Episode 4: U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks

McCutcheon appoints State Rep. Chip Brown to House Rules Committee
Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) on Thursday announced that he has appointed State Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobile) to a seat on the powerful House Rules Committee.
This committee, led by State Rep. Mike Jones (R-Andalusia) as chair and State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) as vice chair, is tasked with setting the House’s agenda for each work day and determining which bills will be debated upon the chamber floor.
In a statement, McCutcheon praised Brown, a freshman legislator who completed his first regular session this spring.
“Since becoming a member of the House, Rep. Brown has proven himself as a leader and trusted colleague among his fellow House members,” McCutcheon said.
“The members of the Rules Committee are given great responsibility because they determine which bills will or will not come up for a vote, but I know that Chip will fulfill this assignment with his trademark wisdom, fairness, and integrity,” the speaker added.
Brown stated that he looks forward to playing a role in determining the House’s daily working agenda.
“The Rules Committee sets the priorities for the House, and because the bills we debate on the floor have a direct impact on millions of Alabama citizens, its decisions carry an importance that I recognize and respect,” Brown commented.
He added, “I’ll use my seat on the committee to promote bills and measures that protect the public’s safety, improve our public education, create needed jobs, and embrace the conservative beliefs and principles that so many of our fellow Alabamians share.”
Employed as the owner of a public relations firm, Brown also holds seats on the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee, the House Urban and Rural Development Committee, the House Insurance Committee and the Mobile County Legislation Committee.
The Alabama legislature will convene in Montgomery for the 2020 regular session on Tuesday, February 4.
Brown is taking over the committee assignment vacated by the late State Rep. Jimmy Martin (R-Clanton), who passed away in May.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
‘New opportunities’: Alabama named top state for jobs created by foreign investment in 2018
Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that experts with IBM Services have named Alabama as the top American job creator from foreign investment last year.
The results came through a premier survey of international corporate investment decisions.
Alabama also scored highly compared to other American states in specific metrics related to foreign investment in the 2019 Global Location Trends report, prepared by IBM-Plant Location International, which provides site selection services to corporate clients and advises economic development organizations.
In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey said, “Foreign investment has been an important driver of job creation in Alabama for many years, and it continues to generate significant new opportunities for communities and working families around the state.”
Key findings in this year’s installment of the IBM report included:
Alabama is the No. 1 state in the U.S. based on new job creation from foreign investments announced during 2018.
Alabama is also No. 1 for foreign investment job creation per million inhabitants in 2018.
Alabama ranks No. 7 among the states for job creation from foreign and domestic (state-to-state) investment together.
Alabama is No. 2 for job creation per million inhabitants from foreign and domestic investment combined.
The 2019 Global Location Trends report will be officially released later this month. Officials at IBM-PLI’s Center of Excellence in Brussels, Belgium, notified the Alabama Department of Commerce of the upcoming report’s findings in recent days.
“Our economic development team has worked tirelessly to strategically position Alabama for investment from around the world, and this ranking validates the team’s diligence,” Ivey added.
Alabama is coming off a record year for foreign investment, totaling $4.2 billion last year — the highest annual tally ever for the Yellowhammer State. According to Commerce data, companies from 16 different countries launched projects in the state, with more than 7,500 new jobs coming to Alabama through these investments last year.
The impressive momentum has continued into 2019.
Just this week, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama announced plans to invest an additional $292 million in new machinery and equipment to facilitate the production of redesigned Hyundai Elantra and Santa Fe vehicles and a new, more fuel-efficient Theta engine at its plant in Montgomery.
Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield advised that foreign investment typically represents 30-50% of the total new capital investment from economic development projects in the state each year.
“Foreign investment continues to invigorate Alabama’s economy and spark dynamic growth across many industry sectors, from automotive to aerospace and chemicals to forest products,” Canfield said.
“It’s a priority for us as a state to continue to build on relationships we have formed with international companies and to make sure we are at the top of their list for new investment and job creation,” he concluded.
7 Things: Supreme Court sides with Trump on asylum, more good business news for Alabama, DNC/AL Dems battle goes on and more …
7. Trump might ban all e-cigarette flavored products
In the wake of people getting sick across the country from a mysterious lung disease that’s been linked to vaping and e-cigarettes, the White House is looking to ban all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarette products, in spite of the evidence that this isn’t the problem.
