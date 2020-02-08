Episode 44: Shooty hoops sports ball, Auburn recruiting, Bachelor power rankings

This week, DrunkAubie reacts to beating Kentucky (yet again), beating Arkansas, Auburn’s signing class, Madi P. making a big move in The Bachelor and Boobee Whitlow’s “decision” to enter the transfer portal.
The guys discuss some of their favorite signees in the 2020 class and also unveil the first Bachelor power rankings. You will never guess who is number one.
Note: This was recorded before the LSU/Auburn game so if it turns out poorly then please ignore all positive remarks regarding Auburn basketball.
Last month, students began working with Selma-based ArtsRevive to transform a building owned by Cougar Oil into an inspirational mural, which students say will be their vision for the future of Selma.
“We wanted to encourage students to think outside the box, but we also wanted to embody the history of Selma itself, all while giving a ray of hope to the community, “said Mariama DeRamus, R.B. Hudson visual arts teacher.
ArtsRevive is a Selma not-for-profit that believes the arts offer an entry to economic and community redevelopment and can spur creative place-making in Selma and Dallas County. The group works to bring together community members, governmental leaders, artists and designers to increase vibrancy and diversity.
“We told students that we wanted them to focus on what they envision for the future of Selma, while not forgetting the past,” said Becky Youngblood, executive director of ArtsRevive.
Organizers say they hope to have the mural complete this month.
ArtsRevive has several ideas for future use of the space. The organization plans on creating space for an art studio and flower garden for students and the community to enjoy.
At Republican forum Tuberville warns of ‘Sharia Law’; Byrne touts Trump connections
VESTAVIA HILLS — Two of the leading Republican Senate candidates appeared at a meeting of the Mid-Alabama Republican Club (MARC) on Saturday. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville stressed their conservative credentials to the around 100 attendees in the room.
Both candidates took pleasure in the events of the past week that have largely benefitted Republicans; they quipped about the disastrous rollout of the Iowa caucuses and the much-maligned ripping of President Donald Trump’s speech by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
In what was perhaps the most interesting comment of the day, Tuberville said, “I’ve been in the cities, folks, you can’t drive through a neighborhood. Why? Because terrorism has taken over. Sharia Law has taken over. Folks, there [are] places you can go in this country that you’re not wanted. In our country. I mean this is not the Middle East.”
Tuberville continued, “It is wrong to come here and [not] go by our Constitution and go by our laws. And you’re welcome, I don’t care what religion you are, what culture you’re from, we’re in the most giving country in the world.”
“But my goodness, if we’re going to allow them to change our culture, and our country. Because they’re going to get their hands on the Constitution one day, and when they do it’s over. They want to get it for one reason: that Electoral College. If they ever knock that out we’re done, we’re done,” he added.
“We’ve allowed it to happen. Washington, D.C. and our elected officials have allowed it to happen. And it is embarrassing, it really is,” Tuberville concluded.
The Tuberville campaign later clarified Tuberville’s Sharia Law assertion that “Sharia Law is taking over.”
“If 9/11 taught us anything, it’s the fact that there are those living among us who wish to do us harm. Those individuals place Sharia law ahead of the U.S. Constitution. Terrorism takes many forms, and it is constantly evolving. We must be vigilant not only against terrorist efforts to do harm with bombs and other methods, but also against efforts to infiltrate our government and use it to spread ideas and philosophies that are not in America’s best interests,” a statement from the campaign read.
In other parts of his speech, Tuberville called for the abolition of the U.S. Department of Education and said he thought the modern system of education was leading America’s children towards socialist views and disrespectful behavior.
When it was time for Byrne to speak, the energetic congressman expressed his elation by the week’s developments in Washington, D.C.
“Monday night, the Democrats did us an incredible favor, they showed to the entire world that they’re incompetent. They couldn’t run a simple caucus. They’re still trying to count the votes!” he exclaimed to start his remarks.
“I was proud [President Donald Trump] called out my bill, the school choice bill, that he and Secretary Devos asked me to sponsor in the House and Senator Cruz to sponsor in the Senate,” Byrne said of the State of the Union.
“Wednesday, finally, they acquitted the president,” he said to applause in the room, before adding, “We had some fun at the White House Thursday.”
Thursday was the acquittal celebration for the end of the impeachment process. At the ceremony, Trump cited a number of Republicans who had been his strongest defenders through the impeachment process, including Alabama’s Byrne.
