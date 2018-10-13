Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Rental scooters and innovation 1 hour ago / Guest Opinion
A proven Republican conservative, Rep. Arnold Mooney serves House District 43 3 hours ago / Sponsored
Fans make Talladega Superspeedway’s fall race weekend a worldwide phenomenon 3 hours ago / News
College football week 7: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 5 hours ago / News
New degree at Auburn combines wildlife, business and hospitality 7 hours ago / outdoors
Aderholt praises Trump administration over release of Pastor Brunson from Turkey 21 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Kavanaugh dooms Senate Democrats, Trump and Ivey’s popularity in Alabama is sky-high, Tay Tay/Yeezy and more on Guerrilla Politics… 22 hours ago / Uncategorized
Airbnb offers assistance in Alabama after Hurricane Michael 23 hours ago / News
2018 POWER & INFLUENCE: 14 powerful and influential leaders in their regions 1 day ago / Feature
Watch: Dem congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan makes confrontational, cringe-inducing Ashland radio appearance 1 day ago / Analysis
D.C.-based pro-abortion organization paying Alabamians to fight pro-life amendment 1 day ago / News
Tips on smoking brisket the right way 1 day ago / Sponsored
Rep. Mike Rogers: Building the wall ‘absolutely essential’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama grocery store owner bans Pepsi products featuring NFL logo 1 day ago / News
Shelby praises Liles Burke’s confirmation as district judge for Northern District of Alabama 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump and Kanye, Tennessee’s version of Doug Jones, Saudi Arabia probably killed a journalist and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
AG Marshall on the front lines of battling Alabama’s opioid crisis 1 day ago / Sponsored
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 2 days ago / Sports
Hurricane Michael devastates Wiregrass cotton crop 2 days ago / News
It looks like Tennessee has their own wannabe Doug Jones 2 days ago / Opinion
3 hours ago

Fans make Talladega Superspeedway’s fall race weekend a worldwide phenomenon

From sweet home Alabama to the land Down Under, fans will be coming from far and wide to witness some of auto racing’s best drivers battle at 200 mph around Talladega Superspeedway during the venue’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff this weekend.

Talladega’s race weekend is set to be an international affair, considering 73 percent of fans will be journeying to the 2.66-mile superspeedway from outside the Yellowhammer state and from all over the world, including:

–All 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
–20 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico and New Zealand.
–Four continents (North America, South America, Europe and Australia). Australia is the farthest country that will be represented — more than 9,300 miles and more than 8,000 nautical miles away.

Fans will create one of the biggest cities in the state during a race weekend that will feature the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on Sunday and Fr8Auctions 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event on Saturday. Both have playoff implications in their respective series.

Race weekends at Talladega Superspeedway attract such a diverse group of fans because the tri-oval is not only home to some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history, but it’s also famed for the parties it throws. This weekend’s activities will be headlined by Friday’s “Big One on the Blvd.” and the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel (free for 1000Bulbs.com 500 ticket holders), which will star Chris Janson and will feature Chris Shrader and DJ Mark AD.

The event kicks off Friday with NCWTS qualifying for the Fr8Auctions 250. Saturday’s slate includes the Fr8Auctions 250, at which the field of eight championship-eligible drivers will be trimmed to six, starting at noon. The race will be followed by MENCS Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying. Sunday’s main event, the 1000Bulbs.com 500, will serve as the second race of three in the Round of 12, and cars are scheduled to take the green flag at 1 p.m.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

1 hour ago

Rental scooters and innovation

Rental bikes and scooters came to Troy University this fall, courtesy of the rental company Spin. Similar efforts by Spin, Bird, and Lime across the country, however, have been met with controversy. The so-called “Scooter Wars” reflect how government permission affects innovation and growth.

Technology makes such rentals, long available in resort locales, economical. The companies use GPS tracking and electronic billing, and rentals can be unlocked by scanning a driver’s license. People leave the bike or scooter at their destination and an app directs customers looking for a ride to the nearest rental.

The companies use public spaces like sidewalks to “store” their rental units. This makes the rentals convenient for customers, as walking several blocks to and from rental locations would offset most of the time savings on short trips. Yet bikes and scooters clogging sidewalks have contributed to hostile reactions.

