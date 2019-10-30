Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

University of Alabama highlights successful fundraising year 9 mins ago / News
Brooks: Impeachment process is ‘corrupt’, ‘purely partisan’ 33 mins ago / Opinion
Tuberville: Our mental health plan is broken — Let’s fix it 60 mins ago / Guest Opinion
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Jr. on Alabama’s Senate race, impeachment, his favorite Ala. memory & more 2 hours ago / News
If faith practices are ‘discriminatory,’ do we really still have free speech? 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Will Dismukes dropping out of AL-02 race 3 hours ago / News
Report: Shelby would endorse Sessions for Senate if he runs 3 hours ago / News
Ivey: ‘Progress is what we’ve gotten from President Trump’ 4 hours ago / News
Christopher Columbus replica ships coming to Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Episode 32: SEC referee boot camp, LSU holds Auburn off in Baton Rouge 5 hours ago / Podcasts
Abortion ban author State Rep. Terri Collins on ‘expected’ injunction blocking law: ‘This is welcomed’ 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment resolutions lacking specificity, Alabama abortion bill blocked, knives out for Sessions and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Jones supports, Tuberville opposes NCAA athletes profiting off of names, images, likenesses 23 hours ago / News
Jeff Sessions considers jumping in while Roy Moore smiles 1 day ago / Opinion
Museum of Alabama set to offer ‘rare opportunity’ to examine the state’s ‘defining documents’ 1 day ago / News
Huntsville firm awarded major contract to support U.S. special forces ops 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s Oak Grove coal operations unaffected by Murray Energy’s bankruptcy 1 day ago / News
Over $1 million awarded in grants to combat illegal drugs in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway 1 day ago / Sponsored
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 11: Interview with Lew Burdette, president of King’s Home 1 day ago / Podcasts
5 hours ago

Episode 32: SEC referee boot camp, LSU holds Auburn off in Baton Rouge

This week’s episode opens up with a look inside the SEC officiating’s boot camp to get a better understanding of their ineptitude. Also, DrunkAubie discusses LSU holding Auburn at bay, rants about Gary Danielson and SEC refereeing and Big Kat Bryant getting sniped in the stadium and then booed by LSU fans.

Should Auburn have thrown a 50-50 ball in the endzone with little time remaining in the first half when they had the field goal guaranteed? DA argues the decision in their first-ever heated disagreement. The guys talk about Kelly Bryant not coming to Auburn, address the calls to fire Gus and predict the Ole Miss game.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

9 mins ago

University of Alabama highlights successful fundraising year

The University of Alabama (UA) announced Tuesday that it had raised $202.7 million during the recently concluded fiscal year, which ended September 30.

The $202.7 million came from a record-setting 63,277 donors for the University.

“Our alumni and donors continue to steadfastly support and advance UA’s growth and impact as a national leader in higher education,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “We will continue to be good stewards of our resources by intentionally investing in our students and their educational opportunities at Alabama.”

738
Keep reading 738 WORDS

A press release noted, “Highlighting the successful 2018-19 fiscal year was the $30 million Hewson Hall Building Campaign benefiting the Culverhouse College of Business. Initially announced in September 2018, the campaign now has the entire $30 million committed for the project. Named in recognition of a $15 million gift from two alumni, Marillyn and James Hewson, Hewson Hall is projected to cost $60 million, with half of that funded by the University and the other half from charitable contributions.”

“When we embarked upon the Hewson Hall campaign, there was no doubt in our minds that our base of alumni and friends of the College would see the positive impact that the building will have on our ability to teach students and foster college-wide collaboration,” said Dr. Kay M. Palan, dean of UA’s Culverhouse College of Business.

Palan added, “To see that we’ve easily met our fundraising goal by the fairly accelerated deadline is clear evidence that our network sees Hewson Hall as a component critical to the future growth of the College.”

Pending approval from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees, Hewson Hall, which is set to open in August 2021, will be constructed across the street from Mary Hewell Alston Hall on the western edge of UA’s campus. According to the press release, Hewson Hall will be “configured around a three-story atrium – a light-filled, dynamic space designed to connect faculty, staff, and students. Plans for the 108,000-square-foot building include 22 classrooms, 31 team collaboration rooms and several conference rooms and other gathering spaces.”

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Hewson Hall Building Campaign, including the campaign cabinet, for their generosity to and enthusiasm for The University of Alabama,” said C.T. Fitzpatrick, chair of the campaign cabinet. “As a result of their efforts, we were able to complete a successful campaign in record time, which will expedite the impact this facility will have on students and faculty.”

