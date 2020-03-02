Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Female athletes deserve fair competition

Silly me. I thought that with the passage of Title IX of the Education Amendment Act of 1972, we had settled the question of whether girls deserve a chance to compete and win as high school and college athletes. Feminists fought like warriors to pass the act against gender discrimination, which among other things ensured that girls had equal access to sports.

Before the passage of the act, only 1 in 27 high school girls played varsity sports. Now that number is more like 1 in 2.5.

And why did we need separate, but fully funded and supported athletic teams for young women? Why didn’t the act simply require that all athletic teams at institutions receiving federal funding become co-ed teams?

Because before our culture abandoned facts and reason in its full gallop toward progressivism, we all knew and acknowledged that men and women are biologically different. Men have higher levels of testosterone. They carry more muscle mass per pound of body weight. They have a naturally higher endurance threshold. On average, a male can run faster and jump higher than his female counterpart.

It’s just science.

There’s an approximate 10-12% performance gap between elite women athletes and elite men. In 2017, Olympic, World and U.S. Champion Tori Bowie clocked a lifetime best of 10.78 for 100 meters. In the same year, her time was beaten 15,000 times by men and boys.

Fifteen thousand times. And that’s at the elite level. Observation leads us to believe that gap grows wider when dealing with athletes at lower levels of competition, where natural baseline strength and speed—absent full time, professional training and nutrition—is more of a factor.

It is impossible to introduce biological males to women’s sports and preserve even the appearance of fair play. Once a biological male steps onto the track or the court, the whole thing becomes a joke. Strike a match to Title IX, for all the good it does female athletes at that point.

That’s why I hope the Alabama legislature passes the “Gender is Real Legislative Act,” known as the GIRL Act. It would prohibit athletes in K-12 competition in our state from competing in sports for a gender other than their biological gender unless the competition in question is co-ed.

I’ve written before about the fast-forward approach activists are taking to normalize transgenderism. The LGBTQ+ lobby is running ahead of health care research and good governance on how to address the growing prevalence of gender dysphoria in children and young adults.

I grieve for people of any age who suffer the psychological burden of feeling out of place in their own bodies. I can only imagine the pain of attempting to reconcile those feelings and overcome the anxiety and depression that struggle would likely induce. But we fail these individuals—particularly children—when we insist that the remedy to their problem is to fully indulge the psychological aberration with which they struggle.

We fail everyone else when we force them to give up their rights in service to this farce.

But back to the pending legislation in Alabama: whether or not one has a moral objection to gender fluidity or transgenderism, none of us can escape what destroying the gender definitions our sports culture is built upon will cost women athletes. Activists are asking them to sacrifice their right to fair competition on the altar of desired cultural change.

Are female athletes going to be allowed to dope? I don’t know any parents who want their daughter on the juice in 10th grade so she has a chance to win state, but doping is the only way she’ll have a fair shot with a biological male in the hunt.

Where are you, feminists? The girls are depending on you.

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organization based in Birmingham; learn more at alabamapolicy.org

Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness

Iron Tribe started in a Homewood garage because some friends wanted to improve their fitness – together. A decade later, Iron Tribe has grown to 30 locations in 11 states, including eight gyms in Alabama.

The mission remains the same: create fitness communities that change lives.

No matter your age or fitness level, find your Tribe and get in the best shape of your life.

Alabama hospital to close; 17th to shut down in 10 years

CARROLLTON, Ala. (AP) — Pickens County Medical Center, located in rural West Alabama near the Mississippi line, will become the latest state hospital to shut down when it closes for good on Friday, news outlets reported.

The Pickens County Health Care Authority announced the shutdown in a news release that said the hospital’s finances were no longer sustainable. It cited too few patients, reduced federal funding and large numbers of uninsured patients.

The shutdown of the hospital, which opened in 1979, will be a twofold blow since residents will lose both their closest option for health care and jobs. About 200 people work at the hospital, making it one of Pickens County’s largest employers, according to its website.

The shutdown is only the latest in a wave of hospital closings nationwide. The Alabama Hospital Association said 17 privately run hospitals have closed in the state over the last decade, and only one of those reopened.

Carrollton is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Birmingham. The city of roughly 1,000 people is about halfway between Tuscaloosa and Columbus, Mississippi, which both have hospitals. Pickens County has a population of about 20,200.

