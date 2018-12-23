Facebook suspends five accounts for ‘Russian tactics’ in Doug Jones’ election
Over a year after the conclusion of Alabama’s Senate special election, Facebook has suspended five accounts for allegedly utilizing “Russian tactics” to spread disinformation benefiting Doug Jones’ candidacy against Roy Moore.
This comes after the New York Times and Washington Post disclosed an internal report written by Democratic tech operatives detailing their “deceptive” efforts in Alabama.
Now, the Washington Post is reporting that one of those named in their initial reporting, Jonathon Morgan, has been suspended from Facebook, along with four others.
Facebook wrote in a statement that it had taken action against “five accounts run by multiple individuals for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior,” adding that its “investigation is ongoing.”
Morgan confirmed that his account was included in the group of five, but the identities of the other four have not been named.
“We take a strong stand against people or organizations that create networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are or what they’re doing,” Facebook outlined. “We’ve removed thousands of Pages, Groups and accounts for this kind of behavior, as well as accounts that were violating our policies on spam and coordinated inauthentic behavior during the Alabama special election last year.”
Facebook appears to have taken no action on these specific “Russian tactics” used by the Democratic operatives before the media broke the story in recent days.
Secretary of State John Merrill told Yellowhammer News contributor Jeff Poor that Facebook “offered no support” to his office or the state during the 2017 Senate election, while Twitter was responsive to Merrill’s concerns during that cycle. Facebook’s delayed response came in spite of Merrill explaining that he told them what was occurring in the Jones/Moore contest “well more than a year ago.”
Morgan’s efforts have especially drawn ire because of his role at the firm New Knowledge, which helped Senate lawmakers uncover the means in which Russian agents weaponized Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites to spread disinformation during the 2016 election and after President Trump took office. The revelations also sparked calls on Capitol Hill for the federal government to investigate Russian interference.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Homecoming: Wickles Pickles returning production to Alabama
Wickles Pickles, the tangy Southern treats produced by a pair of Alabama-born brothers, are returning to their roots.
Sims Food Inc., the company behind the popular pickles that are sold across the U.S., is moving production from North Carolina back to Alabama.By the end of the year, Will and Trey Sims and partner Andy Anderson expect 100 percent of Wickles Pickles to be made at Magnolia Vegetable Processors in Brundidge.
The move could mean new growth and opportunities for the company, as well as closer ties with cucumber producers across the state.
“Our goal is to use as much produce as possible from Alabama growers and fill in the gaps elsewhere,” Will Sims said.
HOMECOMING
Bringing production back to Alabama has been a longtime dream for the partners.
The Sims brothers entered the pickling business in 1998, after sampling the spicy pickles their cousin made for a Halloween party. They purchased the recipe, which had been passed down by her grandmother, and Wickles Pickles was born.
They soon brought longtime friend Anderson on board, and the trio has led the company on an impressive growth streak. Featured on TV cooking shows, magazine spreads and restaurant menus, Wickles Pickles have a loyal following for their unique flavor that blends heat and sweet.
The product lineup includes 10 different items, and they are distributed to most major supermarket chains in all 50 states. Last year, Sims Food made several million jars of pickled products.
“We believe in the products, and it’s just grown from there,” Sims said. “We’ve enjoyed doing it, and we’ve kept it going.”
In the early days, the pickling operation was located in Dadeville, where the company has always maintained a sales office. But as demand grew, the partners had to look elsewhere for processors, and that took them to North Carolina.
VITAL PARTNERSHIP
“People see the label, and they are intrigued. Once they try them, they keep coming back.”
A key part of the move back to Alabama was the startup of Magnolia Vegetable Processors (MVP), which will process and pack Wickles Pickles. The company is located in Brundidge, which has a long history of food production.
Sims Food also has a stake in MVP, which opened last year in a new 66,000-square-foot building across the street from Southern Classic Food Group. MVP specializes in pickled vegetable products.
