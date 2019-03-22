Fmr State Senator Bill Hightower teases AL-01 congressional run in letter to supporters

Last month, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) formally announced his intentions to run for U.S. Senate in 2020 for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook). With that, Byrne will be leaving the seat he currently holds, which is the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district.

Shortly after Byrne made his Senate bid official, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl announced he would be seeking Byrne’s seat in 2020.

However, Carl could soon have a new opponent in his bid for the GOP nod in former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile).



In a letter to supporters sent out on Friday, Hightower acknowledged he had received calls urging him “to launch a campaign for Congress in Alabama’s 1st District.”

“As you know, the 1st District covers a large part of South Alabama — including Mobile and Baldwin Counties — the place I’ve called home for most of my life,” he continued. “I believe public service is a high calling and I do not take these encouragements lightly. Over the next few weeks, I will be discussing the potential of a congressional campaign with my family and close friends, while praying for God’s guidance as we make a final decision.”

In 2018, Hightower made an unsuccessful bid for Alabama’s Republican gubernatorial nomination. He finished fourth in a field that included incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Jefferson County evangelist Scott Dawson.

