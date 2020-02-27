Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Episode 46: The king (Okoro) has returned 2 hours ago / Podcasts
Alabama House, Senate committees approve bill to ban transgender meds, surgeries for minors 7 hours ago / News
‘Moderate’ Doug Jones demands that a 20-week-old ‘fetus’ be protected but only if completely born 8 hours ago / Opinion
Reed, South celebrate nearly $1.4 billion in recent West Alabama coal investments 9 hours ago / News
Bipartisan group of Alabama legislative leaders unveils major mental health package 9 hours ago / News
Manufacture Alabama elects chair, vice chair 10 hours ago / News
Aderholt: Alabama’s economic boom should be heard and felt across the state 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham 14-year-old selected on ‘The Voice’ 12 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Poll shows tight race for second runoff spot in AL-02 GOP primary 12 hours ago / News
Alabama House approves bill that would allow disabled veterans to purchase lifetime hunting and fishing licenses at reduced cost 15 hours ago / News
‘Warrior for Truth’: Sessions releases ad with six days left until Alabama’s primary 16 hours ago / News
7 Things: Jones votes for abortion after a fetus feels pain, Democrats slaughter each other, new monument law is happening and more … 16 hours ago / Analysis
Club for Growth drops ad touting AL-01 GOP hopeful Bill Hightower as a ‘fighter’ 17 hours ago / News
Alabama Power helping girls discover world of engineering 18 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Shelby, Rogers call on Congress to pass supplemental coronavirus funding 1 day ago / News
Crimson Tide to host 2020 Clinic of Champions 1 day ago / Sports
Doug Jones votes against ‘pain-capable’ abortion ban 1 day ago / News
Greg Shaw releases second ad in Alabama Supreme Court reelection bid 1 day ago / Politics
Alabama Senate committee approves update of Memorial Preservation Act 1 day ago / News
Birmingham Promise scholarship fund receives $3M from area corporations 1 day ago / News
Episode 46: The king (Okoro) has returned

DrunkAubie returns from an extended break (sorry) to talk Auburn basketball, including terrible shooting and Isaac Okoro’s return which hopefully saves the season. DA also discusses what’s going on with Madi P. in a really awkward episode of “The Bachelor.”

Alabama House, Senate committees approve bill to ban transgender meds, surgeries for minors

MONTGOMERY — The respective health committees of the Alabama House and Alabama Senate on Wednesday separately approved the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act as amended.

The legislation, HB 303 and SB 219, would make it illegal for doctors to prescribe puberty blocking medications or opposite gender hormones to minors. The companion bills would also ban hysterectomy, mastectomy or castration surgeries from being performed on minors. Violations would constitute a Class C felony.

HB 303 is sponsored by State Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy), while State Sen. Shay Shelnutt (R-Trussville) is carrying the legislation in the upper chamber.

“I was shocked when I found out doctors in Alabama were prescribing these types of drugs to children,” Allen has stated. “This is something you hear about happening in California or New York but it is happening right here in Alabama and it’s time we put a stop to that practice.”

The House Health Committee at its 10:30 a.m. meeting held a public hearing and then subsequently voted on the amended version of the legislation, which stripped a specific mandatory reporting requirement for educators from the original version of bill. The vote on advancing HB 303 as amended to the House floor was conducted via voice vote.

The Senate Health Committee then met at 12:00 p.m., holding an almost identical public hearing. The vote in the Senate committee on SB 219 as amended was conducted via roll call, with the vote coming down 10-1 on party lines.

Allen announced the introduction of the legislation last week. Both he and Shelnutt on Wednesday remarked that the bills are “about protecting children.”

During both committees’ respective public hearings, five opponents and five proponents each spoke on the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act. A few opponents were seen crying after each committee voted to advance the legislation. Different doctors testified for both proponents and opponents. Additionally, emotional testimony was heard from transgender individuals on the opponent side of the debate, as well as individuals who underwent transitions and then later changed their minds on the proponent side.

One transgender 18-year-old Alabamian told the committee of being suicidal “since infancy” (including as a “toddler”) before undergoing hormone treatments. A father of a nine-year-old Alabamian said his child, a biological male, was transgender and that he has been supportive of his child living as a girl. The father used female pronouns referring to his child, who he said will be allowed to start treatment to block puberty at the appropriate time.

State Rep. Neil Rafferty (D-Birmingham) told his fellow House committee members that they would have blood on their hands if the legislation becomes law. Opponents of the bill in attendance agreed.

Allen has noted that he recognizes that there are children who are struggling with psychological disorders, such as gender dysphoria. A previous release added that “he believes that we should help those children with therapeutic treatment from qualified mental health professionals, not allow these children’s bodies to be permanently mutilated.”

“Gender dysphoria is a real disorder. It’s listed in the DSM-5, published by the American Psychiatric Association, which lists all recognized mental disorders,” Allen remarked. “These children are suffering from a psychological disorder, just as someone who is suffering with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia but we treat those patients and try to help them. We should treat these psychological disorders as well.”