President Donald Trump spoke about the issue in the Oval Office where he said, “We can’t have our youth be so affected. People are dying with vaping, so we’re looking at it very closely.” So far, there have already been nearly 500 cases of the lung disease reported across 33 states and there have been six deaths.
After China halted tariffs on some goods from the United States, President Trump returned the favor and announced that he would postpone an increase in tariffs from 25% to 30% on Chinese goods by two weeks.
Trump wrote on Twitter, “At the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th.”
5. 145 businesses want gun control
In a statement to lawmakers, executives said, “Doing nothing about America’s gun violence crisis is simply unacceptable and it is time to stand with the American public on gun safety.”
Obviously, the push for gun control by the nation’s powerful business leaders will be treated as a great thing by the media and politicians who normally decry the top 1% voicing their opinions to lawmakers on issues like the economy, taxation and trade.
4. Tommy Battle expected to run for reelection
On Wednesday morning, Mayor Tommy Battle’s supporters received an email from him that stated, “We’re not finished working yet,” and mentioned that Battle has an announcement to make on September 18.
While it’s not official yet, it’s expected that Battle’s announcement will be that he’s going to run for reelection. His website tommybattle.com that was used for his gubernatorial campaign now says, “Tommy Battle for mayor.”
3. Nancy Worley is still upset with the DNC
Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley released a written statement about the Democratic National Committee, claiming that the DNC has been attacking the state party since she was reelected and now they’re just trying to beat “Alabama into submission.”
Worley’s letter comes after the DNC began withholding the $10,000 per month Alabama usually receives, which Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said was because the Alabama Democratic Party has “fallen far short of meeting basic obligations to develop an effective strategic plan and build the necessary infrastructure for success.”
2. Alabama high on the list of “Top States for Business”
Area Development magazine has released its 2019 “Top States for Business” where Alabama was ranked number 4 overall but also placed in the top 10 in multiple categories.
Alabama placed top in favorable general regulatory environment and speed of permitting, 2nd in most improved economic development policies, 3rd in overall cost of doing business, 4th in business incentive programs, leading workforce development programs, cooperative and responsive state government, 5th place in shovel-ready sites program and competitive labor environment, 6th in corporate tax environment and 8th in favorable utility rates.
1. Supreme Court to allow asylum restrictions
After a request from the Justice Department, the Supreme Court has decided to allow the Trump administration’s asylum ban on anyone that comes to the United States through the southern border that first passed through a third country, like Mexico, and didn’t seek asylum or protection there.
After the Supreme Court decision, President Trump took to Twitter to celebrate, saying that the ruling is a “BIG United States Court WIN for the Border on Asylum!” He also said while the ruling isn’t a final decision on the policy, it does allow it to take effect while the policy goes through the lower courts.
“I had only planned to warm up on the treadmill this morning,” Goss outlined, through Davis’ Facebook post. “Then I saw him behind me.”
As seen in a picture Goss captured, there was a young man, with firefighter gear and uniform on, using a StairMaster in the row of equipment behind her.
“Carrying the weight not only of his uniform and gear but of all the fight in our country and hearts from the last 18 years,” she said. “He climbed countless floors on that stairmaster in memory of those who climbed to their death.”
The power of the moment motivated Goss to join in the tribute.
“I made the decision to run as fast as I could until he stopped,” she detailed. “Miles and miles later… many more than I wanted and planned for…I got off to tell him what an honor it was to carry the weight with him this morning.”
“That’s how we remember best. Carrying each other’s weight. Carrying a strangers weight. Stopping to notice who is beside you and deciding to fight with them even when it’s not your battle,” Goss emphasized. “That is the spirit of our nation and our greatest gift to each other. Let’s not forget that either.”
At first, Goss did not know the young man’s name.
“I have no idea who this local firefighter is, and she doesn’t either. But I wish I could thank him,” Davis said in her post made early Wednesday afternoon.
Just as the tribute had motivated Goss in-person to join in, hearing her friend’s story led Davis to do so after the fact.
“I, too, will climb those stairs today. It’s the least I can do,” Davis wrote.
Since then, the man’s name has been revealed as Taylor Zales.
While it is often hard to capture the raw emotion of real experiences like this through social media, this incredible Alabama 9/11 tribute has touched the hearts of so many already.
As of 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, Davis’ post had over 1,600 shares.
According to a public list kept by the Alabama Fire College, Zales is a firefighter at the Indian Ford Fire District headquartered in Bessemer. The district covers parts of unincorporated Jefferson and Shelby counties.