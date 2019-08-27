Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Episode 23: Oregon prediction, Florida-Miami reaction

DrunkAubie reacts to “Week 0” of the college football season and talks about playing Oregon in Week 1. The guys talk about how poor Florida looked in their win and share their predictions. Also, they try to talk to a special guest from Oregon, but it goes awry.

The two close by discussing their favorite wing flavors from Buffalo Wild Wings in what is a non-sponsored segment but could be if BWW wanted to make it.

Byrne: Stop calling Democrats ‘progressive’

MONTGOMERY — Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) spoke to members of the Montgomery Rotary Club at their weekly lunch meeting on Monday, hitting on a range of policy issues relevant to his current service in Washington, D.C.

While Byrne could not directly speak to his 2020 U.S. Senate bid due to Rotary rules on politicking, his 30 minutes of remarks did also include some stark indirect contrast between Byrne as a conservative and Alabama’s incumbent junior senator, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

Perhaps Byrne’s most political statement of the day came after his speech when he was taking questions from the crowd.

One Rotary member asked the coastal Alabama congressman how much more “the pendulum is going to swing” on the increase of partisanship in Washington, D.C., as the gap between conservative Republicans and “progressive” Democrats seemingly grows by the day.

However, Byrne first rejected one of the premises of the question.

“See, you just used a word I don’t agree with: ‘progressive.’ I don’t think their views are progressive, I think they’re regressive,” Byrne said of the Democratic Party.

“Some of them are anti-Semitic,” he continued. “That’s regressive. Some of them think that big, strong central government is better than a smaller government. That’s what the American Revolution was about — to get ourselves away from tyranny. So I do not accept them labeling themselves as progressives. I call them far-left.”

Byrne zeroed in on these “far-left” members of the Democratic Party who find themselves dominating national headlines, whether it be presidential candidates or members of “The Squad.”

“They are the leaders, the thought leaders, of their party,” he noted.

The congressman then reminded the crowd that President Donald Trump in his 2019 State of the Union Address declared that the United States of America is not a socialist country. Byrne explained that Republicans gave that a standing ovation while “the vast majority” of Democrats “sat on their hands.”

“Now, I know some of them, and I know that they don’t believe in socialism,” Byrne added. “But they’re so scared of the power within their party in the ones that do [believe in socialism] that they were paralyzed. They couldn’t stand up over something that basic.”

He then said the presidential debates thus far on the Democratic side have also been similarly instructive.

“I mean, you’ve even got Pocahontas and Spartacus and Snuffy and Dopey and whatever they call them,” Byrne quipped. “These ideas they’ve got are crazy — I mean, ‘Medicare for All?’ We can’t afford Medicare for people 65 and over in a few years. I’m 64, this is not an abstract issue to me. We’ve got to fix that.”

Byrne, saying he was quoting Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) own estimate, said Medicare for All would cost the country $40 trillion. Byrne outlined that this would require “a dramatic increase” in the federal payroll tax.

“That’s nuts,” he stressed.

He then criticized the so-called Green New Deal as “craziness.”

“But that’s where they’re dragging their party,” Byrne commented. “And the American people do not want that.”

Byrne also answered questions from members of the media after the meeting wrapped up.

Yellowhammer News asked him to respond to the Alabama Republican Party’s state executive committee this weekend passing a resolution calling on the Yellowhammer State’s congressional delegation to move to expel Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“I’ve been very disappointed in the comments from Miss Omar,” Byrne responded.

“She was elected by the people of her district, and I understand that, and I respect that part of our system of government,” he continued. “But I don’t care who you are or where you come from, you have a responsibility when you’re in Congress to conduct yourself in appropriate ways. And I don’t think she’s done that.”

“And I’m concerned about her remarks, and I’m concerned about some of the things that she’s said — that I think, frankly, [are] anti-Semitic,” Byrne added.

He also said that Congress “missed a tremendous opportunity” when a “watered-down resolution” was passed recently following remarks from Omar that were widely considered anti-Semitic.

“She should have been much more strongly dealt with than that,” Byrne emphasized.

Returning to the ALGOP resolution on expulsion, Byrne concluded, “Whether she meets the definition that she could be expelled, I don’t know. I haven’t even looked at what the standard is. But I’m deeply disappointed in her remarks. And I wish she would change her ways.”