Allen’s release further stated that many of the puberty blocking medications and opposite gender hormones being prescribed to Alabama children “have irreversible consequences including sterilization, liver disease and increased risk for cancer.” Allen advised that the FDA has never approved the use of puberty blocking medications for the treatment of gender dysphoria.

“These patients are children who have not reached physical or mental maturity. It is irresponsible to permanently mutilate them at their request or at the request of their parents. We don’t allow minors to enter into contracts, buy alcohol or get a credit card because they aren’t capable of making those decisions and we should not allow them to do this either,” he concluded.

You can view a tweet thread from the committee meetings here.

HB 303 now heads to the full House for consideration, while SB 219 heads to the full Senate.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

‘Moderate’ Doug Jones demands that a 20-week-old ‘fetus’ be protected but only if completely born

Much has been made of U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and his vote to block a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks.

This bill was a no brainer.

Jones’ vote for allowing this barbaric practice that kills a living human that can feel pain and survive outside the womb is probably the final nail in a nail-filled coffin for his political career.

This vote serves no purpose other than to placate the radical pro-abortion lobby in his party so political donations can continue to flow from California, New York, Washington, D.C. and other liberal bastions that want to see him keep his seat to stick it to Alabamians.

But, and this is important, Jones did cast a good vote on Tuesday as well. Jones broke rank with all but three of his abortion-crazy colleagues and voted to demand that medical practitioners provide aid to newborns that survive abortions.

The media and their Democrats tried their best to frame this as “fetuses that are born,” but that’s, as usual, a complete lie.

“Fetus” is Latin for “unborn human being.” Once the fetus is born it becomes a human being.

This is the “party of science” after all.

So, Senator Jones acknowledged that it would be wrong for doctors and nurses to stand around and let a born baby suffer and die.

Good for him.

This position separates him from post-birth abortion advocates like Governor “Blackface” Ralph Northam, but only barely.

If a 20-week-old fetus is born, Jones believes it shouldn’t be killed, but if the fetus is terminated via a partial-birth abortion, Jones is cool with that.

So let’s give credit where credit is due. Jones only voted to allow the killing of viable human babies if they can feel pain and are still partially in the womb.

Once they are out of the womb 100%, he draws the line.

Heroic.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Reed, South celebrate nearly $1.4 billion in recent West Alabama coal investments

Three recently announced investments alone in West Alabama amount to almost $1.4 billion in funds being spent on the area’s coal industry.

Last week, Brookwood-based Warrior Met Coal announced a historic expansion of its operations. A “world-class” longwall mine will be built near the company’s existing mines located on the Blue Creek reserves.

The company expects to invest approximately $550 to $600 million over the next five years to develop this project, with a total estimated investment approaching $700 million when all is said and done.

This came after Alabama’s Shoal Creek seaborne metallurgical coal mine was purchased for $387 million in 2019 by Peabody Energy. Additionally, Murray acquired the Oak Grove met coal mine in Jefferson County last year as well, with that investment totaling approximately $300 million.

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper), who represents parts of Tuscaloosa, Walker, Jefferson, Fayette and Winston Counties, said in a statement to Yellowhammer News, “Coal production has always been important to our community. I am pleased that the business continues to see the value of our region as a leader in coal production not just in our state or region but in the whole country.”

Reed extolled the amount of total investment between the projects, adding, “The impact if you include job creation is being felt across the entire region and is a major contributor to Alabama having its strongest economy in history.”

He also pointed to the impact that the historic deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile ship channel will have on the coal industry, as well as the coal industry’s benefit to the Port and its other customers. Funding for the Port project was secured on the federal side by U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and through the Rebuild Alabama Act on the state side.

This was also an area of discussion at last week’s Yellowhammer Connection event, which featured Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia).

The coal industry accounts for approximately 50% of the Port’s total annual revenue. “So the impact is being felt from the coast to the Tennessee valley,” Reed noted.

“I would like to thank my colleagues in the House as well as Governor Ivey and her staff for making this kind of high -level development possible,” he concluded.

State Rep. Kyle South (R-Fayette) also hailed the announcement regarding Warrior Met Coal’s Blue Creek expansion, as well as what the trend of positive economic news for the state’s met coal industry means on a broader scale.

“This is great news for all of west Alabama,” South stated. “The high-quality jobs that will be created as a result of this expansion will make a huge impact on our communities. As we continue to see momentum in the coal industry, that means more coal leaving our port, and more coal going up and down our rivers, and we can continue the economic growth we are experiencing in our state.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Bipartisan group of Alabama legislative leaders unveils major mental health package

MONTGOMERY — Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) on Wednesday led other members of the House and Senate leadership in announcing a major legislative package designed to expand and improve the mental health services available to citizens of the state.

Leaders on hand on Wednesday included the majority and minority leaders in both chambers, as well as Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL), Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia).

