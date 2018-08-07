Subscription Preferences:

Yellowhammer exclusive: Bentley gives scoop on social media activity, leaves door open for 2020 US Senate run 2 hours ago / News
Wedding day turns into rescue mission at Orange Beach 2 hours ago / News
NRA launches ad campaign in Alabama calling for Jones to support Brett Kavanaugh 3 hours ago / News
Every time the media talks about the Alabama Accountability Act, they make the argument to expand the program 4 hours ago / Opinion
Purple Heart Day recognizes American heroes 5 hours ago / News
Recent polling could influence Sen. Jones’ confirmation vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh 5 hours ago / Analysis
Read the Fair Ballot Commission’s plain language explanations of each proposed ballot measure 6 hours ago / News
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Back to school priorities 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tow truck driver pulls baby from burning car in Tuscaloosa, gives God the credit 9 hours ago / News
Graduation pictures with an almost 14-foot alligator? It happened. 10 hours ago / Radio
7 Things: Manafort gets rolled but not on collusion, the Alabama Accountability Act works, and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Attorney General Jeff Sessions set on ending DACA despite court hurdles 11 hours ago / News
Judge issues gag order in Huntsville police shooting case 11 hours ago / News
Alabama sides with Nevada in fight for execution drugs 12 hours ago / News
Study forecasts job gains from tax cuts — but proportionately less in Alabama than elsewhere 1 day ago / News
Rick Burgess to undergo surgery Tuesday morning 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s health care system struggles to perform, ranking 46th in the country 1 day ago / News
Warrior Met Coal and Bevill State provide roadmap for public-private workforce development partnerships 1 day ago / News
Author Jon Meacham’s vision for the South: Less MAGA hats, more visits to Montgomery’s lynching memorial 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama’s government wasted their summer break and did nothing on school safety 1 day ago / Opinion
Every time the media talks about the Alabama Accountability Act, they make the argument to expand the program

Since the Alabama Accountability Act passed, the media and Alabama Democrats have launched attack after attack year after year on the program.

Usually, the stories focus on the “claims” that the program will gut the public school systems and damage the children still trapped in those schools. Their solution always seems to be lacking — it’s just a horror story of a program that harms someone somewhere by “diverting taxpayer money” — but we never actually get those victims.

Krista Johnson’s story in the Montgomery Advertiser betrays the scary premise with facts.

She writes, “Of the 4,132 children who received a scholarship in 2016 through the accountability act (the most recent data available), 983 were zoned to attend one of the state’s 76 failing schools, a rate of about 24 percent. Scholarship granting organizations can provide scholarships to low-income students as long as students from the failing schools are given preference first.”

The horror.

Over 4,000 children got a chance at a better education because their parents pursued it, and 24 percent of those kids got out of failing schools. The scholarship program helped low-income students get a leg up after the failing school’s applicants were helped.

If money is the issue, do the math: The scholarship program is created using $30 million in tax credits and the program’s 4,132 kids took 80 percent of their state dollars with them. Using the state average per pupil ($5,964), that accounts for $19.7 million dollars. The state’s education budget is $6.63 billion dollars and we are pretending the combined $49.7 million is killing the school system?

Let’s be honest about what this is about — power. Anything that lets a poor kid leave a public school, it limits the power of the education bureaucrats and elected officials that cater to them. Any school choice or voucher program will be resisted for this reason.

The legislature should expand this program and give more kids an opportunity.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Yellowhammer exclusive: Bentley gives scoop on social media activity, leaves door open for 2020 US Senate run

Former Alabama Governor Robert J. Bentley is back.

This summer, Twitter and Facebook accounts representing the former Alabama governor were reactivated to coincide with the unveiling of Bentley for Alabama.

This new site, launched on Memorial Day, examines Bentley’s time serving as Alabama’s 53rd governor and provides contemporary updates on his life since leaving office.

The platform also makes available to the general public archived digital content from the Bentley Administration and both of his gubernatorial campaigns.

“Governor Bentley was Alabama’s first governor to serve during the rise in popularity of digital mediums and social media platforms,” the site notes, before outlining the litany of online resources that it provides.

In an interview with Yellowhammer News, Bentley discussed his new project, his post-public life and even left the door open on a 2020 U.S. Senate run.

Transcript as follows:

YELLOWHAMMER NEWS: What would you like people to know about Bentley for Alabama and what’s the goal of this new endeavor?

BENTLEY: Bentley for Alabama is really a continuation of the work we began during my Administration. The goals and initiatives of all the people who worked so hard in our Administration are important and matter to our people, such as job creation, Pre-K growth and even the need to build new prisons. We were inspired by President George W. Bush, and the philanthropic work he continues to do after leaving office. The Bush Administration makes available its digital resources from his time in office.