RELATED: Byrne on ‘disgusting’ NYT scandal: ‘Anti-Semitism is growing and being adopted by the radical left’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

‘Mondays for Moms’: When messes turn into messages

The following is the fourth edition of Mondays for Moms:

When messes turn into messages

I had some big plans for Saturday, y’all.

We’re talkin’ deep cleaning, closet ransacking, pantry purging and even some yard sprucing.

Well, I probably don’t need to tell you that those grand intentions got dashed real quick once the little ones involved themselves in my mom mission.

At one point, I stepped out of the playroom to grab a load of laundry and returned to this…

blogaao

In the interest of being perfectly honest with you precious ladies, I had a temporary meltdown. Not verbally. It was more of an internal hellish shock moment.

In an attempt not to explode, I stepped outside of the room and quickly sorted out my options:

(1) I could burst back in there belting “Clean up time! Clean up time! CLEAN UP TIIIMMMEEE!”

Or

(2) I could breathe. And remind myself that while I’m making all kinds of grand plans, God is smirking just a bit. And it was in that moment that He reminded me to peek in at those little ones to give them a big dose of grace and stop and savor the moment.

My little ones were having the time of their lives. And, yes, at the expense of paint on the walls and their momma’s level of sanity, but, nevertheless they were building memories.

And I thought about how that transferred over to my life, too. Sometimes, some of my biggest messes (both literally and figuratively) in life created some of the greatest memories.

Why is it that we kill ourselves to perfect the façade?

Why do we struggle and juggle and attempt to balance every single thing at the expense of the most important things?

I do value a (somewhat) clean home.

But, I value well-rounded, content, God-loving, adventurous, happy family members more.

Kids are young. And innocent. And playful.

They make messes.

Life goes on.

Namaste…

But in all seriousness, I learned that God’s plans are always bigger and better than ours. Rather than dominating my to-do list this weekend, I spent extra time making memories with my little ones in a heap of Barbies and pretend play food.

And if I’m being honest, those moments were way cooler than anything I had on my silly agenda.

I did, of course, use this opportunity to reinforce proper cleanup techniques, but I reminded myself to never discourage the mess.

Because oftentimes, it’s there … deep in life’s messes, that God speaks to us in the most profound ways.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

Jim Zeigler says his anti-toll group won’t compromise

The fight over tolls on the Mobile Bay Bridge and Bayway project has turned into a statewide issue that could have ramifications in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race and beyond.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler has been at the forefront of this movement and will tell anyone that listens that he was the first member of the Block the Mobile Bayway Toll Facebook group that now consists of over 50,000 members.

Governor Kay Ivey may dismiss this as “noise,” but these people are serious and elected officials are listening.

The top vote-getter in Alabama during the 2019 elections, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, has joined the crusade. Arguably the most powerful legislator in the state, State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), says he may be looking at legislation to address these issues in the future.

This noise is getting louder, and Zeigler obviously smells blood in the water.

When Zeigler appeared on Yellowhammer News’ “Guerrilla Politics” on Sunday, he was asked if he would accept a toll of a lesser amount than the $6 proposal.

He responded, “No, we are for no tolls.”

This isn’t anything new, as the name of Zeigler’s Facebook group and the sticker on his shirt makes his position pretty clear.

That position has risks attached to it. If the anti-tollers come off as unreasonable, they become easier to ignore as “noise.”

Regardless, it appears, there are rumbling of a lesser toll amount being proposed to lessen the blow on Mobile and Baldwin County residents, but Zeigler and his group don’t seem too interested in compromise.

Watch (relevant portion starting around the 14:45 mark):

Guerrilla Politics – 8/25/19

VIDEO: Governor Ivey's Authority, U.S. Senate race news, too many Democrats hope for a recession and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Saturday, August 24, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Breweries teaming up for Alabama environmental group

Some south Alabama breweries are working on a new beer to benefit a nonprofit environmental group that works to protect the state’s coast.

Six breweries in Mobile and Baldwin County are teaming up to produce an ale called “Friends in Low Places IPA” as a fundraiser for the Alabama Coastal Foundation.

The New England-style India pale ale will be available in the coastal region beginning next month, and it will go statewide after that.