“Wickles was the first customer of MVP, and the driving force of what it was built around,” Sims said.
As Wickles Pickles’ business grew, it got so large that only a few places could process and pack the products, Anderson said.
“Sims found the perfect partner,” he said.
CREATIVE CONTROL
More growth is on the horizon, as the production move is giving the partners more creative control. That means opportunities for small batches to try out new products.
“We’ve just run the first batch of dill okra, which will be hitting grocery shelves soon,” Anderson said.
At the same time, the company has taken the opportunity of the transition to adjust its ingredient list. Turmeric has replaced artificial food coloring, and preservatives have been eliminated.
And finally, the Alabama-made Wickles Pickles are wearing updated labels for a fresh new look.
PLEASING TASTE
The Sims brothers never expected to get into the pickling business. Before they started making Wickles Pickles, Will was an aspiring photographer out West and Trey was a stockbroker in Atlanta.
But both were looking for a way to come home to Alabama and be closer to family, and the pickles paved the way.
One thing the partners don’t agree on is the best way to eat Wickles Pickles.
Anderson loves them on a barbecue sandwich, while Sims thinks they’re best with pimento cheese and Conecuh sausage.
Beyond that, their fans like them fried, chopped up in a salad and just straight out of the jar.
“People see the label, and they are intrigued. Once they try them, they keep coming back,” Anderson said.
Devin Wyatt: Building brands for businesses in Birmingham and beyond
Devin Wyatt could have latched on to the first job she was offered after graduating from college in December 2012, but she decided to focus on jobs that matched her skill set and offered opportunities to learn. The move paid off.
Wyatt is the visual brand director at the Modern Mold Agency, which specializes in public relations services, image consulting, and visual branding. After just one year of business, the firm has already attracted the attention of clients across the nation.
“As the visual brand director, I love creating visuals that help my clients tell a story that truly resonates with their target audience,” said Wyatt. “I want to help people control their own narrative as it relates to their professional or personal brand. Public relations is so important because, in a world where stories can get misconstrued, you want to make sure the correct information is going out.
“It’s easy to build a brand, but building a sustainable brand takes hard work and a great public relations team.”
“Perfect Partnership”
Wyatt, a Birmingham native, is part of a team that includes Modern Mold Agency Public Creations Director Brittany Sharp and Image Consulting Director Arielle Clay.
“My partners are the best,” Wyatt said. “They both possess qualities I don’t have. It’s like the perfect partnership. It’s imperative for women to be unified in today’s society. … We possess so much power, and it can be disheartening to see us not truly recognize the [magnitude of] power we would have if we could come together.”
Wyatt first met Sharp and Clay in 2011, when she was an intern at WBRC-TV Fox 6 News.
“After working for some of my friend’s events, [Sharp] came to me with the idea of starting our own public relations firm,” Wyatt said. “I’d always wanted to have a business of my own, but I figured I would wait until I was in my 30s. … When I thought on it, I was like, ‘Why not now? Why not at the age of 27? I don’t have to wait.’ Since that day, Modern Mold Agency has been on go. It’s amazing to me how you can know what God wants you to do because it comes so naturally.”
The team at Modern Mold Agency, which opened in September 2017, wants to help people shape their brands.
“When you’re in a maze, you can’t see the entire picture. It’s the same [concept] with your brand,” Wyatt said. “Sometimes you can get so focused on the day-to-day operations of your company that it’s hard to see how your company’s brand is perceived in the public. That’s where we come in. We help you see what others see. We help you see beyond the maze and create a brand that stands the test of time.”
Family Hustle
Wyatt attended Ramsay High School, where she worked closely with the Student Government Association and was a cheerleader. She is the oldest of three children—she has a sister, Dkota, and a brother, Carrington—all of whom have continued a family tradition of attending the University of Alabama.