Trump said, “Bradley Byrne, Alabama, what a great place, thank you, Bradley.”
“I was honored that he invited me to be among about a dozen house members to come,” Byrne told forum attendees.
“We need someone who has a proven track record of fighting and winning,” Byrne said as evidence of why he should be the Republican nominee.
He went on to detail his much-praised work cleaning up the community college system in the 2000s, an ordeal during which Byrne claims he had to fight with corrupt Democrats.
In his closing pitch, Byrne said, “There’s a swamp in Washington, D.C., and President Trump is cleaning it up. He needs fighters, like me, proven fighters — ones that he shouted out on Thursday in the White House, to stand up with him. Give me that vote, I’ll do that. For you, for him, for the country.”
Byrne’s pitch resonated with Don Ammons, a voter in attendance on Saturday. “He has demonstrated he can get things done. He’s a good spokesman for the state of Alabama,” said Ammons when asked by Yellowhammer News for his preference in candidates.
Prominent conservative activist Grady Thornton, who is running to be a Trump delegate, told Yellowhammer that he was leaving the meeting still undecided.
“I’m very impressed with both of them. We will have a good senator. … Each one has a personality that will lend itself to leadership,” he stated.
Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons, who is president of MARC, said he liked both candidates and was glad his club could provide a platform for their speeches.
Roby: Preventative actions to take during flu season
The Coronavirus outbreak which originated in China has taken over news headlines across the world during the past few weeks. I recently attended a briefing for members of Congress on the Coronavirus, and this outbreak does raise direct concerns for us in the United States, as the virus is not currently spreading across our country.
There are viruses currently circulating the United States that deserve our attention. As the winter season commences, so begins an annual season we do not necessarily look forward to: flu season. Let’s focus on something here that affects millions of Americans and even several thousands of Alabamians.
The flu virus is one that comes to our attention each year, and it’s no secret that we all try to avoid catching it. Unfortunately, it is such a common sickness that many people do not realize how dangerous the flu virus really is. During the 2018-2019 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that up to 42.9 million Americans got sick, 647,000 were hospitalized and 61,200 people died as a result. These statistics are devastatingly high, and they have a direct effect on the people of Alabama.
The CDC releases a weekly “FluView” surveillance report highlighting new statistics and trends of the flu virus in each state across the nation. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, as of February 1, statewide flu-like illnesses increased by 41% since the last report was released the week prior. Numbers of those infected with flu-like sicknesses are rising across Alabama and the Second District, so it is critical that we all do our best to take simple precautions in order to diminish the spread of germs.
It is imperative to know about the flu virus itself and ways in which we can do our best to prevent the spread. Flu activity is most common during the fall and winter seasons, typically peaking between December and February. The timing, severity, and length varies season to season, and the virus is constantly changing. The CDC recommends three actions to protect yourself and others against the flu: take preventative steps to stop the spread of germs, get vaccinated and seek treatment if you are ill.
It’s equally as important to educate your family as it is yourself on preventative steps that can be taken to lessen the chances of spreading germs during flu season. The CDC suggests to avoid close contact with anyone who may be sick, stay out of public if you are sick, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, keep your hands away from your face, wash your hands consistently, and make sure to disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
Many times, coming down with an illness like the flu is unavoidable. By following and incorporating these easy steps into our day-to-day routines, we can feel confident that we are doing our part in reducing the risk of flu-like illnesses within our communities. I encourage you to share this information with your families, friends and colleagues. The distribution of this information helps raise awareness among others on this topic, and it is just as important as taking preventative steps in order to decrease the spread of illness this flu season.
Representative Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.
Sessions makes U.S. Senate pitch to Huntsville — ‘I’m the North Alabama candidate’
MADISON — Without a local favorite, the northern part of Alabama is believed to be wide-open for the taking in the March 3 U.S. Senate primary. All three of the front-runners claim home hundreds of miles away from Madison County, the center of North Alabama.
Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions claims Mobile as his hometown. Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville claims Auburn as home. And U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R) claims the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay’s Fairhope as home.
During an appearance before the Tennessee Valley Republican Club on Saturday, Sessions argued that he was the North Alabama guy, noting that his tenure as a U.S. Senator, before becoming the U.S. Attorney General, paid dividends for Huntsville and its surrounding areas.
