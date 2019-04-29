Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

Fan favorite Chase Elliott takes GEICO 500 win at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA — It’s been 32 years since an Elliott has gone to victory lane at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway, but on Sunday Chase Elliott was able to follow in his father’s footsteps by winning the GEICO 500.

His win was well received by those in attendance. Given his deep roots in the sports by being NASCAR great Bill Elliott’s son, the younger Elliott is perhaps the favorite of modern-day NASCAR fans.

Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman finished second, with rookie Ryan Preece and Ford driver Joey Logano in tow for third and fourth-place finishes and rookie Daniel Hemric rounding out the top five.

The 23-year-old Elliott survived a crash-filled chaotic ending to secure his first victory of the 2019 season. He led 44 laps, the most of any driver for four different spans in his first superspeedway win.

Chase Elliott leads the field to the checkered flag, 4/28/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

Elliott’s father Bill Elliott is a two-time winner at the track with wins in 1987 and 1985 and holds the track’s all-time speed record.

“It just kind of happened by happenstance,” Elliott said to the media following the race of his win and his family’s ties to the track. “It was what it was and the day worked out like it did, for sure. You know, dad’s history — very cool.”

Elliott lauded the fans in attendance for the event for their boisterous reception.

“I was blown away by the people and how fired up everybody was,” he explained. “That was an unbelievable experience. We are close to home, so that’s cool, and they made me feel that way. I couldn’t ask for much more there.”

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott speaks to the media after his GEICO 500 win, 4/28/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

“The post-race was unbelievable,” he added. “I’ve never had a crowd — it just felt like in the palm of your hands. I mean, it’s how it felt. You get excited, they get excited. You block, and they don’t say anything. You pump your arms up, and they get pumped up. That’s just something that I’ve never really experienced. That’s one of the coolest moments, I feel like, of my racing career. Hey, you don’t know if that will always be that way. People may not like you in a couple of years or whatever. Today was something I’ll never forget. I just appreciate all the folks making it feel like a home race.”

Elliott leaves Talladega eligible for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. His win puts him seventh overall in driver points. Kyle Busch holds on to the series’ points lead.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

State Rep. Warren on religion, gambling: Even Jesus might have gone out in the street ‘and started shooting some craps’

During an interview broadcasted on APTV’s “Capitol Journal,” State Rep. Pebblin Warren (D-Tuskegee) offered her views on morality and religion as it pertained to gambling.

Warren, who represents the district within which Macon County’s VictoryLand is located, has been a proponent of legalized gambling in Alabama.

The Tuskegee Democrat said she respected those who have religious beliefs that compel them to oppose gambling but added people would go to other states to gamble away from Alabama.

“I understand those who have their religious beliefs, and I respect that – I respect it,” Warren said. “But I also know the reality what I’m trying to get in Macon County is already being done in Alabama. We say things, and we use it when it is to our advantage. But when you look at the reality, we’re not practicing what we are preaching. You go to the gaming places in Mississippi, and you see how many church buses you see there, OK? It’s OK to leave Alabama and gamble, but the whole thing is that revenue generating component that we’re concerned about. I’m pretty sure we give billions to our surrounding states.”

Warren also mentioned the Supreme Court’s ruling on sports betting and the illegal betting going on within the state of Alabama and hinted that could be legalized to benefit the state as well. She also added that her interpretation of Scripture only forbade in “God’s sight,” or in religious settings.

“Again, it’s just dealing with reality,” she continued. “And I think, you know, when it comes to your religious beliefs, you have to do what is pleasing in what is God’s sight. And the only place I can see that he talked against gambling was when it was in the churches. Other than that – that was where it was wrong because they were using the holy sanctuary to do the gambling. Who knows what he would say – he might have gone out there with the crowd in the street and started shooting some craps. Who knows what it was because he started making wine for them to drink. So he said, don’t do it in my sanctuary.”

“Once we start looking at it – sometimes, we put ourselves in a judging position, and he truly says it’s not our position, it’s his position,” Warren said. “So, you come thinking about your religious beliefs and your faith, that’s between you and your God, not you and me. We don’t judge. He didn’t give us that right, OK? He has that sole authority to be a judge and whatever you do, if a person is gambling – they can pray for forgiveness. That’s a good thing about it. He will forgive you.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

6 hours ago

VIDEO: The lottery’s time is now, still going with Trump/Russia, Doug Jones snuggles up to Biden and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is Alabama ready for the lottery?

— Can Democrats keep up the Trump/Russia collusion stuff?

— Why is Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) going all out for former Vice President Joe Biden?

Jackson and Burke are joined by Congressman Mo Brooks to discuss the Mueller report, running for Senate and the mood in Washington, D.C.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at those who may not be ready for a lottery; he says to get it done.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1036653296521732

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

7 hours ago

Alabama Gang’s Red Farmer makes pitch to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Sunday during Fox Sports 1’s pre-race coverage of Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500, long-time race car driver and Hueytown native Red Farmer reflected on seven decades of competing in motorsports.

Farmer is an original member of the Alabama Gang, among which also include fellow Hueytown natives Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison and Neil Bonnett, Huntsville’s Jimmy Means, Calera’s Hut Strickland and Gadsden’s Steve Grissom.