The mental health initiative is being undertaken at the personal request of Governor Kay Ivey, who highlighted the important issue during her 2020 State of the State Address earlier this month.

“Mental health affects every segment of our society, and it directly impacts important state government issues like public education, public safety, workforce development, economic expansion, public health, and others,” Ledbetter stated. “Addressing the mental health services offered by the state will give new hope and needed help to thousands of our fellow Alabamians and the friends and family members who love them.”

The package, which includes both Republicans and Democrats as sponsors, contains the following five pieces of legislation:

A School Service Coordinator Bill sponsored by Ledbetter and Sen. Rodger Smitherman (D-Birmingham) requires each school system within the state to employ a mental health service coordinator subject to legislative appropriation.

A 72-Hour Hold Bill sponsored by Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy) and Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) authorizes law enforcement officers to place individuals who are believed to have mental illness and pose a threat to themselves or others under 72-hour protective custody, which invcludes transportation to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A CIT Training Bill sponsored by Rep. Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville) and Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) requires the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission to provide mandatory crisis intervention training and continuing education to law enforcement officers.

A Crisis Care Center joint resolution by Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) and Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) calls for the immediate creation and funding of three 24-hour crisis care centers, which serve as an alternative to costly hospital and emergency room visits by providing suicide prevention and other mental health services on an immediate, walk-in basis.

A Stepping Up joint resolution by House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) and Sen. Steve Livingston (R- Scottsboro) encourages Alabama’s 67 counties to implement and embrace the Stepping Up initiative, which seeks to reduce the number of individuals in jail with mental illness.

Ainsworth said that providing additional access to mental health services will assist the state’s efforts to recruit new jobs, business and industries.

“Since taking office, I have focused my efforts on workforce development, and mental health is certainly an important factor in that area,” Ainsworth advised. “Providing a trained and qualified workforce to businesses that locate and expand here requires us to have workers who are both physically healthy and mentally healthy.”

McCutcheon added that addressing deficiencies in mental health access coincides with his ongoing desire to resolve long-neglected problems facing our state.

“The last time Alabama emphasized mental health services without a court order occurred in the 1960s when Lurleen Wallace passed a $43 million bond issue, which is equivalent to $300 million today,” McCutcheon remarked. “Just like the Legislature is addressing problems with our roads, bridges, and prisons, it is time to quit kicking the can down the road with regards to mental health.”

Marsh underlined the bi-partisan nature of the mental health effort.

“Studies estimate that one in four Americans suffer from a diagnosable mental health disorder, so simple math tells us that each one of us, whether we are aware or not, knows someone who is struggling,” Marsh outlined. “Mental health is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue. It’s a simple issue of providing needed services that will help reduce recidivism in our prisons, improve performance in our schools, and enhance the quality of life for all Alabamians.”

Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear, an Ivey cabinet member, expressed appreciation that the legislative and executive branches of government are uniting their powers to address a growing problem.

“The fact that the governor and the Legislature are working so closely and cooperatively on this issues demonstrates its importance to Alabama and its citizens,” Beshear said. “The Alabama Department of Mental Health works hard to provide the best services possible with the dollars we are given, but this legislative initiative and intense emphasis will help us to literally save lives and provide hope where it does not currently exist.”

RELATED: House Majority Ldr Ledbetter pledges improvements to mental health services in legislative session — ‘We’ve been able to move the ball further down the road than I ever anticipated’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Manufacture Alabama elects chair, vice chair

Manufacture Alabama (MA) this week announced that the organization’s board of directors has elected Carl Gunter as the new board chair. Gunter, the mill manager of International Paper in Prattville, will serve a two-year term effective February 4, 2020.

Gunter succeeds David Hendrixson, executive vice president and plant manager of Decatur’s Daikin, America. Hendrixson will continue to serve on the board of directors.

“I am excited to lead Manufacture Alabama’s board of directors and work closely with the Manufacture Alabama team to execute our mission to make Alabama the best business and political location in the United States for manufacturers,” Gunter said in a statement. “I want to thank the Manufacture Alabama board of directors for its confidence in me to serve as board chair and thank David Hendrixson for the past year of his leadership.”

Additionally, the Manufacture Alabama board of directors elected Jason Slinkard as the new board vice chair. Slinkard is the site director at BASF in Mcintosh.

Marty Parker, customer relations, quality and logistics manager for Packaging Corporation of American, was reelected as board treasurer while Paul Vercher, director of governmental affairs for United States Steel Corporation, was reelected as secretary of the board.

“I am very pleased to announce that Carl Gunter is assuming the role of our board chair at Manufacture Alabama. As an active board member for three years, Carl is incredibly familiar with our association and will bring a tremendous amount of expertise as a mill manager to his role as board chair,” added George Clark, president of Manufacture Alabama. “I would also like to thank David Hendrixson for his service as our board chair and we are excited he is still serving on our board.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

