5 hours ago

Exports of Alabama-made autos, aerospace parts rise in tough trade year

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – Despite ongoing disruptions in global trade relationships, Alabama’s exports of goods and services totaled $20.7 billion in 2019 as overseas shipments of motor vehicles, auto parts and aerospace products continued to show strength.

The value of Alabama exports last year declined 3 percent from 2018’s total and fell just 4.6 percent shy of the state’s all-time record of $21.7 billion, set in 2017, according to new trade figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Still, Alabama exports have climbed 7 percent from 2015 and nearly 68 percent from 2009.

“Although Alabama exports have shown impressive annual increases and, in a few cases, slight decreases, there has been an overall upward trend in recent years,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

“This highlights the fact that companies across Alabama continue to provide top-quality goods and services that are sought by customers worldwide.”

Reflecting that global appeal, Alabama business exported goods and services to 194 countries in 2019.

The Top 5 destinations were:

  • Canada — $3.87 billion (down 5.5 percent)
  • Germany — $3.14 billion (a 23 percent increase)
  • Mexico — $2.25 billion (a 13.5 percent decline)
  • China — $2.24 billion (down 26 percent)
  • Japan — $796.1 million (a 4 percent dip)

Exports to Germany were boosted by a 45-percent increase in motor vehicles shipments to total nearly $2.3 billion in 2019, while China bought significantly less Alabama-made transportation equipment, figures show.

“Already a hub for industry and innovation, Alabama has established a reputation as a successful exporter of products and services,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“In spite of headwinds affecting global trade, Alabama is poised to take advantage of new opportunities around the world, which will in turn create more and better-paying jobs here at home,” he added.

TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT

Transportation equipment remained Alabama’s largest export category by far in 2019, rising 2.5 percent to nearly $10.3 billion – almost half of the state’s total overseas shipments.

Motor vehicles represent the largest portion of exports in this category, totaling $6.7 billion in 2019, up 4 percent over the year. Alabama-made vehicles were shipped to 84 foreign countries last year, with Germany, Canada and China the leading destinations, figures show.

Alabama ranked as the nation’s fourth largest auto-exporting state in 2019, after California recorded a surge in exports. Michigan and South Carolina were the top auto-exporting states in 2019.

Aerospace products and parts also represent a significant portion of the transportation equipment category, and exports of these items approached $2.5 billion in 2019, an increase of nearly 5 percent from the previous year.

Alabama-made exports of aerospace products have jumped more than 60 percent since 2016.

‘ECONOMIC ENGINE’

The other leading Alabama export sectors in 2019 included chemicals ($2.26 billion), minerals ($1.4 billion), forestry products ($1.36 billion) and primary metals ($1.2 billion), according to figures from the Office of International Trade at the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Alabama companies that sell in the global markets continue to keep the state’s economic engine strong,” said Hilda Lockhart, director of the Office of International Trade.

“We know they face daunting barriers and as part of the Export Alabama Alliance, we will continue to help them build relationships around the world through our trade missions and export activities,” she added.

Alabama ranked No. 24 among the states in export volume in 2019, same as the previous year.

Alabama’s decline of 3.12 percent last year compared similarly to other Southeastern states but was higher than the overall U.S. drop of 1.25 percent last year.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

3 hours ago

Scientist: Fossils reveal Alabama most biodiverse state in the country

New research has found that Alabama has more plant and animal species, both living and dead, than any other state in the nation.

Jun Ebersole, an archaeologist and paleontologist at the McWane Science Center, shared his latest findings Feb. 19 at Dauphin Island Sea Lab. Ebersole is creating a fossil inventory of the state, concentrating on vertebrates – things with backbones, such as sharks, dinosaurs and bony fish. He’s cataloged more than 300 species in Alabama, easily surpassing South Carolina and Florida, two states historically considered to be the most paleobiodiverse states in the country.

“I’ve tripled what was considered the No. 1 state in the U.S. in terms of paleobiodiversity, and that’s just with sharks and bony fish,” Ebersole said. “We’re just getting started.”

Ebersole’s research has also helped him and other scientists catalog Alabama’s diversity of living species. A 2002 report by The Nature Conservancy ranked Alabama No. 5 behind California, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico, but Ebersole said deliberate research in recent years to catalog Alabama’s plant and animal species proves Alabama is the most biodiverse state.

“I moved here because of the unbelievable amount of stuff we have here,” Ebersole said. “That’s why I can stand here with confidence and tell you we are No. 1, and No. 1 by far.”

Paleontologist seeks help finding fossils across Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Ebersole said Alabama’s large amount of freshwater lakes and rivers is the main reason for the state’s biodiversity and paleobiodiversity superiority.

“We have 132,000 miles of inland waterways, which is No. 1 in the country,” Ebersole said. “60% of aquatic biota in North America is in the Tennessee Valley. Anything aquatic, we’re going to rank No. 1 in that in the U.S.”

Ebersole said Alabama’s latitude on the planet and proximity to coastal waters has helped make the state one of the most unique places in North America in terms of surface geology.

“If you want to study the history of life in chronological order, there’s not a better place in North America than Alabama,” Ebersole said. “We have five geologic ecoregions in Alabama, and you can see all five of these regions by just driving I-65. Having five in one state is very unique.”

Besides educating Alabamians, Ebersole is asking the public for help finding more fossils. He showed students, staff and visitors at Dauphin Island Sea Lab how to locate fossils in beach sand, especially in areas backfilled with sand dredged from offshore in 2016.