(Associated Press, copyright 2020)

What to look for in Alabama’s 2020 primary on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY — Alabama will hold its primary elections on Tuesday, March 3.

While some of the races have been much publicized, with certain candidates bombarding the airwaves for months, others have flown under the radar.

Before Alabamians head to the polls, they can check their polling place here, view information on Alabama’s voter ID law here and view the full 2020 voter guide from the Secretary of State’s Office here.

Here are the major statewide races on the Democratic and Republican ballots:

Republican ballot

President of the United States

President Donald Trump only faces token opposition in former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld in Alabama’s 2020 primary.

U.S. Senator

The GOP primary for the U.S. Senate has gotten the most attention this statewide cycle thus far. The competitive field includes former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sessions, Tuberville and Byrne are battling for two spots in a runoff. Turnout will be a major factor, as always, in determining who is on the outside looking in. Rain in certain parts of the state on Tuesday could play a part in this equation.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s First Congressional District

The Republican race in AL-01 is led by Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile). All three are very much in contention to make an almost-certain runoff, and a key in this primary could be the relative turnout in Baldwin County.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Second Congressional District

Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman is very likely to get the most votes in the primary but will not reach the majority threshold required to avoid a runoff. Two big questions remain unanswered:

How much will Coleman lead by? He could garner around 40%, but with the amount of negative advertising and free media thrown his way, that percentage might dip down well into the 30s. His lead in the primary will have a large effect on the runoff’s competitiveness.

Who will be the other candidate in the runoff? The race for second place in the primary field is wide open between Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise). Respective recent polls have shown each of the three in second, with the trio within the margin of error of each other. At the end of the day, this is a total tossup and will likely be determined by late deciding voters. It will be interesting to see how many votes Terri Hasdorff gets; she has managed to gain a few percentage points in recent weeks, even with having no realistic shot of winning the race. Hasdorff’s vote share could very well take away enough votes elsewhere to impact who makes the runoff.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Third Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) is running unopposed.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04), the dean of the state’s House delegation, is running unopposed.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) faces a primary challenge from retired U.S. Navy Commander Chris Lewis. Brooks has been endorsed by the likes of President Donald Trump, while Lewis has the support of the Alabama Farmers Federation, Dynetics and Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia). Polling has shown Brooks with a large lead.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) is running unopposed.

President of the Alabama Public Service Commission

Popular PSC President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh faces a primary challenge from a candidate who ran unsuccessfully for the PSC in 2018, Robin Litaker. Litaker has taken money from traditionally Democratic, pro-environmentalist donors. She is viewed by keen political observers as a plant for out-of-state special interest groups who have tried to kill Alabama’s coal industry in favor of Obama-era energy policies. Cavanaugh is an official honorary chair for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and has been credited with cutting waste at the PSC and championing pro-jobs policies.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, Place 1

Incumbent Justice Greg Shaw faces a tough challenge from State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster). Ward is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a well-respected leader of criminal justice reform in the state. Shaw has the endorsement of the Business Council of Alabama’s ProgressPAC.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, Place 2

Incumbent Justice Brad Mendheim is running unopposed.

Alabama Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 1

Incumbent Judge Bill Thompson is running unopposed.

Alabama Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2

State Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) is the frontrunner in this open race over former Jefferson County District Court Judge Phillip Bahakel. Fridy has become known as a stalwart advocate for individual liberties and an expert on constitutional law during his time in the legislature.

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 1

Incumbent Presiding Judge Mary Windom faces a token challenge from Melvin Hasting. Windom is widely respected as one of Alabama’s top conservative jurists, interpreting the law as written rather than legislating from the bench.

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2

This race is a tossup between incumbent Judge Beth Kellum, former Jefferson County District Judge Jill Ganus and former Lauderdale County Commissioner William Smith. This contest will likely go to a runoff.

RNC delegates, State Board of Education

In addition to the aforementioned races, Republican voters will decide from candidates vying to be delegates supporting President Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The most interesting one to watch is a battle between Governor Kay Ivey and State Auditor Jim Zeigler.

Further, there are four uncontested State Board of Education GOP primaries. However, those places could be moot if the referendum on statewide Amendment One is successful. There is only one statewide amendment on the Republican and Democratic ballots.

