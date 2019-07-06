Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Family friendly pub and coffee shop pays tribute to Weiss Lake and Dam

Growing up near Tampa, Florida, Matt Edwards spent most of his time either on the baseball diamond or at the family-friendly pub his coach owned and operated.

“It was just the place to go. We went on Friday nights and after games. It was just a place to hang out, play cards, throw darts and listen to music. It was just the cornerstone of our little town,” Edwards said. “The back door was always open to us. It has a lot of meaning for me.”

So, it made sense that when Edwards decided to open his own eatery in Centre, Alabama, he would draw inspiration from his boyhood stomping ground.

That’s exactly what he has done with F.C. Weiss Pub & Eatery and neighboring Dammed Good Coffee Company.

“For years some of my friends and I wanted to do a pub. There really was nothing here like this at the time,” Edwards said, who also runs an insurance business with his wife, Beverly.

But it was football – not baseball – that ultimately led Edwards to open the eatery. He traveled to Tampa to see Alabama play Clemson in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship. While there, he had to make a detour to his coach’s establishment, where photos of his team’s 1983 Dixie Major World Series championship still are on display.

“What I love is going back to my hometown of Brooksville, Florida, and going to the Red Mule Pub and saying, ‘Here we are’ … I was skinny once,” Edwards said with a big laugh. “We went back to the pub, and all my friends were like, ‘You’ve got to do this.’”

That was January 2017. By that September, Weiss Pub & Eatery had opened on the corner of Main and Coosa streets in an 1882 building that has served many uses over the decades, including a dress shop and dentist office.

Today, the walls and floor have been stripped to their original brick and hardwood. The space is decorated with images of its namesake, Weiss Lake and Dam.

“To me that’s the biggest draw for Centre – the lake,” Edwards said. “We’re all about the water and the lake.”

The tables are shadow boxes filled with local high school sports memorabilia, shrines to Alabama, Auburn and Georgia athletics and tributes to local military members and first responders. There are also old photos of the Weiss Lake Ski Club, fishing and people out on the water.

After announcing plans to open, Edwards asked the community to donate the items to give the place some hometown flair.

“We wanted to capture some of the essence of Centre,” Edwards said. “It’s a hometown, family-friendly pub. It’s bring your teams in after a game. I wanted to make sure we distinguished it from not being a bar.”

Tables, just to the front and slight right of the bar, are filled with shadow boxes with tributes to sports memorabilia and military and first responders. (Justin Averette)

Edwards has some restaurant experience, including working from sunrise to late at night at a diner he and his wife ran in Florida. The couple relocated to Centre about 14 years ago when they bought the insurance agency.

“We had a little diner, my wife and I did, that was open six o’clock in the morning until 11 at night and closed two days a year,” Edwards said.

The Weiss eatery serves gourmet sandwiches, wraps, paninis, salads and soups with a full-service bar with craft beer. The coffee shop has several hot and cold brews and pastries.

The eatery is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. The coffee shop is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Matt White is general manager of 12 employees.

“Basically, what we do is really good gourmet sandwiches – if you like Reubens, Cubans, French dip,” White said. “That’s really our specialty and a lot of soups and salads. What we get away from is what everyone else does.”

That said, at least two other restaurants have opened, Decks and Docks and Jake’s on the Lake, with lake themes since Edwards went into business.

“I think what we did was jumpstart some other folks. I had two very good friends of mine say now I’m going to do this,” Edwards said.

Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce‘s Executive Director Thereasa Hulgan said Weiss Lake is the county’s No. 1 attraction.

“All three restaurants have great food and a big variety of choices. The growth on and around Weiss Lake is providing services needed for visitors as well as locals,” Hulgan said. “The F.C. Weiss Pub and Eatery is a fabulous venue. Its memorabilia of the history of Weiss Lake and the community makes it a true attraction. It’s a place where locals go to enjoy the company, and everybody knows your name.”