514
Keep reading 514 WORDS

Numerous cities have banned the scooter companies, including Miami (which banned Bird and Lime within weeks), Seattle, Boston, Nashville and St. Paul. The bans have occurred in part because the companies entered some cities by just dropping off bikes and scooters on the streets for use. And Miami’s ban may not be permanent; Denver, Portland and Salt Lake City all eventually permitted scooter rentals after initial bans.

The government permission of relevance is more than simple business licenses, which are generally issued upon completion of required paperwork and payment of relevant fees. Instead, the permission requested here can be denied altogether. And this alters the prospects for innovation in our economy.

Should scooter companies need permission slips from cities? This is where the “Scooter Wars” highlight an important tension. Are people free to do whatever the law does not prohibit? Or do we need permission from government to start new businesses, offer new products and services, or use our property as we wish?

Rentals undoubtedly raise some valid concerns. Increased bike and scooter use can affect traffic safety. The rentals take up space on sidewalks, interfering with pedestrians. They could obstruct building entrances. Wouldn’t it be wise for city officials to evaluate the tradeoffs involved and impose rules to reduce potential problems?

Yes, but unfortunately requiring government permission does not produce only wise and benign oversight. Government permission empowers a NIMBY, or Not in My Backyard, society. NIMBY becomes the default response when people can object to a new venture for any reason, good, bad, or imagined. Do you find scooters unsightly, annoying, or threatening? Then pressure city officials to ban them.

Requiring government permission also allows economic interests to block competition. Economist Joseph Schumpeter described capitalism as a process of creative destruction: automobiles, cell phones, and email rendered horse-drawn buggies, landlines, and traditional mail largely obsolete. Existing businesses, often long-standing pillars of local economies and politics, have an interest in preventing innovation. If local governments must give permission, people’s natural NIMBY reaction and existing business’ interests create biases against innovation.

The scooter companies resorted to surprise deployments as a means, I think, of counteracting government’s status quo bias. Miamians took 30,000 trips on Lime scooters while they were available, and these users also spoke to city officials. Ridesharing company Uber similarly sought to develop loyal local customers to fend off local political efforts to ban ridesharing.

Progress requires innovation, even though the new and different can be frightening. Unfortunately, the need to get government permission becomes a formula for stasis, as Tyler Cowen examines in The Complacent Class. And dynamic innovation doesn’t mix well with permission. Computers and technology have been leading sources of innovation in recent decades in part because innovation here often still doesn’t require permission.

Personally, I’m too uncoordinated to try to use an electric scooter. So don’t expect to see me on a Spin scooter soon. But regardless of your age or coordination level, the Scooter Wars’ clash between NIMBY and innovation matters for us all.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

Show less
3 hours ago

A proven Republican conservative, Rep. Arnold Mooney serves House District 43

Citing his conservative, commonsense, businessman’s approach to government, State Representative Arnold Mooney (R–North Shelby) is seeking a second term as the representative for House District 43, which covers much of North Shelby County.

“As a House member, I have stood up for the conservative beliefs, morals, and values that define Alabamians and the Alabama Republican Party, worked to ensure our state budgets spend within their means, and fought against the passage of tax increases on the citizens of our state,” Mooney said. “We have also successfully implemented several needed reforms that will ensure Alabama does not look back as we continue to move forward building a sound, job growth economy. More work remains to be done and I look forward to doing my part while serving a second term in Montgomery.”

359
Keep reading 359 WORDS

Since taking office in 2014, Mooney sponsored and co-sponsored 22 bills that passed, several received national attention. National labor unions increased their efforts to organize industrial facilities across the southeast and experienced successes that included, Volkswagen in Tennessee and Golden Dragon in Wilcox County, prompted Mooney to sponsor and pass a constitutional amendment establishing Alabama as a “right-to-work” state. This provides non-union workers with blanket employment protections. Voters concurred and ratified Mooney’s constitutional amendment by a 70 percent to 30 percent margin on the 2016 election ballot. Mooney also sponsored and passed the “Health Care Rights of Conscience Act,” which provides civil and criminal immunity for Alabama health care workers who refuse to perform certain procedures, such as services relating to abortion, human cloning, human embryonic stem cell research, and sterilization, that violate their sincerely-held religious beliefs.

Employed as a commercial realtor, Arnold Mooney and his wife, Kelly, have three grown children and eight grandchildren. They are active members of Meadow Brook Baptist Church

As the House Sponsor for the Closed Primary Run-off Bill, he was successful in securing its passage, thereby ending cross-over voting in Alabama, and ensuring integrity in our elections. By repeatedly sponsoring House legislation to end the practice of charging Lodging Tax on Meeting rooms for conventions, events and social occasions, Mooney is responsible for the Department of Revenue ending its anti-competitive assessment of the tax.