Democratic ballot

President of the United States

This is the most interesting race on the Democratic side of the equation in Alabama’s March 3 primary.

This will be the first date that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has been on a state’s ballot; he has spent an incredible amount of money advertising in Alabama and has the important endorsement of the Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC), as well as Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) and Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro).

However, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are also expected to compete for the top spot in Alabama’s primary. Biden has the support of U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, among several other influential elected leaders.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) are still in the race and on the ballot.

The likes of U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), billionaire Tom Steyer, businessman Andrew Yang, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro are all on the ballot but have dropped out of the race.

If Bloomberg and Biden split the vote of black Alabamians and moderate suburban Democrats, it could open the door for Sanders to be competitive.

U.S. Senator

Incumbent U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) is running unopposed.

Both statewide ballots

Amendment One is the only statewide amendment and can be found on both ballots for a referendum. Governor Kay Ivey has been spearheading the support for this amendment, although it is a bipartisan initiative — as evidenced when the measure passed both chambers of the state legislature. Read more about the amendment here.

County-by-county primary sample ballots can be viewed for both parties here.

Runoffs will be held on March 31 as needed.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Police investigate after slurs painted in Alabama park

LINCOLN, Ala. (AP) — Police are investigating after someone painted racial slurs on a park building in central Alabama and claimed a county commissioner said it.

Lincoln police on Friday asked people with information about what happened at Richard George’s Ball Park to contact them.

George, an African-American man who owns the private park that he lets the community use, says the message in bright red paint appeared before dawn Friday on a building at the baseball field.

Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford’s name was added to the bottom of the message, attributing the quote to him. Swinford, who is white, denies saying what was painted.

“This is somebody that’s angry. Angry at me, and if they have something to say to me, come tell me. Don’t be a coward. Come look me in the eye and tell me what the problem is,” Swinford told WIAT-TV.

Swinford and George say they’ve been friends for almost 15 years.

The graffiti was painted over on Friday.

(Associated Press, copyright 2020)

Alabama’s red snapper season to open May 22; Fishing allowed on Mondays for first time

Alabamians angling to catch some red snapper can begin baiting their hooks on May 22 this year, per an announcement from the Alabama Department of Conservation on Monday.

According to the Department, the season will consist of all the four day weekends, Friday through Monday, between May 22 and July 19.

The addition of Mondays to the season is new for 2020. Commissioner Chris Blankenship of the Dept. of Conservation said his team added Monday due to “many requests from anglers who wanted more weekday access.”

Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) called the addition of Mondays “Great News” in a tweet. He added the new law will be “allowing fishermen more time on the water.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) praised the decision in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

“Today’s announced 35-day season represents a further step towards building a healthy fishery while allowing our fishermen access to this valuable resource,” said Byrne. “It is rewarding for all of us who fought for state control of our snapper fishery to see another full, flexible state-managed season, and I will keep fighting to protect and continue our progress.”

The season dates announced Monday do not apply to commercial fishermen who get their licenses from the federal government.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources asked anyone planning to go snapper fishing to consider the following reminders:

  • Weekends are defined as 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
  • The daily bag limit is two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.
  • Anglers over the age of 16 must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license (resident or nonresident, annual or trip), or any Alabama resident angler 65 or older or lifetime saltwater license holder must have a current saltwater angler registration. The saltwater angler registration is free and available at www.outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/saltwater-angler-registration.
  • All anglers; including residents and non-residents 16 years of age and older, including lifetime license holders, disability license holders and those 65 and older, must have a Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement to fish for or possess any reef fish. The Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement can be purchased online at www.outdooralabama.com/license-information.
  • Each vessel landing red snapper is required by law to complete one landing report per vessel trip of their harvested red snapper through Snapper Check prior to removing the fish from the boat or the boat with the fish being removed from the water. All red snapper landed in Alabama are required to be reported regardless of the jurisdiction in which they were caught.
  • Anglers under the age of 16 are not required to be licensed or have saltwater angler registration, but their catch must be included in the landing report.
  • A landing report may be submitted through Snapper Check in the Outdoor AL mobile app, which is available from the Apple and Android stores or online at www.outdooralabama.com. If you have previously downloaded the Pocket Ranger version of the mobile app, please uninstall it and download the current Outdoor AL app. Paper landing reports and drop boxes are also available at select coastal public boat ramps.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

