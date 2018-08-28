Subscription Preferences:

Concerned Women for America CEO criticizes Doug Jones for ‘desperate attempt to get out of making a decision’ on Kavanaugh 2 hours ago / News
Concerned citizens confront Mobile City Council over upcoming drag queen reading event 2 hours ago / News
Fake news: Mobile NBC station fails to tell the whole story and Alabama’s liberals pounce a week later 4 hours ago / Opinion
Rep. Byrne: Being able to debate about issues ‘fundamental to our country’ 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
University of Alabama, Auburn students rank among the most conservative and most religious in the nation 7 hours ago / News
Listen to the craziest case Jonathan Cooner has ever worked in Alabama 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama leaders optimistic about Trump’s NAFTA renegotiation 9 hours ago / News
Alabama pastor shares experiences on mental illness, suicide and spirituality 9 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Federal regulators deny Alabama Power dam licenses 9 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer exclusive: Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens sound off on Shaun King, Doug Jones and ANTIFA 10 hours ago / News
‘Just Mercy’ begins filming in Montgomery 10 hours ago / News
Proposed IRS rule may affect Alabama Accountability Act 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: New framework for U.S./Mexico deal, Ivey follows Trump’s lead on lowering the flag, tax cuts benefit Alabama and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Why did an AL(dot)com’s Connor Sheets story neglect to mention ousted Marion County Democratic Party chairwoman Susan Cobb was recently arrested? 12 hours ago / Analysis
Federal school safety commission begins today in Alabama 18 hours ago / News
Honoring John McCain: Gov. Ivey orders flags at half-staff at the request of President Trump 24 hours ago / News
Former Alabama Speaker Mike Hubbard’s conviction upheld on 11 of 12 counts 1 day ago / News
Montgomery doctor sentenced to prison for role in pill mill 1 day ago / News
‘Right for Alabama’: ALGOP adopts first-ever state party platform 1 day ago / News
Alabama native Jamarcus Russell using his story to teach kids while coaching at his alma mater 1 day ago / News
Fake news: Mobile NBC station fails to tell the whole story and Alabama’s liberals pounce a week later

The media, Alabama Democrats and their candidate for governor have been pushing for a debate with Governor Kay Ivey from the minute he won the Democratic primary. Ivey’s opponents in the GOP primary wanted the same thing, but she denied them and then crushed them.

Ivey’s opponents and the Alabama media say she is sick and can’t serve. They are continuously looking for that piece of video that will show Kay Ivey is not of sound mind. They know they can’t run on the economy, social issues or on the same strategy the national Democratic Party is attempting to take back the U.S. House with.

Now Democrats think they have it — a ten-second clip from a newscast in Mobile.

Alabama Political Reporter’s Josh Moon was first to share the following clip:

Failed gubernatorial candidate Sue Bell Cobb shared it this morning:

Democrat Governors Association’s James Singer shared it last night:

I asked this simple question:

No answer.

Where is the whole video?

This is all that NBC15 posted:

But the write-up the Mobile NBC affiliate posted online tells the whole story:

“NBC 15 News asked: “Do you owe the people of Alabama a debate?” The governor, after a moment of silence, said, “People don’t ask me for that, it’s you all.”

I reached out to NBC15 to see the whole thing. Nothing.

I reached out to the governor’s office as well. Nothing.

These folks don’t care. They need something to prove their thesis.

The reason they wanted a debate was so they could take a ten-second clip, just like this, and act as if there is a danger in electing Ivey because she is sick. Judge them how you see fit.

Does it have any impact? Maybe amongst those people who think the only way to push Walt Maddox from his 20 percentage points hole into the governor’s mansion.

This won’t do that.

Your average Alabamians will see this and wonder what the rest of the actual video shows before and after.

They may also ask why Walt Maddox doesn’t have a stronger argument for himself.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

 

Concerned Women for America CEO criticizes Doug Jones for ‘desperate attempt to get out of making a decision’ on Kavanaugh

After Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) last week called for postponing the confirmation process of President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Concerned Women for America (CWA) CEO Penny Nance told Yellowhammer News that Jones’ “stall tactic” was nothing more than a “desperate attempt to get out of making a decision.”

In an interview with MSNBC, Jones said, “I’m like everybody else around here on the Democratic side of the aisle.”

He continued, “I think we need to push a pause button right now and let this play out just a little bit.”

Jones listed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and wanting more documents to vet the nominee – even though the Senate has already reviewed far more documents than for any other nominee to the Supreme Court in history – as his reasons for requesting the delay.