The press release also highlighted some of the generous gifts from the Holle Family Foundation, Alabama Power Foundation and Coca-Cola Foundation, as well as the successful completion of the Blackburn Institute Legacy Endowment Campaign:

— A $10 million gift commitment from the Holle Family Foundation, of Birmingham, will establish the Holle Center for Communication Arts, an interdisciplinary center in the College of Communication and Information Sciences. The generous gift, which represents the largest commitment to-date for C&IS, honors the life of Brig. Gen. Everett Hughes Holle and his dedication to his alma mater and the profound impact he made on the field of communication.

— A $1.4 million grant from the Alabama Power Foundation established the Alabama Power Endowed Innovation and Talent Retention Fund, which will develop and sustain resources dedicated to business innovation and entrepreneurship, creating a lasting positive economic impact on the state of Alabama and its citizens.

— The Coca-Cola Foundation is continuing its support for the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars program at UA with a new four-year grant award of $1 million. The program was first established at UA in 2006 with an initial $1 million gift. Since then, the Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded $4 million to support first generation students at Alabama.

— The Blackburn Institute Legacy Endowment Campaign was established with the goal of raising $2.1 million to double the size of the Institute’s endowment in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Thanks to the work of the volunteer committee, the campaign exceeded its goal, raising more than $2.2 million, half of which will be dedicated to the creation of a Statewide Fellows Support Fund, ensuring the financial and human resources necessary for the next phase of growth.

“Our donors have once again responded to the call for philanthropic support of the Capstone in a tremendous way. With their support, the University is positioning itself for even greater success,” said Bob Pierce, vice president for advancement.

“Hewson Hall is the crowning achievement of our fundraising year, and we look forward to that facility becoming a reality,” Pierce continued. “In addition, we have now averaged more than $200 million in new gifts and pledges the last two years, and those commitments are making an impact across campus in the form of new and enhanced scholarships, new chairs and professorships supporting our world-class faculty and new facilities to improve the student experience.”

He added, “The University is excelling in so many ways under Dr. Bell’s leadership, and we are fortunate to have him at the Capstone.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
33 mins ago

Brooks: Impeachment process is ‘corrupt’, ‘purely partisan’

The fact that the media and their Democrats feel the president of the United States is a clear and present danger to the United States of America is pretty clear.

They allege he is a corrupt traitor who is using his office for personal and political gain; they do this publicly and repeatedly.

But when it comes to actually acting on those allegations, the Democrats are far more sheepish about making it clear what crimes were committed by the president and how they plan on holding him accountable.

Are they moving forward with an impeachment resolution? That’s complicated:

317
Keep reading 317 WORDS

Are they even going to have a vote? That’s complicated:

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) was on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Wednesday morning, and he called the current impeachment process “Russia investigation 2.0.”

According to Brooks, the process being proposed is hardly acceptable because it still limits the ability of Republicans to participate.

Brooks lamented that Republicans can’t offer exculpatory evidence and earnestly cross-examine witnesses and accusers in an open forum because doing so would allow the American people to ascertain for themselves what to make of this.

“If they were to claim that this is a judicial proceeding, therefore there is obstruction of justice, then everything in the Bill of Rights designed to protect a criminally accused person comes into play,” he argued. “So, they can’t have it both ways.”​

Brooks believes this impeachment proceeding has been flawed from the beginning and it isn’t getting any better, saying “[T]hey are prosecuting a man without a crime and searching for a crime to prosecute.”

He also thinks this is all just politics.

“What they’re doing is they’re using the House of Representatives for purely partisan purposes in order to accumulate information that they can use in the 2020 election cycle,” Brooks explained.

My takeaway:

This last point is important: Democrats are accusing the president of using his office for political gain while they use their offices for political gain.

If the president has committed a crime, Democrats in Congress need to bring those allegations to the floor of the House, vote on an actual resolution and work to remove the sitting president of the United States from office.

Anything short of that is an admission that this is all damaging the president in the lead up to 2020. Hopefully, Americans will start to see this soon.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
60 mins ago

Tuberville: Our mental health plan is broken — Let’s fix it

Mental health in America is broken.

The federal government controls the funding for mental health care, but currently, there’s not a plan in place to fix the crisis tormenting our nation.

I believe it’s time for us to create a strategy. It’s time to offer an effective solution for our veterans, our first responders, our neighbors who desperately need the resources that the federal government has failed to provide for them. Transferring funding for mental health care back to the states will give us the power and means to help our fellow Alabamians in need.

376
Keep reading 376 WORDS

The federal government attempted to take charge of America’s mental health by passing the Community Mental Health Act in 1963. Its intentions were optimistic: The federal government created and funded community mental health centers (CMHCs) to provide appropriate care for the mentally ill. But the legislation didn’t solve the problem, and no other solution has been offered. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 2 million people with mental illnesses are booked into jails each year. More are living homeless on the streets. None have access to the medical care they need.