I love history, and we felt that is was important to preserve the work we did, and the recording of that work. It just so happens now that’s all in a digital format where it can be accessed by anyone. We wanted to make it easily available online for anyone.

YELLOWHAMMER NEWS: Should we expect frequent social media posts from you?

BENTLEY: Absolutely! Social media really exploded during our administration, and we found it to be very effective when it came to communication with both the media and the people of our state. The Internet can be dark and dirty, but it can be used for good. I love staying in touch with what people are thinking and talking about, social media is a great way to do that.

YELLOWHAMMER NEWS:  What are you most proud of from your tenure as governor?

BENTLEY: Without a doubt, lowering unemployment and changing the state’s jobs strategy. We were over 10 percent unemployment when I became governor, and we hit full employment when I left office. It’s gratifying to see the strategy we put into place, Accelerate Alabama, net so many good jobs. Especially in Wilcox County and other small towns that were hurting. I always believe if you educate people and give them an opportunity to succeed in a good job, they’ll be fine. I believe we are helping do that by expanding Pre-K, and by creating jobs. I’m also proud of how our administration responded and rebuilt after the 2011 tornadoes.

YELLOWHAMMER NEWS: How has the adjustment back to private life been?

BENTLEY: It was a little awkward at first, sometimes you feel like a baby giraffe learning to walk, especially driving around town when you really haven’t driven much in seven years. I had a few health issues, and I needed some time just to rest and get re-acclimated. I actually enjoy doing ordinary things like going to Winn Dixie to buy groceries. I’ll see folks and they still want to ask me how I’m doing, tell me they appreciate my time as governor and get their picture made with me. That’s always sweet and very humbling.

I opened a new medical practice June of 2017. I started on that a few days after coming home, and it has been an absolutely blessing. We are busier that I could have ever imagined.  The practice is a true miracle, and God gets the glory for every bit of that. My medical practice staff is top-notch and like family to me. I’m a creature of habit, so I just settled back into my old routines at my house. I love to get out and cut grass when I have some free time. But people have been so kind and supportive and I can’t thank them enough.

YELLOWHAMMER NEWS: Would you consider a return to public office? Maybe the U.S. Senate in 2020?

BENTLEY: I love serving the people of this state. Serving as governor was the greatest honor of my life. I have a heart for our people and I believe we are all called to serve one another in some capacity. I found public service was a way to do that. I believe what is missing in public service today is loving the people that you serve and wanting to help those who need help, especially those who are less fortunate and really have nothing. If God shows me a new avenue where I can do that, I’ll do it.

YELLOWHAMMER NEWS: How do you want people to remember Robert Bentley?

BENTLEY: I just want people to know how much I truly care about them. I love being a physician and taking care of patients. Being governor opened up a whole new world to me, and it changed how I see people. Especially after the tornadoes. When you go through something like that, you realize hurt and suffering are no respecters of people.

We’re all equals and that’s how I see the people of Alabama. White Republican governors in their 70’s usually don’t push to fund Medicaid for the disabled, elderly or poor, much less try to make people care about building a new women’s prison where female inmates were once subjected to humiliation, shame and abuse. And politically speaking, doing that probably hurt me. But I always tried to put the people first. And I’m proud of that.

YELLOWHAMMER NEWS: Is there anything else that you want our readers to know?

BENTLEY: I would just thank them again for allowing me to serve as their governor. In this campaign season, just remember public service is tough, and credit goes to anyone who is willing to step in the arena. I never intended to be a caretaker governor. If you want to be a public servant and see change, be ready to get bloodied. As a voter, look for a candidate who cares about people, not just one who panders

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Wedding day turns into rescue mission at Orange Beach

An act of heroism saved one person’s life after a wedding photo session in Orange Beach was interrupted.

Per a WBRC report, Zac Edwards, a former lifeguard and coast guardsman, sprung into action mid-photo session to save a man from drowning in the ocean.

“A lady had come up to us and said that guy is out there struggling. He can’t get back, he’s having a hard time,” Cindy Edwards, Zac’s new bride, told WBRC.

Cindy told her husband to forget about the pictures and go help because of his prior experience as a lifeguard.

“She said don’t worry about your pants, just go. See you’ve got to listen to your wife because otherwise, you’re in trouble,” Zac recalled.

“And he goes to start taking his shirt off and he went off to take off his bottoms and I was like ‘you don’t have time’ the guy kept drifting further and further out and he was struggling,” said Cindy.