“[As an older sibling], I’ve always been used to making decisions, and … I already see the impact my hustle has had on my brother and sister,” Wyatt said. “My sister [plans to] start her own pediatric office after she graduates from medical school, and my brother is already working on a sneaker app at the age of 18.
“They make me so proud. I’m always encouraging them, but they keep me going more than they know.”
Wyatt credits her entrepreneurial aspirations to her parents, Doug and Likita, who own and operate International Concepts, a commercial cleaning and floor-care company. The couple has always encouraged their children to work with a sense of ambition.
“My parents have always shared nuggets of wisdom with me as it pertains to business, some of which I’ve learned by simply observing them,” Wyatt said. One thing they have always told me: ‘The hardest thing is starting.’
“So many people desire to start their own businesses, and so many needs go unfulfilled because of their fear of simply starting. My advice to anyone would be the same thing: Just do it. Don’t be afraid to fail. Don’t be afraid of something not working. Once you start, you never know what will become of it.”
Creating a Legacy
At the University of Alabama, Wyatt gained experience with the Radio Television Digital News Association, National Public Radio, and other organizations. After graduating, she interviewed with and received offers from several notable companies across the
nation, but she decided to settle back at home with her parents in Birmingham to build relationships and save money. She also prepared for her own business by working as a marketing communications specialist, photojournalist, and multimedia specialist.
“For so long, African-Americans have been taught to attain a job that will create comfortable lives for themselves and those they love,” Wyatt said. “As millennials, we have learned there’s more [to life]. You can create a legacy for yourself no matter what your background is or where you come from. Being a millennial means not being afraid to fail. I heard [pastor, author, and filmmaker] T.D. Jakes say, ‘If you fail, it only leads you [closer] to the thing that will work.’”
Wyatt works to ensure that she can make a difference: “I want to leave a legacy of servanthood. I want people to remember me for the impact I’m trying to make on society through current and future endeavors.”
“It’s not enough for me to be successful,” she said. “I really want people to see that I worked hard in everything I did.”
Another key for Wyatt in her life and career: faith—it’s her foundation.
“With God, He gives me one piece at a time, and I’m always able to say, ‘OK, God, I see what you’re doing.’ I would tell anyone that without faith it’s impossible to really succeed,” Wyatt said. “Without faith, you’re doing everything in your own strength. With faith, your source is truly God. My faith keeps me going because I know God’s purpose in all this is bigger than me.”
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February
Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.
Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.
Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.
Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.
In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”
Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.
“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.
Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.
Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.
State Sen Allen: Lottery a ‘regressive tax against the poor,’ ‘Going to cost you as a taxpayer’
As next year’s legislative session approaches, speculation has ramped up about the possibility of a lottery in Alabama could become a reality.
Governor Kay Ivey and many lawmakers have offered tepid support for giving their constituents the opportunity to at least vote on a lottery referendum. Others have given their full-fledged support for the lottery, noting that Alabama is one of the last remaining holdouts in the country on a lottery.
State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa), however, is not backing away from his opposition to the lottery. In an appearance on “The Dale Jackson Show” on Friday, Allen warned a lottery could hurt the poor and was skeptical of its advertised benefits.
“The lottery is a regressive tax against the poor,” Allen said. “And you can look at these other states and see – like Arkansas – the state of Arkansas recently they had to go into their general fund to write a check to their lottery fund, OK? Once you get into that game of asking the men and women of a state to play a game of chance – I just don’t think it is a way to fund government because what’s next? That’s the problem.”
“There’s other men and women who work hard every day, every week, every month and they go in, spend every dime they got, and they have children,” he continued. “Then you’re going to have a social issue. You got DHR. You got families without food. You got families that can’t make payroll as writing checks for all the utilities, taking care of the food on the table for the children. You got some other issues involved.”
The Tuscaloosa Republican went on to reiterate his claim that a lottery would cost taxpayers in the long-run.
“The bottom line is it’s going to be a costly arrangement for the state in the long run,” he added. “At the end of the day, it’s going to cost you as a taxpayer.”