The federal government’s blanket solution of CMHCs is ineffective. There are millions of cases that need specific, individualized attention—cases that can’t be solved by one-size-fits-all methods. The federal government doesn’t have the bandwidth to provide appropriate care for those in need. But individual states do. It’s time for us to step up and solve the problem raging in our own backyard.

We can look to telemedicine companies such as Teladoc to provide easy-access mental health care. Teladoc connects its patients with doctors, therapists and medical experts by phone and video. It appeals to individuals who may be too intimidated to visit a doctor’s office in person because of the stigma surrounding mental health. This way, patients are quickly connected to a professional while maintaining their privacy.

Our veterans are one of the many groups that need mental health attention. These men and women bravely fought to protect our country — to protect us — and they are suffering post-traumatic stress as they return home after their service and attempt to assimilate into mainstream society. Now it’s time for us to protect and provide care for our veterans. We can all help end the stigma surrounding mental health, so those who need it most will not be afraid to ask for it or receive it.

It’s time for the federal government to turn funding for mental health care over to the states. It’s time for us to take control of the crisis and help our veterans, our first responders and our neighbors who are struggling. The federal government has proven that it won’t solve the problem, so it’s time for us to reach out a helping hand.

Tommy Tuberville is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama

Show less
2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Jr. on Alabama’s Senate race, impeachment, his favorite Ala. memory & more

Ahead of his visit to Birmingham next week, Donald Trump, Jr. agreed to an exclusive interview with Yellowhammer News.

The Q&A was conducted on Wednesday — the date his father qualified in Alabama’s 2020 Republican primary for reelection.

840
Keep reading 840 WORDS

Yellowhammer News: I’m sure you’ve seen the news that Jeff Sessions is considering running for the U.S. Senate again, after a tumultuous tenure as attorney general. What do you think about that?

Donald Trump, Jr.: For now, all I have to say about the Alabama Senate race is that first and foremost we need someone who can win the election next November. We also need someone who is a fighter and unafraid to stand with the President and go toe-to-toe with the Democrats — and even weak-willed Republicans when necessary. We’re in a fight for the future of the country we all love, against a radical Left that wants to open up our borders to anyone who wanders into the country and plunge us into socialism. The people of Alabama will know the right person for the job when they see him or her.

YHN: Your new book is “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” Why’d you go with that as the title?

Trump: The Left is using all kinds of dirty tricks to smear conservatives and push us out of the public square — online “shadow banning,” ridiculous accusations of “hate speech,” then they try to “cancel” anyone who disagrees with them. My book exposes all of that, and more. I’ve said it many times and it’s an unfortunate truth, but many Democrats in Washington hate the President more than they love our country. When you see the attacks on conservatives, online and even physically, you realize that the hatred is not only targeted at my dad, it’s targeted at all of us — at anyone who disagrees with the radical Left and dares to speak up. I hope conservatives read this book and get energized by the realization that there are more of us than there are of them. The media wants to intimidate you and make you cower in a corner. We’re not going to do that.

YHN: The Democrats’ impeachment probe is now dominating the news, with accusations of a Ukrainian “quid pro quo” at the center of it all. What do you make of the Ukraine issue and the impeachment push more broadly?

Trump: Remember Russia? We spent two years having every nook and cranny of our lives looked into because Democrats and the entire media industrial complex wanted the entire world to believe we were in cahoots with Putin. Well, then the Mueller report was a dud and suddenly they don’t want to talk about that anymore. So what’s next? Oh, well let’s spin the globe–Ukraine it is! It never ends.

On Inauguration Day 2016, the Washington Post had a headline: “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.” They’ve been wanting this for years. Meanwhile the President has done what he said he was going to do: booming economy, historically low unemployment, rising wages, no more foreign wars, demolished ISIS, started building the wall. He may be the first politician in history who outraged people by actually delivering on his promises. So what do they do? Oh, well, there’s no way we can beat this guy at the ballot box–he’s winning too much–so let’s try to get rid of him somehow. It won’t work and Donald Trump will be re-elected in a landslide.

YHN: Polling routinely shows Alabama as one of the most pro-Trump states in the country, and you all have spent a lot of time in the state over the last several years. Do any particular memories here stick out?

Trump: It’s impossible for anyone in our family to think about Alabama without remembering that historic rally in 2015 when even CNN had to admit that over 30,000 people turned out at Ladd–Peebles Stadium in Mobile. Yellowhammer called it “Trumpapalooza,” which we all loved. When Trump Force One did a flyover before the rally, everyone could see the ocean of people below. Then my dad hit the stage with “Sweet Home Alabama” playing over the stadium sound system. The atmosphere that night was amazing. In hindsight, the media should have realized in that moment that something special was happening, but they were in such denial, even until deep into the evening on Election Night a year-and-a-half later. But that night in Alabama is a great memory for everyone involved with the campaign.