“Knowing that these things can be found on the beach here at Dauphin Island, I’m using the local community to help me find these things and get a list of what species we have here,” Ebersole said. “So far I’ve found at least 40 different species of sharks and bony fish from the sand on Dauphin Island.”

To learn more about Ebersole’s research, visit the McWane Science Center online at mcwane.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Americans from coronavirus-infected cruise ship to be quarantined in Anniston

A number of American passengers who were recently evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise liner will be housed at a FEMA facility in Anniston, as first reported on Saturday by the Anniston Star.

A federal government spokesperson interviewed by the Star said that the individuals would be arriving “as early as Wednesday.” The spokesperson did not commit to a specific number of people that will be brought to the facility.

A news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says the passengers who will stay at the facility have tested positive for the Coronavirus, but “at this time they either do not have symptoms or have mild flu-like symptoms.”

The evacuees will reportedly be housed in a dormitory within Anniston’s Center for Domestic Preparedness, a facility operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Their healthcare will be administered by HHS, however the release added, “Any of the evacuees who become seriously ill will be transported to pre-identified hospitals for medical care.” Specific hospitals were not identified.

According to The Washington Post, 329 total Americans were evacuated from the ship last weekend. Of those passengers, 28 had tested positive for the virus as of Friday night. The Washington Post noted that “health officials expect to see more positive cases among the evacuated passengers in coming days.”

Local officials told the Star they had not been given advance warning about the carriers of the deadly disease being brought to their town.

The Center for Domestic Preparedness is one of the most sophisticated facilities in the FEMA network. The team there had already been doing work on how to prepare for Coronavirus victims in the U.S.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

Officials are holding a live press conference regarding this story.

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

Alabama Republican Party votes to declare state as ‘sanctuary for the unborn’

PRATTVILLE — The Alabama Republican Party on Saturday held the 2020 winter meeting of its state executive committee.

Video of the entire meeting can be viewed here.

The agenda, which can be read here, featured eight resolutions, of which only resolution No. 6 failed. This resolution was “in opposition to the H1-B Visa Program.” The vote was 74% against, 26% in support.

One of the successful seven resolutions was “to declare Alabama as a sanctuary for the unborn.”

Here’s the text of that resolution, which passed 95% — 5%:

The resolution concludes by calling on Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature to “expedite the enactment of a resolution in the next legislative session to declare Alabama is a Sanctuary for the Unborn.”

The legislature is currently in session. In 2018, the people of Alabama voted via referendum to declare the official policy of the state as being pro-life.

After the meeting on Saturday, ALGOP Chairman Terry Lathan told Yellowhammer News, “I think the sanctuary state [resolution] is interesting. You know, we just passed Amendment Two in 2018, and I think… it’s not just the same old topic again, this is a different lane. If we’re going to have sanctuary cities for illegal aliens, or immigrants, I think our [membership] just said, ‘Well, ok fine. We want a sanctuary city for unborn children.’ So I think that’s a really important statement.”

RELATED: WATCH: Doug Jones laughs about abortion, mocks question about ‘pain-capable’ act as ‘stupid’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Alabama Power security officer and former Birmingham policeman remembers surviving heart attack

Ron Jones was a Birmingham Police officer for more than two decades before joining Alabama Power Corporate Security in 2010.

“Staying in shape is a big part of my job,” said Jones, who can be found in the gym almost every morning. “It helps your endurance and makes you feel better.”

It was two days after Christmas in 2015 when Jones felt a pain in his chest that he initially thought was indigestion.

“It felt like I had swallowed a piece of hard candy and it was stuck in my chest and it wouldn’t come out,” Jones said.

A trip to the emergency room revealed Jones had nearly full blockage in two arteries, which required surgery to put in stints. A mild heart attack thankfully had not caused damage to Jones’ heart.

“I always thought that people that had heart attacks were people who was out of shape or people who was overweight,” he said. “I was neither one.”

Jones speaks from experience during American Heart Month in the video below.

Ron Jones reveals what he learned by surviving a heart attack from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Birmingham-area community colleges to offer lineworker training

In Alabama, continuing to develop a well-trained workforce prepared with job-ready skills is a challenge for state leaders. Local community colleges are answering the call by providing technical training programs that prepare Alabamians to be skilled in the trades.

In 2019, Bishop State Community College in Mobile announced a partnership with Alabama Power to bring lineworker training to south Alabama. This training has expanded to central Alabama, as Jefferson State Community College and Lawson State Community College will offer lineworker training this spring.

The purpose of the programs is to prepare students across Alabama communities for rewarding careers as lineworkers. Students can learn the fundamentals of electricity as well as the math and science knowledge needed to work on power lines.

The 9-week program prepares participants for jobs at Alabama Power and other utilities. Up to 15 students will be accepted to the program at each of the new locations.

“By partnering with local colleges on these programs, we’re able to provide quality training in Alabama communities,” said Tom McNeal, Southern Company Workforce Development Program manager. “We want to ensure that our state’s workforce has the job-ready skills to succeed not only for today, but for the future.”

Potential students who want to apply or learn more about the program should contact:

Jefferson State Center for Workforce Education

205-856-7917     *** Applications deadline, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Lawson State Workforce Development

205-925-2515     *** Applications deadline, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Bishop State Workforce Division

251-405-7082     *** Applications deadline, Wednesday, March 4, 2020

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