During the 2018 Session Mooney was the House Sponsor for the successful passage of the DUI-Inter Lock Bill that makes our roadways safer from drunk drivers by requiring more use of Interlock devices. He also sponsored the passage of the Freedom of Religious Liberty and Constitutional Display of the Ten Commandments Amendment which will be voted on in November and the Alabama Electronic Security Board of licensure Bill providing protection to Senior Citizens from high-pressure sales tactics and unwanted security installations. Mooney was also the House Sponsor of legislation that has put a spotlight on and begun the favorable discussion of ending Civil Asset Forfeiture problems in Alabama. Learn more about him at www.arnoldmooney.com.

(Paid for by Friends of Arnold Mooney)

Show less
5 hours ago

College football week 7: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines

With fall weather finally here, Alabama’s favorite college football teams have some cool week seven matchups.

All of the Yellowhammer State’s teams play on Saturday, with nine out of the eleven Alabama teams playing in-state this weekend.

You can find all of the state’s game times and how to watch below, as well as the lines for the nation’s top matchups.

All games below are on Saturday, October 13:

147
Keep reading 147 WORDS

Auburn vs. Tennessee (Jordan-Hare Stadium), 11:00 a.m. CST
TV: SEC Network

UAB at Rice (Houston, TX), 12:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Troy at Liberty (Lynchburg, VA), 1:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

UWA vs. Delta State (Tiger Stadium, Livingston, AL), 2:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Samford vs. VMI (Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, AL), 2:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Alabama A&M vs. Alcorn State (Louis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, AL), 2:00 p.m. CST

JSU vs. Eastern Illinois (Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville, AL), 3:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.

South Alabama vs. Alabama State (Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL), 4:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Alabama vs. Missouri (Bryant-Denny Stadium), 6:00 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN

UNA vs. Mississipi College (Braly Stadium, Florence, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Graphic by Alabama’s Paul Shashy; lines by Oddshark

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

New degree at Auburn combines wildlife, business and hospitality

Pay attention, high schoolers and parents. Students who love the outdoors and plan to continue their education after graduation will have a new option for a college degree rooted in the outdoors at Auburn University in 2019.

The undergraduate degree will be in Wildlife Enterprise Management with training in wildlife sciences, business and hospitality. Auburn professors Steve Ditchkoff and Mark Smith collaborated on developing the major in an effort to fill a need in the outdoors community that doesn’t require a wildlife biologist degree.

Heather Crozier, Director of Development at the Auburn School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences unveiled the program to outdoor writers recently at the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association Conference in Florence, S.C.

967
Keep reading 967 WORDS

Outdoor recreation generates about a $14 billion impact on the Alabama economy and about $887 billion nationwide. Outdoors-related businesses and companies support 135,000 jobs in Alabama.

“Our faculty did some surveys, and they found that in a 250-mile radius of Auburn that there are 1,000 businesses that are wildlife enterprise-related,” Crozier said. “This major will give us a unique skillset for that industry. The students will also get a minor in business so they will understand basic business principals.”

Crozier said the new degree program will utilize the facilities connected to Auburn. The Deer Lab is a 400-plus-acre facility near Auburn at Camp Hill where researchers study the genetics and physiology of white-tailed deer. The Solon Dixon Forestry Education Center near Andalusia gives students hands-on instruction in forestry, wildlife and natural resources management. The Kreher Preserve and Nature Center on the outskirts of Auburn provides an outdoors venue for a variety of nature programs.

Crozier said only one other college, Kansas State, offers a similar degree with about 100 students in that program annually.

“When our students graduate with a Wildlife Enterprise Management degree, we hope they will apply the principles of wildlife enterprise, understand and apply the ecological principles in conservation biology and eco-tourism and be a well-rounded student in hospitality and understand customer service in food and beverage production and lodging,” Crozier said. “They will have the skillset to be able to run a business as well as be able to effectively market and advertise the wildlife- and outdoor-based enterprise.”

This curriculum will have a wildlife core with about 60 percent of the courses in wildlife sciences and about 40 percent in business and hospitality.