This came the day before CWA’s eight-state bus tour made a much-anticipated stop in Alabama, with citizens from around the state assembling in Hoover to voice their unequivocal support of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Nance, CWA’s CEO and president, spoke exclusively with Yellowhammer News after the rally, warning that Jones would try everything and anything to get out of the upcoming confirmation vote.

Regarding Jones’ “push a pause button” comment, Nance did not mince words.

“It’s a stall tactic that has absolutely no credibility,” she emphasized.

Nance added, “It’s a desperate attempt to get out of making a decision.”

Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan has repeatedly called on Jones to listen to the majority of his constituents and vote to confirm the nominee, including at a rally in Mobile two weeks ago and at the ALGOP Summer Dinner on Friday.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) voiced his strong support for Kavanaugh after meeting with him several weeks ago, and, after taking the stage to a thunderous standing ovation, rallied the crowd at the state Republican Party’s annual summer dinner in support of confirmation.

“The most important thing right now in the United States Senate … one thing – confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” Shelby told the audience.

He continued, “I’m going to do everything I can to get him confirmed.”

As Yellowhammer News described, Shelby explained Democrats would attempt to thwart the confirmation. However, he urged other Democrats, including Jones, to join Republicans in confirming Kavanaugh.

“The Democrats and the left are going to do everything you’ve ever seen to stop that – to slow it first,” Shelby outlined. “I believe we’re going to get it. We’re asking everybody to vote him, including some of our Democratic friends. I believe some of them will, I hope maybe out of conviction – but better than that, maybe out of fear.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Concerned citizens confront Mobile City Council over upcoming drag queen reading event

Several Mobilians went before their city council on Tuesday to express their disapproval of an event set to take place at the Mobile Public Library on Saturday, September 8, where a local drag queen will read to a group of children.

“The reason I’m here today is because of a matter that’s very heavy on my heart,” Mobile resident Lisa Strong explained to the council. “Upon finding out about the Drag Queen Story Hour at the Mobile Public Library, I became greatly disturbed and saddened,” proceeding to read from a passage in Psalms which directs its audience to guard themselves against obscenities and sexual filth.

Drag Queen Story Hour has raised significant public and media attention in recent weeks, with some hoping for it to be canceled.

The event will feature local Mobile drag queen Wade Brasfield, aka Khloe Kash, who will read two books to the children attending.

One of the books to be read, entitled “Stella Brings the Family,” is about a little girl with two dads.

“It is not a battle of hatred and is not a battle of small-mindedness,” Strong said of her decision to speak out against the event. “It’s just time to take a stand for God.”

Some members of the council addressed the event as First Amendment issue, arguing that it would be wrong to cancel Drag Queen Story Hour because some in the community disagree with its message.

“Let me just say this: that the umbrella in this city has got to be big enough for all of us to get under,” Councilman Fred Richardson said.

The library’s executive director, Scott Kinney, expressed similar sentiment.

“For us, it’s a free speech issue,” Kinney said. “If we let one group use the library, we let all groups use the library.”

Kinney explained that the library allows any group which meets its basic qualifications to utilize its meeting space. A library spokeswoman confirmed that the group hosting the reading event, Rainbow Mobile, met each qualification.

“We’ve even had a church who started their church using our West Mobile meeting room every Sunday for almost seven months,” Kinney explained. “So we are sensitive to everyone’s needs and that’s what we’re trying to be, is sensitive to everyone’s needs.”

Kinney also reinforced that the event is sponsored by an outside group and is receiving no endorsement from the library itself.

“This is an outside group that is presenting this program,” he said. “It is not the library. We are not co-sponsoring it. We are not providing any funds to it other than the electrical and keeping the building open that would be open [anyway] because we are open on Saturdays [anyway].”

The library does not advertise the event on its website.

Still, Fred Wolfe, a Baptist minister at Mobile’s Luke 4:18 Fellowship, argued that the library is no place for such an event.

“It is wrong to use a public forum like the library for this Drag Queen Story Hour because the library gives it credibility,” Wolfe said at the council meeting.

Strong and Wolfe stopped short of asking the council to put a stop to the event but implored them to consider the event’s moral implications.

“I plead on their [children’s] behalf to examine your hearts and examine your mind and do what’s right for the children of this city,” Strong said.

Bryan Fuenmayor, executive director of Rainbow Mobile, told Yellowhammer News that he embraces the public attention that the event has been receiving.

“We’re trying to turn it into a positive thing,” he said. “This is free publicity.”