YHN: You’re holding a Birmingham book signing event at the Books-A-Million in Brookwood Village on Thursday, Nov. 7 (tickets available here). What can people expect?

Trump: You can expect to be around a bunch of like-minded patriots having a good time and talking about the importance of fighting back and standing up for what we believe in. There’s nothing quite like a Trump rally, and this event will definitely have that kind of spirit and energy. I want to meet as many of our Alabama friends as I possibly can, and of course everyone who gets a ticket will also get a copy of the book. So I hope to see everyone there next Thursday!

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

If faith practices are ‘discriminatory,’ do we really still have free speech?

Modern political candidates spend a lot of time presenting themselves as culturally acceptable to voters. That means a lot of talk about God, faith, and family, and often the winning candidate is the one who looks best driving a well-worn pickup truck. This is nothing new in American politics, but it’s a practice that is not without its shortcomings.

For those voters who care very much about policy and legislation, and the deeper philosophies of governance that uphold those things, all of this cultural signifying can grow old in a hurry.

725
Keep reading 725 WORDS

Yet there are a few cultural considerations that populist candidates are right to protect. It’s easy to dismiss the bluster about how we Alabamians “dare protect our rights,” but it’s worth remembering that rights must be defended or else they risk becoming something more like a privilege dispensed by those in power, and less like a freedom granted by and preserved in nature.

Political observers have watched a number of court cases in recent years over the matter of religious freedom, particularly as it pertains to same-sex marriage.

A number of plaintiffs have alleged discrimination when a wedding vendor refused to provide service on the grounds that to do so would violate their conscience. Plaintiffs have responded that conscience protections do not allow for discrimination, while defendants have in turn argued that the state cannot compel the creative work (i.e., speech) of the defendant in question. Court rulings thus far have varied in their application, though the United States Supreme Court ruled in the 2018 Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case that the state did in fact violate the rights to free exercise of Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips, though the court demurred on some deeper questions of freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

Those questions are sure to be asked again in future court cases.

Alas, there is another element to religious freedom that is worth considering. While much of this fight will concern the application of specific laws in the various states and municipalities, the preconditions for such arguments are often established in the rhetoric commonly employed in the public square.

A recent decision in one of Alabama’s federal courts sheds some light on this problem.

Just a few weeks ago, United States District Judge Myron Thompson dismissed a lawsuit brought against the Southern Poverty Law Center by D. James Kennedy Ministries, a Christian ministry based out of Florida. The SPLC has, for many years, labeled DJKM a hate group due to its stance on LGBTQ issues. Judge Thompson dismissed the case, noting that while the court was not offering comment on the specifics of the SPLC’s charge, the organization was well within its protected First Amendment rights to make such a claim.

In a broad sense, it’s hard to disagree with the ruling. No one should be comfortable with a federal judge stepping out and saying “you can’t say that” to any person or organization.

Yet the SPLC, an organization that has long outlived its usefulness as a neutral arbiter of justice, is playing a dangerous game with its Manichean practice of labeling hate groups.

Of course, there are clear instances of hate groups; the noxious alt-right, neo-Nazis, racists and bigots of various stripes, and anti-Semites, though the latter finds increasing oxygen on both the far right and the far left these days. Indeed, thoughtful Christians must admit that however unfair the charge may be against D. James Kennedy Ministries, there are certainly some within the church who wield Christian orthodoxy as a cudgel against others in a way that is unsound on the merits of Scripture as well as public perception. To that point, religious organizations concerned about the changing outlook on human sexuality should recognize that their own rhetoric often affects real people with real struggles; they should exercise their First Amendment freedoms with great prudence and caution.

Still, it must be recognized that laws are upheld beyond the mere text on a page. There is a rhetorical function to our laws; if they are not upheld in custom then they are not likely to be upheld in practice.

Put another way, our cultural practices are often the precondition for the structure of our laws.

The writers of the Bill of Rights had no qualms about enshrining those freedoms in the Constitution because they already believed those things in the deepest fiber of their beings. While Judge Thompson’s ruling may be technically correct, the practice of labeling the orthodox Christian stance of human sexuality as hateful poses a real risk not just to religious freedom, but freedom of speech, as well.

Speech that is slowly but surely regarded as socially unacceptable may in time become legally unacceptable as well, and at that point, the First Amendment will have been stripped of all of its cultural and legal power.

Matthew Stokes, a widely published opinion writer and professor of the classics, is a Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, alabamapolicy.org.

Show less