“Most of our students who go to work for fish and wildlife departments are wildlife sciences majors and end up being wildlife biologists,” Crozier said. “The students in the new program will not be wildlife biologists.”

Crozier said the graduates in the new degree can pursue jobs at hunting lodges, shooting facilities, fishing resorts as well as guide services and outdoor sport/adventure promotions.

“Dr. Ditchkoff and Dr. Smith were talking with people in the industry, and they kept hearing, ‘We need students who understand business, who understand customer expectations and who know about wildlife,’” she said. “What they learned was several of the outfitters they talked to were going to colleges and universities and recruiting wildlife students and teaching them about hospitality and business. Or, they were recruiting hospitality and business students and teaching them about wildlife. The industry said it would really be nice if you could develop this specific product. We feel like there is a market for it. They started exploring and realized how many outdoor-enterprise businesses there were in that 250-mile radius of Auburn. They realized, hey, there really is a niche for this type of degree.

“With Kansas State being the only other place that offered a similar program, we just felt like we could fill that need.”

Pam Swanner of Alabama Black Belt Adventures agrees wholeheartedly.

“The Black Belt region has a rich history in the traditions of hunting and fishing,” Swanner said. “It’s a natural fit that Auburn would create a unique degree program to provide a skilled workforce trained in land management, business and hospitality. At Auburn’s back door are more than 50 outfitters that can provide opportunities for student internships.

“Alabama Black Belt Adventures is partnering with AU’s School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences to assist in organizing internship placement in the Black Belt region. We’re also introducing the faculty to the industry’s many product companies and other organizations that have an interest in supporting such a worthwhile program with scholarship funds to ensure a prosperous future for our industry.”

Crozier said if you venture outside that 250-mile radius, the possibilities become considerably greater. She said 40 students currently enrolled at Auburn are waiting to pursue the new degree, and she expects the program will eventually graduate between 100 and 150 annually.

“Just think about international,” she said. “It’s amazing how many opportunities are out there. We expect these students to not only go to work for hunting lodges, fishing lodges and shooting facilities, but also do safaris in Africa, outdoor adventures anywhere in the world or become representatives for outdoors companies. This is an extremely broad major that does not limit our students to a specific area.

“We’re expecting the demand for this major to blossom and really increase.”

Crozier said an internship is not a part of the curriculum, but it is highly suggested so that the students who go into this major will get some industry experience.

“Dr. Ditchkoff and Dr. Smith are putting together a list of industry contacts who are looking for interns,” she said. “It will be up to the student to go find their internship. If we have a company or business that wants to interview students, we will provide a place to do that and line the students up to interview.

Crozier said the faculty plans to reach out to the outdoors industry to identify what might be a current need or emerging need that could become an area of focus or to adjust the curriculum.

“Being a brand new program, we do have some needs. We need to be able to create partnerships with industry so that our students have places and opportunities to intern,” she said. “We’re looking for corporate sponsorships. Academic scholarships attract your best and brightest students. We need mentors, speakers for classes, places to take students for field tours, travel stipends for our students and faculty.”

Prospective students and parents can visit sfws.auburn.edu for more information or call recruiter Wendy Franklin in the Student Services office at 334-844-1001.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less
21 hours ago

Aderholt praises Trump administration over release of Pastor Brunson from Turkey

After hearing the news on Friday of Pastor Andrew Brunson’s release from a prison in Turkey, Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) released a statement giving thanks to God and praising the Trump administration.

“I’m so thankful for the release of American Pastor Andrew Brunson from prison in Turkey.  He was detained simply for practicing his Christian faith,” Aderholt said. “I’m also thankful that President Trump and his administration took unprecedented action to work for Brunson’s release.  The President made his release a top priority from the moment he took office.  And of course, above all else, I am thankful to God for Dr. Brunson’s release, health and safety.”

136
Keep reading 136 WORDS

After a series of Friday morning tweets from President Trump regarding Pastor Brunson, he released a tweet announcing that Pastor Brunson would be returning to America.

“This is the day our family has been praying for, I am delighted to be on my way home to the United States,” said Pastor Brunson in a statement.

“My entire family thanks the president, the administration, and Congress for their unwavering support,” he added.

Brunson was arrested in Turkey in 2016 over alleged connections to political groups, including the banned Gulenist movement, after a failed coup attempt.

The court convicted him of terror-related charges and sentenced him to three years in jail, however, he was released because of the time he had already been detained.

Additional charges of espionage were dropped.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less