Farmer, who still competes at the Talladega Short Track, a dirt track across the street from the Talladega Superspeedway, joked that some have been trying to retire him since his last ARCA win at Talladega in 1988.

“I’m going on 87 years old right now,” Farmer said. “I’ve been racing for 72 years. [They’ve been] retiring me for probably 30 years, so I know the last time I won the ARCA 500 across the street over there at Talladega Superspeedway, and I was 56 years old. They said that was your last race probably, and that was, you know, that was 30 years ago. I still enjoy working on my cars, and I still enjoy driving them.”

“I’ve won 752 races,” Farmer explained. “I don’t have to win anymore. If I come here and have a good time at the race track, and have a good finish – I run ninth or tenth or something like that and I have a good race, I enjoy it. I don’t have to win anymore.”

(Jeff Poor/YHN)

Farmer insists there are only three actual members of the Alabama Gang, Bobby and Donnie Allison and himself.

“People don’t understand – everybody that’s a good driver in Alabama, they’re supposed to add them to the Alabama Gang,” he said. “There’s not – there’s only Bobby, Donnie and me. We always traveled together, two pickup trucks and I pulled a station wagon. We come in like a convoy. The three of us were bumper-to-bumper, and somebody said, ‘Here comes that damn Alabama Gang again.’ And a reporter heard it, and that’s kind of how it got started.”

Farmer made a pitch during his FS1 appearance to be inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“I would like to get in the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” Farmer added. “I think that would be icing on the cake. I’m in nine hall of fames right now, and I’d like to make it 10. It would be nice to get it while I’m on the green side of the grass.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

8 hours ago

Steve Harvey congratulates Alabama radio host on the launch of ‘The Joe Lockett Show’

For Joe Lockett, the phrase “chase your dreams” is more than a cliché — it’s reality. Six years ago, inspired by comedian Steve Harvey, Lockett left his job in the construction industry with aspirations of becoming a radio host, which are now fully realized. After years of hard work and preparation, he launched “The Joe Lockett Show” this April on WJXC 101.FM

Lockett took to Facebook on the day of the show’s launch to thank Steve Harvey for his encouragement and inspiration.

He wrote, “I stood by Steve Harvey’s picture six years ago and said never be afraid to dream BIG. Who knew what God had in store for me and my company? I’m asking all my listeners, friends, viewers and social media followers to help me get this message to Steve Harvey or someone on his team. Why? Because I wanted to shake his hand and give him a hug and say thank you.”

The team heard about Lockett’s message and congratulated him live on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

“Way to go, Joe Lockett, congratulations,” Harvey said.

Harvey followed his commendation with advice for anyone wishing to follow in Lockett’s footsteps and pursue their passion. His message? Do something you love.

“Run the race that you love to run. Wake up and chase something you love to chase. Go to bed realizing that when I wake up in the morning God willing, man I’m going to get another opportunity to get another day closer,” Harvey said.

In hopes his story will inspire others, Lockett is taking the second hour of his show, “Six 2 Six” to help his audience take action and find their calling.

In challenging his listeners to dream, Lockett says, “I want you to think of the biggest thing that you have ever wanted to do in your life.”

Check out “The Joe Lockett Show” on WJXC 101.1, Monday to Friday from 3 – 5 p.m. Not near a radio? Listen live online at the station’s website.

8 hours ago

USDA Under Secretary Northey helps celebrate Auburn University’s new poultry center

Auburn University welcomed USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey to campus to help celebrate the opening of its newest facility, an administrative and classroom building at the Miller Poultry Research and Education Center. When completed next year, the 30-acre, multi-facility complex will be the world’s only research and teaching center to be comprehensive of the entire poultry industry.

Northey noted that with Auburn’s tradition of research, teaching and commitment to communities around the world, “the impact and the science developed here will reach far beyond the borders of Alabama.”

Auburn President Steven Leath said the Miller Center is being built “to push the poultry industry forward.”

“Industry is going to look at this and say not only are we doing cutting-edge research,” Leath said, “but we’re doing research at a place that can actually have practical implications for the industry.”

That type of research is vital, particularly as one of the world’s leading food industries faces mounting challenges and opportunities, said Paul Patterson, dean of Auburn’s College of Agriculture.

Because the poultry industry will continue to be faced with new consumer demands, new diseases, a growing global population, new challenges from trade partners and more, Patterson said, “That is why we are developing facilities like the Miller Center.

“It is our goal to be the leading institution in poultry research, education and outreach in the United States if not the world,” he continued. “We aspire to be the go-to destination when new challenges face the poultry industry. This is a lofty goal, but I think it is one well within reach, particularly with the development of these new facilities.”

The Miller Center currently includes nutrition and poultry management research facilities, an infectious disease facility, an administrative and classroom building and an equipment testing and demonstration facility, which houses the National Poultry Technology Center. A state-of-the-art processing plant is under construction.

The Miller Center’s final phase of construction will include a hatchery, a battery house, chamber and breeder houses and floor pen houses. The site of the Miller Center was already home to a feed mill and animal and poultry nutrition center, built in 2012.

For more information on the Miller Center, visit poul.auburn.edu/miller-center.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