Edwards credits his staff for their hard work. Soon after the restaurant opened, Edwards, a Gulf War veteran, was deployed with the Army National Guard for nine months at Fort McClellan.

“We had been opened for two months and then I got orders. I was gone for nine months. I’m doing a lot, but the staff runs the show,” he said.

A second F.C. Weiss Pub & Eatery is under construction in downtown Fort Payne and is expected to open by the end of the year.

For more information, visit F.C. Weiss Pub & Eatery and Dammed Good Coffee Shop on Facebook.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Brooks: Kaepernick ‘ought to consider’ leaving U.S., ‘patriots’ should boycott ‘companies like Nike if they are embarrassed’ of America

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) is calling on former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to leave the country if he hates America so much, saying he is among a group of “very radical people” that does not “like the foundational principles that have made us a great nation.”

Kaepernick, who has not been employed since the 2016 season, made national headlines this past week when his objections to Nike’s “Betsy Ross flag” shoes caused the company to pull the product from circulation.

In a Wednesday interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s “Breitbart News Tonight,” Brooks was asked to react to Kaepernick’s and Nike’s actions.

“Well, I hope the public will see it as a shot across the bow,” the north Alabama congressman responded.

“We’ve got some very radical people in the United States of America who don’t like America,” Brooks continued. “They don’t like the foundational principles that have made us a great nation. And I would put Mr. Kaerpernick in that category.”

He questioned why the former football player, who rose to prominence because of his protests of the national anthem and flag, stays in the United States.

“For him to protest a shoe because it has an American flag on it is absolutely absurd,” Brooks emphasized. “In my mind, perhaps he ought to consider moving to a country where he believes the laws are better for his purposes. I doubt he will do that, because in this country, we’ve had over a million Americans die fighting for our liberties, from the time of the Revolutionary War to the current date in places all around the globe, and one of those liberties is freedom of speech. Another liberty is the right to vote, to control our government, and of course, we’ve got a strong economy, we’ve got one of the best national defenses, militaries, the world has ever seen. And all of these things that we enjoy, he seems to frown upon. So, I just assume he leave.”

Brooks was then asked if he expected to see more conservative officials start standing up to so-called political correctness run amok, similar to Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) pulling economic incentives from Nike over their capitulation to Kaepernick.

“I sure hope so,” Brooks remarked. “For a long period of time, radical socialists have used economic power as a means for achieving their goals. Often those powers consist of intimidation or threats, perhaps boycotts.”

“Perhaps now, it’s time for patriots to start boycotting companies like Nike if they are embarrassed about the patriotism that has helped make America who we are,” he added.

Listen:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Gibson Distilling is an Alabama Maker barreling bourbon and bottling moonshine in the Wiregrass

Gibson Distilling Inc. (Headland)

The Makers: Lloyd and Kay Keel

Gibson Distilling in Headland is out to make drinking Alabama-made whiskey not only tasty and fun, but downright patriotic.

The distilling company recently released its latest offering – an unaged corn whiskey made with red, white and blue corn – just in time for the Fourth of July.

It joins a pretty robust product line for a small distillery in a small Alabama town.

It’s all a surprise to owners Lloyd and Kay Keel, who are amazed and thankful at how fast the business is growing.

The products are sold under the George Gibson label. “George” is Lloyd’s first name and “Gibson” comes from a local man who may have known a thing or two about moonshining. The new red, white and blue whiskey carries a George Keel label, after Lloyd, the master distiller.

Gibson Distilling Company is an Alabama moonshine maker with a flair for flavors from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

For Keel, making whiskey is something he has … uh … experimented with since the 1970s. He studied the process and had a lot of trial and error before he felt like he had something others would want to buy. He got a federal permit in 2014 and started making and barreling his first bourbon.

“It’s like a chemistry set,” he said. “You get to go out and experiment and do different things.”

He had to wait two years for it to age before he could start bottling and selling that first batch.