Zac and the young man he rescued were reportedly stuck for a moment as they struggled with the high surf that warranted a red flag warning to beachgoers. First responders eventually arrived at the scene and brought both Edwards and the young man to safety.

“It’s scary. You don’t wanna lose a loved one, unfortunately, living here, we hear about it way too often. Just be mindful of those flags and knowing to be cautious,” Cindy said.

During the horrifying rescue, Zac said all he could do was think about his new bride.

“It beat us up pretty hard getting in and we pulled up on the beach everybody grabs him. I got up and she’s running out in her wedding dress. I’m bleeding from the nose and trying to tell her get away because I know how important that dress was and I didn’t want to ruin that,” he told WBRC.

Both Zac and Cindy Edwards credit one another as their own personal heroes.

The newlyweds have both spoken to the family of the young man who hails from Mississippi, and report he is doing well, but is sore after almost drowning.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

NRA launches ad campaign in Alabama calling for Jones to support Brett Kavanaugh

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) has launched an ambitious, seven-figure ad campaign in several markets across the country, including Alabama, to urge the confirmation of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Beginning on Tuesday, markets throughout the state will air an ad beckoning voters to demand that Sen. Doug Jones confirm Kavanaugh.

“Four liberal justices oppose your right to self-defense,” the ad states. “Four justices support your right to self-defense. President Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh to break the tie.”

“Tell Senator Jones, ‘Defend our right to self-defense. Confirm Judge Kavanaugh,'” the ad concludes.

Sen. Richard Shelby met with Kavanaugh in July and spoke in favor of his confirmation to the court.

“Confirming Judge Kavanaugh is one of the most important things we will do during this Congress,” Shelby said in a statement following the meeting. “I look forward to supporting his nomination to serve on our nation’s highest court, and I urge my colleagues to do the same.”

A recent poll conducted by North Star Opinion Research found that 54 percent of registered voters support Kavanaugh’s nomination, while 30 do not.

“The majority of Alabamians support Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation and will be watching to see if Senator Jones votes to confirm Kavanaugh, or if he follows Sen. Chuck Schumer and the gun control lobby,” Chris W. Cox, executive director of the NRA-ILA.

Similar ads will be aired in North Dakota, Indiana, and West Virginia.

Trump won each of those states in the 2016 presidential election, and each has an incumbent Democratic senator – Heidi Heitkamp, Joe Donnelly, and Joe Manchin, respectively – who voted in favor of Justice Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the court.

The ad campaign will also air in Alaska.

Sen. Jones told reporters in late July that he is keeping an “open mind” on the subject of Kavanaugh’s nomination, though many of his Democratic colleagues in the Senate have come out firmly against the Kavanaugh’s placement on the court.

Jones also recently told Todd Stacy, publisher of Alabama Daily News, that he is seeking to meet with Kavanaugh following his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Purple Heart Day recognizes American heroes

Today, Alabama, along with the entire nation, observes Purple Heart Day.

This day, August 7, annually commemorates the moment in 1782 when then-General George Washington created the Purple Heart Medal, which was originally called the Badge of Military Merit and awarded for meritorious service.

“[The Purple Heart] symbolizes the timeless and noble values of patriotism, honor, and courage, which are hallmarks of our Armed Forces,” said President Trump in a statement released by the White House. “In every generation, the Purple Heart has been awarded to American service members in recognition of their devotion to duty and sacrifice on the battlefield.”

“Some recipients have lost their lives in the defense of our great Nation, while others have suffered life-changing injuries while safeguarding our liberty,” he continued. “All have displayed uncommon courage as they distinguished themselves in combat, and they remain a revered class of American patriots to whom we owe our everlasting respect and gratitude.”

Read the history of the Purple Heart here.

“Melania joins me in thanking all those who have served and who continue to serve our Nation in uniform, and we send our best wishes to those marking this day through special ceremonies and events,” President Trump concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Recent polling could influence Sen. Jones’ confirmation vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh

The latest polling published by Morning Consult shows more Alabama voters approve of Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) than disapprove.

The numbers say that 45 percent approve, 28 percent disapprove, while 26 percent either do not know or have no opinion.

These numbers are generous, to say the least, and will drastically change when voters view Sen. Jones through a partisan lens again. Make no mistake — Sen. Jones will almost certainly lose to the Republican nominee in 2020.

However, this polling is still important, with a crucial hearing on President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court expected to occur next month.

If Sen. Jones does believe these numbers to even be remotely accurate, he will view the upcoming confirmation vote as a determining factor in whether he can be reelected or not. Separate polling shows that a majority of Alabamians support Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Alabama’s Democratic senator has a calculation to make here. However, Sen. Jones’ real choice is between his liberal party and his conservative state.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

