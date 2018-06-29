Family-friendly Alabama summer theater performances

If you made a summer bucket list for your family, it might have (should have!) included a live stage performance. Below, we have listed some summer theater performances to consider seeing with your family!

Peter Pan

This performance features one of our very own BMB contributors, Ericka!

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face-to-face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook! This terrific production will feature sword fights, fairy dust, and high-flying aerial stunts provided by ZFX. (Directed by Cody Carlton.)



From Ericka: This performance is in Gadsden, but it’s definitely worth the drive! CharACTers Theatrics puts on incredible productions with a truly talented cast full of local students, teachers, business professionals – and yes, even moms! You can read about my first experience with CharACTers here. In this show, I’ll be playing the role of Mrs. Darling – then transforming from 1900’s London socialite to dancing Indian – and back again! I hope you’ll bring your children to experience this magical show! Be sure to stick around in the lobby after the curtain closes for a chance to meet the characters, too!

Dates, Times, and Location (only a few left!):

June 29 and 30 at 7:00 p.m.

July 1 at 2:00 p.m.

Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center — Gadsden, AL

Tickets are available online at www.wallacehall.org, by phone by calling 256-543-ARTS, or at the box office one hour before show time.

Beauty and the Beast

Tabitha highly recommends this performance! In her words:

What can I say about Red Mountain Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast? Well, the first thing I can say is go see it! I’m going to try not to let my bias show because Beauty and the Beast has been my most favorite thing ever since I got a VCR, the Beauty and the Beast VHS and a Beauty and the Beast sleeping bag for Christmas when I was eight years old.

Objectively, and bias aside, I could not have been more pleased with this production. I paid far more to see a Broadway musical at the BJCC when it came through town on tour and I was equally as entertained at this production of Beauty and the Beast and my seats were far better. (There are no bad seats in the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater at ASFA!) The show contains all your favorite scenes, songs and lines from the Disney animated film — from the first “Bonjour!” to the last petal falling. There’s a wonderful number called “Human Again” that didn’t make the movie cut but is in the Broadway show. And, ladies and gentlemen, “Be Our Guest” does not disappoint!

I laughed, I cried, I would totally go see it again. The last petal falls and the show is gone on July 1st — so don’t miss it!

Find details here.

Belle meets in the lobby from 12:30 until 1:30 before the 2:00 p.m. matinee showings.

Annie

The classic musical Annie is going to run at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery from July 4 – August 5. This is an unforgettable venue at which to see a performance; this family-friendly musical will make for such a fun and memorable excursion this summer!

Jack and the Beanstalk & The Three Musketeers

The Birmingham Children’s Theater (BCT) has been a mainstay in the Magic City for over 70 years. Introduce your children to local theater this summer with BCT’s two sensational summer shows: Jack and the Beanstalk and The Three Musketeers.

The classic fairy tale Jack and the Beanstalk comes to life from July 10 – 28 at 10:00 a.m. each day downtown at the BCT mainstage, and is recommended for children ages 2-8. Use coupon code “juliejack” at checkout to save 10% off your tickets.

The Three Musketeers, based on Alexandre Dumas’ swashbuckling narrative, is sure to engage your tweens and big kids. If you like Pirates of the Caribbean, you will love BCT’s rendition of The Three Musketeers. For the first time, BCT is renting out and renovating a storefront in Brookwood Village Mall for this production. You can’t beat the easy parking and built-in food court for snacks after the show! The show runs July 12 – 29. Use coupon code “julie3M” at checkout to save 10% off your tickets.

Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Once Upon a Mattress

Here’s another chance to get out of town for a day (or night!) Theatre Tuscaloosa is producing this show July 13 – 22, which is based upon the classic story, “The Princess and the Pea”. It’s sure to be a fun night for the entire family!

Seussical & Mary Poppins

Red Mountain Theatre Company has an awesome program called Discovery Theatre Shows, which provides an opportunity for young theatre enthusiasts to participate in productions. Check out these performances that are put on “by kids, for kids”.

Seussical runs July 13 – 15.

Mary Poppins runs July 27 – 29.

Will your family plan to attend one of these summer performances?

(Courtesy of Birmingham Moms Blog)