“I said last night to the Young Republicans, I’m the North Alabama candidate,” Sessions said. “I’m the one that knows all about this place. I served on the Armed Service Committee 20 years. I chaired strategic subcommittees – missiles, THAAD [Terminal High Altitude Area Defense] – all the programs. We worked with Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon – all of these great companies that are here. I knew them. I knew the developments of how it happened. I remember the United Launch Alliance with Boeing in Decatur – the biggest industrial development in the country that year. “
Sessions stressed the importance of Huntsville and Madison County, noting its importance to the state of Alabama’s economy, and its importance to the federal government.
“I just want to tell you that nobody understands the importance – no Senator can fail to understand the importance of this area to Alabama, the whole state, the whole region to the United States,” he said.
Sessions also noted that while U.S. Attorney General, he worked with Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) to bring the 4,000 FBI jobs from Washington, D.C. to Huntsville.
“I consider the moving of 4,000 people here – I consider that a draining of the Swamp,” Sessions said to a round of applause, noting the cost of a GS-15 federal employee in Washington, D.C. was $10,000 a year more than it was in Huntsville.
Plan to extend Jones Valley Trail excites Birmingham walkers, bicyclists
For years, bicyclists who’ve cruised through central Birmingham have looked longingly to the right as they rode east along First Avenue South past Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark toward the resurging Avondale neighborhood.
Just south of the road, there’s a strip of land that has long been eyed as a potential walking and bike trail connection to Avondale. Anticipation grew as the Red Rock Trail network expanded in central Birmingham with the opening of the downtown Rotary Trail. It links to a popular section of the Jones Valley Trail that runs past the Pepper Place retail complex and farmers market and on to Sloss Furnaces.
Extending the Jones Valley Trail to Avondale’s 41st Street always seemed like a no-brainer. That dream came a step closer to reality as the nonprofit Freshwater Land Trust unveiled plans to raise funds to complete the next phase of the trail.
“We are thrilled to move forward on this long-anticipated project,” said Rusha Smith, Freshwater Land Trust executive director. She said the Land Trust is working with the city of Birmingham and a number of landowners to complete design and construction documents. The next step is to solicit and secure funds for construction, which the Land Trust hopes to begin this year and complete in time for the 2021 World Games.
When complete, the Jones Valley Trail will be a safe, car-free route for walkers, joggers and bicyclists to travel some 2.5 miles to the east, from Birmingham’s booming Parkside area, which includes Railroad Park and Regions Field, through Lakeview with its expanding housing, restaurants and clubs, and on to Avondale. The Jones Valley Trail connects to downtown’s north and south sides, including the central business district, UAB and its medical complexes, as well as the neighborhoods of Highland Park, Forest Park, Glen Iris and Five Points South.
“The Jones Valley Trail is another great example of how trails, sidewalks and greenways can connect communities and inspire growth and economic development,” said Carolyn Buck, who directs the Red Rock Trail project for the Land Trust.
Conceived more than a decade ago, the Red Rock master plan envisions a 750-mile network of trails, sidewalks, greenways and “blueways” – accessible creeks and rivers where people can canoe and kayak – throughout Jefferson County, connecting nearly every community. To date, more than 115 miles of trails have been completed along six major corridors. The network is helping connect neighborhoods to major parks and open spaces across the county, including Vulcan Park and Museum, George Ward Park, Ruffner Mountain and Red Mountain Park. It sets the stage for expanding trails into surrounding counties. Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation have long supported the Land Trust and efforts by others to expand parks and greenways in the Birmingham area and statewide.
Smith said fundraising for the Jones Valley Trail extension is underway. She said the project fits in with Birmingham’s sustainability goals, which include making the city more walkable and providing more transportation options that reduce the need to drive a car. In 2018 the city approved a new “complete streets” policy that is driving upgrades of city roadways to include sidewalks, bike lanes and other improvements. The policy is designed to encourage people to get outdoors and walk or bicycle, which provide important health benefits.
“There are so many benefits to having a true network of parks, trails and greenways in our community,” Smith said. “Extending Jones Valley Trail is another positive development in boosting quality of life for all of us who live here. But it also helps make Birmingham and Jefferson County even more attractive – for tourists, for people and businesses looking to relocate, and especially for young people and entrepreneurs who seek out communities with these amenities.”