Participating breweries include Braided River, Iron Hand, Old Majestic and Serda in Mobile, plus Fairhope Brewing and Big Beach Brewing in Baldwin County.

The Alabama Coastal Foundation started in 1993.

It teaches about the state’s coastal environment and works to preserve marine ecosystems.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Alabama opens Dep. of Commerce office in Germany to promote European investment

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that the Alabama Department of Commerce has opened a business development office in Stuttgart, Germany, to enhance the state’s strategic efforts in attracting increased European job-creating investments in the Yellowhammer State.

Christoph Doerr, an experienced German businessman who spent seven years in charge of an industrial operation in Alabama, is serving as the director of the state’s new European office, which began operating earlier this month.

According to the governor’s office, Doerr’s job will be to build on Alabama’s long-standing economic development activities in Europe. In 2018 alone, European companies announced projects in the Yellowhammer State involving nearly $1.5 billion in new capital investment and 1,500 jobs, according to data from Commerce.

“Communities across Alabama have seen real benefits from the state’s economic ties to Europe, thanks to robust levels of two-way trade and significant investment that has created thousands of jobs,” Ivey said in a statement.

“Establishing a European business development office to strengthen this relationship and spark even more economic activity just makes sense for Alabama,” she added.

Doerr traveled to Montgomery last Friday for meetings with Ivey and Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. Doerr also met with Bob Smith, the assistant director of Commerce’s business development team who directs European strategy, and Hilda Lockhart, director of Commerce’s International Trade Office, among others.

“As we see investment from Europe on the rise, particularly in the automotive, aerospace, forest products and chemical sectors, it has become more apparent to us that having representation on the ground in Europe will help provide new connections, not only with companies within those sectors but also to help us advance our trade opportunities,” Canfield advised.

Smith outlined that Doerr has solid contacts in industrial fields such as engineering, tooling, machining and additive manufacturing in Germany and other hotspots on the continent. With more than 20 years of management experience, he has developed an extensive network of business connections in the region, Smith noted.

“Christoph can generate business development leads and open doors for Alabama’s team as we seek to build relationships with decision-makers in Germany and other European countries that can translate into jobs here at home,” Smith remarked.

Doerr currently serves as CEO of Innoteque Solutions in Kornwestheim, Germany, approximately five miles from Stuttgart, a major industrial center that is home to global automaker Mercedes-Benz.

From 1996 to 2013, he was president and CEO of Aluminumtechnologie Schmid GmbH, a high-precision CNC machining and die-casting company. Between 2005 and 2012, Doerr was responsible for the launch and operation of the Aluminum Technology Schmid North America production plant in Auburn that acted as a Tier 1 and Tier 2 auto supplier. The plant today operates under the ownership of Italy-based 2A S.p.A.

“During these years, I developed a deep knowledge of Alabama’s culture, customs and business advantages,” Doerr said. “I personally experienced the benefits of investing in Alabama, and I can share that with prospective companies, not just theoretical information about a business location in the state.”

Alabama’s economic ties with Europe – Germany, especially – trace back for decades. Germany has become Alabama’s top source of foreign direct investment, totaling $8.5 billion since 1999, according to Commerce estimates.

While major European corporations such as Mercedes-Benz, Airbus, GKN Aerospace, Evonik, BASF and Siemens all have operations in the Yellowhammer State, Alabama has also attracted a significant number of smaller European businesses, particularly specialty manufacturers.

A total of 82 German companies have operations in the state, more than any other foreign country, according to Commerce data. Other European countries with a significant business presence in Alabama include France (51 companies), the United Kingdom (26 companies) and Sweden (11 companies).

In addition, countries in the European Union are a major destination for Alabama exports, which exceed $7 billion annually, according to E.U. data. Top categories for Alabama-made goods shipped to the E.U. are motor vehicles and parts, minerals, aerospace products, paper and chemicals.

Ivey traveled to Stuttgart this summer following the Paris Air Show to meet with executives from Mercedes-Benz, emphasizing that Alabama values its fruitful relationship with the company and the country of Germany. Additionally, German Federal Minister for Economic and Energy Affairs Peter Altmaier recently visited with Ivey, other state officials and Mercedes-Benz U.S. leaders at the company’s Tuscaloosa County operation.

RELATED: Record year for foreign investment sparks growth in Alabama

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