Fuenmayor said that his primary aim in hosting the event is to promote literacy.

“Children love being read to,” he said. “We need to encourage reading to our kinds and society. We need to bring back more support for libraries.”

Fuenmayor also said he hopes the event will teach acceptance to the children.

“My ultimate aim, from personal experience, it to curtail bullying in schools,” he said. “A lot of kids, they tend to bully kids who are different from them. So we want to try to prevent that.”

Watch the council meeting here.

Read more about the event here.

Rep. Byrne: Being able to debate about issues ‘fundamental to our country’

No one can deny that the political climate in our country today is pretty divisive. Protests and outbursts are becoming more and more common. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise when you consider that a certain group now considers themselves “the resistance.”

Given the volatile condition of our politics today, many Members of Congress are no longer hosting town hall-style meetings to meet with their constituents. These events have become too risky as they provide an avenue for “the resistance” to cause problems and create negative attention.

Despite the national trend away from town hall meetings, I continue to believe town halls are one of the best ways to stay in touch with the people we represent. My town hall meetings are always open to anyone and provide for an hour of open dialogue between residents and the person elected to be their voice in Congress.

While I know some town halls around the country have turned confrontational, I believe that the people of Alabama have enough decency to be able to openly debate and discuss political issues without becoming nasty. I’ve held over 115 in-person town hall meetings since being elected to Congress, and I can count on one hand the number of times someone has been intentionally disruptive or hateful.

Last year, a national news crew from CBS came down to Alabama to cover a day of my town hall meetings. I think they were expecting some hostile moments. At the end of the day, they commented about how nice, friendly and hospitable the people were. I told them that was just how we operate in Alabama.

See, I think being able to debate – and even disagree – about important issues is fundamental to our country. If you look at places like Russia, North Korea and Iran, they don’t allow for open debate and dialogue about issues. It is this type of conversation and the freedom to disagree that makes our country great.

So, over the past month, I hit the road to visit communities across Southwest Alabama to hold town hall meetings. Known as the “Better Off Now” Town Hall Tour, I held open meetings in Salipta, Atmore, Brewton, Dauphin Island, Millry, Citronelle, Mobile, Grand Bay, Monroeville, Seminole, Loxley and Spanish Fort.

For me, it is very important to spread out where I hold town hall meetings. Instead of just staying in larger cities, I have made a commitment to visiting communities of all sizes and in each of the six counties that make up the First Congressional District. The voice of the people in the Salipta community of Clarke County matters just as much as the voice of those in Mobile.

During my recent town hall meetings, hot topics were problems at the Department of Veterans Affairs, concerns about illegal immigration, issues with the “Deep State” and government bureaucracy, and the need for improvement to local roads and infrastructure. Each town hall meeting was different, but these were some of the overarching themes.

At the end of the day, I refuse to give in to the narrative that we can no longer openly discuss political issues in our country. We need to embrace the diversity of opinions and views, and town hall meetings are a great way to do that.

So, I promise that as long as I am your Congressman, I will continue to hold public, in-person town hall meetings throughout our area to hear directly from the people I represent. Through these meetings, I become a better Congressman, and I think our society becomes a little stronger.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

University of Alabama, Auburn students rank among the most conservative and most religious in the nation

The Princeton Review has released their trademark list of the “Best 384 Colleges” for 2019 and three Alabama schools made the cut – the University of Alabama, Auburn University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Both Alabama and Auburn were ranked in several top 20 subcategories, including “Most Conservative Students” and “Most Religious Students.”

To compile their latest edition, which is the 27th annual, the Princeton Review interviewed 138,000 students and examined the relevant data on the nation’s colleges.

The list also features sub-rankings for the top 20 schools in various categories from academics and extracurriculars to quality of life and social scene.

The University of Alabama ranked ninth best for “Most Conservative Students” and number 15 for “Most Religious Students.”

On the other side of the state, Auburn ranked eighth best for “Most Conservative Students” and number 13 for “Most Religious Students.”

UA also ranked number 14 in the “Most Politically Active Students” subcategory.

See what else the two schools ranked in here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Listen to the craziest case Jonathan Cooner has ever worked in Alabama

Jonathan Cooner was Alexander Shunnarah’s “Shark of The Week” Monday, and he came with some great stories.

Jonathan started it off by talking about his time with the law firm and the number of phone calls they get and how he started off. He told the guys a story about “a toddler and a mechanical bull.” Jonathan went into depth about what it means to be a member of the Shunnarah Law Firm and even gave his wife and daughter a shoutout.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