When he did, it was more popular than he expected. After a few calculations, he realized he was going to sell out of the bourbon and rye whiskeys before his next batches would age out.

“It’s a little difficult to forecast your demand” two years out, he said.

That’s when Keel focused on vodka, gin and flavored moonshines.

“Those have been a really good business decision,” Keel said. “We’re selling a lot of the flavored products now. People just love our vodka and we have our gin and we sell a lot of gin, too.”

The flavored moonshines now make up a large part of Gibson Distilling’s business. They offer Southern favorites like peach, blackberry, blueberry and apple pie along with an unusual offering of coffee-flavored moonshine.

Gibson Distilling uses Headland Roasting Company’s Southern Pecan and Jamaican Me Crazy coffees for its coffee-flavored moonshine. While most who visit Gibson Distilling’s tasting room are hesitant to try it, those who do end up buying a bottle to carry home, Keel said.

Keel said he has freedom to try new flavors.

“I’m always back there in the back tinkering,” he said. “We’re a small distillery. I can afford to play a little bit and if I make a bad batch, well, we will just use it as fire starter.”

While the distillery may be small, it is growing.

“We’ve had to get really busy and start producing more and more,” Keel said. “We just got two new 1,600-gallon fermenters that we will try to bring online fall of this year.”

They are also adding about 4,000 square feet to the distillery.

Keel said his bourbon is made with 80 percent corn, 12 percent rye and 8 percent barley. The flavor is “just the way I like it,” Keel said, but said others have compared the flavor profile to Weller bourbon.

The rye whiskey is made with 90 percent rye and 10 percent barley.

The new red, white and blue label is made with 50 percent white corn, 25 percent Butchers Apron red corn and 25 percent Hopi Blue corn.

“We find that those work better for us than the yellow corn,” Keel said. “They’re much more smooth when you actually have a finished product than the yellow corn. It costs a little more, but, hey, I like it better.”

While Keel is “tinkering” in the back at the distillery, his wife and co-owner, Kay, is running the tasting room and handling sales out front.

“Kay is my official taster,” Lloyd said.

The company is marketing through the state’s ABC Stores from Montgomery south to the Florida line and from Andalusia east to the Georgia line. It can also be found in some restaurants, bars and independent liquor stores.

For now, that’s about as much as Gibson Distilling can manage.

“It’s just moving forward at a pace that it’s been a little challenging to keep up with,” Keel said.

Gibson Distilling Inc.

The product: Bourbon, rye and corn whiskeys, gin, vodka, flavored moonshines.

Take home: A George Gibson bourbon, a George Gibson Blueberry Moonshine and a George Keel Red, White and Blue limited-edition corn whiskey (prices vary).

Gibson Distilling can be found online and on Facebook and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

UAH Clinic Corner: The dangers of too much sun

The two main misconceptions about skin cancer diagnoses are: too much summer sun and the disease is not deadly.

Wrong and wrong, according to Connie Abbott, Nurse Practitioner, at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) Faculty-Staff Clinic (FSC).

“Skin cancer can develop at any time and it doesn’t occur more during a particular time of year,” Abbott said. “It is typically the result of collective effects of sun exposure. And, skin cancer can metastasize or move quickly to other body systems and lead to death.”

Although skin cancer is the most common form of the disease in the United States, Abbott warns sunscreen alone is not enough for prevention.

“Proper application of sunblock is extremely important. Other protective items like long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats, umbrellas, sun visor caps and sunglasses are not utilized like they should be,” she said. Abbott noted indoor tanning use has substantially decreased over the years but is still used by some individuals.

Abbott said there are two main forms of skin cancer: Nonmelanoma and Melanoma. “Nonmelanoma skin cancers include basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas. Actinic keratosis is a precancerous condition that when untreated can develop into either one of the nonmelanoma forms,” she said.

“Nonmelanoma skin cancers are highly curable although squamous cell carcinomas can cause death if not treated. Melanoma is the third most common skin cancer but is much more malignant and can metastasize or move to other body systems and lead to death,” Abbott added.

The main risk factor for skin cancer is ultra violet (UV) ray exposure, which is responsible for 90 percent of nonmelanoma type skin cancers and 86 percent of melanoma skin cancers. UV exposure is the greatest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. In the United States, UV ray exposure is also greatest during the late spring and early summer months.

Abbott said a person doubles the risk for developing melanoma if they have had five or more sunburns in their lifetime. “Interestingly enough, most melanomas don’t arise from changes in pre-existing moles but from normal skin. Men and women 49 years old and over are at higher risk for the development of melanoma.”

People who are at greater risk for skin cancer include those with fair skin, blue or green eyes or blonde or red hair. Also those who burn easily, have more sensitive skin, or have lots of freckles or moles. Family history of skin cancer also increases risk.

“The best way to decrease sun damage is by wearing a water-resistant sunscreen with at least 15 or higher sun protection factor (SPF) on a daily basis,” said Abbott. “Most dermatologists recommend a higher SPF of 30. Avoiding tanning beds is also recommended, and studies have shown that daily use of sunscreen can lower the development of squamous cell carcinoma by 40 percent, and melanoma by half.”

Dermatologists recommend broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. In addition, UVA rays penetrate more deeply into the skin and play a greater role in premature skin aging and wrinkle formation. There are about 500 more UVA rays in sunlight than UVB rays.

UVB rays are responsible for producing sunburn and play the greatest role in causing skin cancers, including the deadly black mole cancer, malignant melanoma.

Abbott offers more tips to prevent getting skin cancer:

  1. Apply sunscreen regularly – at least 30 minutes before going outside, and re-apply every two hours. Also re-apply after each swim.
  2. The scalp can also get burned, regardless of the amount of hair. Gentlemen who are bald should apply sunscreen to the scalp and wear a hat regularly when outdoors.
  3. Use an umbrella while walking or lying on the beach or for prolonged periods outdoors.
  4. Wear sunglasses that wrap around and protect from both UVA and UVB exposure. Wrap around glasses reduces the risk of developing macular degeneration – an eye condition that leads to blindness. Other conditions include heat exhaustion/stroke and rashes.

Abbott said advances in skin cancer research include treatment of melanoma, which is the most deadly form of skin cancer. “Surgery remains the mainstay of treatment, however, present research targets therapies that find and attack more specific cancer cells and keep normal cells. And immunotherapy helps the body’s own immune system fight cancer,” she added.

Dr. Louise O’Keefe, Director/CRNP and Assistant Professor of Nursing, and Connie Abbott, MSN, CRNP oversee the UAH clinic. The facility is located in Wilson Hall room 327, 256.824.2100.

(Courtesy the University of Alabama in Huntsville)

8 hours ago

Vocational rehabilitation services strives to narrow employment gap for Alabamians with disabilities

By Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw, commissioner
Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

“What do you do for a living?”

We’ve all asked or been asked that question.

It’s a great conversation starter that helps us learn more about a person. It also underscores our society’s emphasis on the value of having an occupation.

The question is no less important to a person with a disability.

For people with disabilities, employment is about much more than having a job. It is the great equalizer. Working empowers people with disabilities by giving them the means to live independently and to contribute to and participate in their communities.

And yet, employment for people with disabilities lags far behind employment for people who do not have disabilities. In Alabama, the employment rate for individuals with disabilities is a meager 27.5% representing a 45.5 percentage point gap when compared to individuals without disabilities (source: Respect Ability).

Working in tandem with our community partners, other state agencies, and the Alabama Workforce Council, Alabama’s Vocational Rehabilitation Service is striving to narrow that gap through specialized employment- and education-related services that assist people with disabilities in finding and maintaining employment. VRS’ customized services and expertise make employment a reality even for individuals with significant disabilities.

