hits 50 percent, Michael Cohen alleged to have deal with Alabama nuke plant owner, Alabama is good at football, and more …

7. The United States’ failures to rein in Putin’s Russia don’t only start in 2016. They apparently go back 10 years

— An agent for the Russian government worked at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for a decade. She was detected and fired in 2017.

— She was working for the Secret Service for a decade before she came under suspicion in 2016 during a security sweep. She still had access to sensitive data including the schedules of former presidents and vice presidents and their spouses, including Hillary Clinton.

6. For an administration that everyone claims doesn’t care about Russian interference, they sure are putting on a convincing show

— FBI Director Christopher Wray and multiple other Trump officials joined the press briefing to explain all the things they were doing to combat Russian interference in elections. Obama’s “cyber czar” is claiming that the Trump team is only building on their success, and that success saw claims the entire 2016 election was “hacked”

— Trump held another campaign rally where he referenced the “Russian hoax,” so the media has decided they are just going to pretend they think the “Russian hoax” refers to election meddling. No one truly believes this.

5. CNN’s Jim Acosta demanded that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders say his magic words about the media

— Acosta tried to get  Sanders to repeat after him and declare the American media is not the “enemy of the people,” she was having none of this mess.

— Another embarrassing performance by Acosta was topped off by him storming out of the room and firing off a pathetic tweet.

4. As the media frets about threats that never materialize, someone else wants to kill Congressman Steve Scalise over immigration

— 63-year-old Carlos Banyon left a threatening voicemail for Scalise over immigration that said, “Hey listen, this message is for you and the people that sent you there. You are taking ours, we are taking yours. Anytime, anywhere. We know where they are. We are not going to feed them sandwiches, we are going to feed them lead. Make no mistake you will pay. Ojo por ojo, diente por diente (Spanish for “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth). That is our law and we are the majority. Have a good day.”

— After a group of Republicans were hunted over politics on a baseball field in 2017, over healthcare, you would think the media would stop demonizing Republicans they disagree with. Instead, they are being accused of torturing children for supporting the enforcement of immigration law.

3. Alabama, the team and the state, is prepared to dominate college football

Earlier this week, Nick Saban received another contract extension. This week, he received another pre-season #1 ranking from his fellow coaches.

— Auburn would not be left out as they cracked the top 10 and are poised to make a run at the SEC West again.

2. One of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s shady lobbying deals included Alabama’s Bellafonte plant

— Franklin Haney made a deal with Cohen where he agreed to pay $10 million to the president’s then-personal attorney helped him obtain a $5 billion dollar loan from the federal government. He never got the loan and Haney denies the deal.

— There’s no allegation the developer of the plant did anything wrong, and there is no blanket federal ban on success fees being included in contracts for Washington lobbyists (which Cohen was not), but this does not reflect well on Cohen at all.

1. Some sunshine for Trump: Rasmussen has him over 50 percent, five points better than Obama was at this point

— The latest numbers are the highest numbers in almost two months, and pretty amazing considering all the stuff that has been going on and how negatively it is all covered.

— Amazingly, another poll has the GOP up 10 points with Hispanics AFTER all the gnashing of teeth over American border policy.

3 hours ago

Body found after father, son disappear while swimming at Dauphin Island

The body of a 17-year-old boy has been found after he disappeared while swimming off the coast of Alabama with his father.

News outlets reported Thursday evening that authorities are still searching for the teen’s 47-year-old father.

The two Taiwanese nationals were swimming around Dauphin Island Thursday when they disappeared more than 100 yards (91 meters) from shore.

The boy was found hours later in water about a mile from the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the two were vacationing in the area with family.

The Dauphin Island Fire Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Coast Guard with the search.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Rare Martin Luther King Jr. letter for sale again

A 1966 letter from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is up for auction for the second time in two weeks.

The one-page typed letter— never before seen by the general public — contains King’s thoughts on the Vietnam War a year before he publicly spoke out against it.

Era Blakney, the recipient of the letter, sold it at an online auction last week for $6,500, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports .

Now it’s being auctioned again, with requests for a starting bid of $95,000.

The newspaper reports that Gary Zimet, a California-based memorabilia dealer, is trying to flip the letter.

Previously, he tried to broker the sale of the hearse that carried King’s body for $2.5 million.

It didn’t sell, he told the newspaper.

“In my business, pricing is highly subjective.

I have been in the business for 40 years and this is the most extraordinary thing to ever hit the market,” Zimet said.

“When one gets a truly extraordinary item like this one, one can ask the moon. I am asking for the moon.”

Blakney reached out to different institutions to see if they were interested in the letter, she told the newspaper.

She even reached out to the exclusive licensor of the King estate, Intellectual Properties Management, several times but never heard back.

The newspaper reports that Blakney and King didn’t know each other.

King was responding to a letter she had written criticizing his position on the Vietnam War.

Blakney was the owner of a popular restaurant in Toledo, Ohio, and her husband, Simmie S. Blakney, was a mathematician at the University of Toledo.

King’s response to Blakney changed her perspective on the war, she told the newspaper.

King biographer David Garrow told the newspaper he could see the letter being worth $20,000 but not $95,000.

Garrow has spent time reading “mountains of King’s papers,” the newspaper reported.

Historians who have studied King said the letter is a key clue to the civil rights leader’s development. Following his 1964 Nobel Peace Prize, King began to feel dismayed at the country’s efforts in Vietnam.

It wasn’t until 1967, though, that he publicly declared opposition to the war by delivering his “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence” speech at Riverside Church in New York City.

“This frustrates me because the more people think of letters for monetary value, the less available they become for historians,” King biographer Clayborne Carson told the newspaper.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

18 hours ago

Alabama unanimous number one, Auburn 10th in preseason coaches poll

Defending national champion Alabama is a unanimous No. 1 in the preseason coaches’ poll, with Clemson No. 2 and Ohio State No. 3.

The Crimson Tide received 61 one first-place votes from a panel of major-college coaches in the poll released Thursday. The Associated Press media poll will be released Aug. 20.

Alabama won its fifth national championship under coach Nick Saban last season, beating Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff national title game. The Bulldogs were ranked fourth by the coaches and Oklahoma was fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