In fiscal year 2018, VRS assisted almost 3,500 Alabamians with disabilities in finding employment, including 482 with the most-significant disabilities.

Of course, that accomplishment would not be possible without willing employers.

Oftentimes, business owners are reluctant to hire people with disabilities because of misconceptions related to job performance, reliability, and cost as well as a lack of familiarity with the resources that are available to ensure a worker’s success on the job.

In reality, though, hiring people with disabilities makes good business sense. The proof is in the results, and it has been my experience that one successful placement with an employer “kicks open” the door to future job opportunities for other workers with disabilities. It’s a win-win scenario: The employer gains a loyal worker and benefits from a more-diverse and inclusive workplace, while the employee gains and benefits from the satisfaction that comes from having a job.

Through the VRS Business Relations Program, employers have access to disability experts who provide no-cost services such as job analysis; recruiting; pre-hire screening; job-site training; post-hire follow-up; disability management; and employer training on such topics as the Americans with Disabilities Act, the medical aspects of disability, the reasonable accommodations process, and disability awareness and etiquette. VRS business relations consultants also offer employers information on financial incentives, pre-hire work experiences, and on-the-job training reimbursements.

VRS is proud to be contributing to Gov. Kay Ivey’s AlabamaWorks Success Plus program through the various services and supports we provide to job-seekers, workers and employers. Specifically, we see VRS as critical to improving work opportunities for a population that faces significant barriers to employment.

As we strive to achieve the goals of the Success Plus initiative, we are working diligently to assure that people with disabilities are included and prepared to join other Alabamians in experiencing the gratification and fulfillment of gainful employment.

For more information about VRS and its services and programs, call 1-800-441-7607. To learn more about AlabamaWorks, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

11 hours ago

UAB School of Dentistry awarded $22.4M to continue national research leadership efforts

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry has been awarded a seven-year, $22.4 million grant from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, part of the National Institutes of Health, to continue a national dental practice-based research network designed to improve the nation’s oral health.

Since 2012, UAB has served as the National Administrative and Resource Center by NIDCR, leading the National Dental Practice-Based Research Network. The network is a consortium of participating practices and dental organizations committed to advancing knowledge of dental practice and “practical science,” advancing ways to improve it, and further benefiting real-world, everyday clinical practice.

In this role, UAB leads and oversees six smaller regional research centers in Birmingham; Rochester, New York; Gainesville, Florida; Minneapolis; San Antonio; and Portland, Oregon.

“The dental practice-based research network is a unique investigative union of real-world practicing clinicians and academic clinical scientists that aims to improve the nation’s oral health by expanding the knowledge base for clinical decision-making and moving the latest evidence into routine care,” said Gregg Gilbert, DDS, MBA, distinguished professor and chair of the Department of Clinical and Community Sciences, grant principal investigator and national network director. “The network is a precious national resource for our profession and our patients, and we are fortunate that NIDCR has invested in the future of our profession.”

Gilbert said an important aspect of this network is the participation of community practitioners at every step of the process, including serving as authors in peer-reviewed journals and as presenters at national meetings. Furthermore, the network presents a different paradigm for conducting clinical research by making a point of tapping into the practical clinical wisdom that exists in the dental community at large.

“We are thrilled that UAB’s School of Dentistry has been selected to lead this important national research effort,” said Michelle Robinson, DMD, M.A., interim dean of the School of Dentistry. “This network gives the everyday clinician a key voice in the science behind patient care. Including this most-recent grant, Dr. Gilbert’s network has brought more than $117 million in NIH funding to UAB since 2005.”

In addition to Gilbert, Sonia Makhija, DDS, MPH, associate professor in the Department of Clinical and Community Sciences, will serve as the national director of Communications & Dissemination, ensuring that research information reaches practices and is implemented.

This story originally appeared on the UAB